By Cathy O’Brien

A member of the Kennedy clan gave this hourglass to Cathy and told her to display it upside-down to mean that time was running out for the Luciferians

November 5th, 2024 the proverbial hourglass flipped, as did my iconic plexiglass U.S. capital hourglass in a monuMental display of freedom being restored to We the People.

Under MK Ultra mind control Wizard of Oz programming, I had been conditioned that when the hourglass flipped, such as the one Dick Cheney kept on his Pentagon office desk, that my life was on the line and my time was about to run out—just as it meant to Dorthy when the wicked witch flipped the hourglass. This do-or-die programming was frequently accessed during the years I was forced to work during the Bush/Reagan administration. [do or die: accomplish the mission or else you will die]

In keeping with Oz-themed program, perpeTraitors of my abuse claimed they were UNreachable—over the rainbow in another dimension.

When Mark rescued my daughter and me from the Wash DC human trafficking swamp in 1988, a supportive spook friend gave him the iconic US Capital hourglass complete with rainbow. “Keep this displayed upside down as a symbol of time running out on the New World Order until we all achieve victory in restoring Constitutional values of freedom and justice for all,” she said. “I know what this means to Cathy and her daughter. We’ll flip the hourglass on their abusers instead. When we win- and we will- flip it right side up once and for all!”

Mark nor I are affiliated with any political party knowing the true difference is between those who support the New World Order slave society agenda and those who support freedom. This particular spook was of Kennedy lineage.

Like in all families, there were different points of view. Mark often spoke with high regard for RFK Jr. in particular. Mark agreed with his environmental views back in the mid-80s Riverkeeper/Waterkeeper days. When I voiced outrage over Byrd’s so-called Clean Air and Water Act that only lined his pockets, Mark assured me good people were looking out for the environment… like RFK Jr.

When Mark first rescued Kelly and me, I did not know good people even existed in the world. Mark assured me they are by far the majority, often bringing them to my attention so I could gain eyes to see.

From 1988 until his passing in 2017, Mark and I spoke out together on mind control and healing from it. We witnessed people waking up on a global scale to face the reality that we share this planet with a dark cabal who are not like us and do not like us.

Mark and I were elated in 2016 when so many of us were awake and aware that we overrode the rigged electronic algorithm in voting machines to elect a President that was not Hillary Clinton and her New World Order. We each had individual cause to find encouragement in President Trump due to his long history of open opposition to drug and human trafficking and support of Constitutional values.

When President Trump was elected in 2016, Mark proudly flipped our iconic U.S. Capital hourglass. As he dusted it off and flipped it right side up, tears of long-awaited relief slid down his face.

Mark passed away in 2017, not knowing I had to flip our U.S. Capital hourglass upside down again 2020 when elections and freedom were stolen from We the People. With tears sliding down my face, I held the vision that humanity would wake up from mind control masked as a virus to reclaim their freedom stronger than ever before.

Knowledge is our defense against mind control and I was more determined than ever to carry Mark’s and my shared life’s purpose forward to raise awareness. As the US Capital hourglass gathered dust over the next four long years, I continued to speak out knowing abSOULutely that humanity’s strength of spirit and infinite power of love would eventually win.

November 5th We the People achieved a monuMental victory! How profoundly and synchronistically divine that RFK Jr. is an integral part of President Trump’s victory and the restoration of freedom to We the People! How divine that my daughter Kelly is beside me, sharing in this Win. I could feel Mark’s loving spirit within me, smiling as I dusted off our U.S. Capital hourglass and flipped it right again- once and for all!

