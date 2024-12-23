Chapter 16

Pictured: Queen Elizabeth makes former president Ronald Reagan a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath, in June, 1989

There are many different kinds of ritual and ceremony that are performed as part of the reptilian belief structure. It is not pleasant to read about, let alone witness. However, it is important to be informed, expecially because these rites involve global leadership figures that control every aspect of daily life.

The most common ceremony performed by the hybrids is the ingestion of human blood and hormones to maintain the human form. Without these substances, the reptilian mind-pattern would activate their DNA and they would look like lizards

Depending on the need of the individual, this might be necessary as often as every few days, or perhaps only every few months. Two key factors are the age of the individual, and his ratio of reptilian/human DNA. Older hybrids, as well as those with more reptilian genetics, need the human harmonics more often.

The primary way to receive this energy is through blood. Human semen is considered the most potent booster because it contains hormones, genetic material and blood—an all-in-one tonic, if you will.

The procedure can be as simple as fellatio, or it can be more complicated like bloodletting and actual eating of internal organs and/or genetalia. The latter implies death by murder. Many missing children and young adults meet their end this way. The hybrids particularly like the young, as their blood and hormones are more energetic. Menstruating women are also considered a prize, since blood from the womb is considered highly potent, as are the hormones of pregnant women.

When produced during heightened sexual activity, these fluids are particularly strong, therefore enhancing the human energy of the hybrids for a more prolonged period of time. The death of the supplier is not necessary for this particular type of exchange, but if the supplier is an unwilling participant, death may be necessary to keep the event a secret.

There are areas on and in the earth where people are kept for the sole purpose of hormone production. These are primarily women kept for breeding to provide the necessary biological substances.

Often the blood or body fluid is mixed with an accelerant such as red wine, arsenic, herbs or milk to increase the biological energy even further. Pornography is promoted worldwide to activate sexual desires and activities, making it easier to find willing ceremony participants. Drugs and sexual activity both enhance Illuminati ritual energy.

Another type of ceremony involves sexual magic. This ritual is designed to use the energy produced diring heightened orgasmic activiation to physically manifest a specific event or object. In other words, whatever thought is released into the ethers at the moment of intense orgasm is then propelled into existence. This is what is meant by the Illuminati when they rewrote the Bible and said, “whenever two or more are gathered in my name.”

When two or more people simultaneously engage in intense sexual activity, the energy to manifest the goal of the event is multiplied. This is why group sex and orgies have been promoted for centuries. Because male body energy is more powerful than the feminine body energy, the Illuminati prefer a minimum of two males performing with a single female because of the semen. Symbolically, this represents the finite psysical reality and the infinite non-physical. Currently, the drug known as ecstasy, which increases libido, and the so-called “date-rape” drugs are the latest catalysts to enhance sexual magic activity.

Because the reptilians are inherently androgynous, it is unimportant whether sex is with a male or female. To them, it is all the same. They prefer males because of the powerful energy boost from the male body. Female energy tends to draw into itself, and therefore is more desirable for sexual magic. The female represents physical reality, or Mother Earth, accepting the powerful male, non-physical, Father Sun energy, to create something on the planet. This explains the symbolism. For these reasons, bisexuality is the promoted lifestyle in the New World Order.

The next major ceremony performed is the “Religious Rite.” This reptilian religious service is performed on specific days or nights of the year, as an attempt to invoke astral-level entities or demons for the purpose of fulfilling Illuinati control agendas. These rituals take several forms, including ritualistic killings, bloodletting, sexual rites, hunting and sacrificing, and even demonic manifestations.

These events usually occur on specific energy centers of Earth where the energy produced can easily enter into the morphogenetic grid and replicate everywhere. As an analogy, the morphogenetic grid is similar to [a person’s] chakra system and DNA. This grid amplifies and reproduces the energetic effect like a hologram at all other points on the grid.

Major energy centers on Earth used for these ceremonies include Land’s End and Loch Ness in the United Kingdom; Rennes-Le-Chateau and Brittany in France; Bavaria in Germany; and Montauk Point, Russian River, the Mojave Desert, the Channel Islands, Phoenix (Arizona), and the east coast of Florida in the United States.

Any area on the 33rd and 42nd parallels in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres are used, as well as any area where there is a major crossing of ley lines. Common places for ceremony include the Great Pyramid in Egypt, and in the great castles of Europe that are located over underground entrances to Inner Earth. These openings are most commonly found in Scotland, France and Switzerland, with others in Belgium, Germany and Austria.

A typical Religious Rite ceremony attended by most of the world leaders and corporate elite of the planet usually begins at dawn. Several “animals” are released into a protected wilderness area. These are humans chosen for their strength and power. They are usually male, but may include females, and can be of any race. The “animals” are usually drugged with amphetamines to make the “hunt” more interesting. These hunters are armed with guns, knives and sometimes bows and arrows.

The prey is usually allowed to run and wander until dusk. The area is booby-trapped to the advantage of the mostly intoxicated hunters. During the course of the day, some prey is caught in the traps. They are tortured, raped and killed by the hunters. Their bodies are burned. Sometimes parts of the bodies are kept as trophies.

At dusk, the remainder of the prey are rounded up and secured. The non-white victims are killed on the spot. There is usually a great bonfire before a reptilian statue or idol, such as Nimrod, Osirus or Belial, to whom the souls of these victims are dedicated. The ashes and bones of these sacrifices are kept in a put in front of the idol. Their eyes, hearts and sexual organs are often removed and fed to lizards and other vicious pets kept at the site. The “congregation” is plied with red wine and vodka, representing blood and hormones of the victims. Sometimes this is mixed with the ashes of the victims and buttermilk, representing semen.

The wihte/Aryan prey are drugged and taken to a staging area for the ritual. Depending upon the location, this could be outdoors in front of an atar, or in the depths of a castle, church or political building.

After dusk there is a huge banquet that lasts for hours. Often the participants are dressed in a period costume. This might be Roman togas, Victorian formal wear, Egyptian cloaks, or even Medieval armor. The costume depends on the holiday and the ceremony date of origin. These events occur on the spring and autumn equinoxes, winter and summer solstices, All Hallow’s Eve, Christmas Day (which is really the Roman Feast of Saturnalia), New Year’s Day, Valentine’s Day, the Ides of March, and Friday the 13th, and on Guy Fawke’s Day (which is also my birthday) on November 5th. These days have entirely different significances to the reptilians than they do to the general public.

At the banquet feast, there sometimes are place settings on the talbe before empty chairs. Servants bring food to these places, and the food actually disappears, even though no one can be seen sitting there! These are [higher-dimensional] reptilians who are able to manifest energy in physical realms to participate in the event.

After dinner, the participants usually make a toast to specific past accomplishments and future events. Participants then exchange their costumes for robes of various colors. These are predominantly red, but some are black, some deep blue, and some bright yellow or gold, depending on their status in the ceremony.

Next, they retire to the ceremony chamber or outdoors area, depending upon weather and location. These ceremony locations are lit only by fire, including torches, candles, fire pits and wall sconces. the altar is either at the center of the room or open area, or against a stone wall raised on a platform. Tied down to the stone or golden altar is the main focus of the cereoy. In my experience, this has always been a male: he is called the vessel or grail.

The ritual is presided over by two figures: a female called the mother goddess, and a males called the father god. The goddess is dressed in red and gold, and the god in white and gold. They have hooded assistants dressed in black. These two ritual leaders are highly trained in psychic arts and mental manipulation. They use words to trigger the participants into a frenzy.

The most successful hunter comes in with the nude, white captured prey from earlier in the day. This hunter is called the presenter. He ties the hands and feet of the victims and hoists them above the crowd by straps of leather under their chins. Inside, this is done with specially constructed copper poles; outside, tree limbs are used which have copper strips wrapped around them. The crowd gathers underneath the victims, removing their robes.

As the crowd chants, they poke at the hanging victims with pitchforks, knies and swords. They work to evoke fear with small wounds until each victim is terrified, and then a final thrust of a blade desembowels him or her, resulting in blood flowing over the bodies of the crowd. The frenzy at this point is so high that many begin to shapeshift into their reptilian forms. Many even attack each other mindlessly.

Next, the crowd literally tears apart the hanging bodies, consuming the internal organs and genitalia. Many mix the dripping blood with red wine, vodka and sometimes even arsenic, and drink it. In North America and Western Europe, red wine is used along with a mixture of blood, arsenic and hormonal fluids. This is a standard tonic during the middle and end of the rituals. In Asia, especially central Asia and India, they add cinnamon to make a paste of the semen and menstrual blood for ingestion. In Eastern Europe they always add vodka and caviar to the red wine and blood. In all places they often float the testicles and ovaries of sacrificial victims in the tonics.

Next, the god and goddess chant ceremonial invocation to the astral planes. I have heard this chant in Latin, Hebrew, ancient Egyptian, Sumerian, German, English, and a guttural, hissing language which I was told is the original Draco language. The crown repeats many of the verses chanted by the two leaders.

The two leaders stimulate the male tied onto the altar. . . . His body is oiled with crocodile fat and small cuts are made over the main chakra areas, forming trickles of blood The male is stood up. His arms are tied to a pole above him, his legs spread and tied to stones in the floor.

The god and goddess open their robes and stimulate each other while chanting. The vessel becomes possessed by the astral entity being invoked by the god and goddess. . . . He may assume strange characteristics. Sometimes he speaks in a different language. Sometimes he gives a command and the crowd chants. The vessel is considered to be a holy as the god and goddes in the ceremony. There are only a handful of gods and goddesses in the world, but several vessels. They are required due to their ability to host the entity. If they fail in this, they are executed. . . .

Every year, literally millions of people disappear off the face of the earth, never to be seen or heard from again. Many have legitimate accidents or are runaways. Most, however, are victims of ceremonial ritualistic events as outlined above. Many of the small children whose faces appear on milk cartons are the victims of experiments similar to the Montauk and Monarch projects. They fit the profile of young, fair-haired children with genetics perfect for mind-control work. (pp. 69-76)

Swerdlow, Stewart (2002). Blue Blood, True Blood: Conflict and Creation--A Personal Account. St. Joseph, Michigan: Expansions Publishing Company, Inc. (https://www.expansions.com)