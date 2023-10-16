Full Disclosure

Full Disclosure

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Berger's avatar
Steven Berger
Oct 16, 2023

"If you are viewing this film we are under extraterrestrial attack. Beware! Your brain may no longer be the boss!"

https://youtu.be/Fv041-dAnqs?feature=shared

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diana Barahona
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture