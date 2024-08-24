Combat veteran with SAP clearance gives insights on secret space program
Patrick Riley on Journey to Truth Podcast
A lot of information in this interview, which combines first-hand knowledge with reasonable speculation.
For example, the unreal budgets of Enron and Renaissance Technologies LLC, a hedge fund.
DUMBs. Patrick has been in a few, and says they go 10 kilometers—6.2 miles—deep. Think just think about elevators, air and climate control for every level, not to mention food, water and power.
https://rumble.com/v5bwq3p-ep-319-patrick-riley-16-year-combat-veteran-reveals-insider-knowledge-of-se.html
(I waited a bit to see if it would be posted to YouTube so I could grab the transcript, but it isn’t up so far.)
* * *
The following information is from an entirely DIFFERENT source, Robert Vannrox.
About Special Access Programs (SAP), Waived Special Access Programs (W-SAP), Unacknowledged Special Access Programs (U(W)-SAP). Notice, Sebastian is a Freemason and s a close collaborator of Robert Vannrox, who was also initiated into Freemasonry. Metallicman has a lot of information, and I recommend people read it; however, it has a lot of material that promotes the viewing of young women as sex slaves.
In general, the SAP classification is far more secretive than “Top Secret” and has its own methodology and systems of governance. Perhaps once could best describe this methodology as a compartmentalization method for control of state secrets. (SAP)
In the military, especially in the R&D branches, are even more secretive programs: programs so special, so exclusive, and so secretive that only a very limited number of people can ever have access to these programs. Indeed, the knowledge of these programs is so exclusive that only the very highest levels of leadership know about them.
Often knowledge of these programs are limited to a mere one-to-three people! These programs are called “waived,” which means that reporting of the existence of the program to the working level leadership is restricted and forbidden. Often the “knowledge” germane to these programs is limited to only an alphanumeric designation on the budget spreadsheet, and perhaps an executive summary as prepared by the program director. (W-SAP)
Additionally, some programs are so controversial that the military, and political American leadership, must disavow knowledge of the existence of the programs and membership.
These kinds of programs are called “unacknowledged”, and are denoted by a “U” in front of the SAP. All programs related to extraterrestrial life are established as unacknowledged. These are the highest and most secretive programs that exist in the United States. (W(U)-SAP) https://metallicman.com/laoban4site/majestic-mandated-elf-probe-implantation/