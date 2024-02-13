Full Disclosure

Full Disclosure

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HT's avatar
HT
Feb 16, 2024

No surprise from any of the names listed except for one ... given the message he preached till the day he died... Billy Graham. If true this is frightening.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana Barahona
JB808's avatar
JB808
Feb 15, 2024

I know this is all true, but when confronted with the black and white reality of it, it makes my mind go blank. When names are named, it's hard to turn away, unlike the nameless monsters that float around on the periphery of my thoughts. God help us all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Diana Barahona · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture