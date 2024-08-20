Sale of church to Muslims no big deal – U.S. Catholic officials

It really isn’t a big deal. It’s a transfer of a Satanic temple from one department of the Luciferian Brotherhood—the Roman Catholic Church—to the 14th Luciferian family—the Muslim Brotherhood.

St. Ann's Church in Buffalo, New York

Buffalo Crescent Holdings Inc. has purchased the former St. Ann’s Church located at Broadway and Emslie in Buffalo, New York. They paid $250,000 for the vacant church, St. Ann’s School and St. Ann’s Convent. The corporation is affiliated with Downtown Islamic Center, a Muslim group [#MuslimBrotherhood] that has been looking for worship and gathering space in Buffalo since early 2021.

The church was sold by St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church of Buffalo, N.Y. – an affiliate of the Diocese of Buffalo [#LuciferianBrotherhood]. St. Ann’s opened in 1886 and was an active parish until 2007, when it merged with Ss. Columbia-Brigid parish. The building has been vacant since 2013.

Plans call for a $22.5 million renovation of the church and its adjoining properties, with the work done in phases over the next few years to turn the church into a community center and the rectory into a health care center, while the school will serve as administrative offices and medical testing labs, all connected to the local Islamic community of Buffalo [#MuslimBrotherhood]. https://broadwayfillmorealive.org/2.0/2022/11/st-anns-church-has-been-sold/

. . . the school will serve as administrative offices and medical testing labs . . . What diseases do Muslims have to be tested for, and where did they get $22.5 million?

Ramzan Kadyrov has weighed in on allegations that the Tesla CEO is assisting the Russian military - RT

Cat lover Ramzan Kadyrov holding his pet lion

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has urged U.S. entrepreneur Elon Musk to ignore people who accuse him of assisting Russia in the conflict with Ukraine. Previously, the Tesla CEO ridiculed claims that he had given a Cybertruck to Kadyrov as a gift.

The rumor was planted by Kadyrov himself on Saturday, when he released a video in which he drove around the Chechen capital, Grozny in a Cybertruck equipped with a machine gun. Kadyrov claimed the car was a gift from Musk and that it would be used by Russian troops fighting on the front line in the Ukraine conflict.

U.S. political pundit Seth Abramson, who is best known for his research into supposed links between President Trump and the Russian government, reacted by claiming that Musk is “working openly against the U.S.” by providing Tesla products “to sanctioned enemies of America.” Musk responded that only a “retarded” person could believe this.

Kadyrov weighed in on Monday, posting a screenshot of the exchange between Abramson and Musk on X (formerly Twitter) and giving the billionaire some advice.

Musk ridicules claim he gave Cybertruck to Chechen leader

”Elon, pay no heed to the backward and ignorant people and the corrupt media. The distraction is not worth it, trust me,” he said. “Better, keep creating and reaching new heights. Your products help us a lot. Regardless, you are a good fellow!”

Kadyrov thanked Musk for his Starlink satellite internet system, saying it shows “fiery communication speed” in the war zone and that Chechen fighters there have great respect for him because of this.

Starlink has become a crucial element of Ukrainian military logistics in the conflict with Russia, though it reportedly had geographic limitations that prevented Kiev from using the system outside of certain territories. Musk said this prevented Kiev from using it to launch long-range drone strikes on Russian targets.

Starlink stated in February that it “is not active in Russia, meaning service will not work in that country.”

The ‘geofence’ has apparently been readjusted since then, as Ukrainian troops currently taking part in the incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region are using Starlink terminals, as reported by the Washington Post last Saturday.

[Is there any chance that Musk offered Starlink to Ukraine and then gave Russia access to Ukraine’s military communications?]

Foreign intelligence agencies could be using the installations to collect sensitive data, according to the Ministry of State Security - RT

In Canadian Bacon (1995) an arms maker named Hacker sells “weather monitoring equipment” to Canada, which is installed in the CN Tower, but it’s actually a remote-controlled station capable of launching every ICBM in the U.S.

Unspecified private companies “with ties to foreign intelligence agencies” may be using weather monitoring equipment in China as a disguise for signals intelligence operations to gather sensitive data, the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) said on Sunday.

The ministry reported that it followed up on at least two tips from members of the public about these constructions placed near guarded locations, including a secret research facility.

One of the inspected towers had an unexpected capacity to analyze data, which the Chinese officials deemed suspicious, while the other used “complex data transmission routes and exhibited clear security risks,” a statement on the MSS WeChat account read.

A regular tower is equipped with an array of instruments that collect information about air pressure, wind speed, and temperature, as well as communication devices to report the observations to scientists. The ministry stressed that a proper construction permit is required for these installations and that Chinese law forbids their placement near classified facilities.

According to Chinese news outlet the Global Times, the ministry inspected around 3,000 meteorological stations linked to foreign companies between January and October last year. Hundreds of them reportedly had issues with paperwork, with irregularities discovered in over 20 provinces.