April 11, 2025

Dan Duval has conducted another wonderful interview; her name is Tonya and she’s from Georgia.

Show notes:

Tonya's Journey: Exploring Truth, Healing, and Hidden Realities In this episode, Dan sits down with Tonya in their new production studio. Tonya shares her extraordinary and harrowing journey of personal healing and discovery, revealing her past involving satanic ritual abuse, time travel, and secret government projects like Montauk. From her childhood in Northern Georgia to her experiences with military programming and Freemasonry, Tonya delves deep into her fragmented memories and the process of integrating her human spirit into her healing journey. The conversation uncovers Tonya's interactions with secret societies, the impact of religious programming, and even ventures into historical events like Sodom and Gomorrah through time travel.

This episode is a profound exploration of the truth behind hidden abuses and the path to ultimate healing. Covered in this episode:

00:00 Introduction and Early Memories

00:42 Welcome to Discovering Truth with Dan Duval

02:08 Tonya's Background and Early Life

04:21 Religious Upbringing and Early Signs of abuse

12:45 Uncovering Hidden Memories

26:15 Military and Masonic Connections

33:21 Understanding Triggers and Growth

33:48 Memories of Lockheed Facilities

36:50 Marriage and Healing Journey

44:28 The Role of the Human Spirit

50:05 Frequency Harassment and Prayer

57:47 Discovering Project Montauk

01:06:20 Time Travel to Sodom and Gomorrah