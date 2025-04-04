Al Bielek’s Complete Video Autobiography

Epilogue

(5:25:24) I could put a small epilogue in here, looking back over the history of this past century, the 20th century, this now being the year 2000, in April of the year 2000.

The history of science is very curious. Back in the days of the turn of the century, mathematicians and scientists at that time said a heavier-than-air craft could never fly. Well, Kittyhawk in 1903, the mathematicians were proven wrong and the Wright brothers flew a plane. And, of course, we know the rest in terms of history as to what has happened in terms of aircraft.

Along about 1947, of course, with the mathematical controversy existing well prior to that, mathematicians insisted no plane could ever fly at the speed of sound or faster—they’d fall apart. Well, the 28th of August of 1947, that was proven wrong when the Bell X-1 flew at mach 1.05, and slightly passing the speed of sound—a rocket-propelled aircraft; I was involved as an observer on that project. But again, the mathematicians and the scientists were proven wrong.

Now today, and actually going back into the forties, many scientists and others have said that, “Time-travel? That’s impossible.” “That could never be.” “It’s against nature, etc. etc.” “Time is an illusion; therefore, how could you travel through an illusion.” Well, unfortunately, time is an energy; the time-field is an energy. If you want to say it’s an illusion, so is our whole reality—from another viewpoint, another standpoint. If you get outside of it, some of our renowned gurus of the far East, up in the Himalayas, after many years of meditation and self-denial and such, have apparently broken through to a high enough level to say that what we call reality is an illusion after all.

But we live in it, and we accept it. And, of course, as science has learned over a period of years, there’s more than one reality: there are seven parallel realities. Dr. Tiller of SRI has stated that and others have stated that—and written papers on it, I might add.

There have been papers written on the subject of time-travel. Yes, it might be possible, but nobody really knows. Even such an esteemed man as Albert Einstein has at one time or another said that time-travel may be possible. But he also postulated in his General Theory of Relativity that nothing could exceed the speed of light. And that was, in his mind—and many scientists because he was so esteemed—the limiting speed in the universe. And consequently, you could not, under that theory, go fast enough to go traveling in time, and at that point he didn’t even consider necessarily that there was a time field.

The concept of the time field came from Norman Levinson, and also came later from the Unified Field Theory of Einstein, still classified. The scientists who worked on this project for invisibility were dealing with time, but not for the primary function of traveling in time. The idea was to warp time, if you will, sufficiently that an object would become invisible. And it did become successful.

Some years after that, with the Montauk Project and the work that led up to it, as well as German research during World War II, we learned how to actually travel in time. I might add, there was another project back in 1938, in which we learned a little bit about time-travel then, before World War II. How far back the German research goes in time-travel I do not know. I’m not aware of it, except that they were successful to at least some degree during the period of World War II.

They were also successful with a number of other things. Everybody has said—again, the scientific viewpoint—that gravity is an inherent function of matter. In other words, matter attracts matter, and there’s nothing you can do about it. The larger the mass of the planet, the stronger the gravity field. Well, such were the accepted theories for a great number of years.

Then along come NASA, and they tried to get a rocket to land on the moon; not land at first—they merely wanted to crash it on the moon. The first attempts, they missed by over 200,000 miles. I cannot understand how they did succeed in doing that at this point, but after reading some of the facts put out by engineers later—one of the most important being a book entitled Operation Moongate—I do not know if it’s still in print or not—but the author, an engineeer, who wrote that book, pointed out that NASA had to find out the hard way that the gravity-neutral zone, which they postulated was about 25,000 miles off the surface of the moon and would correlate with an assumed gravity on the moon of 0.16 that of Earth, was grossly incorrect.

When they finally got to doing their re-calculations with their very good computers, and more attempts to hit the moon—they kept getting closer—they finally found out that the moon’s gravity was not what they had assumed. It was much heavier, much stronger. At first they said about 0.6 of that of Earth; today it’s assumed to be about one. And if you look very carefully at the photographs of the astronauts on the moon jumping with their boots, leaving heavy boot-prints in the sand, though they show it in slow-motion, they give the illusion that they’re jumping great distances, they’re not. And they never jump more than about eight inches to a foot off the surface, which any good athlete can do on Earth. That means, of course, that the earlier assumption—that they’ll be able to jump six or eight feet in the air and jump a stride of approximately 75 feet—were proven to be totally false.

So we get back to two things. One, gravity is different than was assumed by Sir Isaac Newton. The more modern theories indicate very strongly, and have been proven, that it is an external field. And it took a two-year delay in NASA’s program to get to the moon to resolve all of this. And, of course, then came into play some of the further research of the Germans—kind of [UI] with this point—namely, can you provide what is loosely called an antigravity field? Which could be said to be a gravity propulsion system which opposed the gravity of Earth, or a shield. They did develop a system which would produce an antigravity field—that is, a gravity field working in the opposite directions, so an object could be propelled upwards without using rocket thrust or this sort of thing.

The Germans had some successful systems going in 1944, 1945. And all of that material, all of that research, of course, came to the United States after the war. All of the reports indicate that not only did the Germans build some “UFOs” —circular-foil aircraft would be a more accurate description—but they had built a lot of them and they were all antigravity drives and could float around Earth, and many of the so-called UFOs seen in Earth’s atmosphere in the past 40 years or so, many of them are probably German craft, because they did master the technology for antigravity. There were two systems under development during the period prior to World War II. One is by the SS Group II, a special internal group; and also a very renowned scientist from Austria, who developed a system also that worked.

We inherited this. And then when it came time to figure out how do we get to the moon and back, i.e., take an astronaut to the surface of the moon and return him to Earth, we were confronted with a very massive problem. And that was, if the moon’s gravity is very close to that of Earth, and the gravity-neutral zone is some distance out—perhaps 100,000 miles into space away from the moon, putting it nearly in-between, half-way between—what do you do about it? It takes a Titan V, at five million pounds thrust and all of the fuel that it carries, to get the payload called the moon orbiter, and the pod, out of Earth’s atmosphere, across space, and into orbit around the moon.

Okay, you get there. You land on the moon. Now, if the moon’s gravity is the same or close to being the same as Earth’s, how do you get off? The little rocket-thruster they have on the back of the LEM (Lunar Excursion Module) is nothing but a thing for show, because it could not possibly produce enough thrust to get off the moon. Its purpose was to guide it down to the surface of the moon for the proper landing with the platform. When it takes off, it leaves the platform behind and goes straight up. And anyone who has seen the videos—they’ve shown them many times—of that LEM leaving the surface of the moon, it takes off in a great rush—dust, apparently, stirs up all kinds of things on the surface—and it goes back into orbit, connects with the orbiting vehicle, and then returns to Earth. If it were actually using rocket propulsion to get off the surface of the moon, it would have to be something essentially the size of a Saturn V. Now how are you going to get a Saturn V to the moon, and all of the components necessar, the fuel and so forth, so that a Saturn V could return the astronauts to Earth?

As a practical engineering matter, it’s virtually impossible. They solved it, of course, and they have never told the public how they solved it. They had, of course, antigravity drives. We’ve had them for years, decades. And when Apollo XI landed on the moon, the astronauts—happily there, of course, a great point in history for mankind—radioed back to Earth, to NASA, and said, “Hey: we’ve got visitors here.” NASA says—and this was monitored by amateurs in Europe at the time, and they were not on secure communication links. “We have visitors here.” “Yes, we know about it,” NASA replied. “Well, who are they?” “Well, we’d rather not say.” The astronauts asked Houston: “Are they Russian?” “No.” “Are they aliens?” “No.” “Well, are they Americans?” “Yes.”

Needless to say, those astronauts were very pissed off when they got back to Earth. They’re saying, in essence, “Well, what we’ve being used for on this trip was public relations. They have other systems to get up there that are better than what we’ve used.” That was absolutely correct, because they had antigravity drive, secret ships, and they were there waiting for the crew to arrive by means of rocket, and in a way, in their own way, welcome them. And then, of course, disappear into whatever area they wanted to do.

Scientists and mathematicians have had a history of saying, “It’s not possible. It can’t be done.” Well, we’ve done it. We’ve done many things. We have time-travel, we have antigravity drives, we have weapons systems today—which doesn’t fit in, of course, with my history; I’m not involved with them. But today we have particle-beam weapon systems, which really were invented directly and originally by Nikola Tesla, which are of sufficient power, mounted on Earth with very long laser-bored tubes with a twin-beamed gun, if you will. The longest one today is 300 miles long, and it’s in the center of the U.S. underground. And how it’s controlled or steered I don’t know, but it has enough power that they use the moons of Jupiter for a shooting gallery. They’ve actually punched a hole 25 miles in diameter through one of the moons.

It can’t be done, but somehow, they’ve managed to do it. And I think we will continue to make progress and to do what has been called impossible. With that I will close. Thank you.

