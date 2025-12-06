MARK: Are the Illuminati directly under the authority of these reptilian beings?

STEWART: That’s a very interesting question, and there was a time when the answer would be yes. But I would say, in the last 30 years or so, the Illuminati have decided that they’d like to create their own galactic empire with Earth as their headquarters, and in fact are going against the original Draco Empire agenda to incorporate Earth into their Draco Empire. And in fact, they’re turning against the original reptilians for their own creation of their own empire.