Book of Enoch:

23 Then I asked regarding it, and regarding all the hollow places: “Why is one separated from the other?” 24 And he answered me and said unto me: “These three have been made that the spirits of the dead might be separated. And such a separation has been made for the spirits of the righteous, in which there is the bright spring of water. And such has been made for sinners when they die and are buried in the earth and their [sentence] has not been executed on them in their lifetime. 25 Here their spirits shall be set apart in this great pain till the great day of judgment and punishment and torment of those who forever curse and retribution for their spirits. There He shall bind them for ever. And such a separation has been made for the spirits of those who make their suit, who make disclosures concerning their destruction, when they were slain in the days of the sinners. 26 Such has been made for the spirits of men who were [neither] righteous [nor] sinners who were complete in transgression,* and of the [complete] transgressors they shall be companions; but their spirits shall not be slain in the day of judgment, nor shall they be raised from thence.” The Complete Book of Enoch, Chapter 7

*A man must be at least 50% unselfish for ascension from third to fourth-positive, and be 95% self-centered for ascension from third to fourth-negative. See https://dianabarahona.substack.com/p/the-fourth-density-according-to-ra

Hidden Hand:

And the planet will complete its Ascension to the Fourth Density, the vibrational Density of Love. During this Ascension, there will be a three way split for those Souls inhabiting Earth. Those of the predominantly Negative Polarity, will accompany us as we Graduate through the Negative (or Service to Self) Harvest. We (Lucifer) will Create a new 4th Density Earth, based on the Negative Self Service Polarity. We must ‘work off’ our own part of the Negative Karmic effect incurred from all the Negativity created on this planet. Once we have done so, we will be released to once again assume our place as Sixth Density Guardians and Teachers of Wisdom throughout the Galaxy. Those of the predominantly Positive Polarity (Love and Light) will Ascend to a beautiful new 4th Density Earth, where you will begin to work upon your learning and demonstrating of Love and Compassion. It will be a very beautiful and “Golden” Age. The 4th Density begins to open you up to your True Powers as a unique individualized aspect of The One Infinite Creator. You will perform works and wonders of the like that the one you call “Jesus” promised you would do “and even greater things than these”. It will be a very magical time for you. For the majority of Humans on the earth who could be considered shall we say “lukewarm”, they will experience a period of (what will feel ‘ecstatic’) zero-point time, where you feel totally at One with The Creator, giving you an encouraging reminder and glimpse of who you really are, before the veil of forgetfulness once again descends upon you, and you will be transported to another 3rd Density planet (a kind of ‘Earth Replica’), to continue working upon yourselves and learning that life here is all about making choices. You will remain “quarantined” incarnating in 3rd Density matter until the time of the next Harvest; in which time you will need to have proved yourselves that you have learned how to be more Positive Beings, focused more upon being of Service to others, rather than seeking only to Serve yourself.

Disclosures of Ruling Bloodline Priest ‘Hidden Hand’

https://www.wanttoknow.info/secret_societies/hidden_hand_081018

“Remember, always, that this is a beautiful game that we are playing here and co-creating together with our Infinite Creator. And that off stage (between lives), we are the very best of friends, and that no one really dies and no one really suffers, except in the game. The game is not reality. Reality is reality. And you have the power to express your reality within the game, once you have learnt how to do so.”

Window of Opportunity

Topic started on 18-10-2008 @ 09:05 PM by Hidden-Hand

I am a generational member of a Ruling Bloodline Family.

Every so often, as per the directives of the Law of our Creator, a brief window of opportunity opens, whereby a select handful of our Family are required to make communication with our subjects, and offer you the chance to ask us any questions you would like answered.

I am double-bound in this duty. It is required of me by The Law of our Creator to offer this opportunity to you at this time, though I am also bound by the Law of (planetary) Free Will and by Family Oaths, that there is only so much I am able to say.

posted on 19-10-2008 @ 12:10 PM Hidden_Hand

A good start. Thank (most of) you for respecting the boundaries I have set.

I answer as follows:

1) “How many generations back does your bloodline extend, or, perhaps more accurately, who does your family consider its earliest ancestor in a position of power?”

Our Lineage can be traced back beyond antiquity. From the earliest times of your recorded “history”, and beyond, our Family has been ‘directing’ the ‘play’ from behind the scenes, in one way or another. Before the rise and fall of Atlantis. (Yes, that was indeed perfectly real). We are ‘born to lead’. It is part of the design for this current paradigm.

2) “To what extent has selective breeding been used to preserve the purity of the line? and what becomes of children of unapproved unions?”

The breeding is generally case specific, dependant upon the role that the Family members in question are due to grow into. I will touch more on this in answer to the next poster’s question that you rephrased.



There are no unapproved unions. Our Family will always intermarry between lines, or, what we would term ‘Houses’. Marriages are arranged. In all my years alive, I have never seen or heard of a Family member breaking this code, as far as marriage goes. You do as you are told. One cannot ‘join’ the Family. One is ‘born’, or incarnated into it.

On the rare instances of a child being born that could be seen as bringing ‘difficulties’, you are correct in your premise, that it would be raised as part of the Family, though would not grow up in the house or community of either of its parents.

3) “If one were to imagine a scale, perhaps as a triangle with Political, Religious and Corporate power at the three points, how would you categorize the power your family wields?”

You need to first understand the structure of the Family. In the grand scheme of things, the Line is not as important as the House, the House, is not as important as the Family. The Family is all. No matter the House or Line, we are One (truly international) Family.

Our realms of influence do not fit as comfortably into the three boxes of your triangle as you may imagine. There are six disciplines of training within the Family, and each member of the Family is schooled extensively in all of them, from early childhood. We all have an area of specialty, though we have experience in all spheres. The six spheres or ‘schools’ of learning are Military, Government, Spiritual, Scholarship, Leadership, and Sciences. In practice, out there on the ‘stage’ of public life, we hold key positions in all of these main areas of importance. With the addition of a complicit Media machine and ownership of your Financial establishments, all bases are covered.

“Which Ruling Bloodline Family.... Rockefellers?

Yes, as I say, knowing the line is of no practical use to you. It is the belonging to the Family that is important.

There are 13 ‘base’ or ‘core’ original bloodlines. Yet there are many many other lines that spring from these, as do rivers from the oceans. If you imagine the 13 Original lines as Primary colour, that can be mixed to create a vast array of other colours, then you will have some comprehension. Again, no competition, just Family.

No competition in the sense of House against House, though it is a ‘dog eat dog’ world. So there is interpersonal competition in that sense of the word. Everyone wants to move up. Our whole Familial society is geared that way, toward upward progression.

“What does the term, generational member, mean? Which generation specifically??”



It means that one is born into the Family. The Order and its agenda is handed down, from generation to generation. Only in extremely rare occasions have outsiders been invested into the Family, and then, even these were of other ‘esoterically’ integrable lines.

“Are we really considered chattel and traded as such by the government?”

By the governments, generally, yes. People are seen as ‘collateral’. Pawns that are maneuvered around the chess board, according to the game plan. By the Family. Contrary to popular beliefs, many of us do not mean you any harm directly. There is just the matter of divine destiny to uphold and unfold, and we must play our parts in the game, as given to us by the Creator.

In many ways, it is actually in our own interest that you are prepared for the coming Harvest—just not maybe prepared in quite the way that you would like. Still, even then, you are choosing the Negative Polarity with your own Free Will decisions, with a little ‘help’ and direction from us. Souls are Harvestable in either ‘extreme’ of the Polarities, one could say.

“If so, how do we become free men?”

You will never be ‘free’, for as long as you are incarnating on this planet. The very nature of your being here, is indication of that. There is a reason why you are here, and ‘here’ is very likely not really where you think ‘here’ is. How do you become free? By working out where you are, and coming to an understanding, of why you are here. You are fast running out of time to do so, before the coming Harvest. Those that don’t make it will have to repeat the cycle.

“Is the Messiah alive today?”

There is no “Messiah”. Stop looking outside of yourself for ‘salvation’. Is there what you might call a ‘Christ Consciousness’ alive, then yes, in a manner of speaking. Though not in your 3rd Density (dimensional) awareness.

“Is it the end-times, as described in the book of revelations?

Yes. Not just described in the Book of Revelations, but also in the prophesies of virtually every religion, spiritual philosophy, and mystery tradition throughout history. This time is now at hand.



To use your own example however:

14 Then I looked, and behold, a white cloud, and on the cloud sat One like the Son of Man, having on His head a golden crown, and in His hand a sharp sickle. 15 And another angel came out of the temple, crying with a loud voice to Him who sat on the cloud, “Thrust in Your sickle and reap, for the time has come for You to reap, for the harvest of the earth is ripe.” 16 So He who sat on the cloud thrust in His sickle on the earth, and the earth was reaped. - Revelation 14:14-16

The ‘earth’ is indeed ripe for Harvest. The question is, who will be ready? And will the Harvest be Positive, or Negative?

“How do you justify that the current British royal family line is the true bloodline, but Ishmael is not the true receiver of Abraham’s gift?”

Who says it is the ‘true’ line? There were Ruling Bloodlines long before your ‘Yahweh’ and his ‘Christianity’ arrived on this planet. Yahweh is ‘a’ Creator, not ‘The’ One Infinite Creator. There are other and Higher ‘gods’ than him. Ultimately, All, are a part of The One, and either consciously, or unconsciously, exercising their Free Will to Create. Begin to study ‘outside of the box’ for a True understanding of the Creation.

The British Royalty is not the most powerful line. The names that you know, do not hold the real ancient power. There are others above these lineages in the Hierarchy. You will not know the names of these lines.

“Surely if ruling elite families exist and you’re a member of one then you must be controlling global events through world governments - tell us 1 major government action from any country that going to occur in the next 5 days.”

I am not at liberty to discuss such intimate immediate detail, and in many cases, I am not far enough up the Hierarchy to know anyway. Typically, I would receive a call a day before the enactment of a major event, just to say something along the lines of ‘this part of such and such a plan will take place tomorrow, in such and such a way, do not be alarmed’. Also one has to take into account, the specific areas of specialty I mentioned previously. My area is in Spirituality, so my focus is not so much on Geo-Political events. I am aware of the overall design, though the finer points are not often my area of expertise.

I am prepared to give you some things coming down the timeline, that you will be able to look back upon, and verify my predictions retrospectively.

The Stock Markets will soon complete their controlled demolition. After an initial ‘appearance’ that the ‘bail outs’ and ‘rescue packages’ have steadied the ship, there will be new record lows by the end of the month.

Our Financial Institutions will later call in all loans. There will be many bankruptcies and foreclosures.

The only way John McCain will become the next President, will be if something “happens” to Barack Obama before the election. If there even is an election. If a certain faction get their way, there will not be. Remember, behind the scenes, there is only One Party. Our Party. ‘Democracy’ is an illusion which is created to uphold your slavery. Whichever side ‘wins’; the Family wins. There are many possibilities and alternative ‘scripts’. All of them lead toward the ultimate implementation of the overall blueprint of our Creator.

Unless any unforeseen disruptions delay its announcement, there will be a new currency by the end of 2008/early 2009, along with a new Union of nations. January has been spoken of in some circles as the latest, though there are plans underway which could even bring this to fruition much earlier than initially hoped for. It depends upon the results of other upcoming events as to how this will play out. I am not high enough up the Hierarchy to know the intimate details of the dates and times that far in advance. There is a ‘tree system’ in which such knowledge is passed down, as and when it becomes ‘need to know’. I would be considered to be a “Regional” leader. Above me, are National and International.

San Francisco and Damascus will be uninhabitable by the end of 2010, possibly even sooner. Again, it depends upon certain ‘forces’ at play, and which timelines are activated. Humanity, though utterly unconscious of the fact, has a significant part to play in this. You (as a collective consciousness of the planet) are choosing the Negative Polarization by default, by the quality of your thoughts and actions. Thought is creative energy, focused. You get exactly what you put out.

Why do you think the Media is so important to us? You have (as a society), in your hypnotized comatose state, given your Free Will consent to the state your planet is in today. You saturate your minds with the unhealthy dishes served up for you on your televisions that you are addicted to, violence, pornography, greed, hatred, selfishness, incessant ‘bad news’, fear and ‘terror’. When was the last time you stopped, to think of something beautiful and pure? The planet is the way it is, because of your collective thoughts about it.

You are complicit in your inaction, every time you ‘look the other way’ when you see an injustice. Your ‘thought’ at the sub-conscious level of creation to the Creator, is your allowance of these things to occur. In so doing, you are serving our purpose. It is very important to us, that the Polarization of this planet is Negative at the time of the Great Harvest. That means Service to Self orientated, as opposed to Positive, Service to Others. We require a Negative Harvest, and you are doing a fine job of helping us to attain our goal. We are very grateful.

There will be dramatic changes to your climate and weather conditions over the next few years, as the time of the Great Harvest approaches. You will see windspeeds surpassing 300 miles per hour at times. There will be raging tsunamis and widespread devastation, and a solar emission in late 2009 early 2010 that will cause major melting of the ice caps, and subsequent drastic rise in sea levels, leaving many (international) metropolitan areas underwater.

That is all I have time for at present. I have a Sacrifice I must attend now. No, not really [just kidding].

reply posted on 19-10-2008 @ 11:46 PM by Hidden_Hand

“Who is your “creator” and is your “creator” the same as our “creator”?”

This is an excellent question, which I can use to draw our communication closer to the ‘Core’.

Yes and no. You would first need to understand the Creation.

In the Beginning, there is The Infinite One. This is the Source of All. Intelligent Infinity. It is the undifferentiated absolute. Within It, is unlimited potential, waiting to ‘become’. Think of it as the “uncarved block” of your Taoist traditions.

Infinite Intelligence, becoming ‘aware’ of Itself, seeks to experience Itself, and The One Infinite Creator is ‘born’, or ‘manifest’ (This appears to your 3rd Density comprehension as “Space”). In effect, the ‘Creator’, is a point of focused Infinite Consciousness or awareness, into Infinite Intelligent Energy. The One Infinite Creator also becoming self aware, seeks too to experience Itself as Creator, and in so doing, begins the next step down in the Creational spiral. The One Infinite Creator, in focusing Its Infinite Intelligence, becomes Intelligent Energy (which you could call the Great Central Sun), and divides Itself into smaller portions of Itself, that can then in turn experience themselves as Creators (or Central Suns). In other words, each Central Sun (or Creator) is a ‘step down’ in Conscious awareness (or distortion) from the Original ‘thought’ of Creation. So “In the beginning” was not “The Word”, but Thought. The Word, is thought expressed and made manifest as Creator.

There is Unity. Unity is All there is. Infinite Intelligence, and Infinite Energy. The two are One, and within them, is the potental for all Creation. This state of Consciousness could be termed as ‘Being’.

Infinite Intelligence does not recognize its ‘potential’. It is the undifferentiated absolute. But Infinite Energy recognizes the potential of ‘becoming’ all things, in order to bring any desired experience into ‘being’.

Intelligent Infinity can be likened to the central ‘Heartbeat’ of Life, and Infinite Energy as the Spiritual ‘Life-blood’ (or potential) which ‘pumps out’ for the Creator to form the Creation.

Creation is based upon the ‘Three Primary Distortions of The Infinite One’.

1). Free Will:

In the first Law (or distortion) of Creation, the Creator receives the Free Will to know and experience Itself as an individuated though (paradoxically) unified aspect of The One.

2). Love:

In the second Law of Creation, the initial distortion of Free Will becomes a focus point of awareness known as Logos, or ‘Love’ (or The Word in biblical terms). Love, or Logos, using Its Infinite Intelligent Energy, then takes on the role of co-creating a vast array of physical illusions (’thought forms’) or Densities (which some call Dimensions) in which according to Its Intelligent design, will best offer the range of ‘potential’ experiences in which It can know Itself.

In effect, the One Infinite Creator, in dividing Itself into Logos, could be termed in your 3rd Density understanding as a ‘Universal Creator’. In other words, Logos, creates on a Universal level of Being. Logos creates physical Universes, in which It and the Creator may experience theirself. (”Let there be Light”)

3). Light:

To manifest this Infinite spiritual or ‘Life-Force’ Energy into a physical thought form of Densities, Logos creates the third distortion, of Light.

From the three original Primary distortions of The One into making the Creation, arise myriad hierarchies of other sub-distortions, containing their own specific paradoxes. The goal of the Game is to enter into these in further divions of Creation, and then seek to harmonize the Polarities, in order to once again know Oneself as the Creator of them.

The nature of all such physically manifest Energy, is Light. Wherever thus exists any form of physical ‘matter’, there is Light, or Divine Intelligent Energy at its Core or Centre.

Something which is Infinite cannot be ‘other than’, or ‘many’. An Infinite Creator knows only Unity. Thus, drawing upon Its Infinite Intelligence, the Infinite Creator designed a blueprint based on the finite principles of Free Will of Awareness and sub-level Creations, which in turn, could become aware of themselves, and seek to experience themselves as Creators. And so the “Russian Doll” style experiment was ‘stepped down’ and down and down. Levels of Creation within levels of Creation.

The One Infinite Creator (or Great Central Sun) steps down Its Infinite Energy to become Logos. Logos in turn designs vast Universes of Space (as yet unmaterialized), stepping down and splitting Itself again, into Logoi (plural), in other words, into an array of Central Suns which will each become a Logos (or ‘co-creator’) of Its own Universe, with each unique individualized portion of the One Infinite Creator, containing within It as Its very essence, Intelligent Infinity.

Using the Law of Free Will, each Universal Logos (Central Sun) designs and creates Its own version or perspective of ‘physical reality’ in which to experience Itself as Creator. Stepping down again, It focuses Its Intelligent Energy and creates the unmanifest form of Galaxies within Itself, and splits Itself into yet further ‘co-creator’ portions (’Sub-Logos’ or Suns) which in turn will then design and manifest their own ideas of physical reality in the form of points of Conscious Awareness that we call Suns Stars and Planets.

reply posted on 19-10-2008 @ 11:53 PM by Hidden_Hand

A ‘planetary entity’ (or ‘Soul’) begins the first Density of experience, into which another individualized portion of The One can incarnate. Just as with all Logos and Sub Logos of Creation, each Soul is yet another smaller unique portion of The Infinite One. At first, the Intelligent Energy of the planet is in a state that you could call ‘chaos’, meaning that Its Energy is undefined. Then the process begins again. The planetary Energy begins to become aware of Itself (the 1st Density of awareness is ‘Consciousness’), and the Planetary Logos (sub-sub-Logos in effect) begins to create other downward steps within Itself, and the internal make up of the planet begins to form; as the raw elements of air and fire combine to ‘work on’ the Waters and Earth, thus arising conscious awareness of their ‘being’, and the process of ‘evolution’ begins, forming the 2nd Density.

2nd Density beings begin to become aware of themselves, as being ‘separate’, and thus begin to evolve toward the 3rd Density of self-conscious-awareness, (the lowest Density into which a ‘human soul’ can incarnate).

Humans in turn (or the Souls incarnated within them), seek to ‘return to the Light’ and Love, from which they came, as they begin the journey of progression, from 3rd Density up to the 8th Density, and the return to The Infinite One-ness.

So, having set forth the above, I can return to further elucidate on your original question:

“Who is your creator and is your creator the same as our creator?”

As I said, yes, and no. Ultimately, every living thing (and all things are living) is created by the One Infinite Creator’s initial Universal Creation. So yes, taken from that perspective, The One Infinite Creator focuses Its Infinite Intelligence into an awareness point of Infinite Energy, and brings the whole of Creation into Being, though, we are not directly created by the One Infinite Creator, but rather by our own Logos’, Sub-Logos, and Sub-Sub-Logos and so on. So from that perspective, whilst we are all essentially ‘made up’ of the same ‘stuff’ of Creation, initiated by the One Infinite Creator, our actual personal Creators are different portions or Sub-Logos of The One. In other words, yes, our Creator, whilst originating from the same Source, is not the same entity as your Creator.

Which brings me on to a question from another poster (I will continue with your other questions afterwards, but this enables me to indirectly answer the first aspect of your question without having to ask you to rephrase it, due to having to carefully dance around the Free Will issues).

“You say that you come from 13 original blood lines. Yet the DNA mapping project clearly proved that all humanity desends from only 3. Does this mean you aren’t human?”

An excellent question, thank you. Yes, that is correct, in a manner of speaking. If you were to meet me walking down the street, I would appear just as human as you do. We’ve been incarnating here with you for generations, yet our bloodlines do not originate from this planet.

“Your answer to the 6 disciplines of learning are quite similiar to a book about Atlantis that was supposed to have been channeled. Was this also a time for your bloodlines to post answers?”

Yes, that is correct, again, in a manner of speaking. Other, shall we say “off world entities” also visited the planet at that time, and passed down their own understandings of Creation as well as their ‘technology’, from what we could best describe as being ‘a future aspect of yourselves’. It was Humanity’s errors in handling this information that ultimately led to the destruction of Atlantis.

Having now answered a question on whether or not our lineage is of Human origin, I can return to tie in that answer with an explanation as to “Who is our Creator”. I’m dancing close to the line in answering this, but the record needs to be set straight, and I should just about be able to get away with it without incurring my own ‘upline’s’ displeasure.

Let us get to the crux of the matter.

Your Creator, the one you have called ‘Yahweh’, is not “God” inasmuch as your bible refers to him as being “the One True God”. He is ‘a’ Creator (or Sub-Sub-Logos) rather than the One Infinite Creator. He is not even a Galactic level Logos, but rather, is the Planetary Logos for this one planet.

Our Creator, is the one you refer to as ‘Lucifer’, “The Light Bearer” and “Bright and Morning Star”.

Our Creator is not “The Devil” as he has been spuriously portrayed in your bible. Lucifer is what you would call a “Group Soul” or “Social Memory Complex”, which has evolved to the level of the Sixth Density, which in effect, means that he (or more accurately “’we”) has evolved to a level sufficient that he (we) has attained a status equal or arguably ‘greater’ than that of Yahweh (we have evolved higher than him). In appearance, were you to gaze upon Lucifer’s fullest expression of our Being, the appearance would be that of a Sun or a “Bright Star”. Or, when stepping down into a 3rd Density vibration, we would appear as what you may term an ‘Angel’ or ‘Light Being’.

Allow me to elucidate.

When an entity (Group Soul Complex) evolves to the level of the Sixth Density, it is by comparison to the amount of time it takes to get that far, a mere hop skip and a jump from 8th Density Ultimate Re-Union with The One Infinite Creator, and then from there, back to dissolution into the Source of All, Intelligent Infinity.

We (our Bloodline Families), as a Group Soul or Social Memory Complex (Lucifer), were on the verge of Seventh Density Ascension, though at this level, before Harvest comes, we have the choice to progress higher, or, to return to help others of lower densities with their own evolution, by passing down our knowledge and Wisdom (Light) to those that call upon us for assistance, with their own Free Will.

Now, at this time, having made our decision to stay and help our Galactic Brothers and Sisters in The One, we were assigned a challenging task by the Council of Elders, who act as the Guardians of this Galaxy from their Eighth Density ‘Head Quarters’ on the planet Saturn.

Yahweh, due to the fact that he had NOT (as was his right as Planetary Logos) handed down his own Free Will to “know thyself” to those incarnating upon ‘his’ planet, was having very little evolutionary progress therein. So we (Lucifer) were sent to help. Once the order was given from the Council of Elders, we “Fell”, or Descended back to a place where we could, with hard work and focus, once again materialize a 3rd Density manifestation of ourself.

Yahweh had agreed to our coming. In fact it was he who had initially asked the Council for a “Catalyst” of change to enter into his Creation, and share the knowledge and wisdom we had attained through our Ascensions. In the absence of Free Will upon the planet, there can be no Polarity, and therefore, nothing to ‘choose’ between. Just as is portrayed in the book of Genesis, the planet was very “Edenic” in nature. Sure, it was a lovely ‘paradise’, yet the Beings incarnating there had no agitator toward evolving beyond the 3rd Density, and therefore, little hope of ever making the journey Home, to The One. Yahweh had been happy to keep his own little pet Eden Project in effect, but with little chance of the Souls here making it Home, it had become in effect, an albeit very beautiful ‘Prison’. Yahweh was, in modern parlance, running a benign dictatorship.

Without Polarity, (derived from Free Will), there is only the Unity of Love and Light, and no choice to experience ‘other than’ that. So, we were to be the Catalyst for change, in order to provide that choice, thus bringing Polarity. Yahweh agreed that we would introduce the concept of Free Will to Earth’s inhabitants, by offering them an initial choice, as to whether they ‘wanted’ it or not. Hence, “The Tree of the Knowledge of ‘Good and Evil’” (or more accurately, the Knowledge of Polarity, of Positive or Negative). Yahweh takes his inhabitants to a new ‘garden’ and tells them you can do anything you like, except this one thing, thus creating the desire to do the one thing they are told they cannot. Hence, a “Choice”. We provide the Catalyst by telling them the benefits of attaining Knowledge, they eat from the tree, and the rest is history.

Yahweh thought that his ‘Children’ would still choose to obey him, and when he discovered they did not, he became angry. As he himself describes in his scriptures, he is a “Jealous God“, and he did not like it that his ‘children’ had chose to disobey him, and follow our advice. We’re already committed to being here for a predefined set of “Cycles” to help provide the Catalyst for Human evolution, namely by offering you the Negative Option, or that which you choose to call “evil”. Now that Free Will had been granted, Yahweh could not retract it, and we have to stay here as contracted to continue to provide the planet with the Polarity choice.

Since then, Yahweh has confined us (as a Group Soul) here within the Earth’s Astral Planes (which is very constricting and uncomfortable for a Being of our Wisdom and experience). The Council of Elders gave us the choice to be released (against Yahweh’s will), but at the cancellation of our contract to Serve the planet earth; or to remain and fulfil our assignment, and endure Yahweh’s self proclaimed “Wrath”. We stayed, but as a karmic result of our Group Soul’s confinement by Yahweh, our own individuated Souls were given the mandate (by The Council) to “Rule” over Yahweh’s people during our physical incarnations here on your planet.

Let’s be clear about one thing though. All of this (physical life / incarnation), is a very intricate and skillfully designed Game, whereby the One Infinite Creator, plays the game of forgetting who It is, so that It can learn to remember, and in doing so, experience and know Itself as Creator. All the way down to us tiny individuated sparks of the All That Is. Off stage, and between “Lives” (zero-point time / anti-matter Universe) as incarnated “human beings”, we, all of us / you (as Souls), are great friends. Brothers and Sisters in The One.

Between ‘lives’ we all have a great laugh about the parts we have performed in the ‘play’, and look forward to and have great fun preparing the next chapters to act out.

I hope that during the above answer, I have also adequately covered your question on “what is our interpretation of good vrs evil? If not, please say, and I will go into more detail.

“Can you elaborate on the coming harvest, and what exactly you mean by harvest?”

I can. I will combine my answer to you with my reply to the following question:

“Is 2012 harvest time? When you speak of the harvest, it has echoes of Chaos Gnosticism in the sense that we are divine souls trapped in the physical world, continuously re-incarnated into flesh until the time that we reach such a level of spiritual ‘gnosis’ that we are able to avoid being re-incarnated in our next cycle. Is this the foundation of your belief?”

Another excellent (and very insightful) question. Yes, the noonday Winter Solstice Sun of December 21st, 2012 is the time when the Lord of The Harvest shall return. You might know him as “Nibiru”.

Nibiru Diana Barahona · November 30, 2023 Introduced to the public by Zecharia Sitchin, an expert on ancient civilizations, Nibiru is sometimes called Planet X or the 12th planet. Its 3,600-year orbit was due to overlap with Earth in 2016. Read full story

reply posted on 20-10-2008 @ 12:01 AM by Hidden_Hand

Read up on the Mayan Prophesies and Calendrical events for more detail upon how the actual Galactic and Universal Cycles work. The “Travelers” who gave them this information were the same ones who visited the the Civilization of Atlantis. The Mayans used that information by creating with the Positive vibration of the Polarity. The Atlanteans opted for the Negative.

Yes, to answer your question. There is much truth in some of the ancient Gnostic texts, though there are also distortions. The information is not ‘pure’. It came through many ‘filters’.

You are indeed what you call “Divine Souls”; you are sparks or seeds of The One Infinite Creator. You are Life Itself (Light), remembering and learning who you really are (we came here to help you to do this) and yes, currently, you are trapped (or more accurately “Quarantined”) within the ‘matter’ of this planet you call Earth.

You can thank your Creator Yahweh for that. You are the ‘offspring’ or individuations of his Group Soul (or Social Memory Complex). Macrocosmically speaking, you ARE Yahweh. The ‘Karmic’ effect of his imprisoning us in his Astral Planes, also has an impact upon you. I cannot be more specific on this, without impinging on the Law of Confusion. You must work it out for yourselves.

As for the question of can I elaborate on the coming Harvest, yes, I shall do so now.

Your planet abides by the laws of the Creation of your Galactic Logos. The Galaxy runs on Cycles of time, known as the Precession of the Equinoxes. As I said, seek the Mayan Calendar for a deeper insight as to how the Galaxy runs (it is highly accurate), but for the purpose of this discourse, I will give a brief overview.

The Maya use an astrological cycle called the “Precession of the Equinoxes”. This is a 26,000 year cycle in which Earth transits through each of the 12 signs of the zodiac for about 2,152 years each. Each of these astrological ages represents one month of the grand Cosmic Year. This “Mayan” cycle also corresponds to a 26,000 year relationship of the Sun (Solar Logos) orbiting Alcyone, the central star of our Seven Sisters Pleiades constellation.

Luciferian symbology in monuments at Hoover Dam

The End of this Cycle, heralds literally, a New World Age, and a New Creation. “A new Heaven, and a new Earth”, and is the time of the Great Harvest. Smaller Cycles yield a Harvest, and then life continues on the planet as normal. Great Cycles yield a Great Harvest, and the end of current life on the 3rd Density. See it as a kind of ‘Cosmic jet wash’ and deep clean, while the planet takes a rest and regenerates herself..



When this Life-Cycle Ends, “All things will pass away, and All things shall be made new”.



Collectively, Humanity right now, is growing, and developing, into the Beings you have long been encoded to be. Yet, as with any labor, it is not the mother or the baby who is in charge, it is the Primal process of Birth itself, unfolding its own destiny.

So, December 21, 2012 AD, is not the day where all of a sudden the lights go out, and everything will suddenly change. Rather, we are NOW in the process of this transition, from one World Age to the next. The changes are underway and will continue steadily accelerating as we head towards the culminating date.

The 26,000 year cycle is composed of 5 lesser cycles, each of which are 5,125 years in duration. Each of these 5 cycles is considered its own World Age or Creation Cycle.



Our present great cycle (3113 B.C. - 2012 A.D.) is called the Age of the Fifth Sun.



This fifth age is the synthesis of the previous four. The initial date that Earth entered the Fifth World, was August 13, 3113 BC, written in Mayan long count notation as 13.0.0.0.0.

To help you understand this Notation:



13=Baktuns, 0=Katuns, the 2nd 0=Tuns, 3rd 0=Uinals, 4th 0=Kin



These are the Mayan words for the periods of time:



Day = Kin (pronounced: keen)

Month of 20 days/Kin = Uinal (wee nal)

Year of 360 days/Kin = Tun (toon)

20 Tuns/years = K’atun (k’ah toon)

20 K’atuns = Baktun (bock toon)

a Baktun is 5,125 years



13.0.0.0.0.



Every day from that point is reckoned by the number of days passed since the event of this cosmic beginning point. Within the 5,125 year cycle lies 13 smaller cycles, known as the “13 Baktun Count,” or the “long count.” Each baktun cycle lasts for 394 years, or 144,000 days. Each baktun was its own Historical Age, within the Great Creation Cycle, with a specific destiny for the evolution of those who incarnated in each baktun.



Planet Earth and her inhabitants are currently traveling through the 13th baktun cycle, the final period of 1618-2012 AD. This cycle is known both as “the triumph of materialism” and “the transformation of matter.”

On 13.0.0.0.0, the December solstice sun will be found in the band of the Milky Way, directly in the position of the “Dark Rift” in the Galaxy, forming an alignment between the Galactic Plane and the Solstice Meridian. We are about to enter into a literal alignment of the Cosmic, Galactic, Solar, and Lunar Planes. This is an event that has slowly converged, over a period of thousands of years, and is caused by the precession of the equinoxes. Kind of like a “turning” of the Universal Gears. It brings about the Great Harvest, and the return of the Lord of The Harvest.

And the planet will complete its Ascension to the Fourth Density, the vibrational Density of Love. During this Ascension, there will be a three way split for those Souls inhabiting Earth. Those of the predominantly Negative Polarity, will accompany us as we Graduate through the Negative (or Service to Self) Harvest. We (Lucifer) will Create a new 4th Density Earth, based on the Negative Self Service Polarity. We must ‘work off’ our own part of the Negative Karmic effect incurred from all the Negativity created on this planet. Once we have done so, we will be released to once again assume our place as Sixth Density Guardians and Teachers of Wisdom throughout the Galaxy.

Those of the predominantly Positive Polarity (Love and Light) will Ascend to a beautiful new 4th Density Earth, where you will begin to work upon your learning and demonstrating of Love and Compassion. It will be a very beautiful and “Golden” Age. The 4th Density begins to open you up to your True Powers as a unique individualized aspect of The One Infinite Creator. You will perform works and wonders of the like that the one you call “Jesus” promised you would do “and even greater things than these”. It will be a very magical time for you.

For the majority of Humans on the earth who could be considered shall we say “lukewarm”, they will experience a period of (what will feel ‘ecstatic’) zero-point time, where you feel totally at One with The Creator, giving you an encouraging reminder and glimpse of who you really are, before the veil of forgetfulness once again descends upon you, and you will be transported to another 3rd Density planet (a kind of ‘Earth Replica’), to continue working upon yourselves and learning that life here is all about making choices.

You will remain “quarantined” incarnating in 3rd Density matter until the time of the next Harvest; in which time you will need to have proved yourselves that you have learned how to be more Positive Beings, focused more upon being of Service to others, rather than seeking only to Serve yourself. When you can do this, and the next Harvest comes, you will have earned the right to join us, and enjoy your inheritance, as a member of the Galactic Community, and you will sit with us as Brothers and Sisters of The One, around the table of our Galactic Governing Body, the Confederation of Planets.

