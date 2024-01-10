Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes: “It took 650 planes to remove our gold from the Vatican bank.”

“You know I sit on a task force of the Department of Defense. And the thing is, they’ve got the goods; they’ve got the goods” on the rigging of the 2020 elections. (“Good Morning Great Britain” on GBNews.com - August 2023)

U.S. Military Takes on a Spiritual Mission

In a recent interview by L. Todd Wood, founder of Creative Destruction Media, Dr. Halper-Hayes explains the structure and purpose of her intriguing 12-person DoD task force. It turns out the military is working to facilitate a spiritual awakening in the public. She even discusses the percentage of people the team hopes to see awakened, rejecting Juan O’Savin’s 80-percent target as unrealistic.

Host L. Todd Wood interviewing Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes

CDM Episode 207 - Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes - 'The Task Force'

(18:00 min) During the Civil War, the U.S. borrowed a lot of money from France. The City of London “came to our rescue,” but the price was that a global corporation was created among the Vatican, the Crown and Washington D.C. The United States would provide the military, the Crown would be the executives and the Vatican would be the bank.

A C-130 can carry 100,000 lbs of cargo. Adding all this up, 650 x 100,000 = 65,000,000 lbs.

That's 1,040,000,000 ounces. If we take the price of gold at $2,000/oz, that's $2.08 trillion.