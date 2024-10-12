Originally posted on Inscribed on the Believing Mind

During my sessions as a hypnotist, when pure beings who have come directly from God go back to the Source, they do not want to leave. I asked them, “If you loved it so much, why did you leave?” They all said the same thing: “I heard the call. Earth is in trouble. Who wants to go and help?”

After speaking to many new souls, I have been told the purpose of the three waves is two-fold: to raise the energy on Earth to avoid catastrophe, and to enhance the frequencies of the population so they can ascend to the New Earth in the next dimension. Without having the ability as a trained hypnotist to regress my subjects into a deep trance, they would not remember their mission as a volunteer to help Earth in crisis. – Dolores Cannon (https://dolorescannon.com/waves-volunteers-earth-generations-souls/)

People and the world they inhabit share the same vibrational frequency, which is also called density. People who exist at a higher frequency can see those in lower frequencies, but not the other way around. The use of the word, density, is confusing, however, as “high density” means “more dense” in Newtonian physics, but means “less dense” in the spiritual sense.

The lowest frequency and the highest density worlds are known as 3-D, and there is a gradual upward progression until density is zero. Buddhists call zero density the formless realm and Hindus call it the causal realm.

Souls usually incarnate among beings of the same frequency or higher, although they may choose to incarnate in a lower-frequency body to carry out a mission in service to others.

Earth has had a vibrational frequency of 3-D for millennia. According to Radu Cinamar (Inside the Earth, 2019), there was time when some people on Earth could enter regions of Inner Earth, which are 4-D, but the regions were eventually separated from one another. (Exopolitics: Michael Salla speaks with Peter Moon)

Humanity has for the past few years been gradually ascending to 4-D.

We know from quantum physics that without consciousness, there is no Earth. However, Earth continues to exist after it has been “wiped” of a race because it has its own consciousness. At this time, both Earth and its inhabitants are increasing their frequency.

Before she died, Dolores Cannon said Earth would duplicate itself like a cell, so there would be one world for those who had expanded their consciousness and another for those still in the 3rd density. – The Editor

Interview with super soldier Apollymi Mandylion by Daniel Sala (June 7, 2022)

DANIEL: What does the process of ascension look like to you?

APOLLYMI: I was working for the Star Seed Council for many years, and I’ve been on quite a few star seed planets. This one is the most messed up; I’m not going to lie. There are worse out there: I just haven’t been assigned to them.

So, ascension can go any way, any way that it possibly could for a planet. I have seen planets that have full dysphoria. All of the people, or the majority of them, end up on a higher level of consciousness. And this is just like a Buddhist mentality. You’re a lot more tolerant toward people who are different. You understand their views, even though they might be contrary to yours; you’re not violent towards it. You have a higher understanding of physics. And understanding that alone can help ascension, because it will start taking you through the evolutionary steps.

So, I’ve seen planets that fully get certified to be part of the galactic community and not be a threat, and that’s pretty much what ascension is. It is literally seeing an experimental planet with all sorts of humanoids—or whatever their experiment is—raise their consciousness enough to be let out into the (universe) and not have to be contained. If it is considered a virus and contained, it will be destroyed, after a seed wipe and a second judgment.

From Forgotten Genesis, by Radu Cinamar (2019)

RADU: How can such divergent attitudes, such as atrocious evil and sublime good, coexist side-by-side on the same plane?

CEZAR: It’s possible in the physical plane. In recent years, however, we are in a period of transition to the etheric higher plane, 4-D, and even though such actions and attitudes may still exist here in the physical world, it is appropriate for the situation at hand because such actions and attitudes are appearing faster and firmer.

Currently, many people are capable of reprehensible, coarse and illogical actions as a result of the decrease in their personal vibrational frequency. It is like a sort of compression of their individual consciousness, because they resist the rise of energy, the [increase] of the general vibrational frequency of our planet. . . . [Some] want subconsciously to separate themselves from high frequencies . . . to preserve the frequency of vibration that suits them and to which they are accustomed. This results in a segregation of the population. It is a contraction of consciousness, a separaton. And that is why it is a decadence (i.e. a fall), because they have evolved into [spheres] of existence which are unstable and cannot be maintained at that level.

RADU: Indeed. People are grouped by affinities. We see good, altruistic and active organizations, but also many that are bad and even destructive. People are distributed according to the tendencies that each of them manifests. What amazes me is how they all manage to be together in the same space. It is clear that the physical plane manifests from this perspective, but at the same time, it represents a great risk for evolution.

CEZAR: But it can also be a great opportunity for it if you do the right thing and you understand your experiences correctly. It is true, however, that with the groupings that resonate at the same type of vibration, people gather together according to affinities. This is a universal law.

For example, consider those who have reached 4-D or close to it, because there are such people who have a fairly good understanding of the world. They attract those who have the same aspirations around them, and they are gradually elevating themselves, practicing certain spiritual techiques that are shown to them until they themselves reach the 4-D level. The others who have come down have reached the level of fanaticism, which is very well known as the medieval era, with its religious conceptions of the world and existence. They consider us to be lost because we do not see the truth. But this truth is their truth, a medieval relic embedded in the inability to understand things correctly. It is also a lack of common sense.

RADU: It’s the kind of reaction that happens with those who cannot even listen to explanations because the difference in vibrational frequency is considerable. Whatever you say, anything you show or prove is rejected de facto and a priori. Yes, it’s amazing how far human stupidity can go.

CEZAR: Not just stupidity, but ignorance, too, for they often complement each other. For example, in the case of the [proponents of the flat-Earth theory], you notice that they do not know the basic principles of quantum physics, all of which leads to an understanding of how energy is transmitted at such a level. . . . Their vibrational frequency does not allow them to understand the quantum realities. Further, they imagine electrons as particles of matter, continuing to manifest skepticism about quantum fields and their objective reality. In other words, they want to solve the quantum world through the knowledge and notions of the physical plane; but that’s like trying to put a huge French key through the eye of a needle. Their lack of knowledge of what energy means forces them to mechanically revert to the principles of classical Newtonian mechanics, about four hundred years old.

RADU: That could lead to some sort of . . . social segregation, just as you said.

CEZAR: Yes, it could. Let us hope, however, that it will not be so. (pp. 55-57)

* * *

The woman said her name is Mentia and that she is one of the scientists of the Apellos civilization. Her field of activity corresponded to the term, medicine, in our world, alothough her explanations of this notion are much more enriched and nuanced than you would typically hear in our society. Better said, Mentia deals with the health of the people of Apellos, being a kind of minister in this respect. They regard health as being inseparable from spirituality. (p. 78)

“We know of this serious situation on the surface world. A number of harmful factors cause disatrous combinations. Governments are avid for money and power. In order to obtain them, they allow the use of very harmful products in food and treatments. Many of the laws are (pernicious), and the knot of financial interests is immense. We, however, firmly say that change comes from the population—not from riots, but from a change of mentality. People must understand that they must produce a transformation in their conceptions, and then be firm in maintaining those superior ideas that in some way imply the ascension of being.”

“People must understand that health depends on certain factors that can neither be ignored nor excluded. First of all, this is about their evolution at all levels, and that means refining and then transforming their DNA, but in a beneficial sense and on many vibrational frequencies.” (p. 79)

“And how will they figure this out?” I asked.

“There are three main factors. First, senses will become more sensitive and more developed, and people will use their brains more and more efficiently. Some of them will gain paranormal powers, because their DNA structure will be refined enough on certain frequencies. . . . This is combined with the second essential factor, and this is the psychological and mental balance of the being. The third factor is the physical body. A person will actually feel the problems that exist at the two higher levels, and how one’s will translates them into the physical plane through various diseases. As you can see, we cannot separate one of these areas from the other two.”

In practical terms, Mentia told me that the spiritual transformation of the human being, which refers to raising the vibrational frequency of consciousness, is directly related to the health of the body and one cannot achieve one without the other. The Apellos woman surprised me again with her telepathic perception and answered ny thoughts imediately:

“Indeed. A perfectly healthy body has every chance of evolving, for one is then able to go through the stages necessary for his spiritual evolution.” (pp. 79-80)

* * *

“What is the difference between a person and a spiritual being?” I asked.

“A spiritual and physical being lives as opposed to just existing,” replied Mentia. “Do you see the difference? He is more or less aware of what he really embodies, while an atheist remains stuck in an individual, self-contained and seemingly self-sufficient system of thought. In fact, they consume themselves without even realizing it. This is because they are not connected to the true source of their existence, thought and feeling. Such an attitude ultimately exhausts individual energy, drains the cells of vitality and inhibits the true joy of living.”

“Are there some internal chages necessary for a being to have access to a higher state of thought and existence?”

“These are happening at the DNA level,” Mentia said. “What your civilization is living in now is a very special time period of limitation. Such stages and evolutionary leaps have taken place throughout mankind’s history, and they are essential pillars in the development of human civilization. In the past, mankind was supported to achieve those significant leaps in vibrational frequencies at the DNA level; this time, however, human beings have to demonstrate that they really want it. This requires an increased awareness of what you truly are and are embodying on Earth. (p. 81)

The Only Planet of Choice

TOM: I will explain about the landing, and what it means to your planet.

Our technology first of all will help you to understand how to raise your vegetables, your cattle, to purify your water, and to raise the vibration of souls—to bring them out of darkness. When we say darkness, we do not mean negativity, but true darkness, in which people do not see and do not understand the cosmic. And they also do not understand that when they hate and have anger, this creates a problem for the universe. Only by raising the level of this planet and the level of consciousness of this planet, perfecting the love and perfecting the core that is inside each human, can we then go on and perfect other planets in the galaxies.

This planet is one of the lowest that a soul comes to, in order to learn a lesson. The tragedy is the density of this planet, it is like a mire. It is sticky, and these beings get trapped in this stickiness. We are going to raise the level of this planet with your help, which will make this planet a lighter planet. The energy then coming from this planet will be sent into the universe and will help raise the level of consciousness and the levels of other planets. Do you understand that principle?

ANDREW: Yes. Now I take it that this will all come out in the new science that you once said you are giving us?

TOM: This is true. There will be mutations. Also, your planet will be raised to that type of vibration where there will be physical relationships, but it will not be the primary concern. This energy will be put to use to preserve this planet. We do not object to sex, and it is none of our business as far as your physical relationships are concerned. We realize the necessity of physical relationships. But we are speaking of raising the level of the vibration so the energy is not dissipated in physical relationships. These new beings that are coming to your planet and are being born on your planet, and the children that have the sonars in them— I was going to try to give you the names of the different galaxies and planets that these beings come from to help Earth, but the names are so difficult in your language.

ANDREW: Uh, thank—

TOM: You are disturbed about something?

ANDREW: No, not really. I simply know what you’re saying is beautiful and rings clear, and it’s like getting zapped!

TOM: Yes. I understand.

ANDREW: Could you just give a simple description of what a landing would be like?

TOM: A landing would not take place all at one time. It would start, and for nine days there would be landings taking place all over this planet. There would be a visual landing, with many different types of craft, but before we landed we would radiate out a beam that would nullify the fear in people. Films and books have planted a seed of recognition of us, and people will remember. And this energy, the beam that we send out, will come from this seed-energy that is already planted.

JOHN: I understand that the major spiritual events that take place from time to time on Earth can happen in many different forms. Is the form of a landing chosen because of the sort of beliefs and understandings that people have at this particular time, in the space age?

TOM: Humanity is now coming out of the true dark ages of this planet, and is now becoming aware of the existence of other life-forms in other parts of this universe. And humanity is now beginning to understand that there is more than themselves. People have always assumed that there was someone sitting up there taking care of all their problems. But they also assumed through their egos that they were the only existence that mattered to that which they called God, and that God was only concerned with them. Humans now have to look within, and begin to understand that there are other forms of life, and that the universe does not revolve just around humanity.

JOHN: The beings that might come in such a landing, would they remain on Earth to be teachers among people?

TOM: There will be some that would remain, and there would be those of ours that would continue on, because this planet then will begin to evolve in its truest sense. We will then be able to go on and to work in other areas. This has been a major project, and it has taken many hundreds and thousands of your years, and much energy.

JOHN: The beings that would remain, would they collectively represent the Christ, or will the Christ be one of them?

TOM: You must remember that all of you and all of us have the Christ within us. It will be a collective consciousness.

ANDREW: Yes, there would be no great single figures that would—

TOM: You are all leaders and we are all leaders. (pp. 46-48)

* * *

TOM: It is important now for us to pray together, because it is the beginning now of a sequence, in which, if everything goes right, the result will be the saving of the planet Earth, and the understanding and awakening of the souls of Planet Earth. As the twelve of us are together—remember that many times we have spoken to you and explained that with twelve—and today it is nine of us and the three of you—all things are possible.

If the planet can be saved, and it will be saved, the entire Universe will be raised to a level that all souls will have gained the nature of what they have searched for from the beginning of time. And remember that when the souls of the Universe have calmness and joy and peace within their hearts, and generate this love, it overtakes even those souls that are negative and dark and brings life and love to them. And can you imagine that what you have come to this planet to do, when you accomplish it, the entire universe will be glowing with a light that will be blinding, because it will be a light of pure love. And all will become one, and that is what all have striven for. (The Only Planet of Choice, p. 20)

