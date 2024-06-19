It seems there’s nothing the Chinese can’t accomplish: high-speed trains, the longest sea bridge, the highest river bridge, building tunnel-boring machines, and self-running factories. But even more important is that the Chinese government is reversing decades of environmental degradation that began when the Bilderberg Group put “capitalist-roader” Deng Xiaoping in power.

A harvester is working in the desert wheat field, with the Taklamakan Desert visible in the distance. [Photo by Yang Jun for China Daily ]

Staff from the Anyang Meteorological Center install artificial rain-making equipment, which will be put into use when necessary, in Anyang, Henan province, on Sunday. WANG JIANAN FOR CHINA DAILY

Wait — what?

Due to reasons such as overgrazing, around 90 percent of China's grasslands degraded several decades ago, making the restoration of saline-alkali land an important topic in grassland protection, Wang said.

After more than a decade of experiments at the Guyuan research station, Wang and his team discovered effective methods, identifying suitable grass species for pasture restoration and developing over 100 patented technologies.

“In the past, improving saline-alkali land mainly relied on engineering methods, which couldn't address the issue of excessive salt content in the soil,” he said. “Therefore, we chose to plant salt-tolerant plants, especially salt-absorbing plants, to reduce the salt content of the saline-alkali land.”

Wang's team has also improved corn into a forage variety with a yield of up to 150 metric tons per hectare, which is 10 to 20 times higher than other grass crops.

“This effectively helps herdsmen feed their sheep and cows without damaging the natural grassland,” Wang said.