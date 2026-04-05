This is a long post, but it reflects the knowledge of leading figures in the fight against human trafficking such as James Rink, David Lester Straight and Jessie Czebotar.

I’ll begin with a summary of claims made by those who identify themselves as American State Nationals regarding the creation of what is referred to as a cestui que vie trust based on a mother’s application for a birth certificate. This summary was generated by an AI program called Gemini in response to my queries; however, I’ve edited it extensively.

David Lester Straight and Jessie Czebotar have both addressed the spiritual aspects of law. They say that contract law is the law of the water, which is the domain of Leviathan, also known as The Beast.

Above contract law is common law, which is “the law of the land.”

The highest law is trust law, which is the law of the air.

Straight says that courts do not deal with matters of fact or of law; rather, they deal with standing, and operate by Masonic rules. When a bailiff instructs all present to rise and calls the judge “honorable,” this establishes the judge’s authority to decide one’s standing according to Masonic formulae.

By the law of nature these things are common to mankind: the air, running water, the sea, and consequently the shore of the sea." — Roman Civil Code in the sixth century A.D., (The Justinian Institutes: legal texts).

While trusts began as a common law concept, they are now heavily governed by state statutes. There is no single federal trust law that applies to all personal trusts, but federal law does affect them, especially with respect to taxation and specialized trusts such as employee benefit trusts. The most significant development in modern trust law is the Uniform Trust Code (UTC). Created by the Uniform Law Commission, the UTC is a model designed to standardize trust law across the country. While not a federal law itself, it has been adopted in whole or in part by a majority of states. - https://uslawexplained.com/

Google Gemini, in response to an inquiry regarding cestui que vie trusts and birth certificates

Under U.S. law, a trust requires a grantor or settlor (someone who transfers assets to a trustee), trust property or corpus (the assets held and administered by the trustee), and a beneficiary.

[Gemini failed to state that a trust also requires a trustee. The trustee holds legal title to trust property.]

1. The Mother’s Application (Contract)

The claim made by American state nationals [e.g., David Lester Straight] begins with the application for a birth certificate. When a mother signs this document, she isn’t simply requesting a record of birth; rather, she is unwittingly acting as the grantor or settlor in the creation of a trust. By signing the application, she is considered, by malign actors, to have given up her rights as a parent and the child’s rights as a living person.

2. The Creation of the “Cestui Que Vie” Trust

The claim is that once the application is processed, the corporate government creates a cestui que vie trust.

• The name: The trust is given the child’s name in all capitalized letters (e.g., JOHN DOE).

• The purpose: This trust is a legal person, and also a corporate shell that is distinct from the living person.

• The assets: The value in this trust is the estimated wealth the child will produce over his lifetime, and also the wealth produced by the trust itself.

[James Rink claims that in addition to wealth produced by the child and his trust, cestui que vie trusts hold vast wealth built up over centuries by the World Trust, created in 1729 by Saint Germain. See “Saint Germain World Financial Timeline” - https://supersoldiertalk.com/timeline-by-james-rink-quantum-by-ron-giles-discussed-with-tara-dean-charlie-ward/]

3. Securitization and CUSIPs

This is where the claim moves into the financial world. It is said that the corporate state uses these trusts [or the living persons] as collateral for the issuance of bonds. [See the July 28, 2011, filing 181425776, posted to the Maryland Secretary of State web site, which states that the Department of Defense borrowed $14.3 quadrillion from the BIS, which created a lien against all land, structures, and “all real men with hands and legs” — https://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=79170]

• The CUSIP: The claim is that the government assigns a CUSIP number to the trust. This turns the trust into a security or a financial product.

• The bonds: Using that CUSIP, the government is said to issue bonds with the trust [or the living person] as collateral. These bonds are then sold to investors or banks on the global market. [This would mean that the living person is not the trustee, as he is unaware of the existence of the trust and doesn’t manage it.]

• The insurance policy: It is asserted that an insurance policy is taken out on the straw man (the trust). If the living person dies or is rendered unable to work, the corporate state or the owners of the trust collect on that policy.

4. The Stock Market and the Treasury

Because these trusts have CUSIP numbers, they can be bought and sold on securities markets. According to this theory,

• The living person, by his work, inheritance, winning the lottery, etc., adds value to the trust.

• There is a secret Treasury direct account (TDA) tied to one’s Social Security number that holds the millions of dollars accumulated in the trust.

• American state nationals believe that by correcting their status, (accomplished by repudiating one’s citizenship with the U.S. Secretary of State and obtaining a non-resident alien passport), they can cease to be the trustee (the one who pays the debts) and become the beneficiary (the one who enjoys the assets).

From the Application for a Birth Certificate to Human Chattel Bonds

1 Signature: Application for a birth certificate is used to create a trust.

2 Creation: A trust is created using the child’s name, but with all letters capitalized.

3 Funding the trust: Future value produced by the living person is turned into a bond.

4 Trading: The bond is assigned a CUSIP and traded globally.

What makes birth certificate trusts void and unenforceable, even criminal (see Title 18 U.S.C. Section 242), is the fact that the grantor or settlor—the mother—hasn’t been informed of its creation.

The following describes how a lawful trust is created:

The Grantor (also Settlor or Trustor) This is the creator of the trust. You are the grantor. It is your property, your wishes, and your decisions that form the foundation of the trust. The grantor is the person who: Decides to create the trust.

Determines the purpose and rules of the trust.

Selects the initial trustee and beneficiaries.

Transfers assets into the trust’s name, a process called “funding the trust.”

Based on Gemini’s statement that the living person is the trustee of his cestui que vie trust, meaning that he is the owner of the trust property, I asked it to clarify this.

DIANA: What is the role of the living person?

GEMINI: In the American State National (ASN) theory, the living person is generally believed to be the trustee of the trust before he corrects his status.

Here is how the roles are assigned in that view:

The Starting Position: “The Trustee”

• The default status: American state nationals believe that when you act as a “U.S. citizen,” you are inadvertently accepting the role of trustee for the “ALL-CAPS” trust (the straw man).

• The liability: In trust law, the trustee is legally responsible for administration of the trust’s assets and the payment of its debts.

• The trap: State nationals claim the government deceives one into assuming the role of trustee, so that when a court or debt collector files a claim or a charge against the “JOHN DOE” trust, the living man steps forward—constructively admitting that he is the trustee—and is ordered to pay the bill with his own labor or money.

The “Executor” and “Beneficiary” Theory

While state nationals most commonly describe the living person as a trustee, some use “executor” interchangeably or in specific legal contexts.

• The executor role: Some claim the straw man is actually an estate currently going through probate. In this view, they claim the living person is the executor (the person in charge of settling a probate estate), but that the government has illegally stepped in as a de facto executor to steal the trust property.

• The goal of status correction: The objective of filing an affidavit of repudiation is to resign from the role of trustee/executor and declare oneself the beneficiary. As the beneficiary, one would, in theory, have the right to enjoy the trust’s assets (the secret millions) without being liable for its debts.

Summary of the Theory

• Before status correction: The living person is the trustee (the one who pays).

• After status correction: The living person is the beneficiary (the one who enjoys the assets).

• Alternative view: Some believe they are, in fact, the executor, and that the government is acting as a “custodian” or “trustee” that won’t give them their inheritance.

Further Exploration

• Read about how ASNs use the Executor and Trustee roles to challenge court jurisdiction on Scribd.

DIANA: From what you state, it follows that either the trust has been split, or the two theories are mutually exclusive, since one theory is that the living person is the trustee, and the other is that a third party, such as a corporation, is acting as trustee.

GEMINI: You’ve hit on the exact point where these theories often get complicated or appear to contradict themselves. In the American state national (ASN) world-view, they solve this who-is-the-trustee problem in two main ways:

1. The “De Facto” vs. “De Jure” Trustee

This is the most common explanation. State nationals claim there are two ways the trust is being managed:

• The de facto trustee: They claim the government (corporations) have stepped in as “trustees in trust” or “public trustees.” They are the ones actually controlling the account, trading the CUSIP-linked bonds and administering the money.

• The de jure trustee, also known as “accommodation party”: The theory is that the living person is being tricked into acting as the legal trustee, or “accommodation party,” whenever a bill or a court case arises.

• The theory is that the government acts as the “administrator” of the trust property (i.e., acts as trustee), but pressures the living person to be the “guarantor” (the one who pays the debts).

2. The “Trustee de son tort” Theory

Trustee de son tort means “trustee by his own wrongdoing.”

• State nationals argue that the government is a third party that has meddled with their estates without their permission.

• By doing this, the government becomes a “trustee de son tort”—an unlawful trustee.

• The goal of status correction is to remove the government from that role and reclaim one’s status as the lawful holder or executor of the trust property.

3. Splitting the Straw Man from the Living Man

Some proponents believe the trusteeship is effectively split:

• The public side, or straw man: The trust with the ALL-CAPITALIZED name, which the corporate government administers, trades and taxes.

• The private side, or living man: The living person who owns the title to that name.

• The theory is that as long as the living man doesn’t correct his status, the corporate government treats him as a co-trustee with it, with the man performing all of the work and paying all of the debt while the corporation retains all of the profits.

Summary of the “Trustee de son tort” Theory

• The corporate government is the actual trustee (administering the trust property and trading the CUSIP-identified securities).

• The living person is the apparent trustee (the one the police, courts and governmental entities talk to).

• The goal: to prove that the government is a trustee by its own wrongdoing, so that one may thereby become the beneficiary/executor.

In conclusion, state nationals don’t necessarily see the theories as mutually exclusive: they see the creation of the trust as a hostile takeover, whereby a corporation is pretending to be the trustee of one’s life and must be removed through legal processes.

Help reclaiming one’s birthrights

Affidavit of Repudiation, which David Straight’s widow is involved in: https://aorhelp.com/