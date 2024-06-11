Archive link 1

In February 2006, a story appeared in an Orlando, Florida, daily newspaper about the murder of Alan J. Shalleck, the co-creator of the “Curious George” books. He was also instrumental in bringing the beloved children’s stories to television.

Archive link 2

Here are the first three paragraphs to the story:

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Alan J. Shalleck, 76, who co-wrote “Curious George” books and helped bring the very curious little monkey to television.



Rex Spears Ditto, 29, and Vincent Puglisi, 54, were arrested shortly before midnight on Wednesday and confessed to a home invasion, murder and robbery of Shalleck, Sgt. Gladys Cannon of the Boynton Beach police said Thursday.



Shalleck's bloodied body was discovered Tuesday under a pile of plastic garbage bags in a driveway at Royal Manor Estates by a maintenance supervisor who went to haul away what appeared to be a pile of trash, police said.

What makes this story even more interesting, according to several patriot researchers, is that the inquisitive little monkey was named after George H.W. Bush.



Further, the creation of the monkey involves the great inventor, Nikola Tesla, two of his Jewish immigrant friends who survived the Holocaust, and the fact that Daddy Bush may actually be the son of Tesla’s accountant, George H. Scherff Sr.



Regarding the creation of the “Curious George” character and the recent murder of one of the monkey’s creators, patriot Brother John apprised the Arctic Beacon with these yet-to-be-verified facts:



DURING THE 1940'S, THE GREATEST INVENTOR WHO EVER LIVED, DR. NIKOLA TESLA, WAS VERY GOOD FRIENDS WITH TWO JEWISH IMMIGRANTS WHO WERE WRITERS/ARTISTS: H.A. & MARGARET REY.



THE REYS HAD JUST BARELY ESCAPED FROM THE NAZIS WHILE FLEEING NAZI-OCCUPIED FRANCE ON BICYCLES. THE REYS WERE TELLING DR. TESLA ABOUT THEIR ORDEAL WITH THE NAZIS AND COMPARED THE NAZIS TO A BUNCH OF EVIL, DEVIOUS MONKEYS!



TESLA LAUGHED AND THEN TOLD THEM HIS OWN STORY ABOUT A DEVIOUS LITTLE NAZI “MONKEY” NAMED GEORGE H. SCHERFF JR., THE SON OF HIS ACCOUNTANT, GEORGE H. SCHERFF SR.



HE WAS ALWAYS SNOOPING AROUND TRYING TO STEAL FROM TESLA & GETTING INTO TROUBLE BECAUSE HE WAS JUST SO CURIOUS!



TESLA SUGGESTED TO H.A. & MARGARET REY THAT THEY WRITE CHILDRENS’ BOOKS ABOUT A LITTLE MONKEY THAT WAS ALWAYS GETTING HIMSELF INTO TROUBLE.



THE C.I.A. HAD THE CO-AUTHOR OF CURIOUS GEORGE, ALAN J. SHALLECK, MURDERED TWO MONTHS AGO.



Regarding information that Daddy Bush is actually George H. Scherff Jr. and is the son of Tesla's Nazi accountant, Eric [Berman] of Florida provided this information to the Arctic Beacon after [Berman] received the information from Hitler’s former bodyguard, Otto Skorzeny.



Is George H.W. Bush Really Prescott Bush's son?



Or is he the son of inventor Nikola Tesla’s German accountant, George H. Scherff Sr.?



(21 Jan 2006) Eric [Berman], in his unpublished book, The Bush Connection, claims SS commando Otto Skorzeny told him just before his death that Bush was born in Germany and is the son of Tesla’s accountant.



The history books say Otto Skorzeny, died in 1975.



[Berman] says the former Nazi commando was alive and well only a few years ago, living under a CIA alias as a south Florida carpenter.



According to [Berman], Skorzeny died several years ago at 95, but not before he gave him shocking information about the former president. [Skorzeny died in December 1999. See Ken Adachi, The Revelations of Otto Skorzeny]



“I was dating this girl in south Florida and her father turned out to be the feared Nazi SS body guard to Hitler, Otto Skorzeny,” said [Berman] in an extended conversation from his Florida home, adding Skorzeny told him everything himself, not his ex-girlfriend, who remains tight-lipped about her father's past.

“When I met him [in 1998], he was 90 but looked a lot younger. He was 6’4” with the biggest hand I ever shook in my life.”



Recently, [Berman] also was a guest on Greg Szymanski’s radio show, The Investigative Journal, where he claimed, based on Skorzeny's allegations, the American government has been lying since 1945 about the identities and whereabouts of thousands of former Nazis given safe haven and living in America today.



[Berman] also said Skorzeny gave him “a shoebox full” of never-before-published photographs linking many high-ranking American officials to Nazi war criminals, as well as information that George H. Bush has been lying about his true identity and was really the adopted son of Prescott Bush.



He also claims that Hitler was given safe haven in America, and that Nazi killers Josef Mengele and Reinhard Gehlen were alive and walking the streets of America as of three years ago. [c. 2002]



“I met with Skorzeny on three separate occasions for roughly five hours and he said that George H.W. Bush was and is a SS Nazi spy born in Germany as George H. Scherff Jr.,” said [Berman]. “He told me that Bush was really the son of Dr. Nikola Tesla's German-born, illegal-immigrant accountant, George H. Scherff Sr., being later adopted by Prescott Bush.



“Apparently, according to Skorzeny, in 1938 Hitler sent 14-year-old George Jr. to befriend, spy and kill Tesla, who later on Jan. 6, 1943, was actually killed by Skorzeny and SS Nazi Reinhard Gehlen.

“Bush, however, later forged a birth certificate while Prescott Bush, a known Nazi, adopted him, covered his real identity and later helped him join the Navy under false pretenses.”

Reinhard Gehlen, who founded the CIA along with Otto Skorzeny, George H.W. Bush, the Dulles brothers and William Donovan

According to Skorzeny, in 1938 Hitler sent 14-year-old George Jr. to befriend, spy and kill Tesla, who later on Jan. 6, 1943, was killed by Skorzeny and SS Nazi Reinhard Gehlen.

Asked if he thought Skorzeny had any reason to lie and why he was chosen to hear his deathbed confession, [Berman] added,



“No, I believe he is for real. His pictures matched up with the history books, and he told me he was coming forward with this information because the Bush family had cheated him out of a lot of money over the years. In the end, I think he wanted to get even, and there were so many specifics that later I verified, leading me to believe he was telling me the truth.



“I also spent five years researching this information and have written a book, called The Bush Connection, yet to be published. Like I said, my book took five years of painstaking research to complete and my motivation was to show Americans how our government illegally brought over 50,000 Nazis to America to create a New World Order and Fourth Reich in America under the guidance of George H. Bush.



“I also want to say that I've learned throughout the course of my research that our government is still protecting these Nazis, like they did Skorzeny up until his death.”



After learning about the damaging Bush information and the underground network to hide Nazis, [Berman] went to the Justice Department for help but instead received nothing but harassment and death threats.



“They came after me big time,” he said. “Right after I told them, I was at my girlfriend’s house and her mother went white as a ghost after receiving a phone call. I think she was informed that I was on to her husband's identity.



“That night after I left Skorzeny's house, I was followed, run off the road and it looked like one of the men in the car had a handgun. They are also tracking my mail, as well as hacking into my computer and keeping a close eye on my activities.”

Our government illegally brought over 50,000 Nazis to America to create a New World Order and Fourth Reich in America under the guidance of George H. Bush.

Besides the Bush allegations, Skorzeny laid several other bombshells on [Berman], including the truth about Adolph Hitler's death and that Bush’s role as a war hero was intentionally fabricated.



“Skorzeny told me he helped fake Hitler’s suicide in 1945 and actually shot Hitler’s double between the eyes, leaving him there in place of Adolph,” said [Berman]. “He then said that he flew off with Hitler and SS Nazi pilot Hanna Reitsch to safety in Austria. Skorzeny then told me he turned himself in to Americans and later helped co-found the American CIA with Nazi George H. Scherff Jr., aka George H. Bush.”



[Berman] also said that Skorzeny confirmed reports that already surfaced in the New York Post made by an old war buddy of Bush, Chester Mierzejewski, who questioned Bush’s account of how his plane went down during World War II, leading to his so-called “hero status.”



In the article, Mierzejewski, who was a recipient of The Distinguished Flying Cross, claimed he had a bird’s-eye view of the Bush cockpit when he saw Bush abandon his crew and bail out, leaving his two crew members to die.



Robert Flood, a former B-17 bombardier, also claimed Bush was “no war hero,” saying he violated the primary rule for a captain of a multi-crew aircraft.



“The pilot never leaves the airplane with anybody in it,” said Flood.



[Berman] said that Skorzeny told him the CIA is really Hitler’s “Third Reich” in America, the agency being created to manipulate intelligence and lie to the American people.



Going back to the stolen Tesla technology and the CIA’s role, he added,



“The CIA uses stolen Tesla technology, according to Skorzeny, to spy on Americans and manipulate the weather. There are thousands of satellites orbiting the earth that project high-intensity positively charged laser beams to certain areas on the earth. These positively charged laser beams enable the New Word Order Nazis/C.I.A. to use their stolen Tesla technology to manipulate the weather and to transmit extremely low frequency ELF waves with subliminal messages for mind-control purposes.



“When HAARP is active, giant space-based lasers simultaneously aim their beams to a central ‘spot’ on Earth. That ‘spot’ will then experience severe droughts, hurricanes, tornados or earthquakes. Spontaneous human combustion or SHC occurs when these lasers are pointed directly at human beings.



“Hurricane Katrina was allegedly a man-made disaster. Bush was quick to mention that it was a ‘natural disaster.’ It was created to distract America's attention away from Bush’s latest unqualified fascist neo-con, Supreme Court of Injustice appointees.



“Eyewitnesses allegedly saw the levees in New Orleans being blown up by U.S. soldiers after they had survived the storm intact. Katrina was a low, Category 3 storm. Not a CAT 4 or 5 as initially claimed! The levees were intentionally blown up to help Bush's neo-con insurance company cronies. Most homes are covered by wind damage insurance only. Not flooding. If the houses were damaged by flooding instead of wind damage then the insurance companies do not have to pay out any claims.



“This man-made diversion allowed Bush and OPEC the opportunity to ‘rape’ the American taxpayers once again by increasing the price of gas for no legitimate reason other than to make billions of dollars of profit at their expense!”



*** Greg Szymanski has his own daily show on the Republic Broadcasting Network, from 11:00am to 1:00pm central time, shortwave frequency 12.180. Greg Szymanski is an independent investigative journalist and his articles can been seen at www.LewisNews.com. He also writes for his own site www.arcticbeacon.com





ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED

http://www.arcticbeacon.com/19-Jan-2007.html

Bush family c. 2015