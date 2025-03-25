Quartermaster News

By Josiah Ross - October 21, 2020

At one of the two Obama inaugurations

Joseph Robinette “Beau” Biden III (February 3, 1969 – May 30, 2015), who served as a Major in the US Army Reserves in Iraq and died of a brain tumor in 2015, before he could run for Delaware Governor’s office or his father’s seat in the U.S. Senate, leveraged his eight years as Delaware Attorney General in three major sex crime cover-ups.

Attention is now being paid to his record after brother Hunter Biden perplexed America for a week with the question of why he would abandon the evidence of his father’s influence peddling in Ukraine, multi-billion deals with Chinese-government related firms, and copies of the associated CCP-filmed violent sex tape blackmail to hold them in check, all saved on those hard drives?

On the cover of one of the busted computers was a sticker for the Beau Biden Foundation. Created in 2010 while he was Attorney General, it elevated his defining case around child sexual abuse into the growing national movement. He launched a program to train 5% or 35,000 adults in Delaware to understand the signs of child abuse and neglect. That program is called Stewards of Children. its creator is a non-profit with the same mission on the national level called “Darkness to Light.”

At the gala launching the initiative, AG Biden said:

“One in four girls is sexually assaulted before they are 18. One in six boys is sexually assaulted before they are 18, only one in ten of them ever report it. And nine out of ten of them know or say they love the person [who] victimized [them].” “This is a national epidemic. This does require the people in this room to focus and shine a bright light on this issue.”

The greatest atrocity in Delaware, at least in modern times, were the estimated 1,200 children, aged three months to four years, who were drugged, violated, raped and filmed by their own pediatrician, Dr. Earl Bradley. He admitted to having to resuscitate some of them because he brutalized them so badly.

His practice, BayBees, was in a converted house whose grounds were filled with kiddie amusement rides, and people jokingly called it Neverland, the name of Michael Jackson’s similar amusement-park estate.

Whether it was the medical institutions that police themselves, or the local judicial authorities, what was so upsetting in the cases was at least eight accusations of sexual misconduct were filed against Dr. Bradley, including from his own sister who handled his office records, over 15 years, from 1994 to 2009. Yet, there was no stopping him. In fact, he was promoted to be the chief of pediatrics at the hospital.

The people of Delaware couldn’t understand how such a monster could continue to commit crimes with impunity for so long.

AG Biden loudly deferred the opportunity of his birthright — to claim his father’s vacated Senate seat in 2008 and 2012 — to bring the Bradley case to conclusion. Or was it that he was shepherding it to the close so as not to capture anyone friends in the probe, but only the bad doctor? Or, was his refusal to enter the Senate because he truly wanted to save the children? And, if so, was his “terminal brain cancer” something else?

One of the disgusting truths of the panoply of organizations that “help” trafficked children, too many of them are themselves trafficking children. While many of the employees are generous and kind-hearted, the heads of the organizations can employ their energies and resources for evil. Quite simply, what better cover?

Out of 1,200 victims, they proved charges related to 200 victims from the videos recorded in every examination and outbuilding on his property, as well as the medical records. For these Bradley received 14 life sentences. A civil trial against him netted victims a combined $123 million payout from insurance companies. But never mind the money—from a few thousand dollars to $400,000 per victim, depending on the harms they could prove: the lives of a generation of children along the Delaware shore were shattered.

DelawareOnline, from 2017, five years after the case ended:

Bradley wasn’t the only one sentenced to life. “I will always have a hatred for him,” says [Jenna] Hitchens, a willowy 23-year-old who used to cinch her belt so tight that it threatened to cut off her circulation. “Why did you do that to me?” she asks. “Why did you do that to my life?” Five years after the state’s highest court affirmed his conviction, hundreds of Bradley’s victims — an entire generation of pediatric patients along the Delaware seashore — are struggling to heal brutalized bodies and minds. As toddlers, they were more afraid of the monster in the lab coat than the monster under the bed. As adults, they can exhibit a range of dysfunctional behaviors psychologists say are common to abuse victims: They don’t trust authority. They fear intimacy. They get entangled in abusive relationships or hooked on drugs and alcohol. They suffer in a state of perpetual high alert, like hunted animals. Some mutilate their wrists to feel pain. Others shoot up drugs to forget. “I really just wanted to sleep my life away,” admits Aubrey Heary, who blew her half-million-dollar Bradley settlement check on heroin, luxury cars and extravagant gifts for friends and family. Now 33, she is fighting to take a more active role in the life of her 3-year-old son, who was adopted by her parents when she lost custody.

“Like hunted animals.” Like Hunter Biden.

Yes, “struggling to heal brutalized bodies and minds” is part of it, but the reality is many of the abused become the abusers, too.

Rather than just a “sickness” or “predilection,” it’s all learned behavior. Hunter Biden, a drug addict and an abuser of young girls, was likely terribly abused, too.

On Monday, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe confirmed that the data found on the laptop was very real, not some Russian frame-up job, and the FBI confirmed that Tuesday. The New York Post published a letter from a high-powered Chicago attorney claiming to represent Hunter Biden, demanding the drive’s return; and Hunter Biden’s former partner, Devon Archer, in jail for a separate Ponzi scheme, last week confirmed the emails were real based on the copies still held in his own inbox.

And as for the content of the images and videos, themselves, the FBI special agent who subpoenaed the laptop was Joshua Wilson, the bureau’s expert in “crimes against children.” This was the term used to describe the “insurance” file on Anthony Weiner’s laptop, i.e., pedophilia and, more specifically, satanic ritual abuse, SRA. As for the thousands of photos of a pre-teen American girl reportedly on the drives, she’s since been identified as Hunter’s niece and Beau’s daughter, Natalie Biden.

In April, 2019, after dropping off the damaged laptop, it’s not that Hunter Biden was in a drugged-out stupor and forgot, as he actually returned to the Delaware repair shop a second time to provide an external hard drive to store the recoverable data; the facts of the case point to only two potential rationales.

Hunter feared that the laptop would be discovered in government evidentiary raids on his home, and he decided to temporarily hide the computer at the repair shop — then he had a change of heart to abandon them there, though the risk of them being opened was simply too great for it all to be accidental or by mistake; the argument doesn’t hold.

But what does, rather, is what’s being said now via the back channels: that, at the end of his rope, his gravy train life over since Pop left elected office on January 20, 2017, with the pincers finally closing upon the Deep State, Hunter chose the repair shop because its owner was a known MAGA supporter and his father was a well-known USAF veteran — he knew those files would eventually make their way into the hands of the Department of Justice to bring down his own father. On April 25, 2019, Joe Biden announced his run for the White House.

Former VP Joe Biden’s penchant for uncomfortable hair sniffing and shoulder rubs of the young girls he would be photographed with while on official duty has led his defenders to say he’s just over-friendly, while his detractors always felt this was a sign of far worse perversions.

The Biden origin story, of the young Senator being devastated a month after his upset 1972 election by the death of his wife Neilia and 13-month old daughter Naomi “Amy” in a car accident, where Beau and Hunter survived, was always suspect because of Biden, himself, who insisted the other driver was drunk, ruining that man’s life, when, in fact, he was totally sober.

Rather, Neilia Biden turned their car into opposing traffic jackknifing with the 18-wheeler after Christmas shopping on the highway near Hockessin, Delaware.

What’s been alleged is that she was drunk as a skunk, that the Chief Deputy Delaware Attorney General, a family friend, who handled the accident rather than the police or state troopers, lost all the files on purpose — a FOIA request has turned up nada.

That Neilia turned to the bottle when she learned that Joe Biden was having an affair with current wife Jill, who was a volunteer on his Senatorial campaign — this according to Jill’s ex-husband, Bill Stevenson, who threw her out for cheating.

The other explanation is that Nellie Biden turned the car, with all three of her children, into that truck on purpose, because of something terrible she had learned, with her goal being to take all of their lives.

The devastation of a mother who finds her own husband was molesting their children knows no parallel, just ask Tracy Richards.

She is the ex-wife of Delaware grandee Robert Richards IV, an heir to the $15 billion DuPont fortune on the maternal side.

The du Pont family’s Nemours Gardens

On the other, white shoe corporate law firm Richards Layton & Finger, founded by his great-grandfather, who served Delaware Attorney General and advised T. Coleman du Pont, the road builder, on Delaware’s U.S. 13; then led by his grandfather, who provided the counsel to build the Delaware Memorial Bridge, and then his father U.S. Navy Lieutenant Robert Richards III, who was also a former Deputy Attorney General for Delaware. His father’s sister is Jane Richards Roth, the federal judge whose husband was Bill Roth, the Republican senator who served alongside Joe Biden.

In 2007, at five years old, their daughter confessed to her maternal grandmother the “secret” her father told her to keep since he began molesting her at three. Tracy called a doctor, the Child Abuse Hotline and then the police, who made the case and Beau Biden’s AG office quietly prosecuted Richards, initially charged with second-degree rape, but ultimately allowed to plead guilty to fourth-degree rape, evading up to a 20-year jail sentence for eight years of probation. That’s it, no actual punishment beyond the $4,395 in court fees.

Richards did a year of counseling, but did it poorly because he would reveal nothing, so it was decided he should take a polygraph, which indicated that he also raped his infant son. Police said they investigated, but nothing, of course, came of it.

In 2014, Tracy brought a civil case against her ex-husband. This time they called a press conference, the convicted pervert engaged one of the best known Delaware insurance lawyers, obviously, to protect his massive inheritance, and they settled the case in private, paying off his own children he had sexually abused.

The public outcry from the publicity in the case forced AG Biden to address it in an Op-Ed. He said the calculation to lower the charge in 2008 was to at least secure a conviction based on the unknowns of having a young girl testify in open court, where it would be her word against her own father, who she would have to point to and recount the all the abuse, versus a very good defense attorney.

Perhaps, for those from Delaware, it goes without saying, but the long view here is devastating.

Beyond the case, the real issue was Richards is a DuPont. This is not any big fish, this is the whale. The Du Pont’s remain the state’s greatest family, whose chemical fortune, expanded in WWI, with its exorbitant cash flow of a billion dollars from the largest gunpowder contract in history, then via government largess through patents taken in war, all used to acquire control of General Motors. Indeed, even Joe Biden’s exact Senate seat, what he believed should be inherited by Beau, who turned it down twice before he died, was held by the Du Pont family for generations. As for the Richards paternal side, they were the lawyers for Du Ponts, everyone thick as thieves, blood brothers all.

But the story is not about fabulous wealth, but rather depravity and fascist, unelected, control over the country and all its levers of power, and, of course, something far worse.

“Yes, it is a fact: the Mellons, Carnegies, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Dukes, Astors, Dorrances, Reynoldses, Sillimans, Bakers, Pynes, Cuilmans, Watsons, Tukes, Kleinworts, DuPonts, Warburgs, Phippses, Graces, Guggenheims, Milners, Drexels, Winthrops, Vanderbilts, Whitneys, Harknesses and other super rich Illuminated families generally get along quite well with Communists, who supposedly want to take away the wealth of these men and give it to the people. However, this is only double talk designed to bolster the superstructure of delusion that Communists are the enemies of all Capitalists. But Communists, like the super rich families, are not the enemies of MONOPOLY CAPITALISM: they are the foes of FREE ENTERPRISE.”

That is a quote from David Hill, a former henchman of this same elite who became a whistleblower who then became dead, just as he finished his manuscript cataloguing their crimes. Who published selections of it was Fritz Springmeier, who began cataloguing and publishing a newsletter and books about the 13 bloodline “aristocratic” American families, including the du Ponts, in the early 1990s. By early 2001, Springmeier had been thrown in jail, a crime invented to bust him, his home raided, his research, back when everything was still in paper, was confiscated.

From Springmeier’s Bloodlines Of The Illuminati:

“… powerful men are above the law, any exposure of their activities can be covered up, and even suicides can be covered up. Now historians will tell the truth, when it is no longer politically correct to lie. How long will it take for the truth to come out about George Bush being a pedophile, or about Bill and Hillary’s cocaine running, or a thousand and one other criminal activities these Illuminati men have engaged in. The Supreme 6 Council of the 330 of Southern Rite of Freemasonry had pictures of George Bush in their New Age magazine holding children in his lap. For those of us who know that he is a pedophile the picture showing him as a fatherly Jesus-type figure who children love is sickening. Will we learn from the past, or will we continue to repeat it and its atrocities?”

Left - Jill Biden, Beau Biden, George HW Bush, Hunter Biden, Joseph Biden, Ashley Biden

Pierre S. du Pont, who led the company in WWI and bought GM, was a homosexual who his family got to marry his cousin. The next generation of the firm created Agent Orange, as well as a slew of pesticides all later banned by the EPA, but not before many people who worked in the companies labs got sick.

Ralph Nader’s The Company State found there was no separation between Delaware and the du Ponts, so no one got in trouble, while Gerald Colby, in Du Pont Dynasty, Behind the Nylon Curtain recounted far more crime.

John Eleuthère du Pont was also gay, his marriage to a woman when he was 45 lasted 10 months. He was an ornithologist who discovered dozens of birds and founded and directed the Delaware Museum of Natural History, was later known for paying $935,000 for a stamp for his collection (it sold for $9.5 million after his death.) He inherited Liseter Hall, a mansion built in 1922 in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, and transformed it into a black-painted facility for amateur wrestlers he called “Team Foxcatcher,” after his father’s horse racing stable. (The property’s since been redeveloped by Toll Brothers into a luxury subdivision and the majority of this $200 million estate was bequeathed to a Bulgarian wrestler who trained at the facility and is now president of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation.)

There, he took up wrestling at 50 and athletes who trained there were told to call him “The Golden Eagle,” but behind his back they called him “Stinky Bird.” In 1996, his head wrestling coach was Dave Schultz, the 1984 Olympic gold medalist and three-time NCAA All-American, who lived on the grounds of the estate with his wife and two children. Du Pont’s chauffeur drove to the house so the heir could fire three shots into Schultz, then he fled inside mansion, while Schultz’s wife call the cops. A SWAT team was kept at bay outside the abode for the whole weekend, until they were able to flush him out by cutting off heat to the house, eventually taking him into custody. At the trial, he plead not guilty by reason of insanity; the jury rejected that, but found him mentally ill, and convicted him of third-degree murder and he died in prison in 2010.

“Until they took away his badge, he worked as a policeman, flying his private helicopter over the countryside and attending a parade in a private armored car. Still, just because you’re paranoid, doesn’t mean they’re not out to get you. John DuPont was a victim of MK-ULTRA, who believed his life was threatened by a vast international conspiracy. Before he killed Schultz, he was found to have taken scopolamine, a truth serum commonly used by CIA, which stops memories from even forming. That drug has been used on me, and many others, so that we do not remember the trauma-induced mind control we suffer.”

That excerpt is from a website called Fighting Monarch that documents the sadistic sexual abuse at the hands of the same Deep State masters suffered by the author whose father worked for DuPont.

Robert Richards IV abused his own children because he was probably abused.

In all of Springmeier’s work, the family profiles show that one son is “sacrificed” and the other “elevated.”

Were the Biden brothers abused? One is a decorated U.S. Army Reserves Major and Attorney General, the other kicked out of the Navy Reserves for cocaine use, a functioning junkie whose only job was to be a board appointee representing his father, a sitting politician. (Remember, Hunter had the same fake role he had for Burisma for Delaware’s MBNA, as in MasterCard — the job of inexperience board member to show patronage to Daddy.)

One line of the Vanderbilts, another of our great American robber baron families, rich from railroads, produced two smart, talented, viable sons — the brutalized one, Carter, 23 years old, a Princeton grad and American Heritage editor, killed himself by jumping out a 14-storey window; the other took his mom’s maiden name and become a mockingbird mouthpiece to lull Americans with fake news, that’s Anderson Cooper of CNN.

Anderson Cooper, Carter Vanderbilt, Gloria Vanderbilt, under a wall hanging depicting a Satanic witch with an Illuminati eye crown, lording over a child’s coffin in mid-sacrifice, as published in People Magazine.

As for homosexuality, for many people it is believed to be an innate behavior, where, for others it is also more likely the outcome of early abuse.

(Thinking about one family we grew up with — four brilliant sons, two are gay, one reserved and the other flamboyant, a third is “straight” but only takes it from behind from a girlfriend wearing a strap-on dildo — only found this out from the girlfriend, due to large bag of apparatus that fell from the closet — and the fourth is a bon-vivant musician with at least one kid out of wedlock who makes a joke about everything, his modus operandi to survive. Reality being, their Dad always struck us as a bit too friendly, and what the brothers would often talk about from their childhood were summer camping trips with an “uncle” who wasn’t their uncle.)

Where child sexual abuse has apparently always existed and condemned, but tolerated, in the best families, only in the last decade has homosexuality actually become accepted in public life; until then, it had been denied, and dangerously so.

In November and December, 2007, three gay men were murdered. Their names were Larry Bland, Nate Spencer and Donald Young. They were shot execution-style with bullets to the back of the head.

What they had in common — openly gay, African American, living in Chicago — was they also all went to the same church, Rev. Jeremiah Wright’s Trinity United Church of Christ, where Donald Young, 47, had been the choirmaster for two decades.

Young was killed two days before Christmas 2007. A few days before that, he phoned Larry Sinclair, a gay white man who had never met on a cellphone number that very few people knew, as Sinclair later reported in a deposition to Chicago Police.

Young gave Larry Sinclair a terrifying warning, that Bland and Spencer were killed, and he knew he, himself, could be next, and warned Sinclair that he could be on the kill list, too. But he also probed him, to find out who had talked to, who else knew what Sinclair knew?

Larry Sinclair’s fateful deed to merit imminent execution: in 1999, on two occasions, November 6th and 7th, he consumed narcotics and had sex with the State Senator for Illinois’s 13th District, the first time in the back of a limousine and the second in a hotel room, and with the drugs were furnished by the elected official. To be precise and describe it in the most accurate image: in the back of the limo, Sinclair performed oral sex on the State Senator whose head was tilted back, smoking a crack pipe.

Two weeks after the ominous phone call from Young, in January, 2008, Barack Obama had won the Democratic Party’s Iowa Caucus.

Sinclair, afraid for his own life, but still wanting to make a point, posted a two-minute confession on YouTube, which in the original version had been seen nearly a million times. He didn’t want to blackmail the candidate, but just have him admit to it — not the consensual, albeit extra-marital romp, but the drug use. Contrary to what Obama said in his campaign — that he had experimented with drugs as a student, Sinclair wanted him to admit he used drugs recreationally, still. He just thought it was hypocritical.

This was a surprisingly successful ploy, much like today’s anti-Deep Staters who add the same post-scripts: “I am not suicidal, I have not plans to suicide, and Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself…” because while Obama admitted no such thing, at least Sinclair has lived to tell the tale.

But not content to just outlive Donald Young, Sinclair decided to push onward.

In February, Sinclair accepted $20,000 from a promoter allied with the Obama campaign to take a polygraph, and would be awarded a total of $100,000 if his story checked out. Sinclair told the truth but the mechanism was rigged to give a false negative.

But he didn’t give up. By early June, Obama had won enough primary votes to earn the nomination. So Sinclair doubled-down.

For a small fee, he rented the famed Holeman Lounge at Washington, D.C.’s National Press Club, and called a press conference for June 18.

This was the early days of bloggers and one group put out an online petition to demand that the National Press Club cancel his event. The petition gained 11,000 signatures, but the club declined to censor Sinclair.

The big media that covered the event decided his “unsubstantiated claims” would not merit repeating in print, so they used the column inches to harp on the messenger’s admittedly checkered past, which included petty crimes and jail time. But, in his favor, Sinclair is quite eloquent and comes off as quiet honest — of course he mentioned his own past history so it couldn’t be thrown against him; indeed, his probation had already been over for eight years. And the obvious point, that unlike a blackmailer, he, personally, had nothing to gain from the revelation.

But how it all went down, fortunately for Sinclair, was that he had arrived early and kicked it off early, giving him a full hour to make his presentation and answer questions.

Why the timing was so fortuitous was because, immediately after the event, Sinclair was arrested — apparently, the plan had actually been to pre-empt him by making the arrest before the press conference could even begin, to generate the kind of headline the DNC would have preferred: ‘Obama Accuser Arrested Before His Own Press Conference…”

And this is how Joe Biden’s boy Beau jumped into action for his old man, leveraging the office of the Delaware Attorney General to try to destroy a man, while getting his father onto the ticket as VP:

The Delaware AG invented a crime — passing fraudulent money orders — for which Sinclair would ultimately have a receipt proving everything was legitimate. The Delaware AG’s office created a bogus Grand Jury indictment. With that pretext, the Delaware AG’s office called for the Washington, D.C., police to detain and arrest Sinclair. While in custody, police deprived Sinclair of his medications, wouldn’t give him a phone call and then they also managed to “lose” him, so counsel could not find him. He was extradited to Delaware.

Meanwhile, in a whole-of-government approach that would make any Swamp Creature proud, this cabal got Social Security Administration, via letters dated two days before the press conference, to cancel all of his benefits for breaking conditions of his parole (his parole was long over) in February, ie. shortly after he uploaded his YouTube video. The second letter also said he was liable for benefits sent since then and would need to repay them!

Back in Delaware, the AG’s office would not provide any evidence of the crime to his counsel, while they kneeled on Sinclair to accept a plea for a misdemeanor which they said would blow up to years in jail if he refused. Ultimately, they were hoping to lock him forever or get him to admit guilt to be able to label Sinclair a career criminal to destroy his credibility or make it impossible for him to continue in the public eye. A hearing was called for September 11, 2008.

The ploy worked, AG Biden’s success earned Senator Biden a spot on the ticket as VP, replacing Clinton, who was given Secretary of State.

At the Democratic National Convention, August 23-25, 2008, Biden’s spot was formalized, and two days later, Sinclair learned that AG Biden was told to drop the charges; on August 28, charges against him were dropped for “insufficient evidence.”

“There is no doubt in my mind that Beau did it for Joe and Obama,” Larry Sinclair told QMN this week. His book Barack Obama & Larry Sinclair: Cocaine, Sex, Lies & Murder? was published in 2009.

Meanwhile, the White House Executive Office continued to follow Sinclair closely, as he reports with glee on his website that had picked up its IP address.