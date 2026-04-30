Initial bases where you’ll get tested at are the Ragnarok bases, which include Antarctica, as well as the Aleutian Islands in Alaska and Camp Century, which is near Greenland. And then you have Carderock, which is in Maryland, and you have the Palisades, California, base. So those are the initial first-year bases. And each of those tours, if I could put an equivalency—because, again, there’s no time in each tour—so, let’s say that during a year of training you receive approximately 20 years of training within that single year.

www.youtube.com/live/KBz1Zt6y-Uc?si=AKnDnV6QDyIpDeUb

6:13 I want to start by sharing an experience because the question is, behind the scenes, is is all this stuff real? Are there magical schools? Are there specialty schools where there’s access between the physical and the spiritual dimensions that our kids behind the scenes are are put through? Are there all these other worlds like time frames where kids are being trained in this type of stuff behind the scenes?

So, we’re going to get into that where the reality starts back in 1998, 1999. I had started a Bible college, and when I got there— And this was Minnesota. You wouldn’t think you’d get a high Scandinavian count up there; usually with the Scandinavians you will get some druidism, a lot more Norse religions behind the scenes.

But anyway I started this Bible college, and every night, starting at midnight from 3:00 a.m., this witch would [appear] on the hill. I could look out my window and see her, and she would be chanting and doing all this stuff outside my window every night. Then the Lord told me to start praying, and told me to prepare, because there was a movie that they were releasing. I think it was Charmed, when it went into the theaters initially.

So this movie was coming, and the Lord told me to start praying against it. Well, as it got closer, the Lord told me to gather a group of individuals and to go to the movie. And so we went, and for most of these individuals, it was their first time experiencing spiritual warfare firsthand.

So we go and as we’re sitting there, it wasn’t even hidden. There were so many young teenage girls there, but there also was all these witches and priestesses and priests that were in the [theater]. And as the movie was playing, you could hear them chanting as they were in the movie, chanting over these girls. As soon as the movie ended, those priestesses, witches, and warlocks started congregating by those girls, saying things like, “Wasn’t that cool? Wouldn’t you like to try that stuff? Wouldn’t you like to have all this power?”

At the same time, we were talking to girls, saying “Hey, this is witchcraft. This is how they’re going to ensnare you, and here is how you can overcome that.”So it was interesting that movies and things like that are used as recruiting tools for covens and different occultic groups.

So that’s what we’ll start with. As we get into this we have to face a reality. I know many Christians want to restrict their kids and say, ‘No, I’m not going to give you access. This is witchcraft, door closed. We’re not going to talk about it. We’re not going to look at it. Be in your Bible.’ And if that’s the way you address the problem, that’s one of the biggest hindrances to your children. It’s not going to prepare them for the witchcraft that they’re going to face. The truth is that the Luciferian Brotherhood, the Sovereign Military, has an extensive well-oiled training program. Those training programs include magic schools. And believe it or not, children are being taken straight from our public schools, straight from our private schools, and are being trained in different forms of magic. We can know by the diocese in each area on the coat of arms for those dioceses what magic programs our children in the area are being trained in. And fighting it has to start with acknowledging that children are being trained in different forms of magic.

How are we going to address this? We can’t continue to turn a blind eye. if we want to address it, we have to be willing to step into the conversation. We have to show the children who are being trained the difference between their magic, even their light-side magic, which they think they’re doing for good. We have to show them the consequences of magic. And we can’t do that unless we understand what what they’re engaging in and we’re able to enter into conversation with them about it. So I would love this episode to be used to start the conversation. What are the things that kids in these magic schools are being trained in?

Let’s dive into the Harry Potter world. And as they would say in magic school, welcome to the school of all things fantastical and magical. Fantastical is a big word you’ll hear used in those schools. And in fact, all the teachers are historians of all things fantastical, one of the biggest teachers in that being Lt. Colonel Michael Aquino.

Let’s start with Harry Potter. Certainly, J.K. Rowling, the author of the books, is a high priestess in the quadrant containing the UK. Each book in the series is about one year of magic training. What we have to remember is that in the spirit world, there isn’t time. So for the children in this training—and it’s not every day—but most of the time you show up for school, you get marked present, and then you’re taken for your training. They’ve got an organized system, and we’ve talked about the connection between the [Luciferian] military groups and different [government] military bases.

We did another series on the gateway experience, and talked about training and remote viewing. Training starts around age four-and-a-half to five. There are common first-year areas where you’re going to go through your initial training to see what type of familiar magic your soul resonates with. And when you get into the soul resonance, that’s going to connect to different forms of elements: earth, air, water or fire. And that will determine which training programs you go into.

All of that is connected as well with your houses of Israel. So you have those that were the northern tribes, the southern tribes, the eastern and the western tribes. And all of those will be put under a cherubic sign, which we’ll get into a little bit later here.

Initial bases where you’ll get tested at are the Ragnarok bases, which include Antarctica, as well as the Aleutian Islands in Alaska and Camp Century, which is near Greenland. And then you have Carderock [Naval Base], which is in Maryland, and you have the Palisades, California, base. So those are the initial first-year bases. And each of those tours, if I could put an equivalency—because, again, there’s no time in each tour—so, let’s say that during a year of training you receive approximately 20 years of training within that single year.

So, by the time you’re 10, you’re fully trained in whatever they want you to be trained in, whether they have you consciously remembering that training or whether they put you in a state where you don’t remember until you’re needed or called up.

…

CHANTELLE: Why do you think they burned it?

JESSIE: I think it had to do with the Phoenix imagery. I think it’s part of the falling of the system and then Barack Obama stepping into his position as the phoenix of the Council and being able to raise things back up to life.

Michelle Obama and Fellow Globalists Celebrated on the River Seine as Notre Dame Burned

They literally watched the arson fire in real time

https://themillenniumreport.com/2019/04/michelle-obama-and-fellow-globalists-celebrated-on-the-river-seine-as-notre-dame-burned/

Prior to that I had pointed out that Bohemian Grove, which is connected to Belenoff (https://dianabarahona.substack.com/p/the-luciferian-brotherhood-system-a7f), had changed their main website, their contact information in that they redirected everybody to the Cathedral of Luxembourg, which is another name for Notre Dame. Why did the Cathedral of Luxembourg start taking phone calls for Bohemian Grove? What was all that about? And then it burned down, and I think that was connected with Bohemian Grove being one of the biggest ritual sites for male politicians. So I think the imagery of the Bohemian Grove and their rituals, their sacrifices being done in secret, all of that being burned to the ground and then rising anew represented the birth of the Leviathan system under the new phoenix of the Council [Barack Obama].

Somerset Belenoff school photo 1970

So, again, everything that they do in these magic schools or in buildings that they use, churches that they use, is going to be put under a cherubic sign to tell those coming into the territory what their specialties are, what kind of area you are stepping into, what types of magic are practiced, who’s in charge of that place, what orders are operating out of there, what their contracts and alliances are. Why do they do that? Because in the system, they’re constantly at war with each other; that’s why they tell you. It’s so that if you go into that area, whether you should be there or not— They fight to the death for power, control. They’re each wanting to elevate himself, multiply himself in order to be the top god. And you have ancient contracts going back to Canaanite lands, going back to the land of Ur, going back to ancient water underground cities, like Urantia—also known as Atlantis—ancient contracts going back to Mesopotamian gods, Hittite, Nephilim—all different forms of those that want to raise themselves up as gods. So really, it’s an ancient war that has been going on from the beginning of time, God’s number one enemy being Lucifer. So, Lucifer and his armies, but within them, each wants to be the top army within that military.

So, we can start off here next time and get a little bit deeper into how they use these symbols to display their magic, their alliances. But it’s a good place to stop. I brought myself back coming down a little portal there.