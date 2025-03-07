AL BIELEK: There are tons of highly classified proof which is buried because they do not want the public to know. If the public becomes heir to anything that augments the theory or shows real proof, it’s seized under national security rules. The people keep talking; some have been shut up and some killed, like Phil Schneider, for example, who knew the facts and had directly interviewed aliens himself in Area 51. He knew what was going on. He attended underground UN meetings. The real meetings are not held in New York at the UN Plaza: The policy-making meetings are held in the underground military bases (what he called the DUM bases). They are all controlled and dictated to by the tall gray aliens. He personally attended two of these meetings and said, after the second one, he was working for the wrong people. That was why he quit his service as a geologist for the government. KENNETH BURKE: So, his observation was that the UN is controlled and run by aliens? AL BIELEK: Yes. That is his flat statement. He never made it publicly, but I will. He said it was run by aliens. He said that the aliens are in back of UN policy, and that they are in back of so many things that are happening on Earth. He says that they are gradually taking over and are running, shall we say, The New World Order. KENNETH BURKE: Now, which group of aliens is this? AL BIELEK: The tall grays—the old ones. KENNETH BURKE: And they’re from Sirius? BIELEK: They’re from Zeta Reticuli. In a way, they’re related to, but they’re not the same as the short grays, which are almost robotic. There are five or six different species of grays. The sixth one is the tall grays. Then, there are the six-foot type, then the five-and-one-half-foot type. These are all male and female, which do reproduce in a manner which we recognize and know as normal reproduction. You get down to the little three-and-one-half-foot grays, who are asexual and can’t reproduce. They can’t even digest food. These are the [outcasts]. They are sort of the drones of the gray society, who do the work for them.

* * *

The following information is from Valerian, Valdamar (1990). Matrix II: The Abduction and Manipulation of Humans Using Advanced Technology. Leading Edge Research.

In 1952, the [United States Corporation] created several special agencies to help with the problem. The National Security Agency (NSA) was created especially to deal with the aliens. Together with the NSA and the CIA, the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and Delta Security Forces completely took over all aspects of alien and disk interaction. – Matrix II, p. 2

CHRISSY TIEGEN PROMOTES CANNIBALISM ON TV https://twitter.com/MaajidNawaz/status/1684121052295708672

GREY-HUMAN HYBRID FEMALE

CHRISSY TIEGEN DRESSED AS A SEXUALIZED TODDLER

CHRISSY TIEGEN’S PEDOVORIC POSTS ON X, WHICH SHE REMOVED

The general class of greys comprise several species. All of the species seem to have rigidly defined social classes, indicating their societies are ruled by a military dictatorship (what we know as fascism). In general, there are three kinds of greys from the Orion constellation: Reticulans, who are about 4.5 feet tall, those from the Belletrix star, who are about 3.5 feet tall, and tall greys who range from 6 to 9 feet tall. (Matrix II)

Humans as food Matrix II, p. 84E (163 pdf)

Greys were stockpiling humans for use as a food source for the reptilians and as a supplementary food source for themselves. According to James Casbolt (Agent Buried Alive) one million children in stasis were transferred to the Draco ship that followed the Hale Bopp comet as it passed Earth.

Synthetic cloning of human beings and placing them in positions of power and social control Matrix II, p. 84F (164 pdf)

Hierarchy regarding Terra

The small greys work for the taller greys, who are subordinate to a reptilian species. Greys working on Earth may themselves be indentured servants, traded by their leaders in exchange for a “consideration” from the Draco reptilians. Some greys may also be working under contract as employees. Some greys species may be independent, pursuing their own interests with permission from the U.S. military and the Draco Empire.

There are 22 sub-species of greys who have been on Earth Matrix II, p. 102 (pdf p. 193)

Reticulans pp. 92, 93, 94 (pdf pp. 178, 179, 180)

Reproduction processes Matrix II p. 84 (pdf p. 158)

Innumerable witnesses have confirmed the presence of underground facilities that the greys use for breeding. These facilities, of which Dulce is the most famous, provide for genetic work of all descriptions. Humans are brought to these facilities on a continuing basis in order to provide a genetic pool from which to extract DNA and RNA mixtures that will contribute toward the efforts of the grey species to strengthen their genetic structure. Cloned species have a distinct disadvantage in that the cloning process provides for increased DNA replication failure. It is thought by many that the grey DNA structure is so degraded that the species is functioning on more of an RNA basis. With RNA replication there is no cross-checking capability during cell reproduction.

REPTILIAN-GREY HYBRID (Matrix II p. 91; pdf p. 174)

April 25, 1964 meeting between representatives of the USG and Ebani at Holloman AFB

Matrix II – Holloman AFB meeting and agreements (1/2)

Matrix II – Holloman AFB meeting and agreements (2/2)

Huge increase in Caesarean sections in mid-1960s may have been due to human women being implanted with grey-human hybrid embryos

Although the “modern” C-section procedure really emerged around 1940, the percentage of C-section deliveries remained under 5%. It was not until the mid-1960s that C-section rates began to dramatically increase, starting a trend that is continuing today. From 1965 to 1985 C-section delivery rates went up over 400% and today about 1 out of every 3 babies is delivered by C-section.(2023) https://www.birthinjuryhelpcenter.org/c-section-history.html

Matrix II (pdf 163, Matrix II 84E)