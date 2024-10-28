Many thousands of Haitians were programmed by CIA for end-times chaos

"Everyone knows, of course, Hillary’s belief that it takes a village, which only makes sense after all in places like Haiti, where she’s taken a number of them.” Donald Trump, 2016 Al Smith charity dinner ( https://time.com/4539981/read-the-transcript-donald-trump-speech-al-smith-dinner/ )

My compassion for Haitians is rooted in horrors I witnessed and experienced throughout the 1980s under White House/Pentagon level MK Ultra mind control. I could relate to their tortured traumatized state due to my own.

My 1995 testimony for Congress TRANCE Formation of America detailing Clintons, Bushes, CIA, and Jesuit involvement in drug and human trafficking ops in Haiti was censored under National Security.

This is a National Security that threatens the security of our nation and world when it covers up unconscionable crimes against humanity such as those inflicted on the Haitian population.

My concerns now for the strategic placement of illegal immigrant programmed Haitians throughout the US by the Harris/Biden globalist cabal is rooted in the plan I witnessed being created, which is now unfolding. An army of MK Ultra voodoo mind controlled assassins were being programmed, with a dual plan to take ownership of their land while they are activated abroad.

Who is moving in on ownership of Haiti? Are Clintons still involved in this Invasion Warfare black op? Follow the money!

In the 1980s, destabilization was activated through Baby Doc Duvalier’s regime which had close ties to Clintons and Bushes. In an effort to bring the Haitian population numbers down to a more manageable size, mass genocide through AIDs vaccines commenced.

It was my experience that the Jesuits and CIA New World Order of the Rose alliance dominated the Dominican Republic side of the Hispaniola island as led from the Citadel by General Cedras. (TRANCE Formation of America, Cp. 23, “Whirled Vision”—World Vision—p. 191)

CIA and Jesuit control in the Dominican Republic is notorious. Hispaniola island is divided by mountains that corral the Haitians into their side which I describe as the Dominican Republic’s petri dish of dark human experimentation.

Voodoo and Jesuit satanism are ultimately one in the same as a trauma base for robotic MK Ultra mind control. Cannibalism is one of many common threads weaved between the two, while children are tortured, raped, and harvested. Baby Doc’s Haitians experienced tortures that far exceeded starvation. Especially those who would become his Tonton army.

Zombies were created through drugs and rituals of victims being buried alive. I saw people raised in small cages intended to misshape their bodies as they grew. Resultant contortionists and crab walkers are not uncommon!

Hillary Clinton’s satanic pre-cursor to Adrenochrome that was in full operation in 1977 was rooted in Haiti. Hillary’s adrenochrome ops paralleled Bill’s CIA cocaine ops, which ran directly from the Caribbean through Louisiana into Arkansas. Voodoo culture is rampant in New Orleans because of the importation of Haitians Clintons enslaved back then to run their criminal, sanctioned crimes.

What kind of Haitian army has been created now? It had been found through Hitler/Himmler research that after 3 generations any knowledge base, abuse base, or belief system becomes inherently autogenic in the brain. Not only has trauma-based mind control of generations heightened suggestibility of the Haitian population, there also are many who are outraged knowing that Clintons contributed to their condition. Their dashed hopes that Clinton’s blatant crimes perpetrated on Haiti would be prosecuted and stopped once the American population became aware has left them embittered.

Any Haitians capable of thinking to flee the island certainly wouldn’t be jumping from that man-made hell into the fire for relief. Mind control must be factored into the equation!

It is no wonder the Harris/Biden globalist cabal has strategically placed the mass influx of illegal programmed Haitians in key states!

Even if we were to effectively deport Haitians, who now owns what used to be their homeland?

Yes, generations of Haitians have religiously cannibalized dogs, cats, and humans. Wake up, America. This is a new kind of warfare, and global puppetmasters need America out of their way in order to fulfill their slave society agenda. I am concerned for potential triggered violence based on what I know.

This violence can also be sparked out of fear further escalating this illegal immigration crisis. All sides need to see justice—Lock Her Up! This globally imposed violation of personal and national sovereignty is detriMental to all humanKind.

I’ve spoken out on these global perpeTraitors for decades. They are not like us and do not like us. Awareness is the first step toward positive necessary change.

Use your voice. Vote! Vote! Vote! Sheer numbers of u.s. overrode the rigged electronic algorithm in 2016 and 2020. Let’s do it again 2024 and ensure our voices are heard this time! We must take responsibility for our freedom and Stop the strategic Invasion of Voodoo Warfare!