http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202408/30/WS66d0f9eda31060630b925b42_1.html

Tourists appreciate the Hukou Waterfall in Yan'an, Shaanxi province, Aug 26, 2024. Following recent heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of the Yellow River, the water level is approaching the bank, creating a breathtaking view for visitors. Song Yangbo/China News Service

A delegation of Chinese mainland 2024 Paris Olympic Games Olympians arrives at Hong Kong International Airport on Aug 29, 2024. Sixty-five athletes and eight coaches from the national team, which achieved outstanding results at the 2024 Paris Olympics, are visiting Hong Kong from Aug 29 to 31. Adam Lam/China Daily

First grade students explore the Xinghan Primary School campus in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, with a teacher dressed as an astronaut on Aug 28, 2024. Ahead of the opening of the new semester in September, the school has organized a variety of special activities, including an "Interactive Cabin", "Happy Planet" and "Time Management Room" over three and a half days to help its new first graders adapt smoothly to the transition from kindergarten.

Participants of a cross-Strait journalism camp pose for a photo at Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing, Aug 25, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

The sections of the Tongling Yangtze River Railroad Bridge are connected in Anhui province on Aug 27, 2024. The bridge, spanning almost 12 kilometers, is scheduled to be completed and opened to traffic next year. Guo Shining/For China Daily

A vendor puts on a performance as he prepares a bowl of yogurt by tossing and catching it at the Kashgar Old Town Scenic Spot in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, Aug 26, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug 26, 2024 shows villagers drying agricultural products in Lutian village of Tonggu county, Yichun city, East China's Jiangxi province. [Photo/Xinhua]

Chinese and US youths exchange Wing Chun skills in Fuqing, Fujian province on Aug 26, 2024. More than 100 young people and guests from China and the United States gathered in Fuqing for an event to explore the charm of Chinese intangible cultural heritage such as the martial art of Wing Chun, Chinese string puppetry and lacquer fans. Xie Guiming/For China Daily

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug 28, 2024 shows a view of the mudflats of the Yellow River Delta in Dongying, East China's Shandong province. [Photo/Xinhua]

Delivery ceremony of China's large passenger aircraft C919 in Shanghai on Aug 28, 2024. Air China and China Southern Airlines received their first C919 planes delivered by COMAC on Wednesday.

Bonus Story:

Visitors enjoy views of Dianchi Lake, the largest freshwater lake in Yunnan province.

Once heavily polluted, Dianchi Lake — the largest freshwater lake in Yunnan province — has seen a resurgence in tourism after local government's efforts to protect the environment and restore the ecosystem.

During the early years of industrialization and urbanization, the lake became one of the most polluted in China. In the 1990s, its water quality below Grade V, the lowest level in the national five-tier grading system for surface water.

Thanks to persistent, comprehensive, and systematic clean-up measures, as well as efforts to control pollution sources, the lake's water quality has been maintained at Grade IV for six consecutive years, the Dianchi Lake administration bureau said.

Statistics from the city's ecology and environment bureau show that vegetation in the wetlands around the lake has increased from 13.1 percent in 2007 to the current 81 percent. The number of plant species has increased from 232 to 303. And the number of bird species rose from 89 to 175.

Yang Peng, chief economist at Kunming Dianchi National Tourism Resort, said the development emphasis around Dianchi Lake used to be real estate and commercial industries, but now the focus has shifted to eco-friendly industries such as tourism, culture, sports, wellness and health.

Last year the resort received 23.68 million visits, generating tourism revenues of 26.2 billion yuan ($3.69 billion), an increase of 45.58 percent year-on-year, Yang said.

He said the resort is building a 137-kilometer greenway around the lake where visitors can walk or ride a bicycle to enjoy its beautiful scenery and experience the unique charm of dozens of lakeside villages.

"We are currently developing 46 villages around the lake based on their own unique historical and cultural characteristics to create a diverse, well-equipped and distinctive rural eco-tourism circle," he said.

Haiyan, a 600-year-old fishing village, has become an internet-famous destination for tourists to capture what is touted as the most beautiful sunset.

Boats set sail for fishing on the Dianchi Lake in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 30, 2017.

Li Tie, Party chief of the working committee of the Dayu subdistrict, said the village is already home to more than 100 businesses, including restaurants, homestays, coffee shops and art studios. These businesses have created more than 300 jobs that pay an average of more than 3,000 yuan per month.