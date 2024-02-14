Full Disclosure

Full Disclosure

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JB808's avatar
JB808
Feb 15, 2024

I assume the same pervasiveness is operating in countries around the world, including the U.S. How do you go about fighting such a huge and powerful monolith, who clearly does not follow the rules and laws of man? The evil is immense. It's overwhelming to think about.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diana Barahona · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture