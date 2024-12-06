Unveiling Hidden Realities: Survivors Speak on Illuminati, Alien Encounters, and Underground Projects

In this episode, guest speakers Robert Vandriest Harrington and Esther Ford delve into their traumatic experiences as survivors of sinister projects conducted in deep underground military bases. They discuss their encounters with powerful Illuminati families like the Rothschilds, interactions with non-human entities, and the intricate web of councils such as the Knights of Malta and Jesuit Order. The discussion also touches on the deeply interconnected plots involving off-planet activities and the influence of secret alien factions.

4:00 ROBERT VANDRIEST HARRINGTON: But before [programming by] Joseph Mengele I was trained to be part of the Satanic ritual network. And I also was brought to the different councils, and the Council of Thirteen is one of them in California. It's part of a network globally and they are the higher [tier].

5:00 Jacob Rothschild was my main handler, at least on the European side. . . . The Rothschilds participate in all of the councils.

In the Satanic network, the Rothschild is called pindar. And that has been occupied for 15, 20 years by one of the most elite families in Europe, who have a seat for 15, 20 years under the [title] of pindar. And the pindar can always be recognized as he wears a completely white suit. But it is also an indication to to the rest of the Illuminati and police forces: “stay out of our way.” They are above any reproach.

But the Rothschilds family is only a recent member; they are still a young family. Because when I talk about the Illuminati, I talk about families that go back thousands of years. And the Rothschilds were formerly the Bauers until 1776, when they took the name Rothschild—which in English means red shield. So they are only a recent member of the Illuminati family.

7:00 Another thing is that the councils have families on them that most people have never heard of. Most people seem to believe, when we talk about the Illuminati, that we talk about 13 families. Those are only the public families, while the real power lies with the hidden families. And that is what people have to remember, that the real power lies with the families that are not as known as the 13 families that we see publicly, like the Windsors, to whom I connected through birth. My mother was used as an incubator with the X from Queen Elizabeth, and seeded by Prince Phillip, so that makes me one of the hidden offspring of the Windsors. And there are many out there that are a hidden offspring from the Windsors. But there are more hidden offspring from the Dutch royal family and the Danish bloodline royals, etc., etc. But the real power lies with the families that are not as known publicly as the 13 bloodlines that we see.

9:00 When I was used in rituals, and I was trained for this, we had to go as priest. And the reason for that is because we [hierarchy children] created an energy field that opened up portals in which the olden ones, as they were called, came in. And they could only stay for a certain amount of time, but they had to be kept in this circle, because they couldn't stay here permanently. And then sometimes they gave a physical object to, let's say, the high priest or high priestess in the group, and this physical object could be a book or something else which was then given to another leader in the Illuminati that it was meant for. And those activities are still going on to the present day.

And there are even more rituals going on now than in the time that I was used, because the electromagnetic field is getting stronger. The energy from the cosmos is coming in, and that makes the Illuminati weaker because it breaks down the stranglehold that the reptilian side has over them. And in order for them to hide their reptilian side, they need to drink more blood and more adrenochrome. If they don't take more adrenochrome and blood, that reptilian form will not maintain the human form, so they will be exposed more and more. And that is also what we sometimes see happening on TV and even in public, that sometimes you hear people, “did that person shape-shift partly?” The reason for this is that the electromagnetic fields of the earth are getting stronger from the energies from the center of our galaxy. Since 2012 we have been [experiencing] more of this, and this will break down the stranglehold that the reptilian parts in those Illuminati members have that are overshadowed by reptilians, if they are hybrids. And to counter that, they need more blood and rituals.

16:00 ESTHER FORD (born circa 1950) I lived in Paris I was raised in a Rothschild slave farm. I had a black wetnurse: her name was Delila. She breastfed me for three years. And so the Rothschilds have this down. They had all the underground networks, they had labs, they had all of it already, all the genetic engineering. We were a part of the Hitler project. I believe it was trying to get a person with the most evil they could get genetically into your body from all these families, like Robert was talking about. There are many more than 13 families.

17:30 I went from the black slave farm to programming with Joseph Mengele. As an infant they would take me out of the farm and I would be taken to America or Brazil, Peru. I was with Joseph Mengele and his woman, whoever it was, over and over and over and over as a child. I mean lots of contact with him. He was doing massive torture and programming, and massive spiritual things, evil.

L - Guy de Rothschild; R - Josef Mengele, aka Dr. Green

I understand now they have to have the evil to get the power from evil, and I actually understand what Sue couldn't when she kept saying, “Why are all these men at rituals lining up to rape me? What's the deal? Is this just for sex?” And the Holy Spirit showed me, and I understood from my own experience, that sex is just the doorway for the iniquity opening.

19:00 I have discovered that Sue and I were born in the womb together, and then there was a the third part of our egg that was implanted into the womb of another woman and was separate so that we could never remember this. And she is still deep, deep, deep underground. She is the deepest, closest to Satan's throne room that people can get. And so, she is continually being uploaded with demonic forces that come into me, that came into Sue. And so, when Sue was being raped on the altar, these men were just being loaded with demons; and not just demons, but high principalities, powers.

20:00 So, it was the process of [defiling] all the leaders: presidents, all of the world leaders that attended these Satanic rituals. And so, the Rothschilds were into all of this. Everywhere we had memories, they were somehow linked up to it. And so we had lots of memories of being with Baron Guy de Rothschild, as a little girl with him and his big mansions. And nobody else was there but us. For example, on the Hebrew holidays he would have the regular Jewish Hebrew things that seemed right, and then at night he would do Satanic ritual. So I believe now from all of this that everybody is programmed and they're all split and filled with demons.

22:00 Not only Baron Guy de Rothschild. When he turned 75, he turned me over to his son, David, and when he turned 75, he turned me over to Alexandre, his son (b. December 3, 1980), who is now the head of the Rothschild family in Paris.

As I’ve said before, in December, 2018, I was the mind file there with French president Emanuel Macron when Alexandre de Rothschild stood up and announced that he was culminating the global governance that day. That’s the new world order.

David de Rothschild; Alexandre de Rothschild; Jacob Rothschild

Jacob Rothschild, he was so torturous. And there was so much going on with him, and Evelyn Rothschild, who wasn't quite as torturous, and Miriam Rothschild, who I've had a lot of memories of being in labs. As I grew older, she would put me in caves to collect stuff. They put me in labs; I was the mind file there. And she even married us to this guy named Roger, I guess so I could go in and out of her life and people would think I was [with him]; but they actually put a clone of me with this guy. I never really lived a married life with him: I was always in labs, deep underground military bases, going all over in UFOs from the time I was little, and being taken on that other level to all these different places, including off-planet bases.

Evelyn de Rothschild and Charles; Miriam Rothschild