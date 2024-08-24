A lot of information in this interview, which combines first-hand knowledge with reasonable speculation.

For example, the unreal budgets of Enron and Renaissance Technologies LLC, a hedge fund.

DUMBs. Patrick has been in a few, and says they go 10 kilometers—6.2 miles—deep. Think just think about elevators, air and climate control for every level, not to mention food, water and power.

https://rumble.com/v5bwq3p-ep-319-patrick-riley-16-year-combat-veteran-reveals-insider-knowledge-of-se.html

(I waited a bit to see if it would be posted to YouTube so I could grab the transcript, but it isn’t up so far.)

The following information is from an entirely DIFFERENT source, Robert Vannrox.

About Special Access Programs (SAP), Waived Special Access Programs (W-SAP), Unacknowledged Special Access Programs (U(W)-SAP). Notice, Sebastian is a Freemason and s a close collaborator of Robert Vannrox, who was also initiated into Freemasonry. Metallicman has a lot of information, and I recommend people read it; however, it has a lot of material that promotes the viewing of young women as sex slaves.