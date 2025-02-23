The Flood . . . meant a massive purge of the area of inappropriate practices and tendencies.

Performer Beyonce, who replaced Gloria Vanderbilt as grand-high priestess of the Eastern Quadrant

(p. 77) At one point, in direct connection with some investigations they themselves had made, the two American officers raised the issue of the Flood in the Middle East region. They wanted to clarify rescue efforts that had taken place for the people who lived there at that time. As Cezar had studied that time period, he responded immediately.

“If we consider the Bible and how the Flood is presented in the text, it follows that all the Earth was covered with water. We need to consider, however, how the inhabitants of that time understood what Earth to be like. To them, there were no other continents. The area in which they lived and what was around them was the entire world.”

123 (1) MARDUK As he was named by his father Anu from his birth, 124 Who supplies pasturage and watering, making the stables flourish. 125 Who bound the boastful with his weapon, the storm flood, 126 And saved the gods, his fathers, from distress. Enuma Elish

They wanted to clarify rescue efforts that had taken place for the people who lived there at that time.

One of the Americans, the younger one, then spoke up.

“The Biblical flood does not seem to be the only one in the history of humanity. There are other traditions and populations that speak of a devastating flood, but in different parts of the world, including our continent.”

“That's how it is. Various populations have experienced such a phenomenon in different periods of history and in different areas around the globe. But to say that the entire surface of the planet was covered by water at the time of the biblical flood is a mistake. Things did not happen like this. Over time, there were vast territories and even entire continents that fell under water, burying civilizations. There is, for example: Mu, much of Lemuria, and especially Atlantis.”

In the holographic images of the Projection Hall, I had seen many things about the Flood. This, however, had occurred many years prior, and they were very few in number, presented in the format of a very brief summary amongst many other events in the history of Earth.

For example, I had seen large areas covered by water, starting from old Cappadocia (central Turkey on today’s maps) and extending down to Syria and Israel with a flood of water destroying everything in its path, like a tsunami. I could no longer distinguish the shore of the Mediterranean from the land. The layer of water that flooded the soil, however, was not very deep. The landscape seemed desolate: an endless stretch of water with an occasional tree above the water or an isolated temple that had withstood the diluvian forces. This was largely due to the fact that there were no tall buildings, as most of the buildings then were small and precarious, made of clay and stones.

I did not, however, see the source of the Flood nor other implications related to it, but I did not doubt such existed.

I recognized the curve of the Carpathian mountains, and was surprised to see huge quantities of water flowing towards plains and fields until, eventually, the ground became clear. Then, the projection of the silver square with the big red button on it overlapped the holographic image. The button blinked alternatively while the signals on the side changed fast with varying colors. I saw how big streames of water, like great rivers, appeared from everywhere inside of what is now Romania, a large part of Hungary and Ukraine, flowing towards the mountains and the Transylvania Plateau. “Space-age archives left in Romanian mountain 50k years ago by giants”

SPECIFICS ABOUT THE BIBLICAL FLOOD

“How is the Flood described in the Bible?” I asked.

“The Flood in the Bible is the same as the Sumerian description of the evolution of the society over the past thousand years,” Cezar replied. “When the cataclysm took place, it was desired to preserve the fauna and flora in the area which was covered in water. Noah’s Ark was not so great and not all animal species were taken in it. The boat was indeed built, and Noah and his family even took on board a few pairs of animals, but relatively few in relation to what was written. His ark played the role of a necessary backup on the ground. The real preservation and subsequent resurgence of fauna came from space.”

Seeing the stunned faces of the two American officers, Cezar continued.

“At that level, the problem was put in another way. There was a fairly large ‘library’ full of containers containing DNA samples of living creatures from Asia and Africa. Those who wrote the Bible could not explain this scientifically, so they stated that Noah took pairs of all animal species on his ship. In fact, the taking of DNA samples was done by beings from another star system who were considered to be ‘gods’ on Earth.”

“They had a virtual biological data bank,” I said. “But what was the point with the Noah episode?”

“Tt was the evolution of humanity, of its own destiny,” Cezar replied. “Help was given, but people had to build their own future. Their contribution was necessary as it was part of their destiny. Even if everything was well established and preserved in the DNA samples of living creatures, the process of rebirth of the fauna was to be initiated by humans on Earth. The recovery of animal species lasted several decades after the Flood. Humanity, of course, was helped by an extraterrestrial civilization, but that took a long time.”

The two American officers did not seem too convinced. One of them then asked a question.

“But why did they do that? The fauna and flora were rebuilding themselves after the Flood. It would have taken longer, but it would have recovered.”

“In a cataclysm of such proportions, you have no way to recover,” Cezar replied. “Everything is destroyed. The flora would still have a chance but not the fauna.”

“Tt all seems quite nebulous,” the younger major insisted.

“Indeed. That period was very tense,” Cezar admitted. “It’s about 5,000 years since then. There were many divergent interests even between the ‘gods’. What has happened, however, was due to the necessity of evolution on Earth. Greater diversity of wildlife was needed as evolution was impetuous. The more diversity there is, the quicker it is that souls can incarnate and evolve.”

c. 3,114 B.C. – Great Flood wipes out much of the Middle East and Southeast Europe (Forgotten Genesis p. 65) (The Julian calendar date corresponding to the Maya date 0.0.0.0.0 is 11 August 3114) Chronological History of the Terran Race

“And what guarantee is there for that?” the other major asked.

“None,” said Cezar, “but the chances for evolution are great with this rhythm. Unless there is diversity, a great effort from one species would be needed to evolve sufficiently in order for it to ascend to become the higher species. But diversity, through the many experiences that it promotes, allows for learning in an accelerated way; that is, an accelerated evolution. The easiest path by which beings can rapidly evolve is by small evolutionary steps that are accelerated. This avoids sudden changes that strain the structure and can make certain events unpredictable.”

“Okay, but does that mean that there was a need for a flood to be triggered?” I asked with wonder.

“Things are always correlated in the universe. What you think serves a purpose at a certain time is also a solution for other needs. Something may seem to be bad or terrible at a certain time and space, but when you look at it from a broader perspective, it proves to be necessary, even leading to a higher level of evolution. The cataclysm that involved the Flood—especially when it encompasses a wider area such as the biblical flood, i.e. much of the Middle East and Southeast Europe—has undoubtedly meant a massive purge of the area of inappropriate practices and tendencies with regard to the correct development of the human being. But it also represents the possibility of a rebirth with regard to the sense of a significant leap on the scale of evolution.

ANDREW: The submergence or disappearance of the Atlantean culture, spread out as it was - was this an act of God, or was it— ? Tom: We were angry. ANDREW: You were angry? Were you angry with the leaders for their role in mismanaging the situation? Tom: No. It was our ignorance in not understanding the density of the planet Earth. It was more despair, really, than anger. We are more compassionate now. The Only Planet of Choice

TWO MAIN CHALLENGES IN THE EVOLUTION OF HUMANITY

The room was silent. We each thought of how it is possible that a flood, which undoubtedly means much suffering and massive loss of human life, is still a trampoline for human evolution. Cezar was also silent, letting us soak in the idea. Finally, I put my heart in my mouth and said that maybe some extra explanation was still necessary.

“The point is, when we talk about an evolutionary leap, we have to consider a change in the structure of DNA,” I stated. Cezar answered with goodwill.

“This cannot only happen through genetic engineering but also as a result of environmental changes. What do you think that the great migrations of peoples meant when they took place? Even the most stable seeds eventually migrate. It is an impulse of life that determines evolution. An environmental change for a population always means more than just the immediate needs that are reflected in everyday life. It also means a profound change in DNA.”

“An environmental change for a population always means more than just the immediate needs that are reflected in everyday life. It also means a profound change in DNA.”

“The location, the topography, the geographical area ... all this affects DNA?” the other American officer asked in amazement. “That would partly answer some of our questions.”

“Undoubtedly. Food, climate and the area influence DNA over time, it being modulated according to the basic information structure within it. Everything then changes, even the spoken language, at least to the extent of an accent if not a complete transformation of its structure. Migrations by communities, groups, or even entire populations, in time, have resulted in combining races and diversifying human DNA. It's like ‘grafting’ a plant to affect a slow transformation of DNA.”

“But, there were more evolved populations on Earth among the people,” the officer commented. “Besides the ‘gods’ with their technology, there have been human communities or even civilizations that have developed amazingly. We have artifacts and evidence in this regard that we have discovered.”

Cezar approved of what he said with a nod of his head.

“In the history of humanity, we can talk, more or less, about two great categories of human beings who have developed differently: one of them has reached a high degree of evolution; the other has been somewhat left in nature so that its progress was much more strenuous. This is how we can explain why some areas of the Earth developed and evolved to a great extent while others were inhabited by people living in caves and organized in tribes. We see this even today at the level of monarchical or certain genetic lines or even in the cultural tradition of some peoples. For example, the caste system of the Hindus represents a rough classification of what once dominated life on this planet. Then there is an issue of purity and not mixing the DNA between ‘pure’ and ‘impure’ races. It is, to put it this way, a sort of struggle to preserve the superiority of those who come ‘from above’; that is, those who have a special structure of DNA in their genetic tree. The problem is complex, but in summary, we can say that the current human civilization is a reflection of the second category of human beings, the ones that have evolved strenuously. (pp. 77-82)

(p. 85) [1975] Tom: There were civilizations that colonized the planet Earth. The original beings that evolved on Earth were what you would call the black race. GENE RODDENBERRY: Do I then understand that the races other than the black are result of interbreeding between the black and the people of the civilizations? Tom: No. The orientals, the whites and reds have been colonized, have been of other civilizations. GENE: Are they the results of breeding on Earth or were they brought to Earth? Tom: They are the result of breeding upon Earth. Tom: The black is an equal race upon the planet Earth. . . . Before the time of 32,400 B.C., seeds were placed upon Earth. Then by 32,400 B.C., the seed had evolved into a human being. Then, those of the other civilizations came to this planet with a being we could call the Hawk to interbreed the seeded peoples with beings from other [ET] civilizations. The blacks evolved from the planet. It was an experience [experiment]: to see in which manner the originals that were not seeded would evolve in comparison with those that colonized. The Only Planet of Choice

MIGRATION THROUGH INTER-DIMENSIONAL PORTALS

I did not know anything about these issues, but I was hoping to find out more about the two upcoming meetings with Apellos. I decided to ask a question.

“Why has this happened?”

“It was not just a single cause; but more recently, in the last few thousand years, it took the form of a ‘blockade’ from certain alien civilizations who wanted to exploit this category of human beings for their own use. In other words, they were not interested in the evolution of humanity. This gave rise to many divergences between ‘gods’ as I have already alluded to, for some wanted to facilitate the extraordinary capacity of the human being to evolve.”

“And others wanted to exploit them?” I asked, amazed. “Why did an advanced alien civilization want to use backward beings?”

“Nevertheless, they did. This planet is alien to them, has resources, and some of these had to be exploited. Additionally, some of the ‘gods’ were to be serviced, and especially so that they could control everything. They wanted to keep humanity very close to an animal level—that is, not allow it to evolve in order to use it. Later, they advanced their plans in order to take over total control of the planet, using as an intermediary an ‘elite’ class human beings that had somehow been hybridized with the DNA of those extraterrestrial beings.”

Cezar’s indirect references were obvious to all of us.

Cinamar, Radu (2019). Forgotten Genesis. Westbury, New York: Sky Books (skybooksusa.com)

Schlemmer, Phyllis and Jenkins, Palden (1993). The Only Planet of Choice: Essential Briefings From Deep Space. Gateway Books.

See also:

See also: