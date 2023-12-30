(11:00) JESSIE: You know, for me, I've seen massive changes. I grew up in a world where it was something nobody was allowed to talk about. You might see one or two survivors throughout the years who came forward with little pieces of information, but nothing that was so devastating that it would bring the whole system down.

(See “Have You Seen My Childhood?” and “Kissinger and Satanic Council used Monarch sex slaves to control presidents since JFK”)

And you know, I think it's been a process. First we've seen a lot of the dark side [confessed Satanists] come down. I mean, have we ever had anybody, any politician or governmental person, who, like DJT, uses words that really address what the issue is? He's talked about Satanic ritual. He's talked about the crimes being committed against children. He's talked about the movement of children. There's a word we can't use here, but—

CHANTELLE: Transportation. Let’s just call it transportation.

JESSIE: And you know, we've never had people bringing out those terms. As there's been more awareness now, we've seen the Light side of the system [covert Satanists such as the pope, Mormons, all major churches] be put on the hot spot. I mean, I encourage people: go listen to DJT’s rallies. Listen to the last ten or so. And there's things that you're going to hear that are really going to bring things to the forefront. He talks about the issues. He talks about the person who claims to be our current president. And he literally is saying what the issues are. He's addressed the laptop of that individual’s son. He's put that out there, and nobody else will. But it's all there. Everybody knows what the problem, the issue is. I mean, he's even addressed that, how can we have somebody who's not fit in that position? You know, that person's obviously not really serving our country. So, I think everything's been out there right in the forefront.

(13:30) And right now there's currently a fight behind the scenes. And I believe it's the Light side of the system; they're trying to raise up their players that they want in those positions so they can keep the system going. They're spouting all sorts of untruths about about DJT. I think we need to— we have an individual who fights for We the People, and now it's time for We the People to step up. We have to fight for ourselves. We have to fight for what we know to be truth.

And I'm not going to subject myself under any part of the system. I want the Brotherhood System to come to an end. It's not a religion: it is a system. It is a form of government. It is a foreign government and a foreign military, and We the People need to release ourselves from it and get them out of our country. That's my thought.

CHANTELLE: When when you say foreign government and foreign military, can you expand on that?

JESSIE: Well, you have individuals whose allegiances are to another country, other nations. You have several that are involved with the Brotherhood, the top one being the Sanhedrin of Israel. Beyond that, you have the connection to Germany and Ukraine, but those are secondary. I would say Israel and Germany are probably the two top alliances within the Brotherhood system.

And within that you have the Sanhedrin, who are under the Leviathan system. Who is their allegiance to? Who are they calling God? It's actually Lucifer: that's who they're calling God. So, that's part of the the foreign government. Underneath them you have their foreign military, which is the Sovereign Military Order of Knights Templars. I've talked about how the old system was financially backed through the Vatican; the new system, the Leviathan system, is under the Sanhedrin.