(L) Cathy O’Brien, Roseanne Barr at Mar-a-Lago

November 17, 2023

Every time Roseanne and I get together, our friendship deepens from the heightened vibration our convergence inspires. Something divinely profound always unfolds as a result.

Recently I joined Roseanne on tour in Florida where she drew massive crowds of fans needing a good laugh which, of course, she delivered as only she can! With ears still ringing from laughter and applause, and spirits high from the outpouring of love, we would indulge in quiet conversation while she unwound and recharged. Together we sensed a heightened synchronistic flow emerging in these powerfully transitional and spiritually evolutionary times we are living.

Roseanne and I became instant ‘old friends’ when we first met in 2008 at a Hollywood event exposing child sex trafficking. Both of us were giving voice to the children while raising awareness on the pervasiveness of MK-Ultra mind control.

Who would have thought 15 years later we would be at Mar-a-Lago with President Trump, the first and only U.S. President to expose the Washington, DC swamp and child-sex trafficking?

By the time I was flying back home to reunite with my pets, I gazed out the airplane window as the October sun set and full moon rose, reflecting on the magnitude of univerSoul justice I had experienced on my Florida trip.

It occurred to me that other MK Ultra survivors may benefit from knowing what it meant for me, given my past experience at the level of the White House/Pentagon, to meet the man I’d been told “is not one of us.” As I’ve posted in my blogs and spoke of often in my inner-view discussions, [the Reagan administration installed] “he is not one of us” [programming that would] trigger a do-or-die response if I ever spoke to Trump.

Of course, since I had written the program out by hand and healed from within myself, all MK-Ultra triggers were diffused.

Political PerpeTraitors I was exposed to under MK-Ultra mind control feared Trump because he openly opposed drug and human trafficking across open borders, and MK Ultra mind-controlled slaves being used through the State Department. Back in the 1980’s it would have been easy for anyone in the know to recognize I was a robotic MK Ultra mind-controlled slave, especially someone like Trump who had eyes to see, ears to hear, and soul to know the reality of Washington, DC’s swamp.

When my MK-Ultra handler left me off at Trump’s casino in Atlantic City for a CIA black-ops meeting with Phil Habib, he warned me that if I spoke to Trump I would be killed. I did not see Donald Trump that day and my mission was fulfilled (p. 134 TRANCE Formation of America). All these years later, it was monuMental for me to meet President Trump at Mar-a-Lago and freely speak to him. It is one more profound victory against my abusers that healing has inspired!

In addition to my abSOULute healing victory, I was happy just to meet the man who had the fortitude to take on Deep-State PerpeTraitors and openly expose their drug and human trafficking funding mechanism. I had waited a lifetime for this dark secret to be brought to light, and my gratitude is proportionate!

Considering I had been trafficked as a child in pedophilic blackmail ops at the ‘Epstein Island’ of its time, Mackinac Island Michigan, and MK-Ultra programmed for drug and human trafficking ops the first 30 years of my life, it is a spiritual triumph to catapult into a world where awareness begets positive, necessary change for the children’s sake!

Politics aside, I am confident survivors everywhere can appreciate the magnitude of this profound experience. It is important for us all to experience a counterbalance to the horrors we encountered that repressed our memory. By the time intelligence insider Mark Phillips rescued my daughter and me from the Washington, DC, human-trafficking swamp, I truly did not know good people existed in this world. Mark assured me there are by far more good people than bad, even in intelligence agencies. I was slow to believe and even slower to grasp reality of that truth. Yet time and life’s balance have exceeded Mark’s assurance, proving that love is indeed the most powerful and pervasive force in the universe.

We are all here for a reason at this pivotal point in humanity’s history and future. It is up to each and every one of us to reclaim our free thought and ultimately free will soul expression. Strength of the human spirit is our saving grace, and it is within us all to live our infinite power of love and make a positive, necessary difference in our world.

We have been conditioned for generations to look outside ourselves for answers from Big Gov, Big Pharma, Big Tech, and Big Cult/Occult religion when the answers have been within us all along. It is time we stop waiting on someone outside ourselves to fix our problems for us. It is up to us to remember our innate power and live our birthright to freedom. It is up to us individually and collectively to protect our children from indoctrination, sexualization, and deliberately imposed ‘gender confusion’ neutering. Our children are our future if there is to be any future for humankind at all.

As the airplane touched down, I gathered my things and embarked renewed. What an amazing 3 weeks with my dear friend Roseanne Barr. We did, in deed, experience the divine as we continue our purposeful journey that began with our 2008 convergence!

TRANCE Formation of America: The True Life Story of a CIA Mind Control Slave

Chapter 11

Ronald Reagan and Philip Habib

My (CIA operative) handler Alex Houston was scheduled to perform with country music entertainer Loretta Lynn at the Playboy Club in Atlantic City, New Jersey in the spring of 1985, and he admittedly did not want me there for the performance. But I had White House business to attend with a different kind of “rabbit.” Reagan had arranged for me to meet with his personal attache, Philip Habib, who always played the cryptic role of the Alice in Wonderland White Rabbit to mind-controlled slaves. Houston had no choice but to take me along once the orders came down.

CIA operative Ken Riley, the Neo-Nazi pedophile who functioned in the capacity of Loretta Lynn’s road manager and Project Monarch mind-control handler, was Alex Houston’s closest friend. Riley often made arrangements through Loretta’s and Houston’s shared talent agent, Reggie MacLauhlin, for all of us to travel together—particularly when it involved government covert operations such as this Playboy Club gig did.

Loretta’s singing career and political ties into CIA covert operations have always been synonymous. Riley escorted her in and out of the White House on numerous occasions during the Reagan administration. This put Riley in a secondary role as a “backup” handler for me as he often returned from D.C. with orders for and/or concerning me. Houston and Riley shared CIA covert operations, country music interests, Neo-Nazi and U.S. government mind control, Project Monarch methodologies, slave running, porn, cocaine, and pedophile activities. Kelly [Cathy’s daughter] and Riley’s young daughter were often filmed pornographically together and endured the sexual assaults of Houston and Riley together on numerous occasions.

Country music singer Loretta Lynn embraces her husband, Oliver "Mooney" Lynn, during rehearsal for her New York debut, on Oct. 21, 1982.

This trip to Atlantic City provided me an opportunity to talk with Loretta while her husband, Mooney, Riley and Houston met for business. Loretta and I had so much in common that our time together had been restricted from the time we met in Minneapolis, Minnestoa in 1981 and discussed our victimizations. While alone in Loretta’s dressing room at the Playboy Club, we discussed a wide range of topics, from motherhood to the White House. We talked about Reagan in terms of his role as The Wizard of Oz, but mostly we recited the general praises we were trained to say. We talked about Reagan’s “favorite” music by Air Supply, which he had supplied to us both via Riley. Air Supply’s cryptic NASA/Project Monarch theme recordings became “life and breath” to us both according to Reagan’s intention, which locked in our programmed devotion for him. We discussed the recent inauguration party Loretta had attended at the White House.

Loretta and I switched personalities spontaneously as we inadvertently triggered each other with the shared cryptic language to which we were accustomed. We discussed forbidden subjects, including [Panamanian President] Manuel Noriega and Senator Robert Byrd, until Riley and Houston caught us and separated us.

Loretta Lynn in 1985

This trip to Atlantic City was multi-purpose, which was not unusual. I had a major cocaine transaction involving Noriega to attend at the airport; a message to deliver to Philip Habib pertaining to the Contras [Reagan’s terrorist mercenaries in Nicaragua], and another message programmed in by Habib in answer to Reagan; country music “entertainment” aspects; and prostitution to Habib according to Reagan’s instruction.

As the sun was setting over Atlantic City, Houston activated the Project Monarch Oz programming that was used for high-level covert operations, and had me dress accordingly. He led me down the waterfront boardwalk toward the hotel casino where I was to meet Habib.

Houston led me up the elaborate escalators of the hotel to a high-stakes gambling area where Habib was playing cards. When I approached, Habib leaned back in his chair to hear while I quietly recited in Oz cryptic, “I’ve come such a long way to see you. Uncle Ronnie sent you something.” He handed me his room key and I quickly exited the gambling room.

When I arrived in Habib’s room, two of his bodyguards accessed my programming. “Chiefly speaking,” I began reciting Reagan’s message. Arrangements were made for the two guards to pick up a fair-sized shipment of cocaine the next morning that was arriving on a small military “brass” airplane. Houston and I would then board the plane and fly to D.C., where I would complete my part of this operation.

When Habib arrived, he ushered me into the bedroom of the suite and began disrobing. He threw me a pink teddy and ruffled panties he had seen me wear in a recent Michael Dante porn film I was used in, commanding, “Put it on.” He threw me a stuffed toy to bite and said, “We’re going to play Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum” (sado-masochistic games). The hysterical laughter that rose in my throat was (fortunately) choked back by terror as as he began attaching heavy rope ties to the four posters of the bed. On command, I crawled onto the bed and lay on my stomach while he tied me so tightly I was stretched. He shoved the stuffed cat under my mouth then entered me roughly from behind and said, “Come to Poppa.”

The intense pain as he brutally sodomized me was outweighed by a high-voltage stun gun as he jolted me repeatedly to create the perverse jerking movements and rectal muscle constrictions he desired. I soon passed out from the blinding high voltage of his stun gun. It was nearly 3:00 a.m. when I stumbed out the door with the stuffed cat in my hands, nauseated, disoriented, and in extreme pain. The cool ocean breeze helped revive me as Houston marched me back to the Playboy Club.

Morning arrived before I was allowed to sleep and I felt exhausted and spacey as I waited by the curb for Habib’s bodyguards to pick Houston and me up and take us to the airport. A small military airplane was parked in a restricted fenced-in area as we arrived at the airport. The two bodyguards conducted their business and quickly loaded the trunk with the bundles of cocaine as planned. Houston and I boarded the airplane and flew to Washington, D.C., where I delivered Habib’s message to Reagan. The bank transaction numbers later checked out to be a Cayman Island account number.

Philip Habib was directly involved in various DIA (Defense Intelligence)/CIA operations I was forced to participate in throughout the Reagan/Bush administration. Although Dick Cheney maintained his role as my commander for these operations, Habib directd my actions where international “diplomatic relations” were concerned. Cheney orchestrated events from behind his desk, whereas Habib was active in the field as Reagan’s attache. (pp. 133-135)

Operation Shell Game

Gerald Ford was a Freemason who raped children

Operation Shell Game brought me back in touch with Gerald Ford early one misty fall morning. Ford’s continued relationships with my abusers had given me cause to remain in touch with him throughout the years, particularly since he and my father were still jointly active in the Michigan organized crime, drugs and pornography operation that had launched me into Project Monarch so many years before.

As he teed up his gof ball I asked, “Do you still golf a lot now that you;re no longer president?”

He said very seriously, “I golfed a lot when I was president, but now I just keep up with events from the golf course. I’ve earned the privilege of monitoring the progress of America’s Freedom Train at my leisure.” He turned to face me. “Do you play golf yet?”

“Very well, Sir, when permitted.” (Houston always ensured he won.) Ford was openly amused by my answer and handed me his club. “Give it your best shot.” I outshot him the first stroke and his amusement vanished. I gave him back his golf club as ordered.

At the end of the second hole, Ford said, “I’d like to have a word with you.” He took me over to some trees off the fairway and turned to me with his arms crossed over his bulging chest, raised himself up taller, and bore his shark-like eyes into mine. “Lend me your ear.” He began talking as though I were a machine and he was dictating a message.

“Take this message to Dick Cheney, Pentagon. The Mob has agreed to transfer the $2.3 million [porn profits] to the Bank of Credit and Commerce International. Let’s pool our money now and we’ll be swimming in it. This operation has been an enterprising success. Let’s keep it that way. Cease agreement with Panama. All Mexican channels are implemented [cocaine and heroin]. Hail to the Chief.”

He took a step away and added, “And you [he poked my chest like Cheney] take care of my friend, Dick.” For meanness he added, “Over and out,” and did the sign of the (satanic) horns at my eyes, which deepened my trance significantly since I had been conditioned so heavily to this by Senator Byrd. (pp. 146-147)