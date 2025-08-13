Muhammad Subuh Sumohadiwidjojo and Barack Hussein Obama

Stanley Ann Dunham was born in Kansas on Nov. 29, 1942, to a CIA banking executive, Marjorie Dunham, and a “furniture salesman,” Stanley Armour Dunham. She attended middle school in Beruit, Lebanon.

Dunham was of predominantly English ancestry, with some Scottish, Welsh, Irish, German and Swiss, according to Wikipedia.

In 1955, the Dunham family moved to Seattle, Washington, where Stanley Ann’s father was “employed as a furniture salesman and her mother worked as vice president of a bank..”

In around 1960, Stanley Ann was introduced to CIA cult leader Muhammad Subuh when he visited Seattle. The Subud cult later set up operations in Hawaii and Chicago.

Muhammad Subuh Sumohadiwidjojo; Stanley Ann Dunham

In 1961, Dunham gave birth to Barack Hussein, last name unknown, whose name was later changed to Barack Obama.

In 1965, Dunham married an Indonesian graduate student, Lolo Soetoro, who was studying geography under a CIA foreign student program. In 1967, Dunham moved to Indonesia with six-year-old Barry to join her husband. This was in the wake of the 1965-1966 CIA-backed coup and slaughter of between 1 million and 2,500,000 supporters of the Communist Party of Indonesia, the PKI. In Jakarta, Dunham Soetoro worked for CIA front-organizations while her husband worked for the fascist Suharto regime as an “engineer” (https://gsp.yale.edu/case-studies/indonesia) (https://www.haaretz.com/2014-01-25/ty-article/.premium/indonesian-ghosts-haunt-obama/0000017f-e9a3-df5f-a17f-fbffe9860000).

His stepfather, he records, taught him that “Men take advantage of weakness in other men. They’re just like countries in that way. Better to be strong. If you can’t be strong, be clever and make peace with someone who’s strong. But always better to be strong yourself. Always.”

The author of The Exorcist, William Peter Blatty, was a CIA operative. He was there in Lebanon in the early 1950s with President Obama’s maternal family, the Dunhams. Blatty most likely attended the same Jesuit school, College Notre-Dame de Jamhour, where Obama’s mother, Stanley Ann Dunham, had been a student in Beirut. (see David Icke on Satanism under the guise of religion https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/biggestsecret/matrix/matrix16.htm)

Additionally, guess who else was at the CIA station in Beirut, Lebanon in the early 1950s with Stanley Armour, Madelyn, Stanley Ann Dunham, and Blatty, Dr. William Thetford (1951-1954). http://www.miraclestudies.net/BillVita.html

Dr. Thetford was the CIA/MK ULTRA child fantasy expert and author of Oprah Winfrey’s “A Course in Miracles.” Beirut had been “ground zero” planning the MK ULTRA/MONARCH mind-control project (1953) with SS Hauptsturmführer Josef Mengele. https://mindcontrolblackassassins.com/category/stanley-ann-dunham/

“The Mystery Of Obama Widens, Who Is Mohammed Subud And The SUBUD CULT”

FOUNDER OF “SUBUD” BEARS STRIKING RESEMBLANCE TO “BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA”

by Sharon Rondeau

Dunham is said to have worked for the Ford Foundation while in Indonesia. According to Scott, Dunham had domestic help which allowed her to “work, pursue her inter­ests and come and go as she wanted.”

Obama reportedly attended the Punahou School in Honolulu from the fifth through twelfth grades while living with his grandparents. His mother reportedly returned to Indonesia after doing graduate study in Hawaii during her son’s high school years. Obama has described his mother as “the dominant figure in my formative years.”

According to Scott, Dunham boasted that her son could become “the first black president.” Scott also was critical of Dunham’s parenting of her son when she stated, “Ann uprooted Barry, at age six, and transplanted him to Jakarta. Now she was up­rooting him again, at barely ten, and sending him back, alone. She would follow him to Hawaii only to leave him again, less than three years later.”

Barack Hussein Soebarkah?

By Jason Kissner – American Thinker, January 22, 2014

One of the unexplained mysteries in the scanty documentation of the early life of the 44th President of the United States is the appearance of the name Soebarkah as his last name on an official document filled out by his mother.

In a recent contribution to American Thinker, Nick Chase offers very persuasive evidence that the long-form birth certificate released by Obama is a forgery.

While in the midst of developing an argument supporting the idea that Obama was adopted by the Indonesian Lolo Soetoro, Chase states:

Finally, we have Stanley Ann Soetoro’s 1968 application to extend her 1965 passport (now destroyed) for an additional two years, as shown in Figure PPA.

On the second page of the application, Ann moved to include her son, “Barack Hussein Obama (Soebarkah),” on her passport, but the item has been crossed out.

The appendage “Soebarkah” has never been satisfactorily explained by anyone.

The smallish cult appears to have had, at least circa 2001 and according to this profile of sorts in the Honolulu Advertiser, 20,000 members worldwide. Notice the picture of Deliana Fuddy, then “regional helper” and member of the faith? Let’s return to her Subud status in a second.

Note also that the World Subud organization seems to have been based in, of all cities….wait for it…Chicago. Indonesia…Chicago…Hawaii… three locales linked to Obama’s life.

Next, observe that the Advertiser article states that Subud was introduced to Hawai’i in the 1960s (more on this in the conclusion).

Now to Ann Soetoro. She was linked to Subud by her biographer (and New York Times reporter) Janny Scott (Harvard ’77) in the book A Singular Woman: The Untold Story of Barack Obama’s Mother,” reviewed by the New York Times here.

Loretta Fuddy was more than merely a follower of Subud; she worked her way up the ranks and became chairwoman of Subud USA, based in Seattle from 2006 to 2008, and was known to Subud not merely as Loretta Fuddy, but as “Deliana” Loretta Fuddy. In fact, you can see that in its headline, the official Subud “memorial” page drops “Loretta” and refers simply to “Deliana” Fuddy.

Ann Soetoro’s close association with members of the Subud cult will be documented below. But first, note in passing that of all the persons — Christian, Jew, Muslim, Buddhist, Atheist, Hindu, or you-name-it — that could have been installed as Director of the State Department of Health in Hawaii, Hawaii alighted on Fuddy — a leader of a small cult with roots in Indonesia and connections to Ann Soetoro — Obama’s mother. Second, observe that Fuddy assumed the Director position in Hawaii in January 2011, just a few months before the release of Obama’s long-form birth certificate.

Now to Ann Soetoro’s links with Subud and to a brief discussion of the Barry “Soebarkah” mystery associated with Ann Soetoro’s 1968 passport renewal application.

Read the following excerpt from SubudVoice in 2011 (and please note that I have italicized a couple of sentences to emphasize that the Subud “Staff Reporter” is drawing on material from Janny Scott’s biography of Ann Soetoro; they aren’t simply making an anonymous, empty assertion that can’t be substantiated.)

Obama’s mother and Subud By Staff Reporter… A Singular Woman: The Untold Story of Barack Obama’s Mother, a biography of the mother of US President Obama, Ann DunhamSutoro, contains several references to Subud. As is generally known Obama lived with his mother in Jakarta for some years… Arianne (no second name) wrote to me to say, “Talked to Irin Poellot who is reading the book about Obama’s mother and has already run into several literal mentions of Subud!!! I remember the late Mansur Madeiros mentioning he knew her in Indonesia and he is mentioned in the book! I can’t help wondering if we will get inquiries about Subud since it is mentioned often in a book which probably will be widely read. It also is a delicious fact that our Subud sister, Ms Fuddy, just was appointed to her post in the Health Dept in Hawaii in time to be involved in the documentation of fact that Obama was born there.” I wrote back asking for more specific information and Arianne replied, “Irin kindly supplied some quotes:In chapter 4 “Initiation in Java” the Subud members are quoted. And then (on page 116): “…she (Ann) was hired to start an English-language, business-communications department in one of the few private non profit management-training schools in the country.” Ann “found a group of young Americans and Britons enrolled in an intensive course in Bahasa Indonesia, the national language, at the University of Indonesia recalled Irwan Holmes, (a member of the original group). She was looking for teachers. A half dozen of them accepted her invitation, many of them members of an international spiritual organization, Subud, with a residential compound in a suburb of Jakarta..” And ……Mohammad Mansur Madeiros, a reclusive and scholarly Subud member from Fall River, Massachusetts, and Harvard, whom Ann hired as a teacher, had immersed himself so deeply in Javanese culture, language and religion that friends nicknamed him Mansur Java. When he died in 2007, friends recalled his preference for the company of ordinary Indonesians –street vendors and becak drivers — over that of other Subud members and expatriates.” But what might the Ann Soetoro, Deliana Fuddy, Subud links really have to do with the sobriquet Barry Soebarkah? To help answer that, transport yourself backward in time and sit at the feet of the Indonesian Subud master Bapak circa 1963: Question:1 Many people in Subud change their names. Is this necessary? Is it important? How does the change of a name affect us? Physically, spiritually or both? Bapak: Brothers and sisters, whether it is necessary or not depends on what you want…. If changing one’s name for “spiritual reasons” was something frequently done by followers of Subud’s Bapak, and Stanley Ann Soetoro was in fact closely associated with Subud, it is reasonable to suppose that “Soebarkah” arose in the same way new names for others (like “Deliana” Loretta Fuddy?) associated with Subud did: as a matter of course depending on the case.

Readers might agree that the above is a quite reasonable account of the origin of Barry “Soebarkah.”

But there is something else. The above biographical material bonds Ann Soetoro to Subud members via an English language, business communications department post. According to the New York Times, that would have been around 1970 or 1971. However, the passport renewal application with the name “Soebarkah” dates to 1968.

This suggests that either the “Soebarkah” handle came from nowhere, or that matters are as we have discussed and that Ann Soetoro in fact came to Subud before 1970 — perhaps in Hawaii. [In Seattle, actually. Dunham was introduced to Muhammad Subuh while a teenager. – the editor]

Clearly, we might want to recall that the above linked Honolulu Advertiser Subud profile indicates that Subud was introduced to Hawai’i in the 1960s.

In closing, the Ann Soetoro’s 1968 passport renewal application raises the spectre of possible Obama birth certificate fraud yet again. Have a look at page 2 of the document: https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2014/01/barack_hussein_soebarkah.html

“Soebarkah” appears in the section labeled “Amend to Include (Exclude) Children.” The name Barack Hussein Obama (Soebarkah) is crossed out.

Nick Chase has concluded that this signifies that Ann Soetoro had decided to exclude Barack from her passport renewal. Chase thinks that Soetoro changed her mind about exclusion after having been informed by the Consulate that doing so would leave Barack passportless.

But there is another possibility — one just as valid on its face.

What if Soetoro was trying to include Obama in the renewal, but she wasn’t able to produce a birth certificate, and the Subud name “Soebarkah” just didn’t do the trick?

That could explain why the name Subud name “Soebarkah” appears nowhere else (that we are aware of anyway).

Of course, we might then have to wonder exactly how Obama did his traveling at certain points in time, but then perhaps Subud is, at least at times, more than a mere cult?

Dr. Jason Kissner is associate professor of criminology at California State University, Fresno. You can reach him at crimprof2010@hotmail.com.

Obama ‘mama’: 15 days from birth to Seattle class

WND has reported previously that Dunham was registered for college classes in Seattle only 15 days after reportedly delivering her first-born child in Honolulu, according to school records.

WND research supports the conclusion that Dunham left Hawaii to relocate to Seattle within days of her baby’s birth to begin night classes at the University of Seattle.

On July 29, the University of Washington e-mailed WND Dunham’s grade transcript covering her attendance at the university, specifying that “Ms. Stanley Ann Dunham was enrolled at the University of Washington for: Autumn 1961, Winter 1962, Spring 1962.”

The e-mail from the University of Washington registrar did not say Dunham was enrolled in Hawaii for correspondence extension classes she took in Hawaii.

As is clear from the transcript itself, in the autumn term 1961, Dunham took two classes: Anthropology 100, beginning on Aug. 19, 1961 and ending on Dec. 11, 1961; and Political Science 201, beginning on Aug. 19, 1961 and ending on Dec. 12, 1961.

Ann Dunham’s University of Washington transcript makes clear she obtained a grade of “A” in Anthropology 100 and a grade of “B” in Political Science 201, making it likely she attended both classes when they began on Aug. 19, 1961.

In the winter term 1962, Dunham took two additional courses: History 478, beginning on Dec. 27, 1961, and ending on March 30, 1962; and Philosophy 120, beginning on Dec. 27, 1961, and ending on March 20, 1962.

All four of these classes are listed in the transcript as University of Washington extension courses.

The transcript also appears to document as a transfer credit from the University of Hawaii the Russian class where Ann Dunham and Barack Obama Sr. allegedly first met.

Even though Dunham was a graduate of Mercer Island High School, a Washington state high school, she did not qualify for in-state resident tuition benefits because she had not resided continuously in Washington since receiving her high school diploma.

The Seattle babysitter recalls Obama ‘mama’ in evening classes

Mary Toutonghi, the babysitter for Barack Obama Jr., told WND that Dunham was attending night classes at the University of Washington campus.

Toutonghi was managing the house at 516 13th Ave. E. in the Capitol Hill area of Seattle when Ann Dunham moved into the apartments on the first floor above the garage.

Toutonghi told WND that she did not remember exactly when Dunham and her infant son moved in but she commented that Dunham took courses in the evening at the University of Washington.

“Most of the courses at the university that Ann attended started around 4:30 in the afternoon,” she said. (https://www.wnd.com/2009/08/106258/)

In November and December, 2007, three gay men were murdered. Their names were Larry Bland, Nate Spencer and Donald Young. They were shot execution-style with bullets to the back of the head.

What they had in common — openly gay, African American, living in Chicago — was they also all went to the same church, Rev. Jeremiah Wright’s Trinity United Church of Christ, where Donald Young, 47, had been the choirmaster for two decades.

Young was killed two days before Christmas of 2007. A few days before that, he phoned Larry Sinclair, a gay white man he had never met, on a cell phone number that very few people knew, as Sinclair later reported in a deposition to Chicago police.

Young gave Larry Sinclair a terrifying warning, that Bland and Spencer were murdered, and he knew he, himself, could be next, and he warned Sinclair that he could be on the kill list, too. But he also probed him to find out whom he had talked to, who else knew what Sinclair knew.

Larry Sinclair’s fateful deed to merit imminent execution: in 1999, on two occasions, November 6th and 7th, he consumed narcotics and had sex with the state senator for Illinois’s 13th District—the first time in the back of a limousine and the second in a hotel room. Furthermore, the drugs were furnished by the elected official. A picture is worth 1,000 words: in the back of the limo, Sinclair performed oral sex on the state senator, whose head was tilted back as he inhaled from a crack pipe.

Two weeks after the ominous phone call from Young, in January of 2008, Barack Obama had won the Democratic Party’s Iowa caucus.

Quartermaster News – “Perverted Justice: AG Beau Biden’s sex-crime coverups” http://web.archive.org/web/20201101142729/https://qm.news/perverted-justice-ag-beau-bidens-sex-crime-cover-ups-hunters-evidence-nail-in-the-family-coffin-from-darkness-to-light/

