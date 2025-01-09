The following excerpts from Inside the Earth are abridged.

We were on the threshold of the Second Tunnel which enveloped us with its diffused green light. Cezar took the leather diplomatic bag and looked inquiringly at me. Breathing deeply and nodding, I told him I was ready.

As I headed for one of the special vehicles that were parked there, Cezar said to me, “We do not need them for this trip. The road is shorter than you think.”

He was amused by my astonishment, for it is true that I did not expect to walk to the middle of the planet.

“On this branch of the tunnel, things are simpler. We do not have far to go after the first distortion.”

We entered the tunnel and walked swiftly past the gorgeously colored crystals that shone mysteriously in discrete light. Looking down, I saw that the material covering the ground was solid, smooth and almost glossy.

After we passed the crystalline area, the tunnel descended smoothly in front of us. But after about forty meters, what I saw made no sense. The tunnel seemed to be folded upon itself, but the area was unclear, as if it were blurred. Intrigued, I hurried a little ahead of Cezar. I stopped about a meter away from the portal, staring. It was like looking at a neon tube with indigo light. I could not see the contours clearly, but I found that this was the case only for the vertical surface, like a screen stretched across the tunnel. Looking beyond that surface, I saw a cube-shaped space larger than the tunnel itself, a sort of antechamber to the bifurcation beyond. Beyond the “fold,” the outlines were clear again.

“All you have to do is walk forward,” Cezar said with a smile. “This area is an example of how technology replaces reality and quickens it.”

I realized that the transition area somehow made it possible to “alter” the physical plane as a passage to the etheric plane. I admit that I was shivering a bit before going through the “fold,” but I noticed only a slight dizziness when I passed through it.

Beyond the transition zone, the ground was also solid and yet different. I suppose I could say it was more refined. It is hard to explain, but the impression was that matter had a less dense consistency.

“Those who built it had access to a very advanced technology, but they also had a profound knowledge of the universe,” Cezar explained. “The Projection Hall and tunnels are some sort of legacy that they left behind, establishing fixed access points. They created several spatial distortions that increase vibrational frequency in order to facilitate traveling through the tunnels.

“The first distortion is general and exists in all three tunnels, raising the vibrational frequency of the body to prepare it for the underground journey. The one you just passed through brought your being closer to the etheric plan and made a kind of ‘jump’ between dimensions.”

“A jump?” I answered, intrigued. “What kind of jump?”

“Take the keys out of your pocket and throw them back through the fold area,” Cezar told me.

I threw the keys back into the tunnel, but they disappeared as soon as they passed the surface of the screen.

“You’ll find them in the tunnel when we get back, but you cannot see them from here. It seems to be continuous, but it is actually quite a jump in space.”

I looked towards the mysterious [tunnel] to my right, and saw that this was blocked by a discontinuity of an indigo-violet color which seemed to be crossed at certain points by short fast-moving waves.

“That’s where we’ll be on our next trip,” said Cezar. “It is more special and leads right to the center. But first you have to prepare yourself through this branch.”

We both entered the gradually descending left corridor. The tunnel seemed to be getting darker and narrower, but after about twenty meters I saw bright yellow reflections on its walls. As the yellow color got stronger, the light in the tunnel became more intense until it was shining right in front of us. I stopped again, hesitantly. Cezar urged me forward, telling me that we had reached the “first station.”

“We only just left on the expedition,” I replied. “Too short a road!”

“It seems if you are thinking about the laws of physics you are familiar with. The reality is that we made a jump, and now we’ll be making a second one. It’s important to remember that phenomena in the etheric plane don’t have the same characteristics that they do in the physical plane.”

“So Dr. Xien was right!” I exclaimed, forgetting the slight hesitation I had just had in front of the bright light. “Inside the planet we can even get into subtle planes!”

In what was a surprisingly rare moment, Cezar had a short laugh.

“Did you even doubt it?” he asked. “The truth is that our passage into the etheric plane was not due to advancing through the thickness of the mantle and crust of the planet, but rather has a more practical purpose in order to make the movement very efficient. This branch of the tunnel and the sequence of distortions have been precisely designed and planned. We don’t know what was beyond when it was made, but you can see what is there now for yourself.” He put his arm around my shoulder and we passed through the blinding intense light.

DRYN

The crossing was smooth, like a kind of slow motion, and the light did not blind me. When I stepped out to the other side, we were in a large room resembling a tall cavern.

I saw two men of medium height moving toward us. Their skin was light olive, and they had black hair. One of them raised a hand with his palm facing forward, making a sign for us to stop. He seemed to be listening carefully to someone via a small rectangular device attached to his right temple. He gave a brief reply.

We seemed to be in a passageway that also served as a storage hangar. In the back I saw several crates and boxes of great size, one above the other. There were also parcels and other objects, but I could not tell what they were nor did I notice any vehicles. The place had the look of a military area, and this was reinforced by the men’s uniforms. Additionally, I noticed three other people at work wearing the same uniform. They wore boots and their clothes were of a lightweight beige material with dark brown stripes.

Another man approached us from a large group of stacked crates. Taller than the two soldiers, he wore a garment similar to a gray-white coat with a belt at the waist. From his dignified bearing and clothes, I tended to think he was a member in the spiritual hierarchy of that community. Looking at him, I recognized him as the one who had appeared a few days ago as a holographic image in the Projection Hall. I already knew from Cezar that his name was Dryn.

I noticed that his robe had a hood, but it was not on his head. His hair was whitish blond and was longer than that of the other men. He seemed to be around fifty and had black eyes with white skin, but it was not a pale white but rather vivid and even shiny. As he approached, I felt a sudden empathy for his gentleness and his wisdom. I was not surprised by the nature of these qualities but rather by the clear and direct way in which I was perceiving them, much easier than would have been the case in the surface world.

As Dryn met us, he gave a slight bow to Cezar, but then turned and spoke to me as if responding to my inner inquiries.

“All your sensations and capabilities are somewhat amplified here. The vibrational frequency of the matter here is slightly higher than the frequency of the physical matter at the surface. It is still physical matter, but more refined, getting very close to the frequency of the plane that you call etheric. Functions are easier to carry out due to the lower density.”

I was watching and hearing him speak a language I did not know, though it seemed familiar as some of the words were close to ancient Greek and Latin. What amazed me the most was the fact that I understood what he was telling me. Somehow, the man gave me the meaning of his words telepathically.

Reflexively, I was thinking that he did not introduce himself, but he promptly responded, “You already know my name. You have found that out.”

Making a gesture with his hand, Dryn pointed to the left towards a sort of platform on the wall of the room, where I saw a construction that looked like glass.

THE GLASS ELEVATOR

As we headed to the platform, I was a bit confused as to how I was able to understand the meaning of the language he was speaking. Dryn then spoke in Romanian with barely an accent.

“Okay, we will communicate directly in your language. We know it, and in a certain way, it represents us.”

We arrived at the platform at the top of the ramp. My attention was attracted to a cabin with transparent walls embedded in the rock. It looked like a fairly large elevator and had a rounded entrance, like a semicircle. When we came to the door, it glided and Cezar and I entered that space, followed by Dryn and the two soldiers. The cabin was quite wide, measuring about 2.5 meters wide and two meters deep, and I realized it was not made of glass but of another material.

The door closed automatically. The elevator then began to descend at a relatively slow speed, but after a few seconds the speed increased until I could no longer distinguish the details of the areas I was passing through. All I saw was a very fast sequence of layers of different colors. The only noise I notices was a slight murmur, apparently created by the very high speed of travel. I did not, however, feel the strong acceleration as would be expected at that speed.

I was looking with great interest through the transparent walls of the cabin. I saw beds of rocks moving by at a very rapid sequence. We passed through lava twice, and I felt a slight increase in temperature as we were bathed in an intense orange glow.

Our elevator trip took only about half a minute. I felt the deceleration, but only for a very short distance and without unpleasant effects.

The door then slid open, and we went out of the cabin. For a moment, I thought my heart was going to stop with amazement and delight. We were on plateau about halfway up a mountain, and a wide valley opened before us with a city that was stretching out to the shore of a calm sea in the distance. I was engrossed in deep emotion, not just for the sight we were seeing but especially over the fact that it was inside our planet.

THE CAVITY AND ITS PECULIARITIES

As much as I wanted to associate what I was seeing and feeling with nature as it appears on Earth’s surface, there were still a whole series of strange elements. On the surface, what I was viewing was ordinary; and yet it all seemed wrapped-up in something peculiar. I also had the impression that I was seeing a highly evolved and clean ecosystem.

When we stepped out of the elevator, we were on a platform that was an extension of the rock wall, and what we saw was a human-designed landscape but with natural materials. For example, the soil was a mixture of sand and fine pebbles, and the rocky sides of the entrance to the elevator were slightly arched. The rocks had not been polished, but they were carefully carved.

In the valley that opened up before us, I saw an inhabited city which spread to the left and to the right. Looking up, I saw a cloudy but luminous sky of with a quiet reddish-yellow color. The light was not bright, nor did it have great intensity.

In the distance, close to the horizon and especially to the side, I could see how the sky seemed to bend in a way that is confusing and hard to describe. I could not distinguish clearly where the sea ended and where that strange atmosphere began. The entire landscape somehow creates the feeling that it “closes” somewhere in the distance. For example, I saw the rocks making a curved line as they tended to close into the horizon. I already had the impression that this was not a very large cavity, and I was beginning to wonder, disappointed, if this was the hollow interior of the planet.

Dryn turned to me, and for the first time, I noticed a fine smile on his noble face. As before, although I hadn’t said anything, he answered me out loud.

“No, this is not the hollow interior in the center of the planet. You will probably end up there later on, and it will be special trip. What you see here is a big empty space inside of what you call the mantle. As you can see, life has no problem developing here. You are not yet in a higher plane, and this is not a subtle plane of manifestation. You are still in a physical world, but it is more elevated than what is on the surface, and its vibrational frequency is very close to that of the plane you call etheric.

“Are there other cavities of this kind inside the mantle?” I dared to ask.

“Of course, and some of them are even bigger than this one. Many of them are inhabited and have their peculiarities. After you get used to the specifics here, you will find out more.

Staring silently, Cezar did not interfere, and the two soldiers stood by, waiting respectfully. From the way Dryn had addressed me, I understood that my presence there had been discussed beforehand, and I realized that Cezar had called for that meeting so that I could discover the mysteries of the planet’s interior.

GENERAL VIEW OF THE CITY OF TOMASSIS

The vegetation began in the valley below and continued up to the city but also extended inside of it. I immediately noticed that the color of the plants was green but a brownish green. Combined with shadowy light, the colors seemed dull and without brilliance, but this does not mean that the plants or atmosphere were not lively. Vital energy emanated from every pore of that cavity, and I felt it as a clean, pure and profound energy. The colors, however, were not as vivid as in our world, and I did not see a great deal of nuances in that respect.

The vegetation was neither lush nor tall. Rather, I could say that it was dwarfish, like a juniper. The tallest trees were like shrubs. I noticed that the plants developed more horizontally, having large and broad fleshy leaves with strong fibers, something like the aloe leaf.

One of the unusual features I had noticed was the lack of animals, but I did see some middle-sized birds flying at low altitudes.

“There is not a sun in the sky to give off light, such as you have on the surface,” Dryn explained. “Here, the light comes from the strong radiation of the massive lava layer that is above our cavity. Temperature and light radiation is transmitted through the rocks, and the balance is ensured by the natural intelligence of the living energy and forces that do not belong to the physical plane. Because light does not come from an isolated source, it diffuses uniformly into the mass of clouds. There is a special process of interaction between the powerful lava radiation passing through successive layers of rock and the particles in the atmosphere here that ionize and create this twilight-like luminosity.”

IN FLIGHT OVER THE CITY

In front of us, four flying platforms emerged from the town and headed for us. They stopped in front of us, floating a few inches above the ground. They looked like the antigravity platform that I had seen in the Occult Chamber when we made our journey through the tunnel to Egypt. Rather small, they were oval in shape and about one-and-a-half meters by one meter.

As I stepped onto the platform, Dryn stepped onto the same platform and stood behind me. Cezar and the two soldiers each mounted their own platform.

Dryn probably wanted to make sure there were no problems with me on my first flying experience with such an anti-gravity device. I confess that I had a slight grip on my heart during the first few moments when I climbed upon that platform, but I immediately noticed that it was very stable. At worst, I could sit down, but it turned out that I did not have to resort to that.

Immediately after we all got onto those anti-gravity transport platforms, they moved silently and perfectly through the air, flying at about 30-40 kilometers per hour. Once you experience that feeling of free flight, you cannot forget it. It was a feeling of freedom and openness, of ease and even happiness. I then wished to travel on that platform over the entire city, but I immediately felt the answer from Dryn informing me that I could not do this.

We flew to the city a few dozen feet above the ground and traveled for less than ten minutes. I watched the approaching town from a high altitude, and I noticed its streets, a big marketplace, people, and normal activity to which I could relate. It was not a metropolis, nor even a bigger city, and the tallest buildings had no more than two floors. Their shapes varied, but I noticed that square lines prevailed. The predominant color was white or white mixed with beige or gray. Blue, with varying nuances, was also used for some buildings. Generally speaking, there were no loud colors. There was a certain similarity to constructions found on Greek islands, that is, white houses in simple straight lines.

“We are a few hundred miles of depth beneath the surface,” Dryn said. “This cavity is under the territory of your country. More precisely, it corresponds to the place where the ancient Tomis was located. The cavity, however, has been populated since ancient times, well before Tomis even existed. We are the direct and pure descendants of the ancient Dacians. In a way, you can say that we are your ancestors. The people you see here in town descend in a direct line from the Dacians of 2500-3500 years ago.”

For a few seconds, I looked at the fog and clouds above me thinking that, just a few hundred kilometers over our heads, we could find the theater or square of the city of Constanța* as it is today.

[* The current city of Constanța developed itself on the place of the ancient port of Tomis on the Black sea. It was a settlement of Dacians contemporary to the Roman Empire.]

“The secret of penetrating this place was known by certain monks who were initiated during the wars between the Romans and the Dacians.** Prior to them, this inner cavity was visited only by the great sacred priests of old times who were serving in an area near Tomis. There are still ruins of an extremely old fortress from those times.*** The beings who lived here then were very small and came from the so-called First World, which followed a great cataclysm from the surface of the planet.****

[** These wars took place between 101-102 and 105-106 A.D.]

[*** The author is probably referring to the city of Histria, a former colony on the mouth of the Danube River. The word Hister means “Danube” in Latin, and the etymology of the word history is, ironically, intrinsically related to the place name of this ancient city.]

[**** This possibly refers to the final drowning of Atlantis that specialists date to around 11,500 B.C.]

But even before them, this space was inhabited by other beings that did not come from the surface world and were highly evolved. Up to that point, the atmospheric conditions in this cavity were different from the ones now and were not favorable to human beings. But at that time, there were some transformations in this area of the planet’s interior that led to some changes in the composition of the atmosphere, the characteristics of which could no longer ensure the livelihood of those special beings. They left this area at one point; and in fact, the planet itself. This new ecosystem rapidly formed, and it become accessible to surface beings. As I told you, a so-called ‘colonization’ of the area began gradually, but the number of people having access has always been small.”

“I now see a whole civilization here,” I said, curious to find out how this had been accomplished.

“With the loss of the war and the entry of the Romans into Dacia, we had to do this. There are other cities under the territory of Romania which were populated in the same way. Even though access to such locales was very secret and esoteric, the priests decided under special conditions that some Dacians would have access to this place and continue their lives, cherishing the same values as before. They considered that they were too important and valuable to be forgotten. Over time, the number of inhabitants has increased.”

“What population is there now?”

“About two hundred thousand inhabitants. Genetically speaking, there is no difference between the Dacians of two thousand years ago and the people you see now on the streets. It was an act of retreat and preservation, and with it, many gates of communication with the exterior world were closed. Evolution, however, has followed its own course in all its aspects.”

PEOPLE, ACTIVITIES AND OTHER DISTINCTIVE FEATURES OF TOMASSIS

I wanted to ask about the technological level, but I noticed that the platform was beginning to descend to the ground, heading for the seashore. As we descended, I could see the structure of the city much more clearly, and it was very similar to what we see nowadays: streets, intersections, and people with various chores bustling about. I did not, however, notice any vehicles. All of the men and women were on foot.

It seemed to be an unusual society from our modern point of view. For example, I saw nothing industrial, no factory, no chimney, nor any workshop. Generally speaking, the impression that the city left on me was that I was in Ancient Greece. I mainly saw buildings and constructions with a style very similar to what I knew from illustrations, books and articles, but everything was integrated with very sophisticated systems and devices. For example, the streets were narrow, and they were not paved with asphalt but with perfectly formed cobblestones. There were no “concrete and glass” buildings, no skyscrapers, no modern highways. Everything was simple and intelligent with a certain elegance that evoked the ancient style.

As we passed by the last of the buildings and headed to the seashore from the right, our platform descended and stopped close to the ground. I stepped onto the sand of that beach. It was fine, clean, and yellow. Near me, on the beach, there were a few small rocks with vegetation growing amongst them.

From the city, a man and two women approached. Each wore a small triangular device on the right temple. The man had a greenish shirt. It was not closed with buttons, but had a vertical band. On the lapel of his shirt, I also noticed a small device that had two bright lines, one blue and one green, flashing with different lengths. The man wore trousers of the same color as the shirt, but a darker shade, and he had brown shoes that resembled moccasins.

Everything created the impression of perfection. If I were to make a concise description of what I saw in Tomassis and its inhabitants, I would say that it was the image of something that looks old but that is made with new things.

The women were wearing a traditional blouse for women which we call an ie (pronounced ēēya) in Romanian, and they had long black hair. I noticed that one of them had two beautiful braids that incorporated two fine chains, one of gold and the other one of a red material.

The three approached us, bowing their heads slightly, and Dryn began talking to them in their language. This time, however, I no longer understood the words, but I noticed that they often ended in es or isos, resembling ancient Greek.

Meanwhile, Cezar told me that he would have to discuss some aspects of collaboration with Dryn and other representatives, and that meant he would have to go to the town. He told me not to worry and said that he would come back shortly. From what I learned later, Dryn, serving as a high representative of the Tomassis civilization, was offering documentation of anti-gravity technology. It seems that the issue at hand was not necessarily of a conceptual nature but was mainly related to the material or alloy that had to be used.

Turning to Cezar, Dryn motioned with his hand and they climbed onto one of the platforms which then ascended into the city. Behind them, the man and one of the women, the one with the beautiful braids, climbed onto the second platform. Their platform closely followed the same direction of flight to another area of the city, which I figured to be the central area.

“THE 30-YEAR-OLD WOMAN”

I was alone, somewhat out of my element, with the second woman in the group. The two soldiers stood at a distance from us, on the edge of the water, speaking slowly between them. Not knowing what I should do then, I looked inquiringly at that woman who did not seem to be more than thirty years old.

Brunette, with big eyes and delicate features, she had a very slim and even athletic body, from which I deduced that her function was to serve in a protective manner, like a security guard. The light blouse she wore had no sleeves, and on the upper side of the right arm, she had a spiral-shaped bracelet made of a reddish material. Her black eyebrows were well contoured and when seen up close gave her a very determined air with a specific dynamism. The hair, tight on her temples and head, was tied in back in a long queue. She wore a pair of long, elegant and very refined earrings; and upon the right temple, I noticed the same triangular device, just like the two men.

She spoke to me in Romanian with the same accent that Dryn had. “We can take a short walk until they come back.” I accepted and we started to walk slowly along the beach.

I was a little overwhelmed by the situation, not knowing how to proceed or what to say, but the girl was very natural and began to explain to me that some of them travel to the surface at different intervals with different missions. As the conversation unfolded, I realized she was not a telepath like Dryn, and then I became more relaxed. Asking her if she had ever been to the surface of the Earth, she answered that she was well acquainted with our country as well as other countries.

“Last time I was in northern Scotland for three years. There is a well-established mission cycle, and my turn comes once every ten to fifteen years. I’m just getting ready for a new departure.”

Something did not fit. I told her she looked young to me, and I could not understand how she could have missions to foreign countries during her adolescence.

“Our energy capacity is different, and our lives are longer,” she answered. “You estimate my age to be thirty, but I am actually fifty-four.”

I was deeply amazed but did not show much surprise. I changed the subject because I assumed that she did not want to give me more information about what they were doing at the Earth’s surface during those missions.

TRADITIONS, ORGANIZATION OF SOCIETY, AND EVOLUTION

“I have not seen children in the city until now but just in the distance, on the shore,” I said, curious to know details. “Is there a place for them?”

“The conditions here are limited to only a certain number of inhabitants so that life is balanced. We pay attention to this, but the great majority of children in our ranks were born on the surface. They are brought to our city when they are three years old. Those born here are more special.”

I wondered what made being born in Tomassis special, and the woman explained.

“At birth, the child must benefit from astral influences. It is very important to achieve an energetic contact between his or her structure and the energetic influences that come from the stars. This is like a kind of a necessary footprint for its existence and everything that follows is under the sign of that influence. Your science still does not understand these aspects, but those born here have gone beyond the necessity of astrological influence because of their spiritual transformation. Such a being is Dryn.”

“Okay, but how do you know who’s supposed to be born on the surface and who’s born here?” I asked.

The girl smiled and explained that this was determined by the wise people of that community.

“In all of our history, for thousands of years, there was not even one case where the wise men were not right. Everything has come true just as they said; but you, on the surface, tend to regard almost everything as a product of technology and matter. That’s why you often fail, and your conception of the universe does not allow you to understand any of its mysteries.”

I then asked a question. “Have you actually progressed all alone in a closed system over the last 2000 years?”

“It’s not a closed system,” replied the woman. “There are connections both on the surface and within the Earth. We are not the only ones here. But we also have the advantage of special materials that cannot be found on the surface or extracted from your mines. It is a special knowledge that has long been transmitted.

“Dryn told me you are descendants of the Dacians.”

She nodded. “We are their direct descendants, but on an evolved spiral. Everything is like a mirror image. Just like our city, you have the surface city of Tomis on your sea, and we have Tomassis down here on our sea. The spirit of our ancestors and the empire has been preserved.”

I asked her which empire she was referring to, suspecting it was the Thracian one in Burebista’s time.

“It is the ancient empire, and we have everything documented: tablets, metal plates and other objects from that time and even previous time periods. We also have evidence of what followed. Everything is documented and archived and includes an complete history of thousands of years. We have continued the existence of the people, but only in this place, within the planet. Our organizational structure is the same as in the old days.

“What organizational structure do you mean?”

“Chain of command. The way in which decisions are made. We have a hierarchy, but the concept is that of our ancestors. It has no failures.” She explained to me that their leadership system is based on “the principle of wisdom,” which means the one who is the wisest leads the city.

