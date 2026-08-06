Lindsey Graham died suddenly on July 11th. Now, this is curious and I’m just going to put it out there, because you get within the system, birth dates are very important. And as your elite get older, their birthday parties in the system, which will include sacrifices for how old they are, can continue for longer periods of time, go on for like a week or two. And there are some curious things in regards to this. You have some mothers of darkness whose birthdays are around this time frame. And supposedly, Lindsay died suddenly at his home in Washington, likely from a heart tear, aortic tear, according to the preliminary findings.

Now, some of the things with this that get even more curious is that within different groups of Freemasonry, when they are taking connections to higher-level demonic entities, your men will gather together and they will do a specific ritual bathing. They literally will be bathing each other all together, and they will be moving energy through that. And because of the involvement with the water, if they make a mistake, the consequence is that the person’s heart gets attacked. So, my question is is was it just health, or was Lindsay engaging in a Masonic ritual bath, and they did things wrong, and now he’s dead?

His first service was at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington DC; we also saw Jimmy Carter’s funeral here. And it was held by invitation only. As we look at the structure of the Washington National Cathedral, notice some things. The face of the Catholic churches will tell you the contracts. We see right in the middle there a massive Solomonic seal, meaning you’re going to have some high-level players in connection to this in Washington DC. The more elaborate the seals, the higher [the level of] Solomonic magic practiced in that place. That’s what the seals say. It’s like, Hey we have these altars, we engage in these contracts. And they basically do it all there. They’re going to have contracts to every entity. They’re going to be under every ancient calendar system. That’s what that’s telling us.

And on top of that, notice how above that seal, the cascading archways look like the half-eye of Horus. That tells us two things. One, it tells us that they have an altar to Lilith, but the cascading-archways look also tells us it’s a gate to Hell. So, not only is it a gate to Hell, but they’ve got altars to Lilith there. Where do they have Lindsey Graham’s coffin? Right under that gate to Hell. You can’t make this stuff up. It’s like, Welcome to the gates of Hell, Lindsey Graham.

So, anyway, there’s a lot there. We also see at the front of the building you get three archways, telling you that the face marks a northern wall, and you’re going to have an altar underground where they’re going to sacrifice along the western wall underground there.

In the other picture there we see that to the sides of that face you have two extenders, with three more of those archways on each side. What that tells you is that there’s another northern wall on each side of the building marked. So, you’re going to have three altars at the front of that building underground. They’re going to have three different rooms, three different altars, and then, that back area, you’re getting underground altars there as well. They’re going to also have altars in the high places, but there’s going to be a lot of altars in connection to this building underground. Go ahead to the next one.

So, the next one is where the second service was, and this was Senator Lindsey Graham’s church, I believe, and he was placed at the front of the First Baptist Church in Columbia [South Carolina].

First Baptist Church of Columbia was the site of South Carolina’s Secession Convention, held right after Lincoln was elected, on December 17, 1860.

So, as we look at this church, the First Baptist Church of Columbia [the original building, built in 1859], we see the structure of the building there on the left. You’ve got your pillars, representing your Baal and your Ashtoreth poles. You also have the triangle topper, representing that that building is considered a temple. We see within the windows that half-sunshine, representing a certain Pentacle of Solomon of the sun. And then in the back we see the pinnacle [the steeple atop the new sanctuary, which is adjacent to and set back from the original church]. And we’ve talked about those pinnacles before, that those usually represent that there is an altar to Lucifer in the place.

On the picture to the right up towards the top there of the building, notice how we see the easel [phonetic] there on the side. Those often mark memorials, but that easel [phonetic] also connects back to the big massive Washington Monument that we see, which is a Masonic easel [phonetic]. And so chances are that if you were to see deeper into this church, you’re going to find that Masonic connection. You do get Baptist pastors as well as other Lutheran Methodists who are connected to the Brotherhood and who will also have Masonic connections. From what I see, I would definitely say that you’ve got Masonic pastors in connection to this church.

L-Senior Pastor Wes Church; R-James Roberts, head of the church media department

If we know that there’s Masonic bishops or pastors, usually there’s going to be Sovereign Military Order groups meeting in the building. It’s a temple. You’re also going to have priestess groups. What do the priestesses do? They service the temple, they tend the altars. They’re going to do that through sex magic, prostitution, orgies for the satanic revels, and they’re going to tend the temples for sacrifice. So, when you’ve got your Masonic groups, you usually have your female Masonic groups, your Eastern Star, behind the scenes tending the temples as well. Let’s go ahead to the next one.

19:30 As we look deeper, we want to look at the area. We see two different sigils here, one for the first church for the District of Columbia. And notice how you’ve got that Washington monument, supposedly Washington standing on an altar. They’re not going to call it that, but we just saw that same [image] in our first show we did today. I encourage people to go back to the “Castles of Power”: we talk about Flagler University and how there’s an image of Flagler standing on top of an altar.

So, the same imagery here: we see a priestess with the eyes covered, holding a tablet, which represents the law that they’re under, the Noahide law. You also have the covered eyes, representing oracles servicing the area, and the white representing those that serve Lucifer. We see the eagle with the Sons of Liberty shield there, and the ribbons, representing shrouds of death. We see the half-dome sunshine, representing the Golden Dawn, but also your pentacles of the sun. And the dome topper there in the background representing the ancient temples of Artemis, places where they would worship. And you’ve got the water above it, representing Leviathan.

We also see, under Washington DC, that underpart telling us there’s underground there. And we see numbers in connection to that, telling us that there is an underground submarine line there. Where does it connect to? There are a lot of places.

Now notice as we shift into our South Carolina sigil, we see some things that we saw also in “Castles of Power” in the Golden Fleece Order emblems and badges: we see that kind of weird oval shape. And that oval shape is going to go back to certain specific groups in the Brotherhood. That can be another way they’re going to show that half-eye of Horus or the Eye of Horus turned sideways, which can represent your Golden Dawn; it can also represent your Theosophical Society, your Thule society, some of your more ancient orders that are going to build altars to Baal and Ashtoreth and Lilith.

But we also see two of them together. When you see two of them together like that, it’s meant to look like owl eyes. And who is worshiped in that form of the owl? You get Moloch. So, it’s interesting that that area is under a Moloch contract.

On the left side we see the single palm tree, which they use that symbology a lot, especially in connection to the Florida area, St. Augustine, where we saw all the Flagler things. That single palm tree can represent the base Solomonic contracts, which tells you that there’s Solomonic magic. We also will see that imagery in connection to certain areas, certain islands, like the Caribbean islands. Is there a direct access from South Carolina to the Caribbean islands? There very well could be.

Now, notice there’s the X as well in there. That X represents some of your Sovereign Military groups going back to your Knights of the Thistle, which are going to be in the succession. They’ll start off with Knights of Malta, and then we’ll get into your Knights of the Thistle. You’ll also see that being connected to a certain contract called your peace seal, and that was an older way of marking certain sealed areas, meaning, We’ve got something sealed into this area. What do they have there? That’s the question.

Now, the X also can be connected to your Project X, which your Project X goes back to the Greek isles, your islands of Malta, and some of those which a lot of your Sovereign Military knights will journey to. And with Project X, you had a direct connection to Washington DC. You even see, in the Oval Office, where you had that fleece above the doorway, there was an X in it that connecting to Project X, which also was known as Project Greek Island. Now, in that, they had a special breeding program. And what were they breeding? Gods. So, could South Carolina be one of the areas where they’re placing their gods? It very well could be.

Then we’re going to look at something else on this. Notice that under that palm tree, you’ve got numbers, telling us that on the western side of South Carolina, they’ve got an underground submarine line. Where does that go? Then we see the coconuts. I don’t mean to be vulgar, but what they are meant to represent is buttocks. It is meant to show that in their Solomonic magic, they also are engaging in homosexual sex. On another layer it represents your Ten Commandments, the two parts of the Ten Commandments, which gets into the Noahide law and the way things are filed in that area.

When we go to the right side of that sigil, we see a priestess. We see the mountains, representing your order of Odin. We see the half-sun representing your Golden Dawn and Pentacles of the Sun. This area is high for priestesses, but they’re very particular, which is why you see the laurels, rather than wrapping around the sides, you see the laurels specifically in the middle in the northern and the southern parts, telling us that the priestesses are going to be raised up in connection to the northern and the southern lodges in that area, which means you’re going to have a high amount of those priestesses connecting to your Eastern Star. Let’s go ahead to the next one.

Now, the Washington National Cathedral, their coat of arms is curious. Notice how up at the top, you’ve got the symbology of the ends of the two keys. We see the Ashtoreth swirl on the one side; the other side you see the tip of the key. When we see the tips of the keys like that, how these coats of arms are used at one layer is that they literally show a map of the underground, and they show you the layout.

So, the Ashtoreth pole represents the evil shell. Oftentimes you’ll see things laid out more in their altar formation, where you’ll have a large room, and the altars will be placed in the middle. That’s what that represents. On the other side, you’ll get a different formation of altars, but you could get special chambers that go to different places. And notice how you’ve got a cross at the end of that key as well. What do the taller thin crosses represent? You usually see that in connection with Opus Dei. We know that cathedral is connected to Opus Dei: they have the colors, they wear the emblems. So, where are the Opus Dei special chambers? It’s going to be in the upper left-hand quadrant underground at the church.

Then we see the crown, the sword and the keys with the dual fish on them. So again, think layers. Your coat of arms, the main crest is showing one layer; then behind it, you have a deeper layer. So again, at a higher layer, they’re going to have two other chambers, but one is marked in silver, the other gold. That’s tells you that in those upper chambers on the silver side, you will only have your junior wardens, who are all getting together doing their Opus Dei thing, and then on the other side, you’ve got your quadrant wardens, who gather to do their thing. And what’s their thing? Follow it down, because this is a layout of the underground. So, your quadrant leaders will have access to one thing.

Now, the fishes in the coat of arms represent submarines. We already know there’s underground submarine lines; but they have certain submarines, too. In fact, when you see the duals, usually those are a certain type of sub, and they’ve got at least two of each kind on there. And you’re going to have a connection with those, and the astrological symbol of Pisces, which means that there’s another place where there’s a twin of those exact same things. Is it meaning, from the gold to the silver, that’s where the twinning is, or is it a connection to someplace else in the state, or in another state, or under the water in an underground city? It can be all of those things. But this layout will match another layout somewhere.

We see the sword pointing up, which that sword is going to connect to your Thule society, which means that they’re Nazis, that they have altars to Baal. When you see the sword pointing up, it usually means a connection to the upper levels of Kabbalah, which, we see the Ashtoreth swirl up top. And that’s a symbol, again, that’s going to connect to that upper Kabbalah tree and their beliefs. If the sword is pointing down, which is in your typical Thule Society symbol, then that represents an unholy contract, so the things would follow the tree-of-death symbology. Let’s go ahead to the next one.

At the Washington National Cathedral, notice how rather than a flag, they have the coffin of Lindsey Graham under a shroud that shows the Brotherhood and the Sovereign Military connections. Again, that soft yellow [ivory]. We see some of the priests there that are carrying the cross: they’re wearing those soft yellow [ivory] lapels. We also see the gray and the purple lapel, all of that connecting to Opus Dei.

Let’s say Lindsey Graham really was a good guy, that he had absolutely no connections to the system. He was just serving as senator as a Christian, and you know all senators have a service in this church, right? The problem with that is that your Brotherhood and Sovereign Military orders, if somebody is not a member, they are not going to be dressing in their good-old-boys-club formation. They’re not going to put a symbol of their things on top of the coffin. They’re just not going to do it. They’re only going to do it if the person is a member in good standing. Even if it was a president, they’re not going to put all the symbology there for somebody who’s a non-member.

So, here we see the coffin leaving. We see the bulletin covers on the side there. Notice the top bulletin cover. You’ve got your Knights of the Order of Jerusalem cross. We saw that also in Jimmy Carter’s covers for the bulletins. Two orders have that cross. One is your Knights of Jerusalem [Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem], and they will be assigned specifically to the Vatican. The other is your Knights of the Order of the Temple of Solomon; they’re connected to the Order of the Phoenix. They’re going to connect to Mictlan and get into the ancient Aztec Mayan and Inca calendar contracts and the worship of those altars and entities.

You will also get the higher order of your Knights of the Order of Solomon. That will be your Teutonic Knights. All of these knights will be assigned to specific sovereign territories. Your knights of the Order of Jerusalem, they will be assigned specifically to the Vatican. Your knights of the Order of the Temple of Solomon, they can be assigned to anywhere where the Order of Phoenix has a temple. Your Teutonic Knights are usually the international form, and you’ll see them assigned to Order of the Phoenix areas that are international.

So, very specific things with those groups. Now, what’s curious is that, it said that Senator Lindsey Graham trained his sister up in being able to do the job of a senator, which sounds amazing. But if if we’re questioning if he has certain Brotherhood or Sovereign Military Order connections, the story is that they lost their parents at a very young age. He was a young adult and he literally took we’ll say guardianship of his sister and supposedly made sure she had a really great life. What are the chances that, if he’s connected to the Sovereign Military in the Brotherhood, that his sister is as well? And she kind of just got grandfathered in. It’s said that everybody would have voted her in because they just absolutely love and adore her, but I’m curious as to the behind-the-scenes connections. Maybe she’s specifically being put in that position for a reason. Maybe there’s more to this story. Maybe she’s working with— and let’s hope that that she’s bringing things forward about the area of South Carolina and what’s been happening behind the scenes with the Brotherhood and the Sovereign Military and the movement of children through that area and through the courts, the churches, the educational system, all of that. I’m hoping she will really be a powerful and mighty voice in that position. Let’s go ahead to the next one.

So, again, here we see the coffin, we see the Brotherhood shroud over it. And you can see some of the seals on the floor. Notice you get that specific Knights Templar cross off to the left there. And then to the right we see that map on the floor, the key map showing things and their connection and how things are laid out underground. Where are these special chambers it directionally once you’re in the building? They were notorious for putting the keys on the floors. You’ll see it in their ancient libraries as well as the cathedrals. You’ll also see it in the universities. Go ahead to the next one.

And we’ve marked out their attire; you’ll always know the Brotherhood and the Sovereign Military by their attire. You’ll know which groups they’re in by their colors, their crosses. So, we see the gray, the purple, the soft yellow lapel: that is the mark of Opus Dei. That’s their coloring. And on the one guy, notice that rather than just the cross with the four little crosses in it, which would be your Knights Templar cross for either the Order of Jerusalem, the Temple of Solomon, or your Tutonic Knights; notice his is doubled. You got the extra cross-bars, telling you that this individual is a preceptor, meaning that he’s a regional Sovereign Military Order guy, and he’s going to have knights connected to Opus Dei underneath him.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

Now, Opus Dei is going to get into two things. They are known for the torture especially towards self. We brought out in the Jimmy Carter funeral that they’ll have a metal strap that they will put around their inner thigh, and they’ll cinch it really tight to cause themselves pain. And they have to go around all day like that bearing that burden, and they believe that that’s to [pay] for the sins that they do.

What are the sins that they do? That gets into the second part. Opus Dei is going to highly be involved with the homosexuality, getting into the Thelemic magic, the sex with boys, and that sex is on the darker side, the sadistic and the [masochistic?] forms. That’s what they’re known for. And you’ll even get the practice of self-flagellation. So, this is a rougher order for people to be in. A lot of suicide happens in this order, as well as the severe self-mutilation, even at times leading to suicide. Let’s go to the next one.

[In this church we see the five priests in formation.] And then notice the symbols back there. You’ve got the the special cross on the altar, and that image lifts up into their Kabbalah form, where they’re showing the Kabbalah tree in the background and the ascension. And that’s going to go fall in line with the upper Kabbalah teachings we do see in the doorways in the back. Notice they carry on that half-eye Horus symbology, representing doorways to the altars of Lilith.

And we see that even in the framework at the front [what looks like wrought-iron latticework], those half-eyes representing those altars of Lilith; but then notice how it goes up into the crosses, especially the one in the middle, where it starts to look like a pinnacle with these spikes on it, telling us there is an altar to Lucifer there.

On another layer, that middle cross has three cross-bars; that tells you there are quadrant leaders that will do certain things in that temple for your Sovereign Military. So, that’s the sign for your supreme preceptors, which on another layer represent the reichs of their Nazism. So, you’re going to have places where your three reich Nazis are meeting in that place and that’s also going to connect to layers underground. So it it tells you about the layers. So all of that’s a map that tells them what’s going on underground there. Go ahead to the next one.

This is getting into some of the priestly garb. Their garb is very specific. You’re going to find it not only through the church but in connection to the Jesuits. And their frocks are called Gothic. Gothic is a specific term. Some of you were curious as to why Elon Musk had a dark MAGA hat on, and that dark MAGA hat had the word, Gothic, on it. That isn’t because Elon’s necessarily into Gothic things; I think he was pointing out a connection with his testimony in regard to the system. And your Jesuits will wear Gothic frocks. So I think he was pointing out things.

We also see notice how where they have these lapels and the special contracts that they take. Their contracts literally are taken at that back thor thorax bone. That is also considered a contract of death which you know when we have these people serving in our country you know we think oh it’s just a parish it’s just a dascese it’s just a church a religion yet they are contracted by death to their Brotherhood and their Sovereign Military things. They’re contracted to death to keep the code of silence, to keep the hidden secrets of their Kabbalah magic. These are death contracts, and we see those contracts written on their garments, and they’re bound by those. And notice how even the one with the Knights of the Order of Jerusalem cross, how it it is in that shape of that half-eye of Horus, which means not only to the spirit Azrael, but to Lilith; they are contracted to Lilith in death. That’s what that is saying.

And you just can’t be more point-blank than that. Do we expect these people to uphold the Constitution or the constitutional rights of we, the people? I don’t. I know they’re not going to uphold the Constitution or constitutional rights. At the end of the day, their allegiance is to the Brotherhood and the Sovereign Military Order. And they have taken over land and churches, parishes, entire areas, and they are bound by a different law. And they’re going to continue to do their dark things in allegiance with their temples, their altars, and the entities, and the calendar systems that they worship.

We are ignorant if we think that this is just beautiful decorations or garb that they wear, or that they’re really praying to God on our behalf. This gets deeper and darker every day. There isn’t a a way to bring forth the extent or the depth of their evil and their wickedness. And I’m certainly not going to give them a seed of political power in my country. This isn’t the inheritance I want for the children of our country or any nation. Let’s go ahead to the next one.

So, here’s from the Washington National Cathedral website. You got some pictures of the pastors. You see closer that symbol of the the cross that they carry showing their allegiance. And you’re going to have the women highly involved within this system and all of them bound. Notice even like in that woman’s dress on there, those are the same scroll-type shapes and swirls that are connected to your Order of the Phoenix, but also that we saw like in connection to your Golden Fleece symbology in the emblem. Is it just a random dress, or is she purposely wearing things that are images on an emblem that represent that she’s part of the Brotherhood? She understands what the symbols mean. It could just be random design, but at the same time, does it mean something more? Why her? Why did they pick her in that dress to be on this this website? And they’re showing him, standing in front of those half-eyes of Horus, which represent contracts with Lilith and representing their signs, their symbols, with a certain handshake.

Beyond your Brotherhood, you get your sisterhood. your sisterhood are very highlevel business women. They’re going to connect beyond the Eastern Star. You have matrons beyond. So that’s going to get into your matrons connected to the Order of the Sphinx. We know Nancy Pelosi was connected to that. You’re going to get your Daughters of the Nile. You’re going to get your Order of the Blue Rose. You’re going to have more sisterhoods. Your sisterhood will be recognized usually with a red pearl and a gold S shape, a gold S going through that pearl. And many of them are going to be high-level businesswomen over certain areas in connection to certain universities, things like that.

So, you know, is it a recruiting? Is this image meant to recruit women who want to be part of those upper layers? It very well could be. And we get a lot of our women in Congress, in the House, your presidents’ wives, many of them being connected to these upper Brotherhood women groups—even your presidential wives, all being connected to those upper orders of the system. And you know with that, they’re going to be behind the scenes.

Elizabeth Warren was another one who came to mind. I’ve talked about and shared how there might be another reason she’s called Pocahontas. One of your older orders, the Order of the Red Men, they’re the female position that will kind of be the one telling everybody where the rituals are going to be, handing out coins or whatever the token is to get into the meeting. They’ll be called your tiger lilies or your Pocahontases. And is that why Elizabeth Warren maybe there’s another reason behind her being called Pocahontas? What has she all been coordinating and orchestrating and you know how is she using her governmental position and what is her connection to the Order of the Red Men.

Do you think because he belonged to the Priory of Zion Scion where they were into self-flagellation, Opus Dei, where they were into the self-flagellation? What you were saying is that that’s how they pay for their sins.

CHANTELLE: Do you think, because of his belief that he’s paid for his sins by hurting himself, he thinks he gets a free pass?

The majority of them—and I’ll I’ll use exact quotes from upper Brotherhood individuals who have been in the Brotherhood their entire lives—their exact words are, We know we’re going to Hell. We don’t need you to tell us we’re going there. The other is, I know I’m going to Hell, the Lord the Lord will not receive me.

But is that true? At a very young age, they’re loved, bombed with Jesus. The Brotherhood teachings are very entwined with Christian teachings, especially the Bible. And they’re going to get into, Jesus loves you, Jesus died for your sins, you can get into heaven. And then, starting around age seven, after their catechism if they’re in the Catholic Church, or that’s usually the time children can start communion, or will be brought forward in some churches through the catechism. And it’s then that they go through the marriage to The Beast. Then they start their quotas of evil and they begin their blasphemy.

So, they go through a whole period where, Jesus loves you, Jesus saved you, and all of a sudden some traumatic event happens to that child and they’re told, Why did that— Why did God not come to your rescue? Why did he not save you? It’s because you’re evil. You sinned. Even though they were perpetrated upon, the sin becomes theirs.

And the whole group, the whole circle group, will put the sin on that child. It’s because you were too seductive. You wanted it. If you didn’t want it, you wouldn’t have dressed like that. Even though they were just being a little girly girl, they were dressing all beautiful. But who made the garments? Who made it short the way it was? And then they’re told all these things about themselves and their image, that that was the reason for the abuse. And rather than the perpetrator getting the blame, the perpetrator is innocent. They couldn’t help themselves, right? And they are forgiven. God loves them because they’ve repented. And they’ll watch. Like, they’ll do the repentance right in front of the child’s face, right after the abuse.

And this is how sick these people are, Chantelle. They literally will abuse the child, turn around, go to the altar, ask God for forgiveness and be forgiven and holy, and go out and do mass, and the child is left. You’re the sinner. You have to repent. You have to earn it back. But that’s where you get the perfectionism built in. And no matter what you do, you can never earn it or attain that measure. But it’s done right in front of the kid’s face.

And then, that brings them to the place of blasphemy, where now they’re going to bring down the idols, the images of Jesus, and you’re going to blaspheme, denounce, because he didn’t come to your rescue. He doesn’t love you. And they’ll push the child to so much anger that they then begin to curse Jesus and God. And you know, that causes the rift in the relationship, where then you create the dual life. You pretend to be a Christian, because why? Because there’s other children that people are going to bring into the church and they want access to those children. So, you’re going to be that good-looking Christian. You’re going to put your money, funnel it into programs where kids are, and get access to children. And your job is to bring others in to the Brotherhood system, to really train them in the truth. And they are very good at what they do. It’s all games and deception.

You will get true believers in that too, though. Some people won’t fall into the blasphemies. They won’t curse God. And those are people that they’ll raise up on the light side if they can; otherwise, they start to prepare, because they know that person will be a defector. And so then, their thing is just to guard any of the Brotherhood information from getting out in its fullness.