In my previous post, 10 Photos From Across China, there was a picture of the Anhui Tongling G3 Road-Rail Bridge—or highway-rail bridge—across the Yangtze River. I was interested in what made this bridge special and did a little searching.

China has built many bridges, and it seems every project boasts innovations. I discovered that what makes this bridge special is that it’s the world's first double-deck cable-stayed suspension bridge. The top deck is for vehicles and the bottom deck is for trains.

The builder, China Railway Group Limited (CREC), informs us beneath its YouTube video (above) that “The about 80,000km of high-strength steel wires are suspended over the Yangtze River, long enough to encircle Earth about twice. The total weight of these wires is around 14,400 tons, equivalent to the weight of 285 high-speed rail carriages.”

CREC is a very large company, the 34th largest in the world. But it isn’t a transnational, which is a corporation with headquarters in 3 or more countries. Rather, it’s a Chinese company.

My Marxist theory about transnationals is that they are (or were) all owned by off-world interests in the Interplanetary Corporate Conglomerate (ICC)—or as Ileana the Star Traveler calls it, Planetary Corporations.

Space Nazis, so we’re all clear.

Returning to China Railway Group Limited (CREC), it is such a busy company that it hasn’t posted an English-language press release about the Anhui Tongling bridge since it began construction in January 2022.

Ground breaking on Anhui Tongling road-rail bridge

Graphic arts rendition of bridge over the Yangtze River

Here is what China Railway Group’s first and only press release said:

The bridge, with a major span of 988 meters, is designed with a cable-stayed suspension structure. With a total length of 11.88 km, it will serve as an expressway, inter-city railway and freight railway after completion.

In case you were wondering, the Yangtze River isn’t 12 km wide. When the company says ‘bridge,’ it means the elevated structure built over land and water. I suppose “major span” means over the river.

Here’s what the New Development Bank said about the project that it funded:

The Project will be in Tongling City, Anhui Province, and involves the construction of: (i) a two-way six-lane expressway and ancillary facilities (i.e. a toll station, a service area centre, a maintenance work area and other related service and safety facilities) on the upper deck; (ii) infrastructure to support four railway tracks on the lower deck; (iii) approaching roads, starting in Huayuan village and ending in Minzhu village, which will connect to the bridge. The bridge will be the world’s first road-rail [multilevel] cable-stayed suspension bridge to use cross-section stay cables and slings. The Project will utilise the latest technology to shorten the construction period and reduce the impact thereof on the environment.

The project broke ground in January 2022 and will open in 2025. Billions of yuan will NOT be diverted to space Nazis through corruption, intentional incompetence and delays. That’s what it means for a nation to have a nationalist government which owns or regulates national industries.