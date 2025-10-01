Today Arkheim will be discussing artificial lives and time travel. Arkheim (Ark-Heem) Ra is star seed who incarnated as a human and was targeted in a Talented and Gifted (TAG) program and put into the super-soldier mind-control program run beneath Montauk Air Force Station. At Montauk he served in Project Phoenix and has several alters, which engaged with time travel and alternate reality programs in what he believes may have been an alternate reality. Arkheim’s alters have also worked with Project Looking Glass, Nacht Waffen, Mars Defense Force, Solar Warden, Lunar Command and the colonization of the breakaway colony, Centurion 5.

Arkheim’s contact email is: arkheimra@gmail.com

Original Record Date: September 18, 2025