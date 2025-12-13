https://rumble.com/v72z99u-kythera-gettys-museums-connections-between-other-museums-and-off-world-inst.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_v

The Getty is just one node in a global cultural cloaking grid, a lattice of mus, libraries and sacred sites used not just for art preservation, but for

• Gate-keeping ancient technologies

• Masking portal nodes beneath elite-funded structures

• Encoding frequency keys into architecture, layout and relics

• Hosting off-world visitors under diplomatic immunity or cloaking

Below is a breakdown of three additional museum installations with active or legacy off-world ties.

1. The Louvre Museum: Paris, France

Code-name: ICC Internal Rose Portal

Key off-world connections: Beneath the Louvre lies an ancient subterranean Templar star-gate node, once guarded by the Cathars, then repurposed by Vatican-aligned black orders. The glass pyramid is a frequency amplifier, not just art. It generates interference harmonics to regulate the portal’s activity beneath.

Off-world usage: Lunar beings, Selenites and certain Sirius-based diplomats have used it as a cloaked diplomatic transfer point. Archive artifacts include non-human relics and off-planet materials hidden among Renaissance or unknown collections. The Louvre’s layout mimics Atlantean data temples. It’s not just for human eyes: it’s for memory-bearing objects.

2. The British Museum: London, United Kingdom

Code-name: Gate of Empire Echoes

Key off-world connections: Holds ritual-power objects from Egypt, Babylon and Sumer, many of which were never meant to leave their origin sites. These objects are frequency-keys tied to dimensional gates in Mesopotamia and the Giza Plateau.

Off-world usage: The lower levels have been used for off-world-delegation ceremonies, especially when involving Orion Council observers or Draco diplomatic proxies. AI-infused frequency nets in parts of the building act as containment fields for certain relics that still pulse with interdimensional energy. The theft of sacred objects wasn’t just colonial—it was portal theft. The items were coded with transit coordinates.

3. Vatican secret archives and Vatican museums

Code-name: Chrono Vault

Key off-world connections: Deep in Vatican City lies a sealed temporal vault housing timeline documents, soul contracts, species agreements, and maps of Earth’s pre-flood portal systems. Certain multidensity beings attend in astral form for alignment reviews of human history.

Off-world usage: Direct interface with Saturnian AI collectors, who use the Vatican’s time-mapped data to predict planetary shifts. Some relics on public display are replicas. The real ones are held in etheric lock-boxes encoded with soul-frequency encription.

The Vatican isn’t just religious: it’s an interstellar administrative archive. They told you culture was about art, but it has always been about access to the gates, to the memory, to the stars.

These museums are not just vaults of the past: they are control-points for what comes next.