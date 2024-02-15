This is part 4 of a 5-part series copied from Fiona Barnett’s 2018 article titled “Connections Between CIA Child Trafficking, Ritual Abuse & MK-ULTRA Mind Control.”

I will now explain the link between Luciferianism and the CIA’s Project MK-ULTRA, demonstrate the existence of Project MK-ULTRA in Australia, and identify key MK-ULTRA perpetrators and MK-ULTRA abuse locations in Australia.

MK-ULTRA sub-projects were conducted in most Australian hospitals, universities and research facilities throughout the 1960s, 70s and 80s. MK-ULTRA’s presence in Australia stemmed from a 1951 security military agreement between our country and the U.S.A. This agreement led to the establishment of the Australian Atomic Energy Commission in 1952, and the construction by the same U.S. company, of two multi-story underground CIA research facilities: one at Lucas Heights (in 1958) and Pine Gap (in 1967). Pine Gap served as the endpoint for data collected all over Australia.

Sydney University was the centre of Australian MK-ULTRA research. MK-ULTRA university-based research was kicked off in Australia by CIA psychiatrist and hypnosis expert Martin Orne. In 1960, Orne conducted MK-ULTRA Subproject 84 under the title ‘Attitude Formation, Decision Matrices’ at Sydney University during a two-month lectureship. Subproject 84 was funded by the U.S. Air Force Office of Scientific Research under Grant Number AF-AFOSR-88-63. A further $30,000 was provided by the Human Ecology Fund, ‘To study the nature of the hypnosis process as it may relate to induction of a changed motivational state.

Dr. Martin Orne, University of Pennsylvania

Martin Orne’s visit to Sydney University was sponsored by USEFA (U.S. Educational Foundation in Australia) and the Australian branch of the Fulbright Scholarship and Lectureship Program. The Fulbright program was a CIA scheme for recruiting and training MK-ULTRA scientists and spreading MK-ULTRA know-how.

Months prior to his Sydney University visit, Martin Orne presented a paper, ‘Antisocial Behavior and Hypnosis’ at Colgate University, at the invitation of psychology professor George Estabrooks. A hypnosis expert and self-confessed CIA operative, George Estabrooks once boasted:

The key to creating an effective spy or assassin rests in splitting a man’s personality, or creating multi-personality, with the aid of hypnotism… I have done it.

George Hoben Estabrooks (1895-1973)

Sub-project 84 aimed at determining whether hypnotised people would commit dangerous and harmful acts they wouldn’t otherwise. The resultant article, ‘Social Control in the Psychological Experiment: Antisocial Behaviour & Hypnosis,’ was co-authored by Martin Orne and Frederick Evans, a Sydney University psychology student. Their article, published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology (1965 [1], pp 189-200) featured the following abstract:

Rowland and Young found that hypnotized subjects were willing to carry out such apparently antisocial actions as grasping a dangerous reptile, plunging their hand into concentrated acid, and throwing the acid at an assistant.

Frederick Kreider Evans Sr., CIA civilian contractor (1935-2020)

Beginning with Subproject 84, the University of Sydney became a major centre for MK-ULTRA hypnosis research during the early 1960s. Psychology professor John Sutcliffe led a research group that included fellow psychology professor Alfred Gordon Hammer and psychology students Frederick Evans, Peter Sheehan, Campbell Perry, and Wendy Walker. These researchers all went on to make significant contributions to MK-ULTRA hypnosis research. Most of them also went on to serve on the False Memory Foundation Board, a CIA entity founded by MK-ULTRA perpetrators and pedophiles to discredit the victim accounts of CIA child trafficking, ritual abuse, and MK-ULTRA mind control.

Dr. Deal

John Philip Sutcliffe

In 1963, Frederick Evans was granted a CIA Fulbright Scholarship to continue hypnosis research with Martin Orne at Harvard. In 1966, Evans and Orne assumed positions at the University of Pennsylvania when it was a hive of MK-ULTRA hypnosis experimentation. Students Peter Sheehan and Campbell Perry joined them. Alfred Hammer likewise spent two sabbaticals in Martin Orne’s USA laboratories during the 1960s and 70s.

Peter W. Sheehan

In 1961, Wendy Thorn received a post-graduate research scholarship at the Australian national University (ANU) for studies on the placebo effect, after completing her thesis in 1960 at Sydney University, on posthypnotic amnesia. In the same year, she presented a paper to the APS on, ‘Hypnosis and Suggestibility.’ Thorn notes in her 1962 ANU thesis that, “This study would have also lacked a great deal without the information, advice and materials supplied by Professor H. J Eysenck.” Hans Eysenck was then director of MK-ULTRA Subproject 111.

Hans Eysenck

In 1963-4, Wendy Thorn was involved in hypnosis research with MK-ULTRA Subproject 84’s Dr. Frederick Evans. She was receiving CIA funding via the Studies in Hypnosis Project that was directed by Martin Orne. Frederick Evans received a Fulbright Scholarship to work with Martin Orne at Harvard in 1963. Wendy Thorn later continued to work with Frederick Evans and Hans Eysenck.

During the 1950s and ‘60s, most leading Australian universities had professors and students in the CIA’s MK-ULTRA program, including Australian National University, La Trobe, and the University of Western Australia.

Most chairs of the Australian Psychological Society (APS), the body that certifies our psychologists, were involved in MK-ULTRA research. These included Alfred Hammer, who chaired the APS in the 60s when MK-ULTRA began, and Bond University’s first professor of psychology, Bob Montgomery, who conducted experiments at LaTrobe University in Melbourne in the 1970s, which left participants permanently traumatised. LaTrobe lecturer Gary Dowsett wrote an article entitled, ‘Boiled Lollies and Band-aids: Gay men and Kids,’ in Gay Information Quarterly Journal (Spring, 1982) in which he advocated for the legalisation of pedophilia.

Professor Emeritus Gary Dowsett, La Trobe University

Bob Montgomery also lectured at ANU. Leonard G. H. Huxley served as Vice-Chancellor of ANU from 1960 to 1967. Huxley was on the board of USEFA at the time it oversaw the Fulbright Lectureship being granted to Martin Orne. Huxley was appointed to the board for the 1960 period and was also on the board of the CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, which also conducted MK-ULTRA research), with Richard Casey as the Executive. Casey helped establish ASIO and ASIS and helped secure funding for USEFA in 1959.

Leonard George Huxley (1902-1988)

I have provided a short introduction to the documented, irrefutable presence of Project MK-ULTRA in Australia. My researcher, Steve McMurray, has uncovered much more.

Fiona Barnett as a child

I was subjected to MK-ULTRA procedures on the campus of Sydney University. These crimes were perpetrated by Sydney University staff from the faculties of chemistry, medicine, dentistry and psychology, and alumni who maintained lifetime association with their University. Other international perpetrators visited and used Sydney University facilities to abuse me.

Most of my key perpetrators attended Sydney University together, at a time when Sydney University was both the centre of MK-ULTRA research plus the national headquarters of the OTO (Ordo Templis Orientis). Dr. Leonas Petrauskas graduated with a diploma in Tropical Medicine in 1957, while Dr. Antony Kidman was enrolled. Kidman and Telford Conlon graduated second-year chemistry together in 1959. Conlon’s future wife, Patricia Anne Carden, was also a student. Holsworthy military consultant anaesthetist Colonel John Overton and celebrated heart transplant surgeon Dr. Victor Chang graduated in the same medical school class in 1962. Actor John Bell (who gang-raped me with Kidman) also graduated from Sydney University in 1962. Rosalind Croucher studied at Sydney University also.

My recruitment as a MK-ULTRA lab rat began with my abuser Leonas Petrausaks who was an expert in sea creature poisons and published papers on this in PNG. Petrauskas attended the Australian School of Pacific Administration (ASOPA) which emerged from Sydney University’s Department of Anthropology. ASOPA was a cover for MK-ULTRA activity, weaponised anthropology, and MK-NAOMI bio-weapons research conducted in Papua New Guinea. MK-NAOMI received CIA funding through MK-ULTRA Subprojects 13, 30 and 50. Documents show, in PNG, Petrauskas worked alongside notable MK-ULTRA recruits including Margaret Mead, and Hitler’s chief bio-weapons scientist, Erich Traub.

The School of Pacific Administration was founded by Alfred Conlon (Labor Party), who worked for MI6. Alfred Conlon recruited anthropologist Camilla Wedgewood to ASOPA. Wedgewood had ties with MI6 and she worked at Sydney University. Alfred Conlon also appointed CIA agent John Kerr (also my rapist) as principal of ASOPA.

Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam (another of my rapists) appointed his friend John Kerr as Governor General of Australia. After Whitlam threatened to expose Australia’s CIA agents and shut down the CIA underground facility at Pine Gap, the CIA orchestrated a coup against Whitlam. The CIA employed ‘their man’ John Kerr to enact archaic legislation to dismiss Whitlam on behalf of the British monarchy. Bob Hawke (also my rapist) who also worked for the CIA, played a role in ousting Whitlam. Whitlam was forced into compliance since the CIA had him compromised as a pedophile.

Alfred Conlon’s son, Telford, not only studied with Antony Kidman at Sydney University, but they later published research papers together. Telford Conlon married Patricia Anne Carden. Patricia Anne Conlon’s National Archive file is currently sealed for reasons of national security; this shows her association with intelligence agencies, and her role in the CIA’s Project MK-ULTRA.

As Luciferian Grande Dame, Patricia Anne Conlon’s role was to supervise the selection and training of children. This training included esoteric knowledge and skills and employed trauma-based mind control techniques. Patricia Ann Conlon easily transitioned to work for the CIA where she assisted in the selection and training of MK-ULTRA child victims.

Patricia Anne Conlon was publicly recognised as a pioneering feminist and communist who worked for Labor Party pedophile Neville Wran. Patricia Anne trained in MK-ULTRA techniques while undertaking a postgraduate scholarship in 1964-65 at the University of Saskatchewan, Canada.

MK-ULTRA was rampant at the University of Saskatchewan when Patricia Anne was on a social sciences scholarship there. Professors Humphrey Osmond and Abraham Hoffer were the two biggest MK-ULTRA perpetrator names after Aldous Huxley. The Rockerfeller association funded Osmond and Hoffer’s research into adrenochrome. Adrenochrone is a chemical created from oxidised adrenaline. It occurs in the blood of traumatised ritual murder victims. When drunk, it gives the blood drinker a drug-induced high and sexually arouses them. This is what occurred during the Luciferian black mass conducted at Bathurst City Hall.

Antony Kidman and Leonas Petrauskas were close associates of Dr. Harry Bailey, who was trained in deep-sleep methods by MK-ULTRA perpetrator Ewan Cameron. The CIA funded Bailey’s MK-ULTRA deep-sleep project at the notorious Chelmsford Private Hospital in Sydney. I was subjected to MK-ULTRA procedures by Harry Bailey, in the presence of Kidman and Petrauskas, at Chelmsford.

Dr. Harry Bailey (1922-1985)

Antony Kidman was a psychology student at Sydney University during Martin Orne’s experiment and lectureship. He later studied at the University of Pennsylvania with famous clinical psychologist Aaron Tim Beck. At the University of Pennsylvania, Kidman became a long-time colleague of Martin Seligman, whose learned-helplessness research formed the core of the CIA’s torture program.

Antony Kidman returned to Australia in 1972 after years of work at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Washington DC, in the Laboratory of Preclinical Pharmacology, which was involved with LSD research and served as a hub of the Scottish Rite Schizophrenia Research Program. Both Jacqueline Goodnow and John W. Gittinger had performed research at this hospital and it was one of the major centres for MK-ULTRA research.

John Gittinger was the CIA’s head psychologist. He developed the test battery (PAS) used to assess potential CIA case managers and agents. Gittinger trained Antony Kidman in MK-ULTRA mind-control methods and directly supervised the MK-ULTRA techniques perpetrated against me. These techniques included torture, physical assault, sexual assault, drugging, electrocution, and unethical hypnosis.

The mind-control aspects of my abuse mainly occurred at laboratories in Sydney University, Holsworthy Army Base, Lucas Heights nuclear reactor, and Pine Gap. Holsworthy is Australia’s oldest military base. It is located south of Sydney near my grandparents’ Engadine home. Holsworthy Army Base sits adjacent to Lucas Heights nuclear reactor, now called ANSTOW (Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation). Lucas Heights nuclear reactor is a 20-story underground research facility that was connected via underground tunnel to another (7-story) underground research facility at Holsworthy Army Base.

Data and material collected from these labs were delivered to Australia’s main CIA / U.S. Military underground facility at Pine Gap. Holsworthy and Lucas heights both featured underground rooms dedicated to Luciferian ritual and the worship of their ancient deity, Dagon. All top Australian military brass were Luciferians. Most Sydney University staff were Luciferians.

MK-ULTRA experiments and end-goal procedures were conducted using children as lab rats. These child victims were sourced from Luciferian covens, various cults, BoysTown homes, Daruk Boys Home, government and church-run juvenile detention centres, child protective services, foster care, police lock-up, Catholic churches, child prostitution brothels, blackmailed pedophile parents, and Hillsong Church (founded by pedophile Frank Houston).

Some children were kidnapped off the streets. Other children were specifically bred to serve as human lab rats, their births not registered. Children were imprisoned in cages beneath Holsworthy and never saw daylight. Children were tortured, raped and murdered in the name of national security, with the full knowledge and blessing of the Australian and U.S. governments.

As George White wrote Sydney Gottlieb in 1971:

… it was fun, fun, fun. Where else could a red-blooded American boy lie, kill, cheat, steal, rape, and pillage with the sanction and blessing of the All-Highest?

There were two main categories of CIA child-trafficking victims:

Those considered dispensable and destined for murder, and

Those deemed useful on a long-term basis (a fate worse than death).

I was in the latter group. At age 5 years, I was presented before a panel in the loungeroom of Leonas Petrauskas’ Engadine home. This panel included John Gittinger, Antony Kidman, and Grande Dame Patricia Anne Conlon. There Gittinger asked me if I like to be special, and he promised to make me special. Immediately afterwards, Gittinger subjected me to a battery of tests at Holsworthy, including a full physical exam, endurance testing, IQ testing, and multiple brain scans. Gittinger then accepted me into the MK-ULTRA program based on my high IQ, creativity, physical strength and endurance, blue-eyed blonde features, bloodline, and intuition. John Gittinger particularly sought my visual-spatial cognitive ability, or right hemispheric strength.

John W Gittinger

The Nazis recognised Luciferian-based esoteric knowledge and techniques as a power source that they sought to weaponise. That is why they travelled the globe collecting esoteric knowledge and dissociation techniques from the pedophile Dali Lama and other Nazi collaborators.

The end goal of MK-ULTRA was to create super soldiers. They used child soldiers for this purpose. I was one of those children recruited into Delta Special Operations. Delta is comprised of MK-ULTRA victims. I recently spoke with a former member of Delta and asked him about what I recalled. He told me he only heard rumours of a super soldier program with children being employed as soldiers, to keep up with the Russians. Saw nothing himself. But as I pressed for info, this person dissociated, became indecipherable, and began stuttering references to MK-ULTRA programming cues. So, I’d say all Delta Special Ops soldiers have dissociated from their knowledge of the CIA super-soldier program. I knew this as the Jason Project.

