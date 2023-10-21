https://rumble.com/v3qkmh8-ep-273-daryl-james-why-izrel-for-last-off-world-german-colonies-and-new-mem.html

Daryl James: U.S. Navy and SSP veteran

Daryl's military career began in January of 1999 when he joined the Navy to serve in Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 7. He served in Iraq in 2003, and served at the JMF/RAF Saint Mawgan Base in England. During this time, he was exposed to grey ETs and exotic technology in the DUMB located on the base. He also encountered Satanists and children kept in cages for extracting adrenochrome, which actor Tom Cruise arrived to buy on one occasion. (Cruise was said to be the distributor for the Church of Scientology.)

Daryl was convinced by his time-traveling XO from the future, Robert, to join Solar Warden for 20 years. However, while a Draco reptilian was forcing him into a chair to raise his vibrational frequency, he panicked, and poked the reptilian hard in the eye. As a punishment, Daryl was sent to work in mines on the Moon. After a few month of hard labor, a German officer recognized his abilities and put him into Nacht Waffen Regir as a MDF soldier. After successfully serving in MDF, he became the only non-German invited to join the Germans’ elite colony, New Berlin, as a citizen.

(4:00) TYLER: So, the other day when we were talking, you had mentioned something about Robert telling you about Israel in, I believe, 2005. It's perfect timing to discuss that and share what he shared with you just because of what we see happening right now.

DARYL: Well, yeah. The biggest thing he said was, he was telling me just about all the different events of the world and all these things that were happening. And, you know, the geography would change in the sense of, like, the maps and things like that — countries, territories would become different, the nations would become different. Like I said, he said Russia was going to take back the Slavic nations like Ukraine, and things like that. And it was just because they wanted to protect the Slavic people . . .

I asked about Israel, you know, all the war that's always happening with the Palestinians and Israel, and he eventually said, “Yeah, Israel will be last,” he said. “That'll be the last thing that will happen.” He was saying things like, “Enjoy the show,” and stuff like that, so it seems maybe that a lot of what we don’t know will happen has already happened. And this whole Israel thing has just— this is the end of it it. Because he said that; he said, “Israel will be last.”

And he also said it wasn't going to be like, you know, peaceful, and . . . he didn't say we were going to get help from the outside, and there weren't going to be other ETs and stuff like that helping us. It sounded like it was going to be, you know, a lot of war over a long period of time, but it would eventually lead up to something a lot better than what we had in store into our original timeline, as far as the timelines being changed.

So, I mean, yeah, this war is happening, and I don't know. He really didn't go into great detail about it, but he just said Israel will be last. . . . And he said that, you know, the negative, the Satanists, whatever you want to call them, they were going to try to start a nuclear war, World War III, things like that; but he said the positive won't let them. Because it just seems like they're in control, but they're not. And they're just letting them do all these things to show us what they had in store for us — like, you know, to show us all the carnage that was going to take place if somebody didn't step in and stop this.

TYLER: Right. So just for just for maybe a new listener can you just let the audience know who Robert is and why he was even sharing this stuff with you?

DARYL: Yeah, he was the executive officer of my last command. I was stationed in RAF Saint Mawgan; it was called JMF RAF back then, Royal Air Force Base. And he said he was from the year 2580. He told me he was around 400 years old — that's how many times he’d been age-regressed, 17 or 18 times. That he came from an original timeline where everybody looked like Mike Pence, is what he told me. He had black hair. He said everybody had black hair, you know; usually brown, sometimes blue eyes; kind of like that turned-up nose. That constant scowl that Mike Pence has; he had that constant scowl. He said everybody had that kind of scowl. Everybody, you know, all the women look like Mike Pence's wife and daughters, you know. Even the daughter with blonde hair: you could tell she has that hair where it's jet black and she dyed it, you know, bleached it blond.

(18:40) TYLER: So it seems to me if he comes back to change the timeline, then that's not the timeline that we're gonna see manifest, obviously.

DARYL: No. No, no. And, well, I asked about alternate timelines too, and he said, with the amount of of work they did with Kruger, and how they were working with the looking-glass technology, he said the timeline that he told me about was going to happen, and that was it.

And like, that movie, Butterfly Effect, had come out on DVD when I was in England. So, and it was like I never really thought about alternate timelines and how you could change your own timeline and things like that. It can happen, I guess, on an individual level. And so I brought that up, you know. I said, “Well, what about extra, you know, other timelines and things like that?” He said, “No, it doesn't work that way.” He's like, once you get to a specific niche, you can kind of like tell exactly where you're going with the technology that they have and stuff like that — once you get to, like, a certain area.

But, yeah, and so the nuclear holocaust, all that stuff, none of that's going to happen anymore. And he told me it's gonna be a much better future. We're not going to be centuries just being completely, you know, it sounded horrible. For several hundred years it was going to be horrible, it sounded like. But it's going to be much better now, he said.

AARON: Well, for one, with the nukes uh we're not just affecting us: we're affecting other dimensions that are peaceful. So, everything I've seen has pointed to the ETs are here helping us because it's also helping them. Because we got our technology advanced so much beyond our spirituality that now we have nuclear bombs that we can not just destroy ourselves and the planet, but— And that alone, if we just destroy the planet, that knocks the whole solar system out of balance, which knocks other things out of balance. And it affects all these other dimensions and all these other civilizations beyond most people's comprehension.

So, like, they're here to make sure we don't do that. They're not allowing us to set off nukes anymore. And that's why, you know, you see UFOs shutting down nukes going back decades. I mean, there's proof of this going back decades. And I don't think it's going to be allowed, but of course they're not telling the world, “Hey, we don't have have the ability,” you know. They're still making it appear as if that's a possibility, because they want the fear, of course, for all the [UI] reasons.

So, the whole thing with Israel and Palestine, they want the fear that there's going to be nuclear war because that they want to keep that fear going, right? Because the dark powers that are trying to hold on still want that, but it's not going to be allowed. So, it does appear like we're being held in almost like a bubble of protection, where they're like, “All right, we're not gonna allow you guys to do anything beyond this, but you're gonna still have to go through some shit and work out your stuff. But we're going to contain it to a certain level, because otherwise you're going to affect way too much.

(22:00) DARYL: Yeah, and then they want us to have the fear, too. I mean, even the positive beings, they want us— He told me that this has to be ingrained into our DNA memory, is what he said. So it's going to be hard, and they want that; like they want to show you what they [the Cabal] had planned for us. And they want people to be, you know, scared; they want people to be disturbed. They want this, because it's something where if this happens now— He said, “We could step in right now and we could fix everything but it would just happen again in a hundred years.” Like, it would just happen. We don't learn anything, yeah. We have to be put into like a state of like, fear and shock, and something that's really disturbing to us. Then that goes into your DNA memory, so that your children's children will remember this, you know? Your actual DNA has a memory, and it just passes on from generation to generation. And that's how it works. So, it seems mean and cruel to do that to people, but it's like you have to do it. Like there has to be a painful kind of birthing period to ascend to the next level of enlightenment, of existence.