JANINE: Wow. So, this Val Nek . . . keeps in touch with you. A lot of your intel comes from Val Nek, doesn’t it?

MEGAN: Yeah. Yeah, so I have, you know psychic abilities, I have my mediumship business and stuff like that, but how I communicate with him is through an implant. And it’s not artificial intelligence or anything like that: it’s technology from the Galactic Federation of Worlds. Which, actually I talk about in the book how I was taken onto a ship, a Galactic Federation ship, in 2019, and they placed my implant, to communicate with Val Nek for protection, and also so that we could disclose information in the book.

And you don’t need an implant to use telepathy, but so that the enemy can’t intercept you, it was necessary. But it’s tuned to a— you know, negative ETs use implants as well, but not really for communication with humans, like telepathy back and forth. My implant is tuned to a high frequency, and then you basically teach your brain waves to open up the channel of the implants to spark— it’s like an electric— kind of like a spark; It opens up the channel and then you can communicate back and forth.

JANINE: Wow.

MEGAN: So, yeah. But but I talked about that, and it was a medical facility that I went to, and there were actually hybrid children that were rescued from the undergrounds on the ship that I got to meet, too. So, I talked about that as well.

JANINE: Now, when you say hybrids, so they’re with with the alien races and humans, or animals and humans—what kind of hybrid?

MEGAN: All different kinds, all different races, because these aliens that invaded us, the Orion greys and the reptilians that have been working underground, have collected genetics from all over the place. Specifically the ones that I saw, it’s hard to name them because they’re hybrids, right? But grey mixed with humans, and also—I’m not quite sure of the race—but little blue kids with blue skin. All different kinds of children; in pods, too, because some of them have never even left the pod—like these vertical stasis pods—and seen the light of day. So, all different kinds, but humans mixed with aliens, yeah.

JANINE: And did you see what they were doing with those hybrids? Were they loose and running about, some of them—you’re saying some are in pods—or were they, like, enslaved, mind-controlled—what was going on with the the hybrids?

MEGAN: I was shown once, one was in a pod—or I was brought to— specifically shown one that was in a pod—and they breed them or they mix their genetics, and they can become super psychic. And so they’ll do this to create an army of psychic kids and stuff like that, and use them for different purposes. But this one had— they thought might have had really psychic abilities, and he was left in the pod. And it’s a vertical— like a vertical pod. People have probably seen them in movies and stuff, like sci-fi movies and stuff. But they weren’t sure whether or not— They try and rehabilitate them, and they weren’t sure whether his body would be able to handle leaving the pod, because it never had before.

And then they have to learn to talk and interact with people, so there’s certain phases to, I guess, rehabilitating them. And then if they’ve passed that phase, then they go— the last phase is to socialize. And that’s where I saw these little blue kids—but bald, no hair, but cute, human-looking—but with blue-type skin, and they were socializing and playing in, like, a little playroom, and they were ready to go to their new homes. So, that’s like the last phase, yeah.

JANINE: Now, when you say their new homes, so where would those homes be?

MEGAN: They weren’t— So, typically, because they were born on Planet Earth, they are technically Earthlings, even though we might consider them aliens, but this would be their home planet. But our society isn’t advanced or evolved enough to accept them or take care of them, so they go all over, different planets that have, not orphanages, but refuges for them, or different families that want to adopt them. So they’re shipped off, and that’s part of the Federation’s job is to find them new homes.

Video and full transcript: https://inscribedonthebelievingmind.blog/2023/09/06/tarot-by-janine-chats-with-megan-rose-the-galactic-great-awakening/