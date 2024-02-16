This is the last installment of a 5-part series copied from Fiona Barnett’s 2018 article titled “Connections Between CIA Child Trafficking, Ritual Abuse & MK-ULTRA Mind Control.”

Fiona Barnett speaking to the press in 2015

I was put through full military training at age 6 years and assigned to a small unit of all male soldiers. My basic soldier training was supervised by Colonel Victor Change at Holsworthy Army Base. Chang was a CIA asset with training in brainwashing and torture techniques. The Australian public knew Chang as a famous heart transplant surgeon who was gunned down in a gutter in a manner befitting his true criminal nature. Chang’s assassination was rumoured by mainstream media to be in connection with black-market organ trafficking.

My training was completed in the U.S.A. at age 14 years by Lieutenant Colonel Michael Aquino in a special laboratory established at Dulce underground base. Delta training included the weaponization of psychic ability, or psychic warfare training.

During the 1950s, the CIA funded John Lilly’s development of the sensory deprivation tank, and his research into brain waves and altered states of consciousness. In his book, Programming and Metaprogramming in the Human Biocomputer, Lilly explained how children can be programmed MK-ULTRA fashion using LSD and his sensory deprivation tank. Indeed, the most fundamental MK-ULTRA programming levels (i.e., Alpha, Beta, Delta, Omega and Theta) are laid via LSD trips in a sensory deprivation tank. The brain naturally splits into five dissociative states, which is why there are five basic compartments. My five basic splits were organised according to an Eastern Star pentagram shape, with a gatekeeper placed in the pentagon which sat in the middle of five doors.

During the 1950s, the CIA simultaneously funded Robert Monroe’s development of what is called the Gateway Experience, or Hemispheric Synchronization. This is commonly known as astral projection. Newspapers and army documents record that the U.S. Army sent soldiers to Monroe for training in the Gateway Process. In the UK, standard military police training 25 years ago consisted of remote viewing, which enabled MPs to patrol UK bases located in foreign territories.

For details about how militaries acquired “trip chairs” or “looking-glass” technologies, see Radu Cinamar, The Etheric Crystal (Sky Books, 2020).

I bring your attention to a U.S. military document approved for release by the CIA in 2010. The document dated 9 June 1983 is addressed to the Commander of U.S. Army Operational Group at Fort Meade, by Lieutenant Colonel Wayne M. McDonnell. The subject heading reads, ‘Analysis and Assessment of Gateway Process.’ This document describes the physics behind interdimensional astral projection as engaged in by the military.

Gateway Process, US Army document

I bring your attention to a January 14, 1953 memo entitled ‘Interrogation techniques’ which states:

If the services of Major Louis J. West, USAF (MC), a trained hypnotist, can be obtained and another man well-grounded in conventional psychological interrogation and polygraph techniques, and the services of Lieutenant Colonel [DELETED], a well-balanced interrogation research centre could be established in an especially selected location.

Editor’s note: Michael Aquino was a Lieutenant Colonel who trained children for psychic tasks through torture, including Jessie Czebotar and Elon Musk. He was well known to Montauk veterans such as Daryl James and Arkheim Ra, who says that he’s an ancient demon who often forgot he wasn’t human.

Major Louis J. West coordinated MK-ULTRA experiments at UCLA. Documented in mainstream newspapers and magazines, including Psychology Today (1974), these experiments involved behavioural conditioning of autistic children using cattle prods, physical violence, and electrocution via an electrified metal floor. West hired Ivar Lovaas to conduct the experiments, who in turn regularly consulted the father of operant conditioning, B. F. Skinner.

I know the names of the two men whose names are omitted in this document. They were John Gittinger and Lieutenant Colonel Michael Aquino. I know the location of the research centre. It was built at the underground military base located near Dulce, New Mexico.

A circa 1956 untitled document describes the “research centre” or “laboratory” which the CIA constructed at Dulce:

This laboratory will include a special chamber, in which all psychologically significant aspects of the environment can be controlled. This chamber will contain, among other things, a broad-spectrum polygraph for simultaneous recordings of a variety of psycho-physiological reactions of the individual being studied. In this setting the various hypnotic, pharmacologic, and sensory-environmental variables will be manipulated in a controlled fashion, and quantitative continuous recordings of the reactions of the experimental subjects will be made.

The “chamber” at Dulce was an upright version of John C. Lilly’s sensory deprivation tank. Lilly’s sensory deprivation chamber was combined with the Gateway Process to develop MK-ULTRA victims’ psychic abilities, and to engage in the extreme interdimensional astral travel which included contacting and communicating with interdimensional entities, as described in the Fort Meade document released by the CIA in 2010.

‘The Mind Manipulators’ contains FOI released MK-ULTRA documents referred to here.

According to U.S. military documents, candidates for the Gateway Process required high intelligence, imagination and creativity – the very characteristics CIA psychologist John Gittinger assessed me for. Gittinger was particularly interested in right-hemispheric functioning. High-IQ children have a visual-spatial learning preference. When they perform cognitive tasks, both brain hemispheres are activated, as compared to individuals of average intelligence whose left hemisphere only lights up. High visual-spatial processing ability was essential for visualisation during MK-ULTRA training, and for the Gateway Process. That is why Gittinger tested me at age 5 years using the Stanford Binet LM and the Block Design subtest of the Weschler series, the best measures of visual-spatial IQ.

Following training, my unit and I were deployed to South America, where the CIA were conducting operations against so-called communist governments.

When I was a child, the CIA said our enemy was communism. Today, the CIA says our enemy is terrorism.

The CIA continue to make money out of child trafficking by laundering it through banks and funnelling it into CIA terror organisations that have decimated Syria and other nations. In 2016, Syria’s representative to the United Nations publicly stated twice that ISIS forces were armed with genetically modified super soldiers produced and supplied by the USA. In 2015, 7-foot tall genetically modified engineered soldiers were filmed beheading 21 Christians in Egypt during the CIA-orchestrated Arab fundamentalist uprising. These super soldiers are described as Caucasian not Arabic in appearance. They resemble the super soldiers developed at Pine Gap and Dulce 45 years ago. Putin recently said Russia is developing super soldiers that are “worse than nuclear bombs.” I know exactly what he meant.

Australia’s Commonwealth Bank was recently fined 700 million dollars for 54,000 breaches of anti-money-laundering and anti-terrorism financing laws. Nicole Rose, head of AUSTRAC, the organisation investigating money laundering by banks, said it involves organised crime, child exploitation and drug importation. The Commonwealth Bank laundered money obtained from child-sex trafficking and funnelled that money into international terrorist activities.

I reiterate: Child trafficking is run as a single integrated world operation. This operation is coordinated by the CIA.

I bring your attention to a 1978 book entitled Dope Inc. The latest edition was published in 2010, but I highly recommend the 1978 copy, which is available free online. This book revolutionised the way drug law enforcement officers consider drug crime. It led to the HSBC bank losing its licence to operate in the U.S.A. Dope, Inc. authors found that drug trafficking is run as a single integrated world operation, from your cartels down to the person who sells drugs to junkies on the street corner. This operation started with the Opium Wars where the British Monarchy forced China to accept heroin produced in India.

Two well recognised organisations stemmed from this operation: P&O cruise ship line was established to transport the heroin; and the Hong-Kong-Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC bank) was established to launder the drug money. The court Jews that served the British Monarchy, including the Rothschilds, managed the money made from this heroin trafficking operation.

Dope, Inc. then explains how the drug trafficking and related money-laundering operation established in the Opium Wars is the exact same operation in existence today. In fact, HSBC was in recent years fined by U.S.A. authorities for still engaging in drug money laundering. If you follow the money trail, it still leads back to the British Monarchy. This is the same British Monarchy that I witnessed engage in Luciferian ritual crimes in 1980 at St. James Anglican church in Sydney City. The book, Dope, Inc., devotes a chapter to explaining the British aristocracy’s involvement in an ancient Egyptian cult, how Britain started the drug / rock n’ roll counter culture in the U.S.A. with the help of the CIA, and the links between Egyptian cult practises, the counter culture, and the CIA, which was established by British Intelligence. Dope, Inc. explains how and why the CIA runs modern drug trafficking and money laundering as a single integrated world operation.

The 1978 classic Dope, Inc.

When you read Dope Inc, if you cross out the word ‘drugs’ and insert the word ‘kids’ – then you have a picture of the CIA child-trafficking organisation that violated my human rights.

I fought to make police witness statements about the crimes I witnessed and was a victim of. I completed four days of witness statements, and police commenced an investigation which included door knocking around Engadine and raiding the home of my deceased grandparents. Police had promised to take another 5 days of statements. But suddenly everything was shut down. I later received a cold call from a lawyer who said that the Sutherland police detective in charge of my case was herself a child trafficker and member of the pedophile network she was supposed to be investigating.

The attacks on my family by New South Wales police, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) and other institutions have been relentless. I have documented these, and even obtained photos of the military-looking thug who chased me about Sydney when I tried to make police witness statements. It’s not paranoia when you have photos.

The way I have been treated for daring to speak up about my child abuse, and for taking a pro-victim stance against Luciferian pedophiles, has been far worse than my original abuse. The authorities who are supposed to support victims have done nothing but sabotage my case. They have engaged in tactics typically used to discredit and silence victims, as have learnt from interacting with other victims.

The current Australian Child Abuse Royal Commission is yet another damage-control and information-gathering exercise. VIP child trafficking victims who testified to the Royal Commission have ended up being targeted for silence.

Since I appeared before the Royal Commission several years ago, I have been contacted by hundreds and hundreds of child-abuse victims. A considerable number of these are victims of what I endured – CIA child trafficking, ritual abuse, and CIA mind control. From what these victims have shared with me, I now have a very clear picture of child-sex trafficking in Australia. I will give you an example of what I have learnt from victims:

The NSW Police were the subject of a 1990s Royal Commission conducted by Judge James Wood. This investigation stemmed from allegations of child sex trafficking in Sydney involving the same Luciferians and pedophiles who trafficked and abused me. The Wood Royal Commission was a whitewash. Commissioner James Wood covered up reports of child-sex trafficking involving Hillsong church, Antony Kidman, Daruk Boys home, Costellos boy brothel in Kings Cross, judges, lawyers, Catholic churches, day-care centres, and NSW police officers. Multiple victims named Kings Cross underbelly boss police officer Roger Rogerson. Rogerson was responsible for the murder of Sally Ann Huckstep, who died after she wrote a story on child prostitution at Kings Cross for a porn magazine, in the days when porn magazines published pedophilia material. The clean cop who refused to report Sally Anne’s murder as suicide had his career destroyed and life threatened by NSW Police after he testified to the Royal Commission against his corrupt colleagues. That police officer is still in hiding in a state of trauma. Roger Rogerson was never brought to justice. In 2016, Roger Rogerson was imprisoned for a 2014 murder.

The Honourable James Roland Tomson Wood (b. 1941)

Another notable perpetrator named to the Wood Royal Commission was Bob Carr. Bob Carr served as an Australian Broadcasting Corporation journalist, Premiere of NSW, and Minister for Foreign Affairs in the Australian Federal government. In 2012, Bob Carr and Kim Beazley Jr. (son of ASIO agent Kim Beazley Sr., who trafficked me to Bohemian Grove), attended Bohemian Grove pedophile summer camp at Australian taxpayers’ expense.

Child trafficker Bob Carr

Commissioner James Wood covered up all reports of VIP child sex trafficking, ritual abuse, and mind control. This is not surprising, considering James Wood was named by victim Dean Henry and others to the current federal Child Abuse Royal Commission as a member of the very pedophile ring he was employed to investigate.

I will now mention the two most abhorrent and famous criminal cases in Australian history. One is the backpacker murders committed by serial killer Ivan Milat. The other is the murder of a beautiful young nurse named Anita Cobby, committed by a gang of young men including Les Murphy.

Ivan Milat murdered victims in a Luciferian ritual manner, so did Les Murphy. The details of both murders have not been released to the public. I discovered what was done to Anita Cobby through two people who read her case file — a lawyer who worked on her case, and a prison guard who read Les Murphy’s file. What the public were never told is that Les Murphy and his killer gang made deep lacerations in Anita Cobby’s body and had sex with those wounds. That sort of crime can only be learnt, and it is the sort of crime taught to child victims of ritual abuse.

Both Ivan Milat and Les Murphy were abused and taught to commit Luciferian-style rape, torture and murder during their incarceration at boys’ homes. Les Murphy attended Daruk Boys Home, where boys were prostituted by staff to VIP pedophiles and used for MK-ULTRA experiments including Subproject 74: the psychological effects of circumcision. I saw the botched circumcision of one Daruk victim who had his penis cut off make international mainstream news headlines. Daruk’s use as a source of MK-ULTRA child lab rats explains why many victims’ files were destroyed

Father Dunlea with kangaroo he kept in a pen at Boys’ Town Engadine

Ivan Milat attended Engadine Boys’ Town at age 13, the same place where my father, brothers and I were abused, and where victims were recruited for MK-ULTRA experiments. Ivan Milat was in the Luciferian cult that abused me, and the Milats associated with the Holowczaks. Ivan Milat sought victims to be used in Luciferian rituals and helped dispose of bodies afterwards. He closely associated with the Slavic dog breeder. Ivan Milat procured boy victims for abuse by VIP pedophiles at Costellos boy brothel. Les Murphy worked behind the bar at Costellos boy brothel when he was 16 years old

Father Ciantar, who succeeded Father Thomas Dunlea as director of Boys’ Town Engadine, in an empty dormitory in 1958.

My final point is this:

ALL major crime within Australia stems from the single integrated world trafficking operation that I have described. If you disband this operation, you will virtually eliminate the trafficking of children, drugs, and guns in our society – and perhaps worldwide.