August 2, 2018

Child trafficking is run as a single, integrated world operation

This operation is coordinated by the CIA in collaboration with British and Australian intelligence services. Retired NYPD Detective James Rothstein was appointed to the first U.S. task force to investigate this child-trafficking operation, which, he found, went all the way up to the White House.

Detective Rothstein found that the CIA were behind a blackmail operation in which child prostitutes were used to honey-trap and compromise politicians, military brass, top businessmen and key government officials. Rothstein, who arrested the key Watergate perpetrator, said Watergate solely concerned this human compromise racket, and specifically was an attempt to obtain a list of compromised pedophile VIPs and their proclivities that was held at the Democratic National Headquarters. I spoke with Rothstein, who said he knew of an identical VIP pedophile ring that existed here in Australia, and that an Australian intelligence officer named Peter Osborne knew the details of this.

Detective James Rothstein, NYPD (Retired), now Mayor of St. Martin, Minnesota.

The Australian wing of this child trafficking operation is coordinated by ASIO (Australian Security Intelligence Organisation). During the 1970s and 80s, Labour Party politician Kim Beazley Sr. headed ASIO’s child trafficking operation. Under Kim Beazley’s administration, I was prostituted, at age 6 years, to a pedophile orgy at Parliament House in Canberra, where I was raped by then Prime Minister Gough Whitlam, Attorney General Lionel Murphy, and Governor General John Kerr. During this same excursion, future Prime Minister Bob Hawke raped me in a suburban backyard near Canberra, and President Richard Nixon raped me in the back of a U.S. / CIA military plane at Fairbairn, Australia’s main military airport where Air Force One lands when it visits

Gough Whitlam’s paedophile cabinet

After this, I was child-sex-trafficked from Sydney airport to California, USA, in a cargo plane. I was gassed and stuffed in a wooden crate like an animal. During this trip, I was raped by media founder Ted Turner at a pedophile party held at Disneyland, and I was trafficked to the annual summer camp at Bohemian Grove attended by notable politicians, businessmen and other VIPs. I was raped by Reverend Billy Graham in a pink bubble themed cabin at Bohemian Grove. Billy Graham told me his good buddy Richard Nixon had recommended me to him. At Bohemian Grove, I was one of a group of children dressed as teddy bears and hunted for sport by men in the forest, to the theme song Teddy Bears Picnic. I also witnessed the ritual murder of a woman by male guests dressed in black Luciferian robes.

Billy Graham and Richard Nixon

BOHEMIAN GROVE, CALIFORNIA - TEDDY BEAR’S PICNIC CHILD RAPE HUNT PARTY

Luciferianism is at the heart of Nazism

I will now lay the foundations for explaining the relationship between pedophilia, child trafficking, ritual abuse, mind-control practises, and the CIA’s Project MK-ULTRA.

I was handed over to the CIA child trafficking network by my paternal grandparents, Helen and Peter Holowczak, who resided at 14 McAlister Ave, Engadine, a suburb located in the Sutherland Shire, south of Sydney. I was 15 years old when our family discovered that Peter Holowczak was not my blood relative. This news was well-received, since Peter Holowczak was a sadistic pedophile who violently abused me from my earliest memory. Peter Holowczak also abused my father and my brothers. My father, who has complex PTSD and DID, once told my relatives: “Everything Fiona says about the Satanists is true, but we just don’t tell her, for her own good.”

Peter and Helen Holowczak were amongst the large number of Slavic Nazi war criminals granted asylum by the Australian government through the International Refugee Organisation.

The wave of Slavic Nazis offered asylum in Australia was documented in Mark Aaron’s book War Criminals Welcome: Australia, a Sanctuary for War Criminals Since 1945. During a 2001 episode of the television show Lateline, Aaron explained:

Most of the war criminals who settled in Australia were not Germans or Austrians. They were people from Central and Eastern Europe, from the Ukraine, the Baltic States, the central European countries of Czechoslovakia, Croatia and Serbia… These people had done deals with western intelligence organisations, having given them intelligence were then secreted or allowed to go to third countries like Australia…

The Simon Wiesenthal Centre has a classification system whereby they rate (from A to F) how cooperative a country is with the process of locating, investigating and trying Nazi war criminals. Australia is ranked F – the least cooperative.

Numerous Nazi war criminals settled in an area south of Sydney which ran from the Sutherland Shire to Wollongong. These people worked and orgied together, just as they had done back in Nazi Europe. They carried Slavic, Germanic, or Anglicised versions of their former surnames.

The Holowczak’s sought refuge from retaliation from the Allies for their collaboration with the Nazis. From when I was 6 years old, Peter Holowczak bragged to me about killing Jews for a living in the Nazi death camp located in Lublin, Poland. Helen was pursued by the Russians for her role in the Gestapo. Her father spent two years in a Siberian work camp for refusing to disclose her whereabouts to the Russians.

From when I was 6 years old, Peter Holowczak bragged to me about killing Jews for a living in the Nazi death camp located in Lublin, Poland.

Polish people tend to name things after literal life events. The Holowczaks named their Australian house ‘Lublin’ and painted this title in folk art on a sign hung at the front entrance of their Engadine home. Peter named his Doberman dog ‘Satan’ and trained him to hunt and rape children. Helen, who regularly attended orgies with her Slavic refugee community, had three sons to three different men, none of whom were Peter Holowczak. Helen almost named her youngest son ‘Romance’ until an Aussie neighbour told her we don’t do that sort of thing in Australia.

Helen Holowczak with my father Mitek

Peter obtained his Doberman dog from another Slavic Nazi war criminal who was granted asylum in Australia. This man supplied dogs to the NSW Police force. He was also involved in the clean up and disposal of bodies following Luciferian ritual crimes.

What people must appreciate is that the Nazis were Luciferians. During their height of power, the Nazis conducted Luciferian rituals in broad daylight in the streets of Germany. Luciferianism is a secret, multi-generational religion with its roots in ancient Babylon and Egypt. Luciferians worship various ancient pagan gods including Lucifer, Molech, Baal, Dagon, Imhotep, Horus, Isis, Anubis, and Seth.

What people must appreciate is that the Nazis were Luciferians. During their height of power, the Nazis conducted Luciferian rituals in broad daylight in the streets of Germany.

Nazism drew out and promoted those Slavics who secretly practised Luciferianism. My grandparents and the other Slavic war criminals who were granted asylum in Australia, congregated to covertly practise their brand of Nazi Luciferianism here in Australia. Over time, the descendants of these Luciferian pedophile refugees collaborated with existing Luciferian dynasties such as the Kidmans, Conlons, Overtons, Huxleys, Cardens, and Cumpstons, and infiltrated Australian government and influenced law and policy.

Antony Kidman, Nicole Kidman

This explains why right is being confused with wrong, why the government bodies support the perpetrator instead of the victim of crime, and why our legislation is increasingly reflecting Luciferian pedophile doctrine. This explains, for prime example, why the Australian Human Rights Commission recently defended a pedophile who lied on his job application about his conviction and fined the employee for refusing to hire the pedophile. The president of the AHRC, who made that decision, is one of my Luciferian pedophile rapists.