This is a still from the last promotional video on the ingersolllockwood.com home page: it is about Space Force.

It is asking us to assimilate the truth that we are not alone in the universe, that there are already thousands of human colonies all over the galaxy, and that we have benefactors as well as enemies out there.

The first promotional video is a clip from a new movie by Angel Studios about Abraham, titled His Only Son. The promo urges us to PRAY FOR PEACE. Remember the Abraham Accords?

The second video promotes something called U.S Air Force Special Warfare (airforce.com/special warfare), and features what looks like a simulation of the U.S. Army fighting in a desert. It says, NEXT GENERATION INTEL: BE THE CALM, AND THE STORM.

The storm is a reference to President Trump and the U.S. military taking down the Cabal.

The third video is titled Strategic Investments, and uses an Army recruitment video. The first investment priority for this fund is protecting the human genome. It shows what appears to be a human cell dividing and says, PROTECT CELLS — presumably from ET attempts to engineer humans into mind-controlled slaves using nano-technology and snake venom.

Then the video says, DEFEND GRIDS, COMMAND THE TOOLS OF TOMORROW, telling what we all know: that the military possesses technologies that are far more advanced than what the public is allowed to even know about. All human and ET tech was controlled by the Corteum and only used as weapons to oppress and kill us. (See “Emery Smith: SSP Scientist and Whistleblower” - https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.blog/2022/08/27/emery-smith-ssp-scientist-and-whistleblower/)

The fourth video is titled TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS, and reminds us of how technologically advanced the military is, which people ignore when they assume that the Cabal is still in control of this world. If the Cabal doesn’t control our extremely advanced military, which was completely reorganized by President Trump and his “200 generals,” the Cabal are finished.

And it’s a fact that Trump went to the DUMB at Area 51 in 2017 and fired people who were violating human rights there. If Trump controls the DUMBs (which President Carter wasn’t allowed to visit and failed to seize in an assault on Dulce), Trump controls everything. See this interview of Apollymi Mandylion at 37 minutes: she was a super-soldier slave at Area 51 when Trump went there:

(Transcript here: https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.blog/2023/10/14/daniel-sala-apollymi-mandylion/)

The fifth video is fun: it’s titled BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND CONSULTING, and shows a submarine and divers. What new businesses are being developed undersea?

Beneath the collection of 6 videos, there is this interesting information, which is pure Phil Godlewski playfulness:

If you click on the ETC., you are taken to the 2022 Annual Report on Unidentified Aereal Phenomena, prepared by the Director of National Intelligence, who is NOT this person:

If you click on the letter C in the word, CASE, you are again taken to Angel Studios and the page for The Sound of Freedom.

C stands for children. They are the reason we fight.