Fiona Barnett is back: The Satanists couldn't silence her
Beyond Top Secret - The Best Interview We’ve Ever Done - Fiona Barnett
Timestamps:
0:00 Fiona's Update
13:45 Emotional Trauma
17:43 Mind Splitting
29:55 Psychology's Lies
33:03 Psychedelics
26:45 Secret Societies
41:05 New World Order
43:48 Mass Psychosis
48:30 Bloodlines Of Power
53:48 Poisoning Humanity
55:55 Cloning & Military Bases
58:00 Aliens & Reptilians
1:03:40 WW3 & Prophecy
1:15:13 UFOs & Ancient Tech
1:18:57 AI & Transhumanism
1:25:08 CERN & Portals
1:29:32 Australian History
1:32:10 QAnon & Epstein Files
1:41:37 The Way Forward
I´d say I began following Fiona Barnett´s story about 10 years. Then, I got access to a PDF that provides pretty convincing facts and evidence that she´s a complete fraud.I wouldn´t invest too much time with her —- just saying