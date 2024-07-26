https://rumble.com/v58j5g1-the-charlie-ward-show-with-gene-de-code-and-paul-brooker.html

After dismissing rumors promulgated by the deep state that Trump planned the assassination attempt against him, Gene discusses how the Alliance has managed to prevent the execution of what is known as the 16-year plan.

21:54 So, the plan was to literally detonate a bomb where Trump is, later on, and blow him up and blame it on Iran so the deep state could go finally to war with Iran. They have forever wanted to go to war with Iran, and conflagrate the entire Middle East, to match the battle plans to get us into WWIII that Albert Pike [leader of world Freemasonry] wrote about—WWI, WWII, Desert Storm, etc., Vietnam, Korea, and finally a war conflagrating in the Middle East to get us into a New World Order.

The next thing is to blow up Biden and blame it on Russia, so we’d go to war with Russia and we’d get a nuclear conflict for WWIII. We start it in the Middle East, and then go nuclear. Because that’s what they wanted to do with Hillary. I was originally on that timeline and they did do that. And then God, for me, reset the timeline; this was my experience. And so, that actually did happen for me, and I saw the whole world going to nuclear war.

That’s what they wanted to do, to go into their deep underground bunkers, so they could wait it out and come back up with their seed that they have—Bill Gates has one up in Alaska; they have one in Norway and different places all over the world—to reseed the Earth, and all of humanity would be gone. Because they want to inherit the Earth, because they think they’re the children of the gods.

And so, this is, from my understanding, the overall plan, and the Alliance is playing the plan against the deep state, having the infiltration and the advanced knowledge.

We’ve already seen a lot of events that did not occur, based on the exact same situation. Las Palmas was supposed to be dropped into the sea, so that it would create a tidal wave on the eastern coast of the Americas. Seattle was supposed to be hit with a tactical nuke. Los Angeles was supposed to be— a body was in a building that was supposed to be demolished, that had a [ebola virus?], and it would create like a zombie-nation wave across the country and the world.

So, they’ve had these plans in effect, and the Alliance is constantly getting in front of the big ones. You can’t get in front of everything—they’re not everywhere all the time—but they can [prevent] the things that would erradicate all life or really, really affect the timeline. They have to pick their battles well, and they’re doing extremely well.

24:30 I know many people don’t believe there’s an Alliance, but there are too many things saying there absolutely has to be. When I woke up in 1990, by ’92, my research said we were hopeless. There was nothing that would stop them: they owned the Earth. The bankers owned everything. They had infiltrated— as Kennedy said, they do everything through infiltration. And so, every organization that gets 40 or 50 people in, they infiltrate it—every single thing on Earth.

I was like, “We’re toast.” They were already setting up the camps. They had already deactivated a lot of U.S. military camps. FEMA had bought thousands of miles of barbed-wire back in the ‘90s and had designated certain camps. They had gone through all the mailboxes in homes and put either a blue, a green, or a red dot inside your box for when they do search and seizure and separation of persons. And WalMarts were deactivated: they had put in incinerators and coffins and guillotines.

And all of this was brought in. By Obama, it was completely in place. And it hasn’t happened. If it hasn’t happened by now, something got in the way. And what got in the way is the Alliance. And then, they’re working, as we heard, with Ukraine and Davos at WEF meeting said, “It’s the end of the New World Order.” And it is.