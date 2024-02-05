Obama appointed “alleged birth mom,” Stanley Ann Dunham, to head DARPA, epicenter of crimes against children, humanity and the planet.



(14:00) The problem is official state secrecy, and the abuse of it. Without official state secrecy, somebody in the secret space program would know that he was in the secret space program and would know what his medical problems are. . . . So official state secrecy has been abused to the detriment of American citizens who bravely served in these programs, and I’m one of them. Another thing they did is, they didn’t pay us or medically monitor us, simply to keep such programs secret. I consider that evil.

(16:00) In Project Pegasus we were given one alter. I took the name, Michael. Because they wanted to create a line of bifurcation between our ordinary persona, our given names and personality — what we were known as among our family members, our friends in the neighborhood and at school — but then when we were in training for time-travel, be known by a different name.

Now, that attempt to create a dual personality in me failed, because when I was in New Mexico hanging out with my dad and other project personnel, they literally said to me, when I said, “Why aren’t you calling me Michael,” rather than Andrew or Andy, they said, “Andy, we don’t play that game here. You’re Ray’s son, Andy or Andrew, to us. Would you like us to call you Andy? Is that what your friends are calling you?” And I said, “Yes.” So, they called me Andy, and that in fact allowed me to remember so much of what Project Pegasus did.

But we were all given the propensity to have a split personalty, truly delimited to, literally, a split in consciousness. Yes, so, I did have that treatment, but not that experience.

In Mars we were known by our true names and there wasn’t any attempt to give us DID or MPD, as it’s called. So there’s no fracturing of the mind. We were all in college, we had certain traits that they liked, and they trusted us with being ourselves, so to speak. But they did threaten us to not reveal anything about the program.

Mars

(18:00) I was trained in 1980 with about 20 other young people. We weren’t kids: we were in our late teens and early 20s. I was 18 in 1980—August and September of 1980. We were trained at College of the Siskiyous, a California community college in Weed, California.

I was trained with individuals who would ultimately come forward, like William Brett Stillings and Bernard Mendez, but [also] individuals who would come forward not at all, like Regina Dugan, or who would come forward on a public limited hangout, like Barry Soetoro, who would actually become president of the United States with the name Barack Obama. He told me his name was Barry Soetoro, and he was from Indonesia.

William B. Stillings

Bernard Mendez (1926-2010)

Regina Dugan

ARKHEIM: Do you think that maybe Barry Soetoro could be an alter, or Barack Obama could be a programmed alter that was made to be our president? Do you think that Barack Obama is one hundred percent consciously aware of what he experienced on Mars?

Obama at Occidental College (1979-1981)

Obama at Occidental College

ANDREW: Possibly not. Generally, I think the psycho-history of Barry Soetoro—using the invented name of Barack Obama, which was actually the name of a fellow student of his alleged mother, Stanley Ann Dunham, at the University of Hawaii at Manila— There was evidence that he didn’t know how he was Barack Obama, because when I knew him from 1980 to ’82, we knew him as Barry, and he told me his name was Barry Soetoro (see Appendix).

(20:00) ANDREW: The general answer to your question is, I don’t think the psycho-history of Barry Soetoro/Barack Obama has yet been written. I think it may yield evidence even regarding the nature of his marriage and the identity of his life-partner, Michelle.

Michelle Obama making the sign of the devil’s horns

Now, the thing I would say specifically is, when Bernard Mendez and I contacted President Obama through an intermediary, when Michael Ralph, Arthur Neumann, myself, Brett Stillings and Bernie had come forward, Bernie had more extensive contact with the U.S government than any of us. And he claimed that he had gotten through to President Obama through an intermediary. It may have been Tommy Vitor, the press secretary for his National Security Council; but whoever it was, Bernie had no reason to lie over that.

Because when we first came forward, President Obama lied about us and said the only contact he had with Mars was watching “Marvin the Martian” on Saturday morning cartoons with his daughters. But then, secretly to Bernie Mendez, with Bernie sharing his information with me, President Obama said, “I can’t come forward now: it’s too sensitive, because I’m president.” And we said we knew that, but we also knew that if we didn’t reveal your involvement, people were saying we were either lying or covering for you.

(22:00) So, we had to come forward, despite the fact that claiming that the current sitting president would harm our apparent truth-value. People say, “Oh, this can’t be true,” right?

And he said, “I remember the program. I remember Andy vividly.” This is what he told Bernie Mendez. “But everything about the program seems vague and dreamlike, so I just don’t feel comfortable coming forward now. But I will come forward when I leave the White House.”

So, in answer to your broader question of whether essentially Barack Obama could be a Manchurian candidate, in the sense that somehow in his upbringing or even in his preparation for the White House he could have been given mind-control programming, I think that’s implicit in the very answer that he gave Bernard Mendez through an intermediary. Even saying that such a vivid program seemed vague and dreamlike would indicate that there was some alteration of his memories. But I can’t really fault him for that more than the rest of us, because we were all getting memory suppression.

(24:00) ARKHEIM: Yeah. I can relate to that statement: vague and dreamlike. I understand what he means.

ANDREW: Major Ed Dames was using the Soviet memory-suppression device, the Soviet leda machine. It was kind of like a helmet they would put on your head for a half-hour, and it would create these jarring bizarre sound tones and video images in your field of vision. And so, if the treatment that we got was given to Barry—later to be known as Barack Obama—he’s just another loyal and faithful American who agreed to serve, who then had his memories blocked, and hence his ability to talk about it 30 years later. . . .

(26:00) I’m going to tell you about how we were getting there and you’ll see. We were getting to Mars by going into an elevator at a Hughes building at 999 North Sepulveda in El Segundo, California. And then we would go to the eighth floor of that building, the top floor, and that elevator would begin morphing from a box into a cylinder.

999 N. Sepulveda Blvd.

And when we started the program in 1981, started going [to Mars] in the program in 1981, Mars was relatively distant from Earth in its two-year irregular orbit around the Sun in our solar system. But then as it drew closer and closer to Earth, you would only have to spend about eight minutes in that device. So, that indicates we were going to the real Mars. There’s other proofs that we’ve constructed that it was in fact the real Mars. But there were no signs there, except one in one of the jump rooms.

But, okay, so the elevator would morph from a box into a cylinder and then back into a box, and the far wall of that box would open up, and we were in the sub-basement of one of the eight or so U.S facilities on Mars. Now it was in the middle latitudes of Mars, but we don’t know whether it was the northern or the southern hemisphere. We certainly were not in the really hot part, the equatorial region, or the snowy part that’s been shown in some photographs, ever. It’s always the middle latitudes.

And he [Obama] knew it. He admitted he was in the program, and that he remembered me vividly. In fact, we had been friends and roommates for a short period of time in the program. And I had even asked him his name, and he said, “Barry, Barry Soetoro.” And I said, “Oh, well I have a very similar name; it’s really some of the cadence of your name. It’s Andy Basiago.” And I said, “Pleased to meet you, Barry.” So, that whole kind of Alex-Jones-based claim—you know, the claim of the birthers that his name was Barry Soetero—was almost true. It was Barry Soetoro. This is— his current half-sister is Maya Soetoro.

(29:00) So, he acknowledged it to Bernard Mendez and me—one of my fellow jumpers. Yet, you know, we’re still having major media describe the constitutional diligence that candidates for president, like President Trump and I, showed [as us] being “birthers” about this president. And it was all spun into sort of an anti-black policy, but it wasn’t: it was an attempt to have a president who was fulfilling Article II of the U.S. Constitution, that to be elected and to serve as president you have to be “natural born.” I know that Mr Obama was not “natural born.”

(30:40) So, he acknowledged it to Bernard Mendez and me. One of my fellow jumpers knew him. And his alleged birth mom, Stanley Ann Dunham, gave a brilliant lecture about cross-cultural communications, what we would need to have on Mars. And just like the education we got from Ed Danes, we later credited that lecture from Stanley Ann Dunham as showing us how to behave on Mars so we would save our lives there. So I have fond memories of Mr. Obama, as he’s now known, and his alleged birth mom.

(31:30) But I do believe that, to the extent that we were all subjected to memory suppression, that he clearly was, too. Because there have been some people who are quite bright, like Stanley Ann Dunham, who Obama appointed the first female and the 19th director historically of the DARPA—the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency—who had also gone on to receive a PhD from Cal Tech, who has said absolutely nothing about our claims. And that’s either because she’s adhering the project’s secrecy, which we were all threatened to do, or because she just doesn’t remember. It is a strange set of facts, but what did we have left but to tell the truth? And we have.

(38:00) . . . and when I wrote that paper I was still blocked about my visits to Mars. There were about—I don’t know—20 or so [missions] between 1981 and ’84.

(40:00) . . . solar system catastrophe of 9,500 BC, which means a genetic cut-off from Earth, Earthlings of eleven thousand, five hundred years. In other words, we haven’t bred with that type of Martian for almost 12,000 years.

(50:20) What I’ve been able to learn is that apparently the claim of a German presence in Antarctica and on Mars began with Clark McClellan. Now, we know Clark served at NASA under Wernher von Braun, and Clark was reporting that Von Braun and other Germans at NASA were doing the Nazi salute to each other, even though they were then working for the United States!

(55:00) ARKHEIM: Let’s move on to the Montauk chair. You had interaction with the Montauk chair far before I did, because you were in the programs earlier, when they were still figuring things out, and you encountered more than one chair. There were several chairs, is that correct?

ANDREW: Yes, but they were doing the same thing. One was kind of [synthetic upholstery] and one was leather. But they were being operating by people with post-doctoral degrees. One of the post-docs was named David, and I think that could have been David Lewis Anderson, the later time-travel claimant. He wrote me after I appeared on Coast and said, “It sounds like we had contact with different parts of DARPA’s experiments with time travel.” So, I consider David Lewis Anderson a [strong] claimant regarding his time-travel experiences.

(56:00) But what it was we were told—first of all, it was never called the Montauk chair: it was called “the chair.” And . . . the member of Project Pegasus who introduced us to the chair was Jack Pruett. Well, [Preston] Nichols and [Peter] Moon identify him as the research director of Project Montauk, when it was founded as Project Montauk in the early ’80s. And I was put in the Montauk chair by Jack Pruett and David whoever-he-was years earlier, like in the late ’60s, early ’70s—a good 12 years earlier.

(57:00) It was just called “the chair.” And what it did is, it started vibrating, and you you rose off the chair, and you felt you were going feet-first, like a sloosh ride, and you’d go across this black plane, and then you’d see elements of the future ahead of you, and then you would slam into a moment in your own subjective future.

(57:30) We were told that that was one of the devices on Project Pegasus out of eight or nine that had been reverse-engineered from an ET craft. What it was was the the pilot seat aboard a particular UFO that gave the ETs knowledge of what was in space so they wouldn’t crash into it. And then we realized that if we used psychic children, we could get glimpses of their personal futures. But then, as we were doing such rides— I did a lot of rides, probably about 40 Montauk-chair rides, most of them in my public elementary school, Mount View Road School in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

(58:30) When I was on the project, they found that the moments in our subjective future, just like any moment in our present, is really a tripartite outcome. And so, they realized the Montauk chair was of slightly dubious value. So, for example, if you want to take a certain girl to the high school prom, she’ll either say, “Yes,” or you’ll have to go to the prom with another person, or you just won’t go to your prom. If you want to go to a certain college, you’ll either get into your college of first choice, or your alternate choice, or you’ll do something else rather than go to college. All choices, all moments, in particular moments in time-space during our lives, and hence in our futures, are tripartite in outcome.

(59:30) You know, if you walk in the hallway in your office building at work, you go into the hallway and there’s a left or a right, or you don’t go into the hallway, right? So, the Montauk chair was somewhat beneficial. Like, they would ask us, “Okay, Andy, what did you see?” And I’d say, “I was watching television.” And they would say, “Who was on television?” And I said, “The president United States.” And they’d say, “What is the name of the president United States when you saw him giving a talk on television?” And I would say, “Barack Obama.” And they would say, “Barack Obama—is that what you said?” And I said, “Yes.” And they’d say, “Well that was rather unusual, wasn’t it?” And I’d say, “Yeah.” So, they were grappling with the collateral information they would yield of our subjective futures—not so much our personal, but the group’s collective future—via the Montauk chair.

(1:12:00) And in terms of African royalty, if Napoleon II had that affair with Princess Sophie (of Bavaria), he was actually the father of my great-great grandfather, Ferdinand Maximilian. Now, the African connection and Napoleon Bonaparte would be Corsican. In fact, he was so dark-skinned that the, elite, uh, aristocratic European women of his era would not go out with him.

Princess Sophie

Now, that could explain Barry Soetoro. Barack Obama told me when we were just young men, 18 years old—he’s only 45 days older than me; he was born on August 4th and I was born on September 18th of 1961—that he was the son of Muhammad Subuh Sumohadiwidjojo, the Javanese Indonesian founder of Subud in Indonesia. So, that would explain the fact that a Javanese son of Subuh was a black man, was sort of trained for the U.S. presidency. So, yeah, there was— possibly there was an elite aristocratic genetic origin for the selection of the children involved.

Barack Obama—told me when we were just young men, 18 years old, that he was the son of Muhammad Subuh Sumohadiwidjojo, the Javanese Indonesian founder of Subud in Indonesia

S. Ann Dunham 1973

S. Ann Dunham in Jakarta

Muhammad Subuh Sumohadiwidjojo

Barry Soetoro, aka Soebarkah