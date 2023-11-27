The following chronology was pieced together from Ra’s The Law of One, Radu Cinamar’s Forgotten Genesis, Phyllis Schlemmer’s The Only Planet of Choice, Stewart Swerdlow’s Blue Blood, True Blood and True World History, researcher Zecharia Sitchin, and the Maya calendar.

According to Ra (The Law of One), there were three major cycles of the Terran race, and each one lasted 25,000 years. The end of cycles is marked by a harvest of souls, destruction of life and the burial of civilization.

According to the Maya calendar, there are great cycles that last 5,128 years. Five of these cycles comprise 25,640 years, which matches the 25,000 figure given by Ra.

In the following exchange, Ra refers to four “planetary entities”—earth, air, fire and water—which were the first conscious entities to arrive on Terra (which was called Tiamat before it blew apart). According to this exchange, the time of every harvest or ascension is determined from the beginning.

9.4 Questioner: The way I understand the process of evolution [of a] planetary population is that [a] population has a certain amount of time to progress. This is generally divided into three 25,000-year cycles. At the end of 75,000 years the planet progresses itself. What caused this situation to come about– preciseness of the years, 25,000 years, etc.? What set this up to begin with? Ra: I am Ra. Visualize, if you will, the particular energy which, outward flowing and inward coagulating, formed the tiny realm of the creation governed by your Council of Saturn. Continue seeing the rhythm of this process. The living flow creates a rhythm which is as inevitable as one of your timepieces. Each of your planetary entities began the first cycle when the energy nexus was able in that environment to support such mind/body experiences. Thus, each of your planetary entities is on a different cyclical schedule as you might call it. The timing of these cycles is a measurement equal to a portion of intelligent energy. This intelligent energy offers a type of clock. The cycles move as precisely as a clock strikes your hour. Thus, the gateway from intelligent energy to intelligent infinity opens regardless of circumstance on the striking of the hour.

703 000 B.C. – Maldekians destroy their planet through warfare (The Law of One 10.1).

Unknown – Planet Tiamat is blown apart; it is then pieced back together to form what we now call Terra.

498 000 B.C. – Most Maldekians are transferred to Terra in the form of 2nd-density primates (The Law of One 10.1).

432 000 B.C. – Sirians begin to subtly accelerate the evolution of primates. This influence lasts 10,000 years, and is done in accordance with the laws of Source. “Transformation of primate DNA became increasingly evident, and its effects increased over the next 50,000 years.” (Forgotten Genesis, p.112; The End of Days, p. 2).

372 600 – 372 500 B.C. – Battle in outer space damages a Sirian ship called Neiberau. Shuttles from the Neiberau descend to the area north of the Persian Gulf to extract materials, especially gold, to repair damage to the ship. Primates approach a shuttle out of curiosity. The commander of the Neiberau, Tenekau, observes the primates and feels a kinship with them. He decides to alter their DNA and use them to help extract the minerals. “This event is recorded as Enki’s descent to Earth, as the resultant frequency of the sum of symbols related to that decision was resonant with the symbol, E-N.” (Forgotten Genesis)

368 000 B.C. – Sirians create the first human being, Adam, in the E-N-L genetic line. Adam is androgynous. (Forgotten Genesis p. 139)

300 000 B.C. – Treaty of Nonintervention (Forgotten Genesis p. 160).

100 000 B.C. – Interplanetary war involving Draco reptilians and Lyran populations on Earth, Mars and Maldek ends in the destruction of Maldek, which becomes an asteroid belt (Forgotten Genesis p. 171) (see Apollymi Mandylion part 1, 18:30 min.).

Unknown – Creator Council meets on Planet Hatona over several decades to decide upon the parameters for an evolutionary experiment, as Terra is a designated seed planet (Blue Blood, True Blood, Cp. 5).

78,000 years ago – Beginning of the three major cycles (The Law of One).

70 000 B.C. Beginning of Hyperborean civilization, descendants of the Tarshish people. (Forgotten Genesis, p. 181)

50 000 B.C. – End of the first major cycle; destruction of Lemuria.

14.15 Questioner: Going back to the start of this 75,000-year period, there was the harvesting 25,000 years after the start, which would make it 50,000 years ago, I would assume. Can you tell me how many were harvested from our planet at that time? Ra: I am Ra. The harvest was none. 21.27 Questioner: Thank you. Then did the ending of this first major cycle have something to do with the destruction of Lemuria, or did this destruction just happen to occur at the end of that cycle? Ra: I am Ra. There is a confluence of energies at the ending of a major cycle. This encouraged what was already an inevitable adjustment in the movement of the surfaces of your planetary sphere.

32,400 B.C. – The twenty-four civilizations of the Creator Council plant the first civilization in Akesu, in Xinjiang province near the Tarim basin. A being called The Hawk introduces language to the colony and remains for 1,600 years. From Akesu, people branch out into three areas.

“Originally, in the seeding upon Planet Earth in Akesu, one colony went to what became Atlantis, and another was developed by Hoova, through Abraham, in Ur and Canaan.” (The Only Planet of Choice, Cp. 10 – “The Seeding of Humanity and the Akesu Culture”)

Incidentally, the protein bases that make up mankind’s DNA are joined together by sulphur bridges. The first sulphur bridge is 10 molecules long, and the second sulphur bridge is 5 molecules long. The third and fourth bridges are 6 and 5 molecules long. In Hebrew, 10-5-6-5 spells out Y-H-V-H, or Jehovah. (Stewart Swerdlow)

30,000 B.C. – Beginning of the civilization of Atlantis (The Only Planet of Choice, Cp. 11).

28 000 B.C. – Teotihuacan, a faithful replica of a Sirian city, is built by the Lords of the Galaxy (Sirans) for a meeting of the Great Planetary Council. The city is mainly inhabited by Sirians and Pleiadians, as well as other ETs. (Forgotten Genesis, Cp. 11)

26 000 B.C. – Meeting in Teotihuacan of the Great Planetary Council includes beings from Sirius, Pleiadians and other civilizations. Chosen E-N-K “demigods” participate in some meetings. It is decided that “the higher branch which had derived from the K branch would not be sustained any further.” Beginning of the withdrawal of direct involvement of ETs with mankind, replaced by covert monitoring. (Forgotten Genesis, p. 189)

25 500 B.C. – Shambhala (originally Anagon) withdraws to a higher plane. (Forgotten Genesis, p. 170)

23 628 B.C. – End of the second major cycle. The E-N-L branch of humanity has the choice of ascension, but most choose to remain on Terra to help humanity. Evolutionary leap forward for E-N-K branch. (Forgotten Genesis, p. 163).

14.16 Questioner: What about 25,000 years ago? Was there a harvest then? Ra: I am Ra. A harvesting began taking place in the latter portion, as you measure time/space, of the second cycle, with individuals finding the gateway to intelligent infinity. The harvest of that time, though extremely small, were those entities of extreme distortion towards service to the entities which now were to repeat the major cycle. These entities, therefore, remained in third density although they could, at any moment/present nexus, leave this density through use of intelligent infinity. 14.17 Questioner: Then the harvest 25,000 years ago, the entities who could have been harvested to the fourth density remained here in service to this planetary population. Is this correct? Ra: I am Ra. This is correct. Thus, there was no harvest, but there were harvestable entities who shall choose the manner of their entrance into fourth dimension.

The above statement by Ra contradicts the Akashic records as viewed by Radu Cinamar in a viewing room beneath the Bucegi mountain. According to Forgotten Genesis, the E-N-L genetic line left Earth, although much of their knowledge and spiritual evolution remained behind to help the E-N-K line, who are our ancestors. Possibly the E-N-L branch departed Earth physically, but many souls incarnated into E-N-K bodies capable of hosting them.

23 628 B.C. – Beginning of the Precession of Equinoxes of the Mayan calendar.

14 000 B.C. – Hyperboran civilization begins to die out because of the withdrawal of E-N-L beings to the 4th dimension.

11 650 B.C. – Ra begins the construction of the Great Pyramid of Giza. “The Great Pyramid, and there were others that were of similar nature, was begun in a time before the destruction of Altea. It was begun approximately 150 years before the destruction of Altea, 13,000 of your years ago, in the colony in which it had been begun. Then, approximately 7,000 years ago, additions were made, and then it was completed” (The Only Planet of Choice, Cp. 12).

11 500 B.C. – Complete disappearance of Atlantis (Forgotten Genesis, p. 202).

10 800 – 9600 B.C. – Great flood in North America followed by 1,000-year ice age. (Younger Dryas)

9000 B.C. – Additions are made to the Great Pyramid and it is completed during the reign of Pharaoh Khufu. (The Only Planet of Choice, Cp. 12 – “Ancient Egypt”).

9000 B.C. – The Tower of Babel is built in Ur within 200 years of the reign of Khufu (The Only Planet of Choice, Cp. 12 – Ancient Egypt).

8000 B.C. – Civilizations begin in Crete; the Middle East in what is now Israel, Jordan and Iraq; China, India and Tibet. The Americas are colonized by Phoenicians, who merge with aboriginals (The Only Planet of Choice, Cp. 11).

6000 B.C. – The Tower of Babel is destroyed. “That was in Ur, after the destruction of Atlantis. Ur was a colony from Atlantis. Its (the tower’s) existence was within 200 years of the existence of Pharaoh Khufu. Its destruction was 3,000 years later; yes” (The Only Planet of Choice, Cp. 12 – “Ancient Egypt”).

3760 B.C. – Sumerian civilization: “The Anunnaki granted civilization to mankind at Sumer and provided for kings who acted under their influence” (Zecharia Sitchin).

Clay relief of a female believed to be Inanna, 19th – 18th century BC, Southern Mesopotamia, via The British Museum, London

c. 3,114 B.C. – Great Flood wipes out much of the Middle East and Southeast Europe (Forgotten Genesis) (The Julian calendar date corresponding to the Maya date 0.0.0.0.0 is 11 August 3114)

13 August 3113 B.C. – Beginning of the fifth creation cycle (Hidden Hand)

The 26,000-year cycle is composed of 5 lesser cycles, each of which is 5,125 years in duration. Each of these 5 cycles is considered its own world age or creation cycle. Our present great cycle (3113 B.C. – 2012 A.D.) is called the age of the fifth sun. This fifth age is the synthesis of the previous four. The initial date that Earth entered the Fifth World, was August 13, 3113 BC, written in Mayan long count notation as 13.0.0.0.0. – Hidden Hand

2,750 – 2,500 B.C. – Reign of Gilgamesh, King of Uruk. The Epic of Gilgamesh is full of references to the Anunnaki.

1000 B.C. – Reign of King Solomon (archeological findings)

320 B.C. – Ra social memory complex came to Earth to help the positive side (2,300 years ago as of 1,981 AD).

14.18 Questioner: Then for the last 2,300 years you have been actively working to create as large a harvest as possible at the end of the total 75,000-year cycle. Can you state with respect to the Law of One why you do this? Ra: I am Ra. I speak for the social memory complex termed Ra. We came among you to aid you. . . . The general cause of service such as the Confederation offers is that of the primal [mission] of the Law of One, which is service. The One Being of the creation is like unto a body, if you will accept this third-density analogy. Would we ignore a pain in the [body]? No. There is no ignoring a call. We, the entities of sorrow, choose as our service the attempt to heal the sorrow which we are calling analogous to the pains of a physical body complex distortion. 14.19 Questioner: At what density level is Ra? Ra: I am Ra. I am sixth density with a strong seeking towards seventh density. The harvest for us will be in only approximately two and one-half million of your years and it is our desire to be ready for harvest as it approaches in our space/time continuum.

2012 A.D. – End the world according to the Mayan calendar

2022 A.D. – Arrival of Nibiru, lord of the harvest.

