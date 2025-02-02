Those who follow me on Notes know that under President Andrés López Obrador, Mexico made great strides in reforming its police, national guard and military—with the Navy assuming a prominent role in fighting crime. Thousands of arrests were made, but because of corruption within Mexico’s judiciary and prosecutors’ offices, many criminals were simply set free or given light sentences. This is the reason López Obradór promoted a constitutional reform to subject all judges to elections, which will take place on June 1.

The Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (2018-2024) will end this month with a total of 12,319 members of organized crime arrested, almost 2,600 drug trafficking laboratories destroyed and a 19% drop in the monthly number of homicides, its latest Security Report said on Tuesday. “AMLO concludes his term with 12,319 criminals arrested”

Because of the work done by López Obradór, arrests, prosecutions and sentences have continued to increase since President Sheinbaum took office last October 1. The Trump administration is well aware of this, of course.

Do I think there is an adversarial relationship between the two governments? No, I don’t. We know that Trump is going to replace the income tax with tariffs very soon. He needs justification to impose tariffs, and he believes he has justification in the recent crisis involving illegal migration, organized crime and drugs.

What does Sheinbaum have to gain from a 25% tariff? The tariff may make Mexicans stop viewing migration to the United States as their right and as positive for the people of both countries—which is what they’ve been told since Reagan took office. It may make them stop seeing organized crime and corruption as inevitable.

Trump’s approach seems to be working: people in Sinaloa are protesting against gang violence. The problem is that protesters are demanding “peace,” when they should be demanding arrests, prosecutions and hard time for criminals—even if those criminals are their own relatives.

Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 26, 2025

In Sinaloa in northwestern Mexico, some residents say drug-fueled violence has gotten so bad that they would welcome U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for the U.S. military to go after cartels. Trump has said that he would consider some form of U.S. military action against the cartels and has called for the State Department to label them as "foreign terrorist organizations." - Reuters

Sheinbaum’s secretary of security and civilian protection, Omar Harfuch, is trying to make this point—that prison time stops crime—but the public discourse is still focused on social investments to “address the causes of crime.” Social investment isn’t what it takes to stop a child subjected to MK Ultra—which is Satanic mind control and demon attachment—from becoming a criminal or committing crimes. That child needs spiritual help.

Just a few months ago, the idea of the Mexican government openly inviting the U.S. to arrest cartel members was unthinkable. (Mexico began receiving covert U.S. military assistance under López Obradór.) Tariffs may convince Mexicans, who are pragmatic people, that U.S. troops helping to get criminals off the streets might be a good thing.

Removing criminals from society, added to Mexico’s anticorruption efforts, will save the country far more money than it may lose in exports. As the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele has said, El Salvador’s GDP grew after he locked up 80,000 gang members. Public security improves the investment climate and frees up private and public resources for production.

February 1, 2025

ADDRESSING AN EMERGENCY SITUATION: The extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl, constitutes a national emergency under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Until the crisis is alleviated, President Donald J. Trump is implementing a 25% additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% additional tariff on imports from China. Energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10% tariff.

President Trump is taking bold action to hold Mexico, Canada, and China accountable to their promises of halting illegal immigration and stopping poisonous fentanyl and other drugs from flowing into our country.

The orders make clear that the flow of contraband drugs like fentanyl to the United States, through illicit distribution networks, has created a national emergency, including a public health crisis. Chinese officials have failed to take the actions necessary to stem the flow of precursor chemicals to known criminal cartels and shut down money laundering by transnational criminal organizations. In addition, the Mexican drug trafficking organizations have an intolerable alliance with the government of Mexico. The government of Mexico has afforded safe havens for the cartels to engage in the manufacturing and transportation of dangerous narcotics, which collectively have led to the overdose deaths of hundreds of thousands of American victims. This alliance endangers the national security of the United States, and we must eradicate the influence of these dangerous cartels. There is also a growing presence of Mexican cartels operating fentanyl and nitazene synthesis labs in Canada. A recent study recognized Canada’s heightened domestic production of fentanyl, and its growing footprint within international narcotics distribution



USING OUR LEVERAGE TO ENSURE AMERICANS’ SAFETY: Previous Administrations failed to fully leverage America’s economic position as a tool to secure our borders against illegal migration and combat the scourge of fentanyl, preferring to let problems fester.

Access to the American market is a privilege. The United States has one of the most open economies in the world, and the lowest average tariff rates in the world.

While trade accounts for 67% of Canada’s GDP, 73% of Mexico’s GDP, and 37% of China’s GDP, it accounts for only 24% of U.S. GDP. However, in 2023 the U.S. trade deficit in goods was the world’s largest at over $1 trillion.

Tariffs are a powerful, proven source of leverage for protecting the national interest. President Trump is using the tools at hand and taking decisive action that puts Americans’ safety and our national security first.

Though previous Administrations have failed to leverage America’s combination of exceptional strength and its unique role in world trade to advance the security interests of the American people, President Trump has not.

PRESIDENT TRUMP IS KEEPING HIS PROMISE TO STOP THE FLOOD OF ILLEGAL ALIENS AND DRUGS: When voters overwhelmingly elected Donald J. Trump as President, they gave him a mandate to seal the border. That is exactly what he is doing.

The Biden Administration’s policies have fueled the worst border crisis in U.S. history.

More than 10 million illegal aliens attempted to enter the United States under Biden’s leadership, including a rising number of Chinese nationals and people on the terror watchlist.

This problem is not confined to the southern border – encounters at the northern border with Canada are rising as well.

The sustained influx of illegal aliens has profound consequences on every aspect of our national life – overwhelming our schools, lowering our wages, reducing our housing supply and raising rents, overcrowding our hospitals, draining our welfare system, and causing crime.

Gang members, smugglers, human traffickers, and illegal drugs and narcotics of all kinds are pouring across our borders and into our communities. Last fiscal year, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) apprehended more than 21,000 pounds of fentanyl at our borders, enough fentanyl to kill more than 4 billion people. It is estimated that federal officials are only able to seize a fraction of the fentanyl smuggled across the southern border.

These drugs kill tens of thousands of Americans each year, including 75,000 deaths per year attributed to fentanyl alone. More Americans are dying from fentanyl overdoses each year than the number of American lives lost in the entirety of the Vietnam War.



