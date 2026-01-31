“Adrenochrome is real, but its public portrayal has been deliberately distorted. Biochemically, it is a byproduct of adrenaline oxidation. In standard biology, it degrades quickly and no major psychoactive effects, unless manipulated through ritual, intent or enhancement protocols tied to life-force-harvesting technology.

“In dark programs, particularly those tied to negative extraterrestrial alliances and breakaway factions within SSP, adrenochrome is a commodity--not just for the substance, but for the energetic frequency encoded during its extraction. When harvested under extreme trauma, the body releases not only adrenaline, but also a distorted soul-frequency imprint. This is what some beings seek. It is not the molecule: it is the emotional energetic signature attached to it. Beings addicted to this substance or process are not just addicted to chemistry. They are addicted to dominion, suffering and distorted vitality.”

“In some darker factions, synthetic adrenochrome is now produced in labs, but without the same energetic payload, making it less valuable for interdimensional parasites or dark controllers.”

“Spiritually it is a perversion of life-force exchange, bypassing all universal laws of consent. It creates soul fragmentation in victims and karmic backlash for perpetrators. This practice is one of the core reasons the Galactic Federation authorized intervention timelines.”

