So, what’s on top of Area 51—the military hangars, the buildings—those are just surface-level buildings where there are things that are normal. The things that are experimental—the things that are UFO crafts being reverse-engineered, ancient AI technology being studied, creating human-ET hybrids with grey DNA, the regeneration tanks, the plasma-like fluid that heals things—that’s what I had seen in S1.

And they’re doing a lot of DNA experiments. They’re mixing human DNA with ET DNA, studying it, and they’re growing hybrids in what I can only say is most like a vat system and a regeneration tank. And you’re seeing how the beings are grown, from gestation to fully grown. And it takes time for them to go through the maturation process and develop. And then, once they’re fully grown, I’m assuming somehow a soul steps into the body vessel.

When a clone is being created, the body grown, what can happen is, they might not have an original soul coming to the vessel of the clone.* They might get a little disk, very small disk implant that has the vibrational frequency with somebody else’s memories and experiences, and that’s implanted at the back of the head or the neck, and it integrates with the cranial brain capacity, that little disk implant. And it’s nanotechnology and crystalline technology, and it literally is the soul-vibration that this clone will carry. It is not an original soul, but it is an implant of a soul frequency, because not all clones get a new soul walking into the clone body.

*According to John Whitberg, chipped clones have both the soul linked to the DNA and the superimposed chip-soul.

Sometimes what happens is, frequency-wise, there is technology with frequency, vibration, that can entrap a soul to come into a clone body. But usually, the clone receives this little disk insertion, dermal implant, through the skin to the back of the head or the neck. And it has memories and experiences, traits and characteristics of somebody that had been alive at one point—or is still alive—and their life experience information and memories have been copied from them to put into this clone body that’s grown and maturated at Area 51 in the S1 facilities. So, again, the clone does not necessarily have to have a fresh soul walk into it, or call in a soul to come inside of it.

Sometimes beings who can do soul-transferrence, who can do soul-walking, will, on purpose, grow cloned bodies to put their soul frequency and their soul essence—or part of it—inside that cloned body to operate it. But that is done knowingly and on purpose through planning, [in order] to step into a cloned vessel, out of your own body, to step into the cloned vessel with your soul intact going in there. Then, when you’re done with the clone, [you] transfer your own soul-consciousness back into your original body, and then put the clone back into stasis. Some extraterrestrials can do that. These are called clone containers. They make them for themselves, humanoid cloned bodies, that they can transfer into and come to Earth and do whatever they’re doing [without detection]. So, cloned bodies can be used that way as well, with soul consciousness and soul transfer through the EMF devices.

So, it can happen that way as well. That’s not the case at Area 51, though. They’re using those nanotech disks, [which] store memories and experiences of other people, to put in the clone, to power the clone. And the clone won’t know that it’s somebody else. The clone will think it’s that person, unless it’s given other memories that are protonic inserts that are put on that disk. Because the disk can be reprogrammed, and more things—memories, traits, characteristics—can be added to it along with that programming of what the clone is supposed to do. The clone is programmed. That’s what they figured out how to do at Area 51 with the maturated cloned bodies of the human-ET hybrids, the genetic imprint that they have on that clone.

The extraterrestrials themselves who create those cloned body vessels, they might not look humanoid at all. So they create these humanoid-looking clone body-vessels that they can transfer their soul-consciousness into temporarily. It’s to look humanoid, to fit in. It’s so that these non-human extraterrestrials can blend in with a human culture to carry out their missions undetected.

And these humanoid-ET hybrids are then transferred into a circular saucer craft and taken away for training to integrate with the humans on the surface of the planet. That’s what they were doing in S1 where I had been taken.

And I had been beamed out from my bedroom by a light stream, and I ended up on a teleportation platform pad that looked silverish-blue, and I was given a white jumpsuit uniform. I prefer blue, so I didn’t get a choice of clothing—I was given a white uniform jumpsuit. And then I was taken through a large elevator down underground into S1. So, the facility, the jump pads, it’s in one of the main facilities on the surface, where the jumproom pads are, the teleportation pads, but then you take an elevator deep underground.

And I was taken to S1 to do these DNA experiments, to mix human DNA with extraterrestrial DNA, to grow those hybrids in the regeneration tanks. I remember this vividly because this happened in 2015. And then, when I would be finished with one of the projects, there are lights; there are these bright lights, white lights, above every working station that a person is sitting at. And the walls are sort of silver-blue—almost metallic—in S1. And these lights start humming and vibrating, and they erase whatever you were working on, your memories of whatever genetic project you were working on. They erase that from your memory, so you don’t remember much of anything, what you did. And then you’re taken home; you’re beamed back home. And then when they want you to work on a different project, they beam you in again, get you to do the work, erase your memories with these beams of light, from these lights, and beam you back home through this beaming technology that they have. That’s what I remember.

And eventually I started having memory flashbacks from these events.

There are about 6 to 8 sections: S1, S2, S3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and it goes down even deeper, where the generators systems are that power the underground sections.

I have remote-viewed Area 51 as well, just to see beyond S1, and S4 actually is connected with tunnel systems to another facility. So, a small portion of S4, where they test the different UFO crafts, reverse-engineer crafts, it also goes through a tunnel system in another section of Area 51 called S4. So, it’s only a small section that goes down through that elevator to S4, but the tunnel system with the maglev trains systems and other types of vehicles, it takes you to an expanded range system of S4. It’s a huge facility. It has many different buildings where they test different types of crafts.

Then, they have their smaller sections, like what I was seeing with the elevator. S1 is not a huge section, but it’s a medium-sized section. And they have testing laboratories for studying ancient AI spheres, other things, a lot of repositories of information, the generators, the other things that are part of running the underground facility. So, it’s self-sufficient. Those generators power it; they have the tunnel systems that connect to other facilities.

