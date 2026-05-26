11:00 We’re getting into these magic schools and there’s so much with it with the magic schools. They’re really interesting in practice because you have some that you know are going to going to be kind of more I’ll say an exotic feel. as a child growing up in the hierarchy within the system, you don’t know initially that you’re going to be getting all this extra education.They make it where at first you’re you’re showing up at a regular school, you know that, you’re going to be signed in. Then you begin your testing. And in that they take you to a lot of different places because they want to figure out what what are you spiritually attuned to what kind of spirits, what kind of magic, what kind of elementals, what is your energy song or your soul resonance.

And in that they also are going to be kind of beginning to do futuristic things. They want to know what is your destiny, what is your potential within the universe and how can they capitalize on that. So they begin to introduce you to those that you know oversee different types of magicka schools and training. one of the you know largest ones being connected to Lori Cabot Kent and even to this day she still has her hermeneutic schools, even though you know she’s going to classify it for adults. But many of those students you know have been in her schools for a long time.

You also had Magica Schools in connection to Gloria Vanderbilt and the Greenbryer Academy in uh in near the you know West Virginia areas and you have some in Virginia [snorts] and then all over the world. You know, they have them in the UK connected to London. But you get some that are underground, some that sit between spiritual interfaces.

So the elements that are brought out in the Harry Potter movies are are what children experience as a reality. You know, it shows Harry and the kids like going to a train station and they use a wall as a gate to get into another place. , so some of the things that we’re going to look at we have to ask, what are they trying to tell us about the magic schools?

It’s my full belief that the author that wrote the Harry Potter series was highly connected as a high priestess in the system. Rowlings has everything that’s in there that is true of the Magica schools, and you see that come out in in the story as she unfolds it with the different characters.

there’s a few differences. She kind of has the core group around Harry being about four kids, within the different regions. And you’ll see this in the— We talked about when we did the decodes for the pope coat of arms that they show the miter hat that the popes wear and you see the jewels in the crown. What are those jewels? They’re children. And in the majority of them, you’ll see those jewels being red and blue representing fire and water magic. And you’ll see eight of them. And they pair those eight children into four groups as they begin their training together.

And for the you know as you get into different circle groups you’ll be introduced with your your partner to other children in other groups and sometimes you’ll have to work in alliance. Other times you’ll have to your enemies. You’re going to be fighting and battling and there’s a competition and you know they’re looking for who who is the most skilled, who has the most authority and you’ll get you know your teachers being parts of those battles as well.

There’s always multiple teachers and some of the main categories for the teaching, we’ve done some past episodes on magic and familiar spirits and the weaponization of children. So, I encourage you go back to watch those episodes because we kind of get into some of the you know the elements behind the magica schools in those in those previous shows.

But some of the things that they’re going to teach are going to revolve around sorcery, divination, necromancy, blood magic. You’re going to get alchemy. You’ll get into the oracle-type things, which kind of gets into the astronomy: being able to read the seasons, the stars. You get into different forms of energy magic, pulling, whether that’s in the daytime or whether that’s in the evening with moon magic. So, it just depends on what your position is and what spiritual contracts you have to make in your position. That’s going to deal with your governance, your authority that will be given to you.

And even though there’s a base element to the training that is very similar for most kids, at the same time it’s unique. They cater the education based on what are your callings and what do you end up excelling in, and what you’re able to show more of your authority in. So, that’s the unique thing about the magicka schools. But let’s go ahead and start with the pictures here.

CHANTELLE: I’m interested these magicka schools you know what I’m wondering is we’re hearing a lot of kids like for example when they before they go to Montauk, they would be coming from different areas where they basically go through a lot of tests I guess you could call it right to see how good they are at what they do and then they get sent to— let’s say the place that I know best would be Montauk, right? And I’m sure there are other places like that as well. Would these places be considered magic schools?

JESSIE: No, that’s more for your your training, your projects, your experiments. So, they’re separate. And that’s going to start what they consider your year in training. You have your base training, which will usually take place at one of the military bases, whether that’s Ragnarok the South Pole or Carderock, which is the ocean simulations, the naval war center. Those are the most common first-year places.

Now, in that you’re going to be also going through initial contracts in your regional area, the different ones where you’re assigned. So, like my first year we’re kind of between Chicago, as well as Wisconsin and Wyoming areas, and I was really brought into a lot of the ritual rotation. So being present at all the different areas, seeing a lot of the mass-killings, the a lot of the mass-rituals, partaking in the corn rituals. Then your year is where you’re going to start to connect to some of the individual teachers. So my year was more where Lori— we’d be at Lorie Cabot Kent’s for special training or Gloria Vanderbilt’s for special training.

Now that didn’t mean that we didn’t already experience certain things from those teachers or get introduced to certain places. , but they start to have you more at one place or another. There really is a rotation in the training. I talk about in the priestess affidavit that I did that includes information about Gloria Vanderbilt. Some of her area of rotation included areas where she had her different residences. So, you had Biltmore, you had some in Connecticut, you had some in Virginia, some in West Virginia. Some of the stances included going to the Greenbrier Hotel.

Then you had others at the you know the different pools which interfaced with the Alton Tower areas in the UK. then you had some that were at the Greenbrier Girls Academy in West Virginia, some out at Bush’s Island that was near there. Some at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum. So they kind of have different training grounds that they’re going to rotate the students through in each stint of the training.

All that training, the majority of it’s done in the spirit world, so there isn’t time. It feels like you’re there. You have more experiences than just your AM to PM. I mean, you feel like you’ve had days and weeks. It’s like a boarding school. So, you’re there, you have all these things happen, and then you return back, and it feels like you’ve gone back in time, even though you haven’t, because there isn’t time. And you’re finishing off a day at school, right? You’re going home and you’re having dinner. And that’s really how it feels. You get a lifetime’s worth of experience every time that you’re there.

CHANTELLE: I can imagine. I can absolutely imagine. It must be such a crazy thing coming back from a place a place can’t even define it as a place right a space in time where there is no time there is nothing of what we understand here. I mean your mind must travel so far and then to come back into your limited body and mindset and words that here must.

Yeah, limited really is it because you’re not allowed. You’re you have to live that cover life. You’re not allowed to display any magic. You’re not allowed to talk about anything that happens there. And all of a sudden, you’re very confined. yet you’re still experiencing spiritual attacks at night because they pull you in in the dream state. Or at night they’ll do stuff and you can’t do anything to defend yourself from that magically. And many kids have feel like they’re put into a position of having to protect their families, because they will target your families. They’ll threaten that, and you spend your whole night in warfare and battle even though you can’t use any of your magic or your training that you’ve been taught. So, really, they’re developing discipline with that at the same time raising you up in in spiritual warfare even though you don’t know that’s what that is.

25:00 CHANTELLE: Wow. And it really is a bit like Harry Potter, then. It’s like I mean and I think you said you didn’t watch it if I’m correct. Right. Not the full I’ve seen a few of the movies. I haven’t read the books. Yeah. I’ve read the book, but it’s that whole where these kids from the magic schools come home for holidays, for example, as they put it there in the book, and they’re not allowed to talk about it or, yeah, engage in magic at all. I mean, Harry Potter himself got into trouble a few times because he was trying to defend himself from exactly the things you’re speaking about. So, it’s interesting how these things have been definitely modeled on what truly happens in the system. Yeah. Is it as grandiose as like what Hogwarts Castle is where you go to some of these places? What do they actually look like, these magic schools for the kids? Are they fairy-tale like? Are they enticing? or is it some like dingy little tunnel system like a lot of the kids have had to experience?

JESSIE: There is that fairy-tale feel to it. It depends on the place. Some are very dark. You enter in and you don’t want to be there, you know, and really hard things to talk about because it’s not your fairy tale, like in good feelings, you know? It’s more like your Grimm fairy tales. There’s a lot of enchantment, a lot of alluring, but very quickly you find yourself in a position where you’re having to survive.

27:00 And the hardest part is that your peers you think are good people. The natural instinct for most children is to protect other children, to pull on other children to be your friends, your alliances. But very quickly you find that it’s a world of heavy betrayal. It’s a world where each one is out for themselves, including the person that you’ve been trained with, or some call it being twinned with. You’re bound to make sure each other survive through situations and really there isn’t a way to get through the situations without doing it together. You have to you have to have someone else to go through it with you to get through, but then at the same time, you can’t ever fully trust, because you’re each other’s best friends and at the same time each other’s worst enemies. That’s how the system works. And, it makes it very difficult to survive in that, because there’s that constant duality and equilibrium of good and evil in the system.

I think one of the hardest things is how it capitalizes on destroying your ethics and morals. There’s times that you have no choice but to do that which your heart cries out to not do. even when you try to think you can go around that and give yourself as a sacrifice or end your own life, they don’t allow you to do that. And that makes it really difficult, because there isn’t a way out. You just have to get through. You have to find a way to cope. And each thing is really difficult to go through.

And there’s a lot of compounded grief, because in the moment you can’t grieve. When do you get to grieve those things that you just went through? It’s it’s when you go back at the end of the day, when you go home, and you know you have to find a way to grieve without your whole family knowing what’s going on. And all of a sudden life’s normal, but you never feel safe. You know that the other world’s out there. And you’re just trying to take a moment to breathe and to process and grieve, but then each night it kicks back in and you’re being pulled into the spirit world—whether through dreams or visions—and it’s just a constant warfare and battle.

30:00 CHANTELLE: Well, I can imagine that that there there is nothing pleasant about that. And I mean, even if you just look at what we’ve been shown as the normies, the Harry Potter stuff, which I think is probably one of the best depictions of what goes on. There’s always the dark element that is trying to get the light, right? There’s always the evil that’s trying to outdo the good. There’s always that contest, right? None nothing so egregious as what we’ve shared on this channel ever comes up in there, right? We’ve never seen the torture of kids or anything like that. It’s really just kids in a classroom setting that have got special gifts and they get taught magic. So it’s like normal for them to do magic the way we do the math or ABC, right? So there’s nothing so dark that what they always make it a good twist even like when they bring out the the fantastical creatures, the ogres, the Boscalisk, all of those they they show you where it ends up pretty good. You do have one or two people that die in there, but they really cut out the the grotesque evil. they don’t bring up the fact that those creatures, whether ogres, giants that they survive off of eating humans they don’t bring that out. Yeah and worse things than that. And that’s the hard reality as a kid is that the grim fairy tales are based off of, I believe, true stories. you know, he came from an area in Germany where you have a high amount of Brotherhood and they weren’t just fairy tales. You know, they were stories of real witches, stories of real families in the system. And you know they bring out elements of of the system, how it works, how it operates. They you know are used in training and are you know relived by many people the different experiences in them. But they are connected to the different forms of training.

CHANTELLE: Wow. And it’s true what you say no one questions, well, what do these things eat actually? How do they how do they live? Do they eat little insects and grasshoppers? Crazy.

No, they don’t. But yeah, but it’s interesting because you you know it’s like as we’re talking about kind of the different experiences. you know probably one of my most hated was the alchemy type training and you know they get into using all the different herbs, plants, things like that. But you have where then they’ll use fairies to gather special things or to do certain things in certain processes for certain tinctures or potions or things like that, but you know they’re not nice little creatures and they hold vendettas forever. And that was something you know I brought out when there was all the mass flooding in Asheville, North Carolina. It’s like what happened to the fairies where did they go? Because all of those areas were really you know, those mountain areas were really flooded and you had a whole town that pretty much was wiped out. and we don’t think of things like that, like where did they all go? And yeah, interesting. Well, where did they go? I mean, what’s your take on that?

Yeah, I think they bunkered down at Biltmore, but it’s very interesting. Caleb Jade, when you’re talking now, I remember him speaking about the nature spirits and saying that they’re completely neutral. He emphasized you do not trust. Those are some like the tree you get like the tree spirits in the woods. your gnomes, different things like that because they’re really going to choose the side that is stronger. So it doesn’t matter whether it’s good or bad, they’re going to kind of opt for the winning side. So it makes sense like in those places with the dark strongholds that even nature there has turned against God, humanity, nature has turned against itself, so to speak, right? When you’re looking I mean of course it has if you think about what controls it, right? It’s gonna but it’s yeah it’s wow that’s so that’s so incredible when you talk about yeah that’s a good way to put it you know that really it is whatever side is displaying the most power and then when that power shifts you also see a shift in you know that alliance yeah then they’re all nice again [laughter] right you can’t trust those little critters [laughter] don’t trust them no they’re shysters for sure.

So interesting. Okay. Should we get going with the Harry Potter? We’ve got the pictures up. Should I first one’s up again? Just Yeah, that one. Yeah. You know, we talked about I personally don’t feel like there’s people question with the Harry Potter series like is it okay to read the books? Is it okay to watch the movies? If it’s teaching different forms of witchcraft, divination, are there things that are really close to real spells? Yes, there are. I don’t think there’s enough though that really is going if you’re firm in your faith, it’s not going to draw you away from the Lord. you know, the few that I watched, I did so to kind of know what was in there. So, just be prayed up but really there’s a lot of information in them. And if you can use them that way to understand more about you know what is happening in the system what’s happening to kids in the system they really can be a valuable resource you know where we can understand what is happening behind the scenes. I think there’s a responsibility to know what good does it do us to not understand what the kids are going through, to not understand their training and the different forms of magic or elemental things that they’re being trained in. When we understand what their training entails, then we can have conversations. You know, let’s say you’re a teacher at a school and you see a student they’re not sleeping. They’re getting a lot of nightmares. And that nightmares is one of the biggest tellers for kids that are in the system. you know, the other one is perfectionism. Those that are absolutely perfect. They’re involved in everything, sports, their church, they’re the highest getting the good grades, that perfectionism is another telltale that they are in the system. But when you know their world and you ask them, “What did you have nightmares about?” “Oh, about ogres.” “Well, tell me about that. Can you tell me more about that?” you can put yourself in a position to allow them then to start processing to not judge or say, “Oh, it sounds like you made it up.” You know, you can begin to help them to break that silence through processing. So, I think it’s a valuable resource and maybe it’s something you can get a group at your church or people together to do with the purpose of and maybe this would be a great membership show or something. is to go through break down the different elements in the different Harry Potter movies and maybe you know maybe we’ll do a membership thing on that shanty. I think that’s a great idea. Yeah, that would be a really great thing to do and really give people the ammo of how to use it in conversation with kids or people that you may meet from the system. All right, I’m writing a note, but go ahead to the next picture. I was busy writing a note as well. So, good. We both have it. Okay, there’s the other one again. Do you need this one again? well, we can quick go over that again. We talked about how the these symbols mean things in the system. This one being connected to your sovereign military, your royal arc degree. that’s one of the base entry levels for the different Sovereign Military Order of Knights Templars.

And this succession you’ll get the royal ark. They have to enter in through that circle group before they can become a Rosicrucian. And then that will lead to your Scottish York Rite Freemasons. If you look up the Scottish York Rite Mason degrees, you’ll see that up to the degree, they have a whole bunch of different circle groups. Some of those are going to include your princes of Jerusalem, which is around your degrees. And I did a couple special reports on the princes of Jerusalem and get into how they are connected. Those are in that succession. They can then connect to the councils in the system and the United Nations. So, I get into that on my website on the special report.

You also have certain individuals serving in our government right now. You’ll see the Order of the Brazen Serpent and you can see what their symbol is that they use. So, all of these symbols have meaning to them and connect with different contracts that they make. So, go ahead to the the later ones that we haven’t got to cover yet.

Okay, just give me a minute. I’m just interested. I want to just actually put this one up of Voldemort which I want to find it here quickly which to me was interesting and I said to you look it’s like they’ve given him a pig’s nose and that’s you’ve often spoken about that in part of like the demonic how they do these chimera-type things in the womb already. Yeah. I mean do you think there’s any relevance to that there? Right. You also get it too with the serpentine spirits. You’ll get different features that some of the changeling spirits can cause with individuals that are bound by them. you know where they’re able to change their physical appearance. So the nose changes usually will come with the serpentine type spirits. And then you could have like horns for the bull or the or like ram’s horns for the more of your goat type spirits, but you know, like you have ball Molech, Samuel, all those are going to have horns. Lilith, Ashroth all have forms with horns. so you’ll see them displaying themselves in different manners but sure okay I think this is where we begin ogres you know this really is how it is as a kid in the training you will be in the oddest places and they use a lot of the churches. They use a lot of the old schools or ancient type buildings or places and you know some of the places you know they’ll look like they’re torn down in real life like there’s just remnants like your temple of Artemis in Jrash Jordan. you know, at at first glance or as you’re a tourist, you’re going to go you’re going to experience a rundown ancient place, but in the spirit world, those places are very much still operating and in their full form. So, you’ll just end up these places and you’ll have different experiences, different things happen. And like here in Harry Potter they run into the ogre in the bathroom at the school and then these creatures are going to interact. , not always for the good. many of them are bent on destruction. So, you quickly find yourself having to protect each other, having to figure out how do you gain control of these creatures and what do you do? How do you get rid of them or get yourself out of the situation? So, yeah, it gets interesting. , I think the largest creatures that they have, besides your dragons are going to be your giants. Your ogres are pretty big. And in your training, you’re going to learn the specifics about these creatures. there’s certain things that skills and abilities that they have as well. , your ogres are really good on hearing. , you have your giants that are really good at smell and you have to try to figure out how to get through those things without , without attracting those creatures more. your natural instinct is to hide, but very quickly you find you can’t hide. so how do you get through and overcome especially when you’re a child you know you’re a child and you’re having to you know fight and battle these things. so yeah so interesting. go ahead to the next one. Yeah spiders is another big one. you know, these are going to be more in your your cavern areas. You also get a lot of the giants that are free roaming, we’ll say, that are bound in caverns. you’re going to encounter so many things like even some of the elements of the Lord of the Rings series. Some of that is similar things to what a kid may experience. but you know you get again it’s everything is a test. They want to see you know will you figure out how to get through the situation. Can you survive through it? you never know what you’re going to get, but you do get a lot of god-given creatures that you know are natural that you’re going to have to fight against. And some of them are beyond what you could imagine in size. some of that. You know, it’s curious because in our Bible we’re taught that God put a time limit on life for man. That prior to the flood you see some men living up to Adam was like years old somewhere around there. Noah was up there in years. Then after the flood you see the lifespan going down to like years cap. but you know a lot of creatures were destroyed in the flood. But were there some that you know came out of those that survived that have been around for a very long time? And you get like prior to the flood, you get things that were larger and there was like a terrarium effect with the spiritual gates because they held water and you know things in a terrarium grow very large. So you get kind of that effect. And you know are some of these creatures just very old? I think some of them are you’ve had them along around for a long time and you have certain alliances and contracts that those who are in charge those who are the teachers who are in charge of the magica schools you know they’re aware of those contracts but go ahead to the next one. I actually have a question on that because Yeah, go ahead. It would seem to me like I’m just going to take this off for a because it’s it would seem to me like they are obviously these monsters and giants and whatever it is already exist, right? They already exist in wherever they they they inhabit. So it’s not like the cabal, call him the cabal for one of a better word, right now is creating these monsters. These monsters are already there. So what these guys are doing. Yeah. But some they bre some but some they breed. You know, they do make special hybrids. No, I get that. I get so I’m sure that they would be actually splicing DNA as well, right? Of the original creatures and making their own concoction of whatever these wonderful Yes, absolutely. So, let’s say let’s take the hybrids out of it for for a moment and let’s look at the real creatures. Would there be any good purpose to train kids? And I’m not talking about the torture, right? I’m not talking about the torture side, but to make make kids aware that these things exist, but and how to literally in their own being fight these things because if they exist, then they exist, right? Yeah. So I think it can be a good thing that kids are given the tools to understand what is there, right? Well, to defend yourself. Yeah. To defend yourself, to defend your community. You have that in even some of the older cultures like your Norwegian you know, your Native American cultures. They had to learn to both hunt as well as to defend themselves. even in India you get the elephants that come through and destroy things at times. They had to know how to protect themselves from those creatures when they would come through and do different things. even your micro creatures like your, leeches, your different your mosquitoes that can pass diseases. All of these things that that knowledge is important. We need to be able to know how to sustain ourselves and our cultures. Absolutely. That’s what I’m saying. It’s like, it’s exactly what you’re saying. taking a self-defense class to protect yourself from intruders and burglars or anything like that that you would do in your normal earthly existent, which existence which is considered normal. And I think it’s important that kids are aware that these things exist and that should they need to to protect themselves or their community or their family through the light of God, that is possible. And I think that that for me is is a good part of of making kids aware. But obviously the extent to which the kids are being tortured and forced against their will and really I mean prayed upon in the worst possible way for these guys is like on a whole another level. But I do think there is a place for it. That’s what I’m saying. It’s just got to be done differently and not in a way that they’ve been doing it.

Okay. I think that’s the next one. Yeah. So, different ghost spirits you know within the system within the movie, they’re going to highlight kind of the spirits of the dead that’s going to get into necromancy. And you have a lot of different forms of necromancy in the magica schools. it’s my personal belief that it’s not really the dead that really it’s the different spirits. You get a lot of spirits that are going to be hanging out at the Magika schools, especially your little I call them the little chicken shits. you know and and they’ve watched their job is you know has always been to dete you know bring destruction to bring kind of help to gain the the legal ground for the larger stronghold spirits like your principalities. you know your little chicken spirits are going to tempt in the areas of lust, of wrath, of envy. gluttony, jealousy, greed, pride, right? And in that they gain the legal ground. And you know, they’re going to keep it because they want to have the more unrighteousness there is, the more times they can get us to sin, that then allows the principalities to place a stronghold. And that stronghold is not just in our lives, it actually is also on the land. So they want to have those strongholds.

But what they’re going to teach about the necromancy at the in the system is that you know there there is a elevating of those they consider forefathers, especially those engaged in different forms of of magic. And that’s going to include your your regular magic, your divination, your sorcery, your witchcraft. with the necromancy they’re going to get into the past teachers, past individuals within the system. And it’s not always your common people. they’re going to go back in history and pull out those that were behind the scenes and you’ll only learn of those individuals if you’re attending those and if you seek out to know who all the faces on the walls are.

Now, in that though too, it’s a way to draw you into certain connections. you know, they have some of the connecting vaults. they’re going to be called forefather vaults where they’ve preserved the mind or the head or the body of some of these individuals. that’s a I’ll put it the Masonic department has been good to do that. and a lot of it now they’re doing through medical science. making it look like people have donated their minds for certain things in medical science. , but they as you’re walking through hallways, you’ll see pictures and then there’ll be like a a drawing.

You know, the spirits will reach out to try to communicate with you and they’re looking for who’s going to start to who’s going to open that door, who’s going to start to seek them. That gets into the divination. You seek for answers, you seek for directions, you’ll get you know and it’s really sly how it happens because you know you’ll get a you’re find yourself in a bad situation. You’ll just get out of it. You’ll be walking through a hallway and all of a sudden there’s a spirit there saying that’s not the direction you should go in, and they just kind of leave it there, and then you’re stuck. Like, do you listen to the spirit or not? You know, so that’s where you know it starts to pull you into that seeking for the answers through the spiritual connection. So, that’s a way that they’ll try to develop your psychic abilities and skills and see what you do in those situations.

Other times there’ll be things that will have answers that they’ll give an answer and again, you have to decide, are you going to listen to this random spirit or not? my motto was they all lie. They all lie. There’s going to be a bit of truth, but you know, I would do the complete opposite of whatever they were saying. And I would just prepare myself because usually it always would end in a battle of some sort. , a near-death experience. You know, it’s like you just brace yourself. You know it’s coming. and get ready to take the blow is kind of how [laughter] I would approach it. But it’s like darn it, why can’t I just walk down the hallway? Where are my exits? As long as they don’t change those. Where are the entrances? But you better believe they’re going to play games and change things.

And it really the worst part for this is when they do it in the psych wards, the old psych wards. I absolutely hated those things and those moments in life. You’ve got ghosts, you’ve got real people engaging in horrific things that you’re going to witness, and it’s just one trauma after another that it— it’s— nightmare doesn’t even begin to describe what they put kids through. Go ahead to the next one.

So, there are real places where they have these ancient heads like that. That was a common way that they would display that there was a god in the place. But you also have— we’ve talked about Mictlán. So that’s one of the areas where they have a carve-out in the rock, and then you actually have the the mouth or the opening being connected to a infernal place and a fiery furnace.

So, many of these areas, they would have something that would pour out through the mouth. Under the water, it’s going to be connected to water. So some are water, some are fire. You never know exactly what you’re going to get.

And then you will have creatures that live in those places. Basilisk, or like you have your serpentine dragons like that where it will have a dragon’s head and a serpent’s body. I’ve talked about the one that was in the UK connected to the royal palace. They were ones that had to take care of one such creature. I’ve talked about the pit on Epstein Island; that was another place they had a creature like that. They weren’t basilisks, but they were similar to the basilisk. The thing with the basilisk that they bring out in the movie is that if you look at it in its eyes, you’ll die. So you have to fight a creature basically using your other senses, without looking at it. Your Medusa spirits are another one where you can’t look in the eyes or you’ll be turned into stone.

1:03:00 So, these are questions we should ask. We think of like what we have today: certainly our architecture today there’s a vast change. Why do we not see the extravagant architecture like we do in the past? I mean, look at Biltmore just for example. Look at how many stone gargoyles there are. Like, when you go, every inch of that building has these elaborate, very detailed stone gargoyles, cutouts, faces. Why do we not see that today? Is it really because there’s an element of magic? And is it really because there’s a combining in the spirit world? And are they able to imprison real living beings or persons in stone or in the buildings? They are. And so, I would propose that’s why we don’t see the same type of architecture today, because not all of the buildings today are what we would call magic buildings or buildings interfacing with the spirit world, or made with magical skills. Go ahead to the next one there.

1:05:00 So, different teachers in the system. They’re going to be in charge of teaching different things. you know what’s coming to mind as I see this one? you have different skills sets like invisibility, flying, astral projection, different forms of of remote viewing. You could get the astral projection. You could get the type of remote viewing like I have, where it’s through vision, and if you want to go through the spirit world or from one space to another, you have to actually physically go. Paul E. Vallely is like that as well, which is why he was one of my mission instructors with the spiritual gates. He had to physically go with me wherever I was going. So, that was part of my initial training.

Major General Paul E. Vallely

So, your teachers that they’re going to align you up with usually are very similar in their gifts. And we had seen in the past, like the Harry Potter, how they split the school, split the students into groups or different houses based on their forms of magic. You very much get that. And each teacher is going to have several different circle groups that they’re going to be operating through. They’ll have different levels of students. They’ll have their first year, their second year, their third year and their fourth year. And all of those— start around age four and a half, five, and then your fourth year is going to be around age nine and ten. And they’re their job, they’ll stay with you the whole time once you fall under them; their job is to teach you the things that they know.

Now, not every student that these teachers have are going to learn the exact same things. They’re going to cater it based on what your position is. And the duality of the the hidden language, it very much operates on if you ask a question, you’re going to get a question back. The training is very reflective, so, they’re not just going to come out and teach you the things. Some of the things that they’ll do is just give you, like, a page from a book that’s in another language and yet you’ll have a time frame. You’ll have to be able to replicate that spell by a certain time frame. And usually you just end up in a place and you have to already have that spell, and if you don’t, it’s a very dangerous position, and you failed. And guess what? You’re going to go through it again and again and again. until you get that scenario right.

And if you come to the truth and you know you what they’re looking for is for you to be bold for you to stand in your authority and to say this is what it is. This is what’s there or this is what I see or this is what’s supposed to happen and then you’ll be shown. or you just do it and you know you knock them on their butt and you’ve passed.

It’s meant to operate in a way where the students surpass the teachers. That’s what they want. And, again, they don’t know all of the knowledge that the other teachers have. Each one is going to teach. And again, it’s going to be specialized training for each student, and you’re meant to surpass all your teachers. That’s when they know they’ve done a good job; if you can surpass them all, then they’ve succeeded.

And they’ve passed on their knowledge that they know to you know their job is to pass on everything that they know to each generation and to raise up those who then will continue to pass on that knowledge to the next generation of the hidden knowledge. So everything that they know has to be passed on to someone, but they’re going to break it up, because you know how the system has been built is that very few know the entire system. Each one knows their part and each one does their part well, and that’s how they continue to keep it a well-oiled machine. Go ahead to the next one.

So, the part where they show the games and the competitions, you do get actual areas like this. They have four different types of areas or arenas. again these are all over the world. You can see them some of them. San Antonio, the Riverwalk is one of those areas where they have such an arena. that’s considered a water arena and you’ll get the water witches battling. as you do that walk, you’ll notice on the sides of the exterior of the buildings up high, you’ll have these random little loops. and those are for you know water balls or fireballs to go through. as students you know do those games they’ll get points in the competitions and th they’ll be rewarded or have certain consequences based on how they perform. so some of the arenas are your air arenas. you know so in those ones some of the things that you could witness you may have people that are levitating or flying you may have in those ones you might have broomsticks that are being used or dragons that are being used you know to ride on pegasus any flying creature different forms of birds you could pet that students are going to use. each each obstacle or arena is going to have different game objectives and those objectives can change. , so if you’re creating things while you’re going through this, , you could get extra points and, they’re looking for the creativity, the innovation, and the manifestation. You know, what can you manifest? How can you use it? , so some of your other battlegrounds could be infernal or fire. You could have battlegrounds under the water or in the water. like I’ve talked about with some of the military things with Leviathan at Ragnarok. you would get you know where they would have you pick creatures and then the next time you pick the creature all of a sudden you’re in the water with that creature battling. so different places you get earth battles as well. using earth as the main elements. Go ahead to the next one there. We’re done. Oh, that’s it. All righty. We done. Well, a good introduction to some of the magica schools. Wow, that is so fascinating. And I’m really looking forward to actually delving deeper into the membership stuff where we’re going to be looking down the different Harry Potter was it the magical stuff. Mhm. Breaking it down. Yeah. Yeah, definitely. That’ll be a good one. I’m very interested. You know, there’s a big there’s a big emphasis on spiders. , what is the thing with spiders? They use spiders a lot in some programming as well that I’ve spoken to survivors about. So, what is the relevance of And I mean, of course, yeah, I never had a problem with spiders. I you know I mean you do get some that are just nasty but I always liked spiders and you know always found them to be very helpful. So I didn’t have a problem but I hear some you know some of the things that they’ll do is you know trap kids in places with spiders. it doesn’t just have to be spiders. They’ll do pits of different creatures or you’ll find yourself in a nest of some sort of creature or bird you know and and they’ll cause trauma through that. So there’s different things that kids may report with that particularly in regard to the draining of essence or draining of blood. you get the slow death and the fear of that for kids with the spider. So that you know I think is what it more you know some of the bad experiences that I’ve heard with that because both in Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings there was right yeah the spiders are there a lot and I know with the in with with these hybridized creatures as well they also make huge spiders in these crazy places so they really SP is to traumatize people. Well, and you do get a special type of position under the Jesuits and connected to the CIA, which is going to be your black widows. those are specifically women. it would be very similar to kind of like the what do you call it? the praying mantis type concept where they’re trained to be very highly sexualized, to be very alluring, to allure people into sexual positions and then to take life in that form. And so you get that gets into the witchcraft, the sucking of souls. you get some of your Egyptian you know black widows that also it’s going to be very similar that you know they’re soul suckers and they’ll they kill by sucking your soul out through sexual experiences. So, wow. Can definitely do some shows on that, right? Wow. Crazy. Okay. Well, then I think we’ll wrap it up here for today on this one and then we’ll see you back in about for the dive, the deep dive into Bad Bunny. Is it bad? Yeah. Cool. Wow. Thank you for that great decode. Yes. And I don’t know if there’s anything you’d maybe like to close off with before ending for us in prayer. Yeah, let’s go ahead. We’ll pray. I would like to remind people if you’d like to sign up for the day call to prayer, you can do that on my website kingdomlivingwithjessie.com. the videos if you you know it will only allow the first hundred in but if you’re registered you’ll get the videos within hours of that and I’m trying to get those up as fast as I can to keep up with those every night. but it’s a we’ve been having such powerful things happen already with that. So it’s been really an amazing time of releasing vision strategy and just the presence of the Holy Spirit. So I encourage you all to join. Let’s go ahead and pray.