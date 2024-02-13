This is part 2 of a 5-part series copied from Fiona Barnett’s 2018 article titled Connections Between CIA Child Trafficking, Ritual Abuse & MK-ULTRA Mind Control.

Leonas Petrauskas was a close associate of my Lithuanian grandmother, Helen Holowczak. Like the Holowczaks, Petrauskas was granted asylum through the International Refugee Organisation. In fact, the IRO employed him as a medic for a period in Europe.

Born in Kaunas, Petrauskas was educated in a Jesuit school. The Jesuits are Luciferians who practise ritual murder and child rape. Owing to his Jesuit training, Leonas Petrauskas assumed the role of head Luciferian priest within the Sutherland Shire Catholic diocese. An increasing number of Australian politicians who hold power are Jesuits.

Leonas Petrauskas’ Nazi medic papers

Roman Catholicism stems from Mithraism, the ancient Luciferian cult in which male priests were married to boy brides (alter boys), and temple prostitutes (nuns) bore children to the priests for ritual murder on key ritual dates. The Latin mass is a whitewashed version of the high Luciferian black mass in which a new-born baby is ritually murdered, and its blood and flesh eaten. This is the ritual that occurred at Bathurst City Hall in 1985, presided over by the current president of the Australian Human Rights Commission, Rosalind Croucher.

Most of my perpetrators were raised Catholic, and many associated with the Catholic colleges located at Sydney University, particularly Patricia Anne Conlon, who lived at Sancta Sophia College at Sydney University. Patricia Conlon (nee Carden) was the Grande Dame of the Sydney area.

Grande Dame Patricia Anne Conlon

As Jesuit high priest, Leonas Petrauskas presided over Luciferian rituals committed in the following Catholic Churches:

Regina Coli Church, Beverly Hills, Sutherland Shire (which was gifted by, and closely associated with, the U.S. military),

BoysTown chapels located at Engadine, Sutherland Shire,

St. John Bosco Church located opposite Engadine BoysTown

Other key Catholic sites of Luciferian ritual were:

St James Chapel located on Sydney University campus,

St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney City. Saint Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney

Luciferianism is arranged according to a hierarchical structure which vaguely resembles a caste system. At the very top sit 13 family dynasties including the Rothschilds and the British Royal Family. These are recognised by the cult as demi-gods. Below these sit approximately 300 Luciferian bloodlines who are generally high IQ, although this tends to have been watered down in some families due to intermarriage. Below this group sit the commoners who can never attain higher status because they lack the desired bloodline. These are your random covens based on nationality (e.g., there’s a strong Scottish coven in Bundaberg), sexual orientation (e.g., Bond University has a lesbian coven), gang membership (biker gangs), or self-styled, whatever goes these days. It is from these lines that the cult obtains ‘breeders’ – women who are forced to breed unregistered babies for sacrifice and sex trafficking. We refer to these bottom-feeders as ‘coven scum’. Their behaviour is usually barbaric and requires constant management to stop them exposing the cult, and they show no respect for those in the caste above them. There is much jealousy and animosity directed by these lower members toward the blood-liners.

I stem from one of the 300 bloodlines via my biological paternal grandparents – not the Holowczaks, who had the IQ of a toilet block and so resented my heritage and status within the cult. I question whether Helen Holowczak is my biological grandmother, and whether she used my father as just another prop to escape Europe. Helen lied to the European immigration authorities by saying Peter Holowczak was her husband and the father of my father. Peter and Helen were married in Bathurst Australia in the early 1950’s. We located my real paternal grandfather in Jelenia Gora, Poland. I met him, and to my delight he was everything Peter Holowczak was not: intelligent, attractive, highly respected, and ethical.

When I was 14 years old, Grande Dame Patricia Anne Conlon chose me to succeed her. With Sydney being the capital of Luciferianism, this effectively made Conlon the highest-ranking female Luciferian in Australia. I was selected based on my Aryan appearance, IQ level, bloodline, flawless body, strength, skills and teachability. Women with blonde or red hair were candidates, and this related to the appearance of the Aryans / Pleiadians that (as the history well books document) the Nazis aspired to. (See What is an Aryan ET?)

Blood-liners are encouraged to marry within their caste. The father of my children is of the Gardiner Luciferian bloodline. He is the blood relative of Toni Gardiner, the mother of the current King of Jordan who converted to Islam and changed her name to Muna. Therefore, my daughters are doubly targets of this Luciferian cult. I have striven to protect my kids from the cult’s kidnapping and luring attempts. Cult members who serve in the NSW Police force attempted to kidnap my 10-year-old child in 2015. My efforts to fight this resulted in the NSW police apologising to my daughter and giving her a police showbag.

Princess Muna al Hussein of Jordan, formerly Antoinette Avril Gardiner

Princess Muna al Hussein with Prince Feisal and Crown Prince Abdullah (now King Abdullah) in Amman in March 1964.

Child rape, torture, and murder are routinely practised within Luciferianism for various reasons:

These acts are established traditions thought to appease their god, Lucifer. Some members get off on raping and murdering kids, but not all. The ones who like it were conditioned to be sexually aroused by it through being abused and exposed to such practises as children. It is believed to bestow power on the practitioner. Sodomy is called the ‘fountain of youth’ and is thought to transfer the child’s youth to the abusing adult.

Luciferianism is a cult. Cult indoctrination alone is a strong enough influence on human behaviour. But the impact of indoctrination is reinforced by fear of the consequences of betraying or exposing the cult. The number-one rule of Luciferianism is that there is no such thing as Luciferianism. At age 6 years, I was well taught this lesson. I was taken into a national park. There I witnessed a man (who was a traitor) have each of his 4 limbs tied to 4 different vehicles which drove at high speed in opposite directions. That incident taught me not to talk about the Luciferian cult I was raised in.

Mind control is a Luciferian tradition stemming back thousands of years. Luciferian offspring are trained in witchcraft, astral projection, and psychic manipulation of the physical elements. Children are tested at age 3 for whether they should be raised with conscious or dissociated awareness of their cult involvement. Children with a strong ethical objection to cult practises are never made aware of their involvement. These children are forced to dissociate through trauma, and their minds fragmented. My husband and I were two such children.

My memory of my involvement in these cult activities were mostly dissociated from my everyday thinking. Some awareness slipped through, such as when at age 12 years, the mother of my best friend, Fiona LeCornu-Levett, came to collect me from my step-grandfather’s house, to take me to her Macquarie Fields home for a visit. Jan Levett overheard me screaming at Peter Holowczak that he was never to touch me again, by order of the Sutherland Shire high Luciferian priest, Leonas Petrauskas. As we drove off in her car, Jan asked me what on Earth that was all about. I diverted the conversation. But I forever recalled the incident in my conscious mind.

I also remember the time at age 11 years, when I tried to tell my mother about my child abuse. I started the conversation by saying I was special. My clueless mother told me I was telling fibs, and so I abandoned this attempt.

My memories of Luciferianism immediately flooded my conscious mind in the form of sudden onset vertigo and PTSD flashbacks, after Peter Holowczak was found hanged to death at Easter, 1991. My memories did not emerge due to therapeutic intervention, hypnosis, or the like. The coroner’s report ruled the death suicide. However, Helen told my mother that a group of men arrived at her house that day and ordered her to go shopping. On her return, Helen found Peter hanging from his chook shed. “You killed him!” Helen screamed at me when I visited her with my mother and husband, to confront her about Peter’s sexual abuse of me. My Uncle John pointed out that I was not even in Sydney when Peter died. What Helen meant was that the cult killed Peter as punishment for mistreating me and driving me far away from Sydney.

1985 Satanic ritual inside of Bathurst City Hall

Peter Holowczak was not solely to blame for my leaving the cult. Antony Kidman and Rosalind Frances Croucher (current president of Australian Human Rights commission) were to blame. I was selected as Grande Dame by my predecessor, Patricia Anne Conlon. But Rosalind Croucher wanted the position for herself. Consequently, after Patricia Anne Conlon’s death (1979), Rosalind Croucher sought revenge by organising the Bathurst City Hall birthday gathering in 1985, in which I was raped on an alter by actor Bruce Spence in front of a room full of Luciferian pedophiles including multiple New South Wales police and Catholic priests.

Rosalind Croucher presided over this violation of my human rights, alongside NSW Police commissioner John Avery, Australian cricket captain Richie Benaud, and Australian Security Intelligence Organization officer and federal politician Kim Beazley Sr. During the ritual, a fully pregnant breeder and her unborn baby, plus a group of approximately 10 children, were ritually murdered on stage. The whole sordid event ended in a pedophile orgy in which I was gang-raped by a group including Rosalind Croucher, who urinated in my mouth.

Rosalind Croucher

Sydney University hosts the Australian headquarters of the Ordo Templis Orientis (OTO), which Antony Kidman and my other key perpetrators were members of. When I was aged 9 years, I witnessed Antony Kidman preside over the ritual murder of a young boy in Sydney University’s Great Hall. Nicole Kidman was 11 years old and present, sitting in the front row, during this murder. This was an OTO-themed ritual murder, with Antony Kidman and four others dressed in rather camp, theatrical coloured robes based on the Eastern Star pentagram, which dominates the Alistair Crowley Thelema offshoots, including Freemasonry

Eastern Star pentagram and ring

Page 22 of the OTO handbook states:

Don’t sacrifice animals or perform any other actions or practices which might adversely affect the Order’s reputation or legal standing, including . . . explicit sexual acts at official or public-access events.

That’s something you wouldn’t read in your local football club handbook. So why do the Ordo Templis Orientis feel it necessary to warn their members not to publicly perform ritual blood sacrifice?

The Freemasons were also involved in my abuse. I was subjected to Luciferian pedophile rituals at various Masonic Temples, including Antony Kidman’s home lodge at 317 Pacific Highway, North Sydney.

Former Masonic Temple at 317 Pacific Highway, North Sydney

My leaving the Sydney-based Luciferian cult left them in a pickle. A Grande Dame assumes the position by drawing in the dying breath of the previous Grande Dame. During my Grande Council hearing, Antony Kidman warned me I would amount to nothing without the cult’s backing. True to Kidman’s word, my ability in, and pursuit of, every one of my interest areas has been thwarted by cult members to this day.

I will give you an example. 20 years ago, I worked as a parole officer. I was appointed to the Corrective Services office at Burleigh Heads. A woman named Catherine Hand wanted the job of boss of Bulreligh Heads office. So, her mate, Rod, who was regional director of Corrective Services seconded the current boss of Burleigh Heads office, against his will, to work at an office one hour’s drive north of his Burleigh home. John had been boss of a fully functioning Burleigh Heads office for 20 years. Catherine Hand, who had a diploma in art and zero experience as a parole officer, took over and systematically bullied out the existing Burleigh Heads staff and replaced them with young inexperienced women like me. On one occasion, she pinned an 18-year-old parole officer named Chris up against the wall. She screamed at him the he was a “fucking idiot!” in front of the convicted criminals who were present in the office. Chris was a brilliant young employee who went on to work for the Federal police.

One day, Catherine Hand took me aside for a little chat. “Fiona, have you seen my ring?” she asked me. She showed off her ring which was an Eastern Star pentagram with coloured gemstones. “This is my coven ring,” she explained. “Every two years, the women in my coven meet up, no matter where we are in the world. Fiona, if you play your cards right, you will go far in management.” Catherine Hand informed me that a pottery lecturer from the Queensland College of Art (where she and I had both graduated from) was also a member of her “coven.”

I had only been at the office 3 months and was disgusted by Catherine Hand’s mistreatment of existing staff; so, I declined her offer by saying, “I’m not management material.” The following day, I lodged a formal complaint against Catherine Hand for her mistreatment of staff. Catherine then physically assaulted me by pinning me to a wall. She gave me 10 minutes to vacate my desk. I lodged a complaint with WorkCover. The government then hired a private detective to harass and film me. The second-in-charge of the Corrective Services Department told my barrister that they could “do whatever the fuck we like” to me.

Biography of Rosalind Croucher