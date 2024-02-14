This is part 3 of a 5-part series copied from Fiona Barnett’s 2018 article titled “Connections Between CIA Child Trafficking, Ritual Abuse & MK-ULTRA Mind Control.”

The latest workplace at which I was targeted by Luciferians was Bond University. My Bond University supervisor, Norm Barling, a former Bond University lecturer, contemptuously called my Forensic Psychology lecturers, Katarina Fritzon and Rebekah Doley “lesbian witches” after these women lied to the Australian health board about me and so destroyed my psychology career, despite my excellent academic record. Their attack came after I rejected Katarina Fritzon’s sexual advances which included two sexual assaults, objected in class to pro-pedophile lecture content, and exposed Bond University’s coverup of a child sex trafficking ring that involved the Queensland state Department of Children’s Services (DOCS).

Katarina Fritzon and Rebekah Doley of Bond University

The coverup was linked to a South-East Queensland DOCS pedophile ring that police raided in the year 2000. DOCS staff were intentionally placing foster children with pedophiles who were prostituting the kids out. These child-trafficking DOCS staff had passed working-with-children safety checks. My adhering to mandatory reporting legislation was supported by the head of the Queensland Children’s Commission, despite Bond University having withdrawn my complaint without consulting me, determined there were grounds for investigating my complaint.

Bond University, Rebekah M. Doley

I was somewhat vindicated when Bond University forensic psychology and criminology lecturer Paul Wilson was convicted and imprisoned in 2016 for pedophilia. Paul Wilson published pro-pedophilia articles on the Bond University website, in which he claimed children were willing participants in pedophilia and not harmed by it.

Sexual Experiences Between Men & Boys by convicted pedophile Bond University Professor Paul Wilson

In the 1980s, Paul Wilson organised a pro-pedophilia conference at University of Queensland, and in class he accidentally showed the end of kiddie porn snuff film.

Paul Wilson’s wife, Robyn Lincoln, also a Bond University lecturer, was on the advisory board of Bravehearts, a fake child abuse victim advocacy group which targets victims of VIP child abuse for silencing. For example, see the biography of Sarah Monahan, the child TV star who was sexually abused by actor Robert Hughes on the set of the Hey Dad! TV show. Bravehearts tried to destroy Sarah’s case.

After Paul Wilson was publicly exposed as a pedophile, Terry Goldsworthy, a Queensland Police officer, took over Paul Wilson’s position as head of criminology at Bond University plus Robyn Lincoln’s advisory board role at Bravehearts. Terry Goldsworthy, whom I’ve never met, misused his position as a Queensland police detective to communicate with the NSW Police regarding the complaint I made in 2008 about the 1985 Bathurst City Hall ritual crimes. I came forward to Bathurst police detectives after Tor Nielsen reported to police that he saw 60 children ritually raped in the same hall by New South Wales Police and Catholic priests who worked at nearby St Stanislaus’ College. Multiple St Stanislaus’ College pedophiles have since been charged and convicted for the ritual abuse crimes Tor Nielsen reported.

Stannies is an independent Catholic day and boarding school for boys from Year 7 to Year 12 with an enrolment of up to 600 students. Stannies inspires and empowers our students to be good men and strong leaders. The College is one of many around the world directed by the Congregation of the Mission (CM), also known as the Vincentian Order. Founded in 1867, Stannies is proud to build on our over 155 year history in Australia.

Terry Goldsworthy lied by omission when he failed include my age during this 1985 ritual and reported me as an adult perpetrator instead of a 15-year-old victim of child abuse, to the Queensland Psychology Board. He said New South Wales Police had confirmed this allegation and that I was the subject of a police investigation. I wrote to police commissioners in both Queensland and NSW, who sent me letters confirming Terry Goldsworthy had lied to the Queensland Psychology Board and to the Queensland AHPRA office. I complained to the Queensland Police about Terry Goldsworthy using his role as a police officer to access, twist and misuse my private file, but they supported the perpetrator instead of me.

Terry Goldsworthy

Bond University’s criminal behaviour was the final straw which prompted me to go public about my child abuse. The corrupt Queensland Psychology Board’s support of UK sexual predator Katarina Fritzon’s false and vexatious notification against me prompted me to lodge my own complaint against Sydney registered psychologist Antony Kidman to the NSW Psychology Board and NSW AHPRA office. Kidman was dead within weeks of my notification against him.

Nicole Kidman’s personal security team informed Sydney paparazzi that Antony Kidman was placed on immediate suicide watch following my notification against him. You see, I was not the first to complain to the health board about Antony Kidman. I have since been contacted by other Antony Kidman victims of rape, torture and unethical hypnosis. Many of these victims were child-sex trafficked through Hillsong church. So, I found a strong link between Antony Kidman and Hillsong church. Hillsong church was founded by pedophile Frank Houston for the sole purpose of procuring child trafficking victims and produce kiddie porn snuff films. Hillsong ritually abused children.

William Francis "Frank" Houston was a Pentecostal Christian pastor in the Assemblies of God in New Zealand and Australia. Frank Houston founded Sydney Christian Life Centre, which would eventually come under the leadership of his son, Brian Houston, before merging into Hillsong Church.

The Luciferian pedophiles have infiltrated all areas of Australian government, education, health and human services. They have control over the police, media, universities, defence forces, parliament, schools, health services, churches of all denominations, psychiatric hospitals, and fake child abuse advocacy organisations like Bravehearts. You can not possibly understand their pervasiveness unless you were raised in their world.

Brian Houston was acquitted in August 2023 of charges he covered up his father’s crimes

Hillsong Church, Sydney