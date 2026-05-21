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celestina Giraudo's avatar
celestina Giraudo
15h

I love what is written, if all this is true, my apologies to the white hats as I've started to think they would never do anything to displease the deep state.

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Janet's avatar
Janet
11h

Thank you 🙏 Diana! Appreciate this very much. It always helps to lessen the anxiety and depression I have most every day from what’s happening after researching nonstop for so many years. Of being so scared 😱! Of feeling the pain of so many victims.

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