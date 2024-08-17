Jonathan Cahn opens up the mystery behind the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, a mystery that goes back three thousand years and to Tabernacle of God.

Transcript

3:40 The consecration of the priest. . . . In Leviticus 8, it’s written that the Lord said to Moses, “Take take the ram of consecration.” And it says, “And so, Moses took some of its blood, and he put it on the tip of the ear of Aaron, the priest and his sons—the right ear. He took some of the blood and put it on the tip of the right ear of Aaron.

Now, what happened to Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania? Where was the blood? Well, the blood was on his ear. Where did the bullet hit? On the tip, the edge, means the extremity of the ear. Which ear did it strike? It says in Leviticus, the right ear.

And now, there was more to the ordination of the priest. “And Moses was to put the blood— and it goes on, the original ordinance: “on the thumb of his right hand.” He is to put the blood on the thumb of his hand, the right hand. it's going to “priest is to be anointed on his ear and on his hand, his right hand.”

Well, the bullet did not strike Trump's right hand. But wait; look what happened next. If you look at what happened, the first thing is that Trump raises his right hand to his right ear. So, you have the hand and the ear, the extremity of the right ear. He doesn't just raise his hand; he raises the thumb of his hand—of his right hand. He raises the thumb and his hand to the blood of his ear, which he said was gushing out.

So, undoubtedly now, it wasn't just just his ear that was touched with blood, but his right hand. And he the first thing that goes to it is the thumb of his right hand. Now note in Leviticus: the order is the blood is first on the tip of the right ear, and then the blood goes onto the right hand. And that's exactly the order in which this happened: the right ear and the right hand.

Now, to show you one of the most famous pictures from what happens, what do you see? The blood comes down from Trump's ear, and what is prominent? Right underneath, you see it his right thumb. It is even lit up by the sun. Now, this is one of the pictures that went forth throughout the world. I mean, one of the most famous pictures is right there. The event took place publicly, before an assembly there and before the world.

Now, we might picture the anointing of blood on the priest to have been a private event, but the scripture says, “it will take place before all the congregation assembled together.” So, the anointing of blood takes place publicly before all, just as the placing of blood on Trump's ear and his hand takes place before an assembly, takes place before the world.

But the consecration continues. Moses is to place the blood on the big toe of his foot, again, the right foot. The blood goes onto the priest's right foot. Now there's no way this could happen, as Trump had shoes on; but something happened. As Trump goes down, his shoes are removed. Now, when have you ever seen something like this happen? Now, he said blood was everywhere. Blood would have dripped on the stage. Without shoes, stepping on the place where the blood had dripped, the blood could now touch his feet, even through his socks. And the order of the ancient consecration is, first the the tip of the right ear, the thumb of the right hand, and the toe of his right foot. And that would have been the order of the blood on that day.

8:50 And there’s more. You see, in the same chapter, Moses places the priestly garment on Aaron. But one thing is missing: the shoes. There's no shoes. The consecration of the priest takes place with the shoes removed. So, Trump's shoes were removed.

And if you look—there's a little glimpse of the actual words—it says “to his feet overturned asking if he can get his shoes.” He asked several times, “can I get my shoes?” His shoes were removed. When the blood was applied to the ear and the thumb and the foot, the shoes had been removed. The priest was shoeless. So, Trump was shoeless when the blood was touching at every point. In fact, based on the Biblical evidence and the Biblical writings, the removing of the shoes was part of the ministering of the priest. From what we know, the priest became the priest without his shoes, and ministered God's purposes shoeless. And so it happened on that day.

Now, this all happened on a Saturday, which is a Sabbath. Every Sabbath day there’s a scripture that is appointed from ages past to be chanted from the scrolls all around the world, in the synagogues of the world, the Jewish people. So, it's appointed word. You can't change it. It's appointed for that time. What was the appointed word for july 13th?

Each week in synagogue, we read (or, more accurately, chant, because it is sung) a passage from the Torah. This passage is referred to as a parshah. The first parshah, for example, is Parashat Bereishit, which covers from the beginning of Genesis to the story of Noah. There are 54 parshahs, one for each week of a leap year, so that in the course of a year, we read the entire Torah (Genesis to Deuteronomy) in our services. - Jewish Virtual Library

11:00 This passage opens up, “with one of the sons of Aaron, who was consecrated in that consecration”—when Moses consecrated Aaron and his sons with the blood on his ear, his hand, and his foot—it's “one of the sons of Aaron who had the blood placed upon him,” and he is now returning to the place where the anointing took place, which is in front of the tent of meeting.” And in that passage, the priest, the son of Aaron, takes some of the blood of the sacrifice and dips his finger in the blood and sprinkles toward the front of the tent of meeting. His body touches the blood and his hand is, again, marked by the blood.

So, the appointed word for the day when this all happened to Trump is about the priest, and about the blood, and about the blood touching his body, touching his hand.

After the priest is anointed with blood on his ear and his thumb and his toe, the sacrifice with its blood is placed in his hands. And with his hand, he waves it, waves it. Now, after all this happened to Trump, he took his right hand that had touched the blood, and he waved his hand for the world to see.

Now, what could be the significance? The event in the scripture was the ordination or consecration of the priest. And only after going through this can the priest be set into his office, into his ministry. Notice, when this event happened to Trump, it happened on the last Sabbath before the nomination of Donald Trump to the office of the presidency. The convention is to put its approval and nomination and ordain and set forth its candidate for the office of the presidency. But could God have also set His ordaining by replaying the rite of the ordaining of the priests, setting them to take the office, to begin their ministry? You know, in other nations they don't call them presidents: they call them prime ministers.

This event happened only two days before the beginning of the convention. And you know, the ordination of the priest actually took place over seven days, so, back then, it would have included the time of his nomination in that convention. That would be all part of one flow: the blood, and the dipping, the ordination, and into being set into office for their ministry. So, those seven days of the convention would be part of that, and for the entire convention, he was marked by the spot where the blood first touched him, the blood that had marked his ear, which, in the ordination of the priest to the office, they would be marked through that time by the blood.

14:30 In Hebrew the name for what happened to the priest was called the miloeem, or the consecration. The blood was the blood of the ram of the consecration. Miloeem is the consecration to serve. But it comes from a root word, mala, which means the setting in place. It’s used in the Bible for the setting of precious stones in their place.

Hebrew: mala - satisfy, fill, to insert into or fill as the setting of precious stones into a bracelet, necklace, or crown.

Mala comes from the Hebrew word, meleah (מְלֵאָה), which also means to fulfill, to complete, [e.g., a full harvest]. Could it be that this was about the completion of Donald Trump or of Donald Trump’s calling?

The priest was anointed with the blood on his ear, signifying that he had to hear from God; his ear had to be opened to God. Could God be wanting the ears of Donald Trump to be opened to hear from him, to hear his voice?

The priest was anointed with the blood on his hands, signifying he was called to do the will and work of God. Could it be that God wants the hands of Donald Trump to do his will and his work?

And the priest was anointed with blood on his foot, signifying he was called to walk in the ways of God and not to the right or the left. And, again, his shoes were removed—the priest, also Trump—that he would walk on holy grounds. Could it be that God wants Donald Trump to walk in his ways, truly in his footsteps, not turn to the right or the left?