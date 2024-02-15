Full Disclosure

JB808
Feb 16, 2024

Holy shit, these waters are getting too deep for me. I try to reconcile myself to the world I live in, the world I've always lived in, but it's too enormous to absorb, even though I was spared having to be a victim. If they win, they will come out of the shadows and no longer hide their terrible deeds. What sort of world will it be for our children, if Fiona Barnett's world becomes the norm for every child? My mind is incapable of wandering beyond this thought.

