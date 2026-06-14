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John Young's avatar
John Young
6h

This story is so ridiculous it is beyond belief. Were Freemasons like George Washington and Benjamin Franklin also “reptilians??” The Bible certainly says that Satan rules the earth and there are real demons but that is as far as this goes.

https://www.gotquestions.org/Reptilian-conspiracy.html

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1 reply by Diana Barahona
Lynette Devries's avatar
Lynette Devries
8h

The Moon landing was fake. Buzz Aldrin while drunk once told a little girl that they never went to the moon. There is a certain belt in space our rockets cannot pass through. Dracos live under the ground. They are in fact inhabitants of Earth. The others are interdimentionial.

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