CHAPTER FOUR: APELLOS, THE CRYSTAL CITY

Approaching the vehicle, I could see that the design was very modern and unlike the simple and old-fashioned style that generally characterized Tomassis. This was a real technological jewel. At first glance, it resembled the famous Shinkansen Japanese trains, but its capsular shape and more complex construction differed from them.

My companion explained to me that this was a sort of shuttle vehicle that links the cities inside the Earth, each of them corresponding to the approximate territory of our country. She did not, however, tell me whether it also was used for other settlements inside the planet that were situated at greater distances or depths than the place in which we were then. Logically, if such cities are spread out in a particular region, they should also exist in other areas of the planet.

AN ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY

The departure station was very much like the one in which we had arrived by the elevator. It had the shape of a semicircle, spreading out like a fan, backed by the vertical wall of the mountain. The shuttle was floating at about ten to fifteen centimeters above the ground due to an anti-gravity effect.

The vehicle attracted my interest, which is why I have carefully analyzed it. Over all, it resembled an ellipse, but it had certain specific lines at the ends. I estimated its length to be about seven to eight meters and its height to be about three meters. It was compact, massive, perfectly polished, and it even asserted a certain dynamism because of its aerodynamic shape. While it was built out of a white material, it featured a white-cream color in some areas.

The external shell was covered by identical joint-like scales in a way resembling roof tiles. I figured that this had to do with the specific technology related to its energetic source. Initially, I thought that the technology was like the maglev magnetic system that has been used by the Japanese, but I was wrong. The woman told me that it is another type of technology based upon different physics. “Your science still has not understood it,” she told me. “It is a force that distorts space and time.”

VEHICLE USED BY THE INHABITANTS OF TOMASSIS TO TRAVEL INSIDE THE EARTH

Looking to understand what she meant, I was observing the special plates on the outer shell of the ship. They were compact and perfectly smooth. Rectangular in shape, the plates were adapted to the curvature of the cover upon which they were placed. The thickness of each of them was no more than two centimeters. The shuttle had no windows, skylights, nor other openings.

The vehicle was positioned perpendicular to the mountain off of a massive dark opening that I initially identified to be a tunnel opening. Coming closer, however, I recognized that the side of the mountain was polished in a circular pattern within which was a reddish- brown circle of about five meters in diameter that was much darker than the surrounding rocks. Actually, there was no tunnel dug into the mountain nor was their any unevenness or access path. Instead, the circle delineating the “tunnel opening” had several identical devices placed symmetrically on its circumference. I suspected that these were in a certain resonance with the plates or scales on the cover of the shuttle.

As it was not clear to me how such a vehicle would operate and to where it might travel to inside the solid interior of the Earth, I asked my companion.

“Obviously, the problem of digging mud-like tunnels through the mantle and the crust was not considered. Here is where the conceptual and technological jump that I told you about comes into play. We utilize the gravitational field; and precisely, its interaction with an electric field, just like the interaction between an electrically charged body and a magnetic field. In such an interaction, certain vortexes of electric and magnetic fields are generated. We have applied this principle, but in this case we are using gravitational fields. We realized that when an object crosses a gravitational field, a certain magnetic field is generated.

Bewildered, I asked her a question. “What do you mean? That a magnetic field automatically results from this interaction?”

“Not automatically, but through a conversion that is facilitated by these pieces,” she said as she pointed to the scales on the exterior of the shuttle.

Before it starts, the shuttle generates a fluctuating magnetic field around itself which is augmented by high frequency ultrasonic waves which enable it to “enter” the solid environment of the Earth’s crust.”

“What sort of fluctuating field is that?” I asked.

“It is a complex field formed by the combination of two magnetic fields: a rotational vorticity field and one other featuring a special characteristic which presents itself like a monopole because, at the exterior of the ship, it is always ‘north,’ and in the interior, it is always ‘south.’ This combination of fields, which is facilitated in a certain proportion and at a certain intensity, creates a kind of “space-time cell” that delineates the shuttle.”

“Does the vibrational frequency change in such a way that the capsule is able to cross through matter without interacting with it?”

“Yes, this is the phenomenon. First, a local space-time distortion is facilitated by raising the vibrational frequency.”

“Is this initialization a property of the device? What creates the two types of magnetic fields? Is it the small plates on the surface of the shuttle?”

“No, not them. The walls of the shuttle are thick and they have three distinct areas. The inner one is the resistance structure. The middle area is very thick and includes magnetic field generators that initiate the distortion, but you cannot see them here because they are integrated into the construction of the wall. The outer area contains the plates on the shuttle’s body which actualizes the conversion of the gravitational field into a magnetic field while traveling.”

Based upon her description and the images that I later saw in certain holographic projections, a vertical cross-section from the body of the shuttle generally includes the features illustrated below.

VERTICAL CROSS-SECTION OF SHUTTLE

I was curious to find out what was going on during the trip.

“After creating the distortion, the shuttle starts and then charges itself by moving and crossing the lines of the gravitational field,” the woman explained. “The small plates in the outer area then convert the gravitational field into a magnetield.”

“And wdoes that do?”

“It is used to maintain the process of generating the space-time bubble in which the shuttle resides in while it is in motion. The energy requirement to facilitate this phenomenon is very high. Only an initialization of the process can be done within its own means. Then, the energy requirement is met from the conversion of gravity into a magnetic field. The constant movement of the shuttle creates a kind of virtual tunnel or a kind of medium through which it advances at a high speed. Accordingly, the links between underground cities are easy to facilitate whenever they required.”

I began to wonder how she knew all of these scientific details and asked her.

“I coordinate research in the security and defense area,” she said in a natural tone.

“But this seems to me to be a civilian transport vehicle,” I commented, not seeing the connection with defense.

“It can be used for other purposes,” she said. “It is basically a transporter. We often use such shuttles to transport goods. Only a small part of their internal space is dedicated to travelers.”

After saying that, the woman gently placed her left hand on the body of the shuttle, approximately at chest level, and the wall glided to the left, leaving an opening to enter the vehicle.

IN THE PASSENGER COMPARTMENT

If you were looking at the capsule from the outside, it was virtually impossible to realize that there was actually a door that allowed entry. It did not overlap the wall but penetrated inside of it, after first withdrawing a few inches deep. There was almost no sound involved, just a pleasant wisp.

The shuttle’s interior was fully illuminated. I did not notice a special source for the light which was uniform and came from everywhere. The first thing I noticed was the appearance of the interior walls which seemed to be made up of hundreds of small and very bright crystals. The light was not intense, but it gave the feeling that it was enveloping you and relaxing you at the same time. Even though it was a cold white, I did not feel bothered by it. The reflections on the shuttle walls created an intimate and pleasant glow that immediately relaxed the psyche and the mind. Although the technology that created these pleasant effects was different from the ones that existed in either the Grand Gallery or inside of the tunnels running from the Projection Hall, the results were very similar.

In the middle of the vehicle, on either side of the walls, a three pairs ergonomic lounge chairs were symmetrically arranged. At first glance, the seats gave me the impression of being hard; but when I sat down on one of them, the material softened as if it were buoyant gelatin. I was then pleasantly surprised to notice that if I tapped slightly on the surface of the chair, it would remain firm, but if I pressed harder, it would soften, as if melting.

The front and back of the shuttle were each blocked by a wall of semi-transparent material, behind which I noticed several boxes placed one on top of the other, perfectly sealed and probably filled with goods. I was a little amazed to see that there was no command cabin or pilot, at least as far as I could observe. The interior was very simple, containing only six ergonomic armchairs in the central part with the rest of the space inside being used for storage. Actually, the interior space was not very big, as much due to the ellipsoidal shape of the transporter as well as to the thick walls.

Before the door closed, I saw the delimitation of the three areas that my guide had spoken to me about, and I estimated the wall thickness to be about 30-40 centimeters. I then saw the door sliding sideways from the inside of the wall and then pushing outward, shutting the space perfectly.

Only my companion and I entered the shuttle. The two soldiers stayed on the platform. The woman communicated a few words, perhaps to a control center, and I immediately felt a strange feeling in my stomach as in the case of a strong acceleration, but it was easy and short-lived. I then noticed a sensation of my internal organs lifting as opposed to being pushed backwards horizontally.

After a few seconds, everything went back to normal; and immediately after start up, the walls inside the shuttle showed bright and colorful information, including graphics systems that were all arranged in sections like large video monitors on both walls. For example, in one section which was larger, we were shown where we were and how the journey evolved. It did not, however, appear as a window on a train with landscape streaming by. The images appeared slowly, somehow synthetically contrived, and the representation of the route was punctual. Nevertheless, I realized that the speed was disproportionate to that which was represented graphically.

Everything was represented in a map-like format. This applied to both the natural elements on the surface as well as those inside the Earth through which we were passing. I recognized the Carpathian mountain chain and the northwestern part of Romania as well as the area we were crossing beneath the surface. The image contained a dynamic view of the general landscape of the terrain on the surface; but at the same time, I was also able to view the main forms of relief and structures inside the Earth through which we were passing within the Earth’s mantle.

It was fascinating to observe that interactivity of images, so vivid and faithful, where information was presented not only schematically or virtually but also very realistically, with actual images of the environment on the surface of the Earth and also within it.

Above these, I noticed some graphic and digital information which showed directions, curves, intensely lighted areas, and blinking colored dots, all overlapping in an admirably designed configuration. I assumed that these could be directions to other settlements and underground cities, and I also noticed that most of them were in the Apuseni Mountains. I did see, however, that two lighted areas pointed to Moldova.

Their writing was not like ours. The words that were almost continuously changing appeared in different areas of the image but were predominantly on the upper right side. Resembling runic writing, they had something archaic in their shape, a mystery that I felt attracted to.

Carefully following the route and the images from the wall projection, I noticed by the graphic indications that we were heading for an underground city located much closer to the surface and in the southern area of Transylvania. The level of depth between Tomassis and this city was very large—I would say about 1500 kilometers. Actually, our destination was so close to the surface of the Earth, at least with reference to the images that we were seeing, that I was wondering if it would have been easier to get there from the surface rather than traveling via this shuttle. This was a funny way to look at the situation because our trip by shuttle took about five minutes. Moreover, my guide told me that Apellos, though it is much closer to the surface than Tomassis, is still dozens of kilometers below the surface.

“Apellos is a very special city with regard to its history and structure,” the woman told me. “It is also very old, but still, it is different in many ways than our city. Its inhabitants are also from the Dacian people, but at a certain point in history, a hybridization with another race occurred.”

While she was talking, I noticed from the pictures that we appeared to have arrived at our destination. As the shuttle stopped, all of the complex images that had been occupying a large part of the interior walls suddenly disappeared, and the door quietly slid open. A warm and pleasant light penetrated the interior of the capsule, but it was not much brighter than the inside.

THE CITY IN THE GIANT CAVITY

As we left the shuttle, I saw that we were on a platform supported at a height of about fifteen meters above the ground by a central pillar . The platform was placed near a rocky wall, but it was not in contact with it as was the case in Tomassis. Below, on the left side, I noticed three separate platforms at a certain distance from each other, but they were slightly smaller.

“This is the diplomatic platform. Our arrival was announced,” my companion said to me. Indeed. A couple of meters away were two men who seemed to be waiting for us. They took a few steps toward us, stopped and bowed their heads a little as a sign of welcome. They were dressed in elegant white costumes, but the way they were tailored left me with the feeling that they were connected to a security service.

The two men were about the same height, about 180 centimeters. One of them was blonde while the other had dark brown hair. They spoke with my companion in the language spoken in Tomassis.

OVERVIEW OF THE TRAJECTORY FOLLOWED BY THE SHUTTLE

While the men and my guide were talking, I looked around. Unlike Tomassis, here I had the feeling that the space was a lot more open and vast. Beneath my eyes, the city stretched out over a wide panorama of a few kilometers, the view of which astonished me because it seemed to be taken out of science-fiction books. All buildings and constructions were made of a translucent material, as if made of crystal.

Beyond the city, I observed some hills covered by vegetation, and right underneath our platform, trees were growing that looked a lot like oaks only shorter. Instead of grass, I observed that the ground was covered with something like moss and lichen, but from what I could tell, it had a rougher consistency.

Most of the city’s buildings were spherical or curved. I did not see any tall buildings, only a few small towers that were rounded at the top. I also saw pretty wide streets and very beautifully arranged tunnels and arches, as well as dome-shaped buildings.

The architecture of the city was totally different than that of Tomassis, creating the sensation of a city of the future. The light, which was also special, contributed to this. As in Tomassis, it was not emanating from one source but was uniformly spread, white in color but of medium intensity, just as it is at 10 o’clock in the morning.

When the three had finished talking, the blonde man turned to me, addressing me very kindly in almost perfect Romanian. “Time is too short to visit the city, but in addition to what can be seen from here, we can offer a summary of the information about us that will help for our future collaboration.”

I accepted, and we all headed to a small pedestal on the platform that was revealed to be a command panel. I did not know its precise function, but the same man told me that this was a peripheral device that could connect to the central information of the city.

At the moment we approached this pedestal, a rectangular shape about a meter high, it activated with different signs and information with diagrams and images appearing on its surface. The blonde man made a hand movement, and a large holographic screen was projected upwards from the pedestal—about two meters wide and, a little less in height.

THE HISTORY OF APELLOS

As soon as the holographic “screen” started to play, images of that city and its inhabitants began to unfold quickly and with exceptional clarity. I realized that they were not necessarily in chronological order, but that did not bother me.

The presentation was very similar to those in the Projection Hall in Bucegi. At first, I saw the surroundings of the area: the hills that I had already seen, two small lakes, and what seemed to be a small-sized glacier in the distance.

All of a sudden, the images showed what looked like the entrance to a cave on a mountainside. This was the first time that I noticed the way in which the mountains were situated, like a sort of semicircle on the side, as if they were surrounding the space that we were in but at the same time curving over it. Stunned, I looked up.

When first looking at the city, I hadn’t paid particular attention to the sky, as the view was diffused because of the light. This time, I looked more closely at the area where we were, right next to the rocky wall of the mountain. As the wall rose overhead, I saw that it bent slightly so as to block the light from above, making it appear as if the rock was immersing into something milky. Even so, as it disappeared into the light above I could see a certain outline of the cliffs over us as well as some peaks that pierced the clouds overhead. Only then was I able to understand that this place was a gigantic cave. The ceiling of the cave, however, was not too high. Judging by the peaks of the cliffs that I observed above us and comparing them to the ceiling of the cave, I would approximate the height to be a maximum of seventy meters, but I realized that it varied and probably increased towards the city.

I turned back to the images on the screen to find they had frozen. As soon as I did, however, they started to stream once again. They were more clearly depicting the structure of that place, the mountains and their arching above, forming an immense underground cavity that was much larger than the one that I had seen in Tomassis.

While I was looking at those images, my interest was drawn to the entrance of the cave in the mountain, which I couldn’t see from the platform that I was on. It was then that I realized that the images that were appearing were related to the interest that I was showing in one thing or another.

As the screen zoomed in on the image of the cave entrance, I immediately understood that this was actually the exit from a tunnel to the internal cavern of Apellos. I noticed that it was like a big tunnel opening, pretty tall and wide, with artificially polished edges. The intervention of the humans was also seen in the area in front of it, which appeared to be an arrival and departure point, and where I also noticed many boxes and crates deposited on one side.

Then, the image showed the same entrance into the mountain, but this time it was in its original natural condition. Comparing it to the image in which it had been enhanced, I saw that it was once smaller. The edges were natural rock, and the ground at the entrance was uneven and far from level. I realized that I was seeing the history of that place, right from its beginning when it was immersed in darkness.

The images showed two men with large beards with cuşme (the Romanian name for a headpiece that the ancient Dacians wore) on their heads, each carrying a lighted torch, cautiously advancing into the cavity in which the city of Apellos now resides. The light of the torches was weakly reflected from the rocky ceiling. Several other people with large bales waited at the entrance. From the way the images played out, I realized that those were the historical beginnings of how the cavern became populated. Perhaps I was being shown the moment of its discovery.

Interestingly, the men I saw were not cave men. They wore rudimentary trousers made of thick white material, cușme, and wide shirts that were held to the hip with a dark belt. I assumed that these were the inhabitants of the surface, maybe even before the old Dacians, and that made me think that the settlement had taken place many thousands of years ago. It was a totally different story than that of Tomassis, and I was amazed that they had advanced so quickly from a technological point of view.

GENERAL OVERVIEW OF THE CITY OF APELLOS

Out of the next series of images, I was able to understand the way in which things developed, even if I did not see too many details. At the beginning, only a few people made their way into the immense cave, but due to the fact that there was total darkness and the area nearby was extensively rocky, they left. But then, probably at a certain time afterward, I saw another group of persons entering and utilizing a small-sized globe that was spreading a pleasant and powerful yellowish-white light. Several similar globes were then brought into the area. They were not big—I do not think they were over one meter in diameter—but the light they provided was extraordinarily strong and constant. Soon, the entire valley and cavity was lit, revealing a landscape that was mostly rocky, arid and deserted. My initial estimation of the height of the cavity proved to be accurate as it was not more than 70-80 meters on the average. The space stretched out several kilometers horizontally, ascending slightly on the opposite side from the entrance to the mountain.

Practically speaking, it was like a huge empty bubble with an almost ellipsoidal shape on mostly flat ground, a gigantic cavity that stretched over a large area beneath the territory of Transylvania. Those people who brought the lighting globes were a part of another brotherhood or class of people; and, by the way they were dressed in long robes, they seemed to be priests. They were accompanied by a small group of very beautiful men and women with blonde hair who, by reason of their shiny clothing and behavior, showed that they were not part of the indigenous community on the surface. My intuition told me that those beings helped and supported the inhabitants to populate and establish that community inside the Earth that is now known as Apellos. The technological advances and the way in which that place developed clearly demonstrates it.

THE LIGHT IN THE CAVITY

Unlike Tomassis, where the light comes from the natural ionization of the atmosphere, it is produced artificially in Apellos. Their illumination system is pretty much like the LED system, but instead of ceramic material they use quartz crystals. The crystals are embedded in a small device that uses the natural gravitational fields of the cavity to generate an electrical charge. The electrical charge is absorbed by the crystals, which emit weak photons that manifest as light.

The rocky ceiling of the cavity is covered with billions of these small devices, together creating an ambiance of white and balanced light that is very rich in different frequencies

THE FIVE PLATEAUS AND THE COMPLEX SYSTEM OF CAVITIES BENEATH THE TERRITORY OF TRANSYLVANIA

It is thrilling to see the way in which a population is established and the way in which it builds a proper environment and even a destiny, especially inside the earth. In short flashes, it was shown to me how everything had begun; how they brought bales and sorts of barrels in the first phases as well as various other objects which they stored in front of the mountain entrance to the mountain; and how they then eventually started to advance more deeply into the cave, especially after the first lighting globes arrived.

The fact that I was seeing rather large objects that the people had brought there made me think that the access opening to the cavity was pretty large itself; otherwise, they could not have managed to carry in those materials. Still, just like in Tomassis, I did not see any type of animals that might have helped them with the transport.

As soon as I focused my attention to the entrance, I was shown images of the cave in sections, presenting the cavity from the right, the bottom, and so on. From there, I was shown the tunnel which lead from the entrance, which then bifurcated into many more branches. Some of those were blocked and were rather short, but others were larger.

I did not see a continuous diagonal access path from top to bottom, but the way had somehow been fragmented into many relatively horizontal plateaus with passageways in-between them. As different branches of tunnels existed at each of those plateaus, one had to know the correct path leading into the huge cavity below; otherwise, you would end up in smaller caves or a dead end. I cannot say, however, whether any of these smaller caves was inhabited or not. As some of these caves were linked, I would guess that the answer is yes.

I counted five levels or main access plateaus to Apellos. As I looked at the sectional images that were presented to me, I was amazed to notice how complex the structure was inside the Earth, even when so close to its surface.

From what I have seen, I can say that Apellos is in the zone of transition between the crust and the mantle area, at a relatively short distance from the surface, and that it can be accessed directly through a certain place in the Apuseni Mountains that resembles a large crack in the mountain.*

[*In Romanian, Apuseni means “people of the sunset.” (west?)]

In comparison, Tomassis is at the lower limit of Earth’s mantle: that is to say, at a much greater depth than Apellos. Due to that, the Dacian city is very close to the border of the transition zone to the etheric plane inside Earth. This explains why the physical nature of matter in that place and the beings there are more refined than what you will find on the surface. Additionally, it is possible to access Apellos by walking if you know the know the correct route. Access to Tomassis cannot be accomplished in the same way, but only by passing through certain spatial distortions that exist in well-known locations. They are either natural or were created artificially, such as is the case of the Second Tunnel through which Cezar and I entered.

I was shown the path to Apellos, at least to the first level. After one enters from the surface, there is a rather steep passage down to the first level. The incline is less steep to the second plateau, and a relatively constant angle of descent is maintained to the third and the fourth plateau—the largest of all the plateaus.

I have seen that a large cave exists on that level that includes a pretty wide underground lake one must cross in order to get into a fifth plateau. It is by journeying through this last cave that you eventually reach the immense cavity wherein is the city of Apellos.

THE FIVE-PLATEAU SYSTEM OF THE ACCESS ROAD TO APELLOS, STARTING FROM THE SURFACE OF THE EARTH

I was then shown an overview of the territory of the Apuseni mountains, which suggested to me, by reason of a luminous apparition in the projection, that there was an immense cavity inside the Earth.

Apellos itself had an elongated shape in the form of a triangle. I could place its boundaries between the Romanian cities of Oradea, Sibiu and Alba Iulia. From the edges of this cavity, I saw it extending into other smaller caves like “fiords,” all of which made a very complex underground beneath the Apuseni Mountains.

It is important to note that both Apellos and the other “fiord-caves” extending from it are physical worlds in the same sense that our world is on the surface of the planet. Moreover, these worlds are connected culturally by access paths.

The widest part of the inner cavity is located beneath Rosia Montană and the adjacent town of Campeni. It is no coincidence at all that so many conflicts have arisen over gold mining in Rosia Montană. (Read The Secret Parchment, 2009)

The cavity narrows very much towards Oradea, forming a kind of triangle with the wider side at the bottom. The projected images I was watching then showed me a sort of circulation “network” inside of Apellos as well as in between the different “fiords” or its branches. As the images were zoomed in on, I could see that the connections and the movement were by shuttles such as the one in which I myself had traveled from Tomassis to Apellos. I noticed, however, two other types of shuttles or capsules, one of which featured a modular transporter more that fifty meters long.

CONSIDERATIONS AND POINTS OF VIEW ON LIFE IN THE CITIES INSIDE THE EARTH

Based upon further explanations that I received from the blonde man, I learned that they visit our world fairly often and return with many products and goods. Access to Apellos by surface-dwellers, however, is not allowed except in cases where it is absolutely necessary.

“Due to the nature of the people on the surface and their level of understanding life, the problem of the security of our city has always been very important. Your coming here is also part of a plan, designed long ago and that happens in a step by step manner. The fact that this stage has been reached means that a real diplomatic decision was made.”

His words were saying, indirectly, that future contact between our civilization and Apellos, Tomassis and perhaps other cities inside our planet was being prepared. I do realize, however, that this cannot be done easily. People would suffer an immense psychological shock when confronted with the existence of advanced civilizations inside our planet. [They would instantly understand that their leaders had withheld beneficial technologies while perpetuating sickness, environmental crises, scarcity and conflicts.]

These two Inner Earth cities that I had accessed up to that point seemed to me like they were two enclaves of another world. They had taken the strictest measures to protect themselves from mankind’s ruling class; yet, their goodwill is great and they really want to help the decent majority. I now better understood Cezar’s titanic efforts, his many journeys inside the planet and their true purpose, as well as the great discretion that he has shown in this respect.

Noticing other smaller cities on the outskirts of Apellos, nestled inside smaller cavities, I asked the man, “Did they develop independently?”

“They are like satellites of ours, but each has its own separate status and bylaws. We communicate and help each other out, but the development is on an individual basis. The population of these cities increased massively after the conquest.”

Without asking more, I understood that he was referring to the Roman conquest of Dacia two thousand years ago [marked by the Romans robbing a great amount of gold]. The blonde man continued his explanation.

“The interior of Earth is not full at all, as you say, but you can also say that it is ‘rarefied,’ having a lot of cavities, caves and caverns of which you know nothing about. Some of them have no association with the surface but only communicate amongst each other. Many, however, are connected through channels or other access ways to your realm. Of those, you only know a few. Caves that are used for tourism or exploring represent only the tip of the iceberg: the cavities inside the Earth are bigger and more complex than those and exist in far greater number.

“Are they all inhabited?” I asked.

“No. Some of them are empty, even if they are capable of supporting life. Powerful governments in your world have discovered some of them that are closer to the surface and have even built military bases there that are actually real cities in which thousands of people live. They claim they want them as refuges in case of great calamities or cataclysms on the surface, and that is why they are secret.

“Other cavities, although very large, are useless for the purpose of developing a society. Many of them are practically bags of gases while others have wide fresh water lakes and some have sediments, oil, or other substances.

“Certain powers in your world wish to exploit us by different means. Sometimes, when they get dangerously close to one of the access paths, we prevent them from doing so without them realizing what is really happening. For the time being, we cannot have any another type of contact because their intentions are almost always destructive.

“In any case, their influence inside the planet is minimal, practically meaningless,” I commented. “At the same time, there are probably many other populations, cities and possibly even civilizations that I know nothing about.”

RETURNING HOME

After a holographic projection about the transport of goods, the screen became opaque before pulling itself back into the solid pedestal upon which it rested. The blonde man turned to me and spoke. “It is now time for you to return to Tomassis. Your colleague is already waiting for you.”

I thanked them for their goodwill and kindness as well as for the marvelous opportunity they had provided to me of learning about the history and life of their community. I was impressed, and I admitted that I wished to stay in Apellos as I enjoyed it very much. After saying goodbye, I entered the shuttle with my companion, the woman from Tomassis.

The return trip was even shorter. As I traveled, I abandoned myself comfortably into one of those chairs with their very relaxing material, thinking about everything that I had seen. Meanwhile, my companion was searching out some information on the interactive images on the walls of the shuttle.

Five minutes later, I felt a very light and short deceleration which indicated we had arrived at our destination. I stood up, and when the door opened, I walked onto the platform in Tomassis. There, I had the pleasant surprise to see Cezar waiting for me with a slightly amused smile. Dryn was a few meters away, talking with the two military personnel. I looked at my watch and saw that the time spent in Apellos, including the travel both ways, had taken about forty-five minutes.

My intuition was telling me that it was time to get back to the surface, and Cezar confirmed it with a knowing look. Dryn told us that the two military officers would see us out. We told him goodbye, and I thanked him for the care and details that he had offered. I was feeling that this wise man would play an important role in the future cooperation that is anticipated between their civilization and the surface world.

We both ascended on a flying platform that took us up to the area of the mountain where the inter-dimensional “elevator” was. The two military people followed us on another platform. Everything was happening very fast, but I still had no impression of hurrying or hastiness. Being under the spell of all the information that I had just found out in such a very short time, I preferred not to talk, especially because Cezar seemed to be preoccupied.

I then enjoyed the short journey in the elevator and the images I saw through the transparent material that were somewhat daunting due to the very high speed. When I stepped out, I was in the reception area, but I saw more people this time. The two soldiers led us up to the section of the wall of the mountain, and when Cezar and I got there, it began to vibrate, becoming translucent. Strangely, I had already felt a change of state in my whole being, as if my center of gravity had changed, and it made me very dizzy.

Greeting the two from Tomassis, who bowed their heads with respect, I walked along with Cezar beyond the reception area. I experienced the discontinuity as naturally as possible, feeling only a shivering sensation that crossed throughout my entire body like lightning. Cezar explained to me that, in practical terms, this feeling is a result of changes in the vibrational frequency of the bioelectric field at a cellular level.

While we were walking back through the tunnel, I asked if this was going to ruin my body. He explained to me that, due to the fact that the frequency differential relatively small, the body would not notice such changes in an unpleasant way, even if those happened quickly. He also told me that the body “learns” such new information quickly and assimilates it through repetition. This led me to understand that I would barely feel it during my future travels.

In the meantime, we arrived back at our original point of departure in Bucegi, and I gazed at right branch of the tunnel, which I had yet to travel through. Noticing my hesitation, Cezar told me that branch represents a more complex travel experience than the one we took to Tomassis and Apellos.

“First assimilate what you have found out and experienced so far in the two cities. We will go through the second branch later, and you will see for yourself that here things are, in a way, more complicated.”

Seeing the diffused light in the Projection Hall, I abandoned myself in the drunken magical state that it always gives me, even if I am only passing through it. I could not help from remarking how efficient these technological systems are which facilitate natural changes in vibrational frequency in order to allow travel to be made in a very short time.

Looking at my watch, I told myself that I was dreaming. I had arrived at the mountain base in Bucegi at 9 A.M., and after all of these experiences and trips, it was only 12:30. An hour and a half later, I had walked into my room at Alpha Base and was lying on my back, somewhat confused by the rapidity with which everything that had happened. I was wondering if I had even departed that same morning. Less than six hours had passed, yet I was back at the base with an enormous quantity of information and experience.

A bit tired from the emotions and energetic demands that I was not yet used to, I felt a deep sleep coming over me. The last mental image I saw before slipping into a well-deserved rest was the splendid vision of the city of Apellos with its crystal buildings.

