Full Disclosure

Full Disclosure

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcelo Araujo's avatar
Marcelo Araujo
19h

I´d say I began following Fiona Barnett´s story about 10 years. Then, I got access to a PDF that provides pretty convincing facts and evidence that she´s a complete fraud.I wouldn´t invest too much time with her —- just saying

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diana Barahona · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture