By Brice Taylor (Sue Ford)

Chapter Eleven: Mind Control in the Prisons

Wearing white sandles, a red shirt and skirt, I was flown by helicopter up near Sacramento, California to the Vacaville Prison. It was another mind control experiment, only this time not on me.

Mind control programs were tried out on the inmates—programs they wanted to implement with criminals, soldiers, etc., if they worked. Governor Reagan, who was busy touring the facility, wasn't around when they tortured and programmed the prisoners. He went off with a prison official while I was taken to deliver the verbal portion of the program to the men.

On one side of the walkway the inmates were left alone, and on the other side they were hooked up to electrodes, with a band around their head and wrists, and were shocked. Then a guard took me to say programming phrases to them like, “I will not commit a crime. I will behave in society like a good citizen. I will no longer offend. I will not rape. I will be calm. I will be peaceful. I will not fight. I will not swear. I will be an asset to society. I will follow orders. I will obey commands. I will serve my country to the best of my ability.” They even hooked up their penises to electroshock as a trauma-programming tactic. When they were tortured, the men broke out in a sweat and some even cried, and after the trauma, they had me deliver the program phrases. Whenever I was alone with them, a renegade personality within me that could relate and sympathize with their plight, slipped in the suggestion, “I will fight for my own freedom.”

One man was sitting holding his head in his hands and crying. His toe was being shocked through a cuff that went around his toe. These men were writhing in pain and were emotionally broken by the time they brought them to me to deliver the program suggestions. I was told to deliver the messages slowly, distinctly and quietly so their subconscious mind would have to reach for it. Their conscious mind was way out of the way by then.

Some men urinated in their cots while they were being electroshocked. Their bodies jerked, they sweated profusely and cried. A man who could still talk afterwards begged me, “Why are they doing this to me? Help me. Please help me get out of here.” It was awful.

They helicoptered Reagan and me in and out. It was a top-secret project. By the time they finished with these poor men, they didn't even need to lock the jail cells. They looked and acted comatose.

At one time they said it was cheaper to keep criminals in prison than to sentence them to death. That was probably so they could further their experiments on the mind.

Ottawa Prison System

In the early 1970’s there was a penal colony in Ottawa, Canada that Reagan corresponded and collaborated with to compare their rate of success with ours. I was flown there with Reagan in order to completely and efficiently retain all the statistical data on their inmate projects.

In the early 1970’s the inmates were heavily targeted like the preschools were in the later 1970’s. Once we got to the prison location, Reagan had to show a special clearance badge to the man at the door. It was a door inside, not the door anyone could pass through upon arriving. The area we were escorted to was maximum security, which sounded like it was labeled that because of dangerous felons, but it actually held a top security status due to the sensitive nature of the experiments that were conducted there. Reagan said to the guards when we passed by, “It's okay, she's with me.” They usually just waved me through on his word alone.

My job once we were in the secured area was to record with my photographic memory all the “stats” on the projects. Later in New York, I filled Henry in on the latest data.

Reagan and I went into secured NASA areas the same way. I was waved through in order to photographically record the data into my mind files in those areas, also.

The Canadian prison officials were very cooperative in the effort to share data on mind control of criminals. These statistics laid the groundwork for a much higher level of technology to proliferate than had been previously possible. They began working on pre-school children who would have the basic programming structure set in so that in later years they would have the foundation already in place for future use, with a solid structure upon which anything could be built.

Kissinger was totally in alliance with the pre-school targets because he was sure that the system was foolproof and self-contained. He constantly saw the prison system as an area of vulnerability, since the subjects were older and didn’t have the basic programs locked in and attached to much of anything except drug barriers and torture. Lots of these men were put into padded solitary cells and were drugged, electroshocked, and experimented on. They experimented with the effect of drugs, music, implants, and hypnotic suggestions in conjunction with these other stimuli.

NASA

In later years, Reagan brought some of the prisoners to a certain location to demonstrate them to the officials at NASA. He showed them the progress he was having artificially “lobotomizing” these criminals (whom Reagan often referred to as indigents). It wasn’t actual surgery, but instead, implants that were somehow controlling neuro-responses to the brain, making the prisoners incapable of doing anything they weren’t told to do. He demonstrated how when angered, they wouldn't respond violently. He even had other people throw things (like a bucket full of some liquid) at them, something that would have normally made anyone angry. He described how he could justify laying off some of the prison staff, thus eliminating some of the costly prison system overhead in order to reduce the state budget. I carried the state budget in my mind files that were used extensively during the time Reagan was governor.

Mind Control Demonstrations

During one demonstration Reagan said, “Strip for the surprise effect; drive those scientists wild like you did me the first time.” They were demonstrating all the uses for mind control application—like for behavior (violence) control, or for intelligence operatives like me, a mind file or sex slave for the government, so the men in high offices could have their needs met without security risk. These men felt they were that important, the elite, in fact.

Reagan said, “Our jobs are so vital to meeting the needs of the majority that having a little help like this really makes a difference in how we can perform in our chosen field of employment. You will see that this is the technology of the future.”

At another of these demos, there was a military man in a green uniform with a bunch of those colored bars on his pocket, and an admiral in a white hat and uniform adorned with all kinds of medals. They were there for the demonstration of mind control slaves and to see what could be done to help them get the most out of their “boys.” They carefully took notes while Governor Reagan spoke and they watched as he demonstrated me. (See Cathy O’Brien, TRANCE Formation of America. Cathy was used in demonstrations on military bases on Reagan’s orders: these always ended with a gang rape.)

When demonstrating me after 1976, Reagan explained to the audience, “Now this one has had a child, and you might think that as a sex slave that puts her out of commission. Not true. What occurs is they become as maternal towards helping the government grow as they do helping their child grow, and as I am sure you all well know, nothing gets up a mother's dander more than having someone mess with their young. And that, gentlemen, is precisely what we do. To the extent that this mother loves her child is the extent to which she will go to protect that child. All we have to do is alter her perception a bit in order to make her fear injury will come to her young, and you've just tapped into the highest source of dedication and intense emotion that can be regulated to fit the occasion.” (See Cathy O’Brien, TRANCE Formation of America, for a description of how the fascists abused and threatened Kelly to keep Cathy under control)

He went on with the following pep talk: "Many of the top minds in our nation are supporting this endeavor, both through scientific research all the way to financial banking, and these men are among those who will insure that we in this country are not overrun by communism. That will be our demise should we fail to continue this valuable research, for the communists are already in the lead in the area of behavior control. They've already sent a monkey to the moon and we understand that they are making major advances in the field of the control over the minds of their victims. So we should not fall prey to their evil intent; we strive to stay steps ahead of them. We owe it to the people of our country to have the best technology man has to offer. We cannot wait. We must do it now in order to preserve our freedom.”

Somehow, Reagan actually believed he was championing prisoners’ rights and furthering the safety of the public. He talked about finally putting at ease the troubled minds that these criminals were born with by altering their brain function. “Lobotomies without a lobotomy,” those who spoke of this technology all said.

Kissinger thought the prisoner stuff was “a waste of precious time, when more productive technologies could be applied to brighter subjects instead of wasting the technology on the prison population.” Henry said he thought Reagan was an absolute imbecile, who didn’t have license to operate.

Reagan did horrific things to demonstrate his progress with the prison population, even to the extent of sticking one of the prisoners with a long needle to show he couldn't any longer feel pain, inside or out, and would no longer be a problem to himself or to society. Reagan talked about how they were able to lay in a new framework for life for these people. He was talking about the mind control projects done to “normalize” prisoners that were to be put back on the streets. That way they felt they would be able to empty the prisons and reduce a large percentage of the state budget, and it would help with federal funding as well.

There were actual programs instilled into the minds of the prisoners with the use of audio and other equipment, located in various areas around the country. Some of it looked like electric chairs, but they were modified to deliver regulated doses of electricity to simply slow or alter the mind in certain areas. He said these men were simply "routinized," which meant they awoke the same time each morning, ate breakfast, went to work, came home, watched television, ate dinner, went to bed. Reagan laughed when he said, “We even go so far as to suggest they keep their lawns and yards well manicured in order to keep the neighborhoods up.” He said, “This spills over into all areas of society. These people will become productive and the cost to all of us taxpayers will be greatly reduced and, eventually, as we become better at this, we may not even have further need for our prison system. We will have a crime-free society--just imagine that!!”

Henry cringed when he heard Reagan's ideas and often berated him in front of me for acting irresponsibly by putting out a product that was not time-tested. Henry said an experiment on the public (although criminal) sector was risky, as there were no controls in place to insure the person's memory would remain locked up. Nor, Henry reasoned, “do ve have the test of time to know how the experiments vork. You're sending these people back into society vithout any exterior controls and no means of monitoring them. It spells disaster, Ron.” Of course I never mimicked Henry's accent when delivering messages, but this is how I heard them.

But Reagan had the power to do what he wanted and so he did, and Henry just constantly shook his head and said, “It's people like him who will ruin this whole area for the rest of us.”

Henry worked behind the scenes trying to align other powerful California politicians, like Alan Cranston (a Luciferian), against Reagan in areas that wouldn’t be detected but would be felt by Reagan. He wanted to get him out of the way before he, “ruined the prospects of the future.”

Kissinger and Reagan often had heated arguments where Henry gave him a piece of his mind, but Reagan just rationalized it all away by saying Henry was “an unbalanced egghead,” or an “unbalanced intellectual,” depending on who he was talking to. But publicly he acted like he got along well with Kissinger. He never did, although Henry prepared me for a lot of seeming “favors” with Reagan, like using special mind files and sexual pleasures. He didn’t let his disdain for Reagan get in the way of using him for his own benefit. While Reagan was carrying on and on about his great contribution to society, Kissinger was slipping in all sorts of information for me to drop on Reagan. I was meant to get him to change certain laws or to veto certain bills or to get friendly with some politician or foreign leader. The list was endless, and Henry Kissinger “worked” Reagan for years. Since I was so intimately linked with Reagan over the years, Henry “seized the golden opportunity” to influence Reagan in the White House. Henry felt it was important to see beyond Reagan’s apparent weakness and capitalize on it for his own benefit.

International Mind File Postal System (p. 131)

Henry created a mental postal exchange system inside my head. He caeated it first visually by telling me that there was a large box in my head with separate boxes inside of it, and they each had a different key. He explained that there were rows of numbered boxes positioned layer upon layer. Programs were attached to numbers or people, places, or documents, etc., which were attached to numbered boxes. George Bush wanted always to be #1 in everything so Henry had to change someone else's number to give George the #1 box. This system worked like a post office so that people had a box and they could receive or send information at their box. This system was the way the higher-ups kept their communication clear and anonymous when access was necessary. It kept the Council's messages clear for me to deliver accurately or to receive a message to take back to them. It kept messages clear and straight to be delivered between people who were involved and who didn't want to be identified as knowing or communicating with each other. I met with and delivered messages to the Council, at times, on huge ships out in the middle of the ocean.

I was most often helicoptered to ships, hotels, islands, or wherever I was to deliver this anonymous information. Once the information had been exchanged, I was helicoptered back. Henry created the programmed system for these communications. He was the mastermind of lots of their plan, and used me to further it. Kissinger, Bush, Reagan, Carter, Thatcher, Mitterrand, Trudeau, Gorbachev, Salinger, Ford, Nixon, etc. all participated.